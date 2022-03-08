World Bank approves extra $489m support package for Ukraine

WASHINGTON: The World Bank on Monday approved an additional $489-million package in support for Ukraine, to be made available immediately and dubbed “Financing of Recovery from Economic Emergency in Ukraine,” or “FREE Ukraine.”
On March 1, the Washington-based institution announced it was preparing emergency aid worth $3 billion for Ukraine, of which at least $350 million were to be released immediately.
The board of directors decided to disburse an even larger amount on Monday.
“The package approved by the Board consists of a supplemental loan for $350 million and guarantees in the amount of $139 million,” it said in a statement.
“The fast-disbursing support will help the government provide critical services to Ukrainian people, including wages for hospital workers, pensions for the elderly, and social programs for the vulnerable,” it said.
The bank said it was “also mobilizing grant financing of $134 million and parallel financing of $100 million, resulting in total mobilized support of $723 million.”
The World Bank specified that the Netherlands and Sweden were both contributing significant sums to the package, providing up to $89 million and $50 million dollars respectively.
The lender said it has also set up a “multi-donor trust fund (MDTF) to facilitate channeling grant resources from donors to Ukraine, with contributions from the UK, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Iceland in the amount of $134 million thus far.”
It called on members to provide other grants to beef up funding.
Twelve days of war have left hundreds of civilians dead and thousands more injured in Ukraine.
More than 1.7 million people have fled the country since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, more than half of whom have taken refuge in Poland, according to UN tallies.
RIYADH: Oil prices surged on Monday to their highest levels in 14 years amid the threat of Western bans on Russian crude imports and renewed uncertainty over a revived nuclear deal with Iran.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, reached almost $140 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate passed $130, both figures the highest since July 2008.
Analysts at Bank of America said that if most of Russia’s oil exports were cut off, there could be a shortfall of at least 5 million barrels per day, pushing prices as high as $200.
Global oil prices have spiked about 60 percent since the start of 2022, raising concerns about global economic growth and stagflation. China, the world’s No. 2 economy, is targeting slower growth of 5.5 percent this year.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US and European allies were exploring banning imports of Russian oil. The White House was coordinating with committees in Congress to move forward with a US ban.
“We consider $125 per barrel, our near-term forecast for Brent crude oil, as a soft cap for prices, although prices could rise even higher should disruptions worsen or continue for a longer period,” UBS commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo said. A prolonged war in Ukraine could push Brent above $150 per barrel, he said.
JP Morgan analysts said oil could soar to $185 this year, and analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ said oil may rise to $180 and cause a global recession.
Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products combined, with exports of around 7 million barrels per day, or 7 percent of global supply.
Meanwhile, talks to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers were mired in uncertainty after Russia demanded a US guarantee that sanctions it faces over the Ukraine conflict would not hurt its trade with Tehran.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Tehran would not allow “any foreign elements to undermine its national interests,” and the Foreign Ministry said it awaited an explanation from Russia.
France told Russia not to resort to blackmail over efforts to revive the nuclear deal, and Iran’s top security official said the outlook for the talks “remains unclear.”
Iran would take several months to restore oil flows even if it reached a nuclear deal, analysts said.
From train drivers to ice cream parlors — women take new jobs in Saudi Arabia’s economy
Updated 08 March 2022
George Charles Darley
RIYADH: Women joining the workforce in Saudi Arabia has been a key development of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 social and economic reforms, which has seen their participation jump from 19% in 2016 to 33% last year.
These findings are highlighted by the Total Remuneration Survey 2021, an annual study carried out in the Kingdom and in other countries around the world by Mercer, a New York-based global human resources consultancy.
“The survey gives us a lot of good insights on the demographics of the Saudi workforce, as well as compensation and benefits across different sectors, which we use to support clients and organizations to make decisions based on data and market insights,” Najla Najm, Mercer partner, Saudi Arabia told Arab News.
The government, healthcare and education sectors have traditionally seen a higher level of female employment in the Kingdom. But Najm points out that a growing number of women have entered cutting-edge IT and AI-related professions like data science and cybersecurity in recent years. Also, technical industries such as aviation and newly emerging sectors like tourism and entertainment have seen expanding female participation.
There are already several well-known and high-profile Saudi female professionals. Lubna Olayan is chair of the Saudi British Bank, Sarah Al-Suhaimi is chair of Tadawul, the Saudi stock exchange, and Rania Nashar is a former CEO of the Samba Financial Group.
Afrah Al-Othman was recently in the news as the first Arab female to take an unmanned submarine in deep water, while a 30-strong female crew is currently being trained to drive high-speed trains on the Makkah-Medina line.
However, the Mercer survey drills down to reveal a fuller picture of female participation in the Saudi workforce.
It shows that women are most strongly represented in the human resources sector, where they take up 17% of managerial and executive positions, the legal profession, where they comprise 11% of managerial jobs; and sales and marketing, with women making up 8% of managerial posts and 7% of executive roles.
However, even with the recent rise in female entrants to more technical professions, the survey shows that women still hold no more than 4% of IT management positions and 3% of management roles in administration.
But Najm cautioned against drawing instant conclusions from these bald numbers.
“I think the story we want to focus on is not necessarily the percentage of women today, but the percentage of growth within women in the workforce”, she noted. “And these numbers show great progress in a short period of time, which means that there are more and more opportunities available for females to participate in the workforce and reach their full potential.”
Also, the Mercer report points out that a growing number of Saudi women choose to start their own businesses. There has been a jump of 112% in commercial registrations issued for women entrepreneurs since 2015 — ranging from home-based catering or tailoring services to much larger concerns hiring hundreds or even thousands of workers.
Najm points out that female entrepreneurship is nothing new in the Kingdom.
“Historically, many Saudi women chose to start their own business due to the previous lack of employment opportunities”, she said. “But today you have so many facilities and platforms that support Saudi entrepreneurs, both male and female.”
One such government-run agency is Monsha’at, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, which provides a host of services and advice to startup founders.
Nouf Al-Qahtani, owner of the NSHQ chain of perfumeries and Abeer Al-Hashim, founder of the Nine Soft Serve ice-cream chain, both benefitted from Monsha’at’s hands-on marketing and management guidance.
“The entire commercial process is easier now,” Al-Hashim told Arab News, “Especially in terms of tech applications — it’s so simple to communicate with the government online, and as a woman you no longer need a man to speak on your behalf.”
Al-Qahtani added: “We get such a lot of official support, and that’s something that I’m very proud of.”
Najm believes that the social and economic transformation of Vision 2030 is having an impact right across the Kingdom.
She said: “As we move towards a more knowledge-based economy, the people of the country will help enable the realization of that vision.
“The future of the Kingdom lies within the people, and the youth, and women of course are half of the population. So, women definitely have a big role to play in the future vision of this country.”
GCC women take center stage in the business world empowered by progressive reforms
For the Kingdom, one of the most important aspects of Vision 2030 is women’s empowerment
Updated 08 March 2022
Mona Alami
Women are increasingly taking center stage in the business world of the GCC as they feel empowered by recent progressive reforms undertaken by some of the regional countries.
Led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the region has been witnessing a change in recent years as countries are pushing ahead with gender neutrality measures as part of their national strategy to achieve sustainable growth for society.
For the Kingdom, one of the most important aspects of Vision 2030 is women’s empowerment. Since the plan was put in motion, women are driving, traveling alone, and are increasingly present in the workplace.
Its neighbor, the UAE, launched a plan in 2015 for the empowerment of Emirati women as part of the region’s aim to address the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, also known as UNSDG. This followed the UAE’s decision to update the Federal Crime and Punishment Law last year to strengthen women’s rights.
These changes are empowering women and encouraging them to bring their businesses into the limelight. This year’s Forbes list of 50 most influential and successful businesswomen in MENA included 19 different nationalities, with the UAE and Egypt coming first followed by Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Kuwait and Oman.
“Women in the GCC are benefiting from engaging reforms stemming from ambitious national agendas that fall in line with the UNSDG and an overall aim to diversify the region’s economy,” said Leila Hoteit, managing director and senior partner at BCG Middle East.
In the UAE, she said Gender Lens Investing, or GLI as it’s commonly known in the business world, is empowering women entrepreneurs to stimulate startup creation and increasing the probability of being home to the next unicorns, thereby building strong, resilient economies of the future.
GLI is about integrating gender analysis into investment analysis and decision-making, outlined under the commitment made by 193 countries in 2015 to achieve 17 Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs by 2030.
Hoteit who is featured among the Forbes top 50 most influential women in business in the MENA region this year underlined the significant progress made by businesswomen in the region.
“Just last year, 11 percent of venture capital funding in the UAE went to female-only founders, compared to the international average of 3 percent,” she said.
Moreover, Hoteit pointed out that the UAE is the second country in the world to make it mandatory for corporations and government entities to include women on boards of directors.
On the other hand, in 2020, she said Saudi recorded the biggest improvement on the World Bank “Women, Business and the Law index” that identifies legal impediments to women’s economic opportunities.
This has translated into many success stories at the regional business level.
Sarah Al-Suhaimi is one example among many in the region. As the chairperson of Saudi Tadawul, the Saudi stock exchange, she leads the Group’s effort to meet global standards and best practices. She is the first woman to lead the Saudi stock exchange, which is considered traditionally a man’s domain.
In her own words published on Tadawul, she underlined her institution is contributing to the development of an advanced capital market, “which is a core pillar of Saudi Arabia’s Financial Sector Development Program as it seeks to create a thriving financial sector to enable and support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”
Al-Suhaimi is also a board member of several companies including the Saudi Telecom Company, the Saudi Arabian Airlines Public Agency and the Cultural Development Fund.
Qatari Hanadi bint Nasser Al Thani is another powerful example. A former assistant lecturer in economics, she first founded Amwal, an investment company, in 1998. In 2005, she founded the $3.2-billion Al Wa`ab City, a real estate development project in Doha.
In the UAE, Hana Al-Rostamani has been brought up in a famous enterprising family, A W Rostamani group, from which she inherited her business acumen. But she has ventured beyond her family business to become the first female CEO of First Abu Dhabi Bank. FAB is currently the UAE’s largest bank with total assets of $268 billion as of September 2021, according to Forbes.
When asked what skills and knowledge should women have to succeed in the GCC business world, Hoteit simply answered, “Opportunity.”
“In the UAE alone, women make up the majority of all university graduates, half of whom are in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics,” she said.
The BCG MD pointed out that the rising representation of women in key decision-making roles in the public and private sectors in the GCC is providing the next generations of women and girls with inspiration not only to pursue their education but to achieve greater success in the market — thereby gaining more visibility in the workplace across the value chain and all facets of success.
Yet, being a woman is both a challenge and an advantage in the GCC market today. The challenges were evident at a global level in their worst forms during the pandemic.
UN Women, a United Nations entity working for gender equality and the empowerment of women, has exposed at the time fundamental inequalities across different segments — from the economy and workplace to health and unpaid childcare, explained Hoteit.
Additionally, in a region where a more traditional view of a woman’s role widely prevails, women are expected to take full responsibility for their household while trying to balance a career.
“However, the leadership in the region has addressed this issue early on and set clear pathways and strategies for women empowerment that placed and continues to place women at the highest decision-making positions in the corporate and government world,” concluded Hoteit.
International Women’s Day: Business leaders blaze a trail for Arab women
Thanks to social reforms and economic empowerment, women are making their names in Arab boardrooms
Meet the pioneering Arab women laying the foundations for the region’s next generation of female business leaders
Updated 08 March 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Women are increasingly making names for themselves in boardrooms across the Arab world as reforms and empowerment initiatives provide new opportunities. Their future successes will be built on the work of pioneering Arab women who laid the foundations for the next generation of female business leaders in the region. Here, we profile nine of them.
Sarah Al-Suhaimi Chairperson of the Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
SAUDI ARABIA
Al-Suhaimi has been head of the Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange, also known as Tadawul, since February 2017. The first Saudi woman to hold the position at the largest stock market in the Middle East, she was reappointed chairperson of the board of directors in 2020.
In addition she has been CEO and a member of the board of directors of the National Commercial Bank since March 2014. In April 2021, NBC merged with banking firm Samba and was renamed Saudi National Bank.
Al-Suhaimi served as vice-chairperson of the advisory committee to the board of the Capital Market Authority between 2013 and 2015, and before that as chief investment officer at Jadwa Investment.
She was named one of “50 people to watch” by Bloomberg Businessweek in 2017.
Randa Mohammed Sadik CEO of Arab Bank
JORDAN
Arab Bank, one of the largest financial institutions in the Middle East, was the first private-sector business of its kind in the Arab world when it was founded in 1930 in Jerusalem, Mandatory Palestine. Its headquarters are now Amman, Jordan, and it has more than 600 branches on five continents.
Sadik, a Jordanian national, served for more than 10 years as deputy CEO of Arab Bank before becoming CEO last year.
She previously worked at the National Bank of Kuwait for 24 years, including a spell as Group General Manager of the International Banking Group.
Areej Mohsin Haider Darwish Chairperson of Mohsin Haider Darwish’s Automotive, Construction, Equipment and Renewable Energy cluster
OMAN
Mohsin Haider Darwish, a renowned and leading business house in the Middle East, earned a place on the 2020 Forbes list of the Top 100 Arab Family Businesses in the Middle East. It has a diverse business presence, with a variety of interests in trading, contracting and projects. It has brought a number of international brands to Oman, including Land Rover, Jaguar, McLaren, Volvo, MG, Ford, Ashok Leyland, Huawei, Hitachi, KDK and DAIKIN.
Darwish graduated from Sultan Qaboos University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. Her career began with a position at Petroleum Development Oman. She joined MHD, the family business, in 1994 and with the guidance, support and motivation of her father, she worked her way up to become chairperson of its Automotive, Construction, Equipment and Renewable Energy cluster of operations.
Sheikha Hanadi Nasser Bin Khaled Al-Thani Founder of Amwal and Al-Waab City
QATAR
Sheikha Hanadi began her career as an assistant lecturer in economics at Qatar University. In 1998 she founded the Qatar Ladies Investment Company, known as Amwal, the first investment company granted a license by Qatar Central Bank to conduct investment banking and asset and wealth management in the country.
In 2005 she founded Al-Waab City, an urban community development featuring more than 1.2 million square meters of mixed-use amenities. She is also founding chairperson of car dealership Q-Auto.
Sheikha Hanadi is chairperson of education and training organization INJAZ Qatar and a board member of INJAZ Al-Arab. She is a member of the Middle East board of Planet Finance and the advisory board of the Legatum Center for Development and Entrepreneurship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
She has been on Arabian Business magazine’s list of Most Influential Arabs for several consecutive years, and was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2005.
Raja Easa Al-Gurg Group managing director and vice-chairperson of Easa Saleh Al-Gurg Group
UAE
Known for her leadership of the family business, a conglomerate consisting of more than 20 businesses in a number of sectors including retail, construction, industrial and real estate, Al-Gurg is also a business leader in her own right, carving a niche through her support for female Arab entrepreneurs. She is president of Dubai Business Women Council and on the board of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
She serves as deputy chairperson of the National Bank of Fujairah, is on the advisory board of Coutts Bank, the wealth-management division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group, and on the board of trustees of community-development foundation Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Global Initiatives.
In 2020, Al-Gurg received the Legion of Honor, Chevalier, from French President Emmanuel Macron, for enhancing bonds between France and the UAE.
She ranked top of the 2020 Forbes list of 100 Power Businesswomen in the Middle East, second on its 2019 list of Women Heading Family Businesses, and 89th on its 2020 list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.
Mona Zulficar Founding partner and chairperson of Zulficar and Partners, and EFG Hermes
EGYPT
In addition to her position with leading Egyptian law firm Zulficar and Partners, Zulficar has been chairperson of financial services company EFG Hermes Holding since 2008, and chairperson of the Egyptian Microfinance Federation since 2015.
An attorney for more than 35 years, she specializes in major restructuring and project finance. International legal directories consistently rank her as an expert in banking, finance, and mergers and acquisitions.
An advocate for human rights and women’s rights since 1985, Zulficar led several campaigns resulting in significant legal reforms. She is currently working on an equal opportunity and non-discrimination law.
She was an expert member of the board of the Central Bank of Egypt (2003-2011); vice-president of the Constitutional Committee of the 2014 Constitution; vice-president of the UN Human Rights Council Advisory Committee (2008-2013); chairperson of the Women’s Health Improvement Association in Cairo; and chairperson of the External Gender Consultative Group of the World Bank in Washington DC (2000–2006).
Jalila Mezni Co-founder and CEO of Societe d’Articles Hygieniques
TUNISIA
Entrepreneur Mezni — co-founder and CEO of Societe d’Articles Hygieniques, which makes diapers, tissues, and other hygiene products — weathered the storm of the Arab Spring over the past decade and guided her business through the worst of it.
She founded SAH in 1995 after quitting her job as vice-president of a Tunisian bank. She saw an opportunity in the hygiene-products industry and, at the suggestion of a colleague, applied to a government program that provided her with cheap land and tax breaks in a poor area outside of Tunis. Her business was born.
SAH Group now has a presence in 21 African nations and employs 4,000 people at nine production facilities.
Nezha Hayat Chairperson and CEO of the Moroccan Capital Market Authority
MOROCCO
Hayat has been chair and CEO of the Moroccan Capital Market Authority since 2016. It is responsible for the country’s non-banking capital markets, including the stock exchange and brokerage firms. She is also president of the Africa/Middle East Regional Committee of the International Organization of Securities Commissions.
An advocate for women’s rights, she is a founding member and president of Club des Femmes Administrateurs d’Entreprises, a non-profit that promotes good governance and gender diversity on the boards of public and private companies.
Her career began in Spain, where from 1985 to 1988 she worked in the international division of Banco Atlantico, responsible for global risks and restructured debt.
In 1999, she was elected president of the Association of Stockbrokers in Morocco, serving two terms. She co-founded Association des Femmes Chefs d’Enterprises du Morocco, an association for female entrepreneurs, in 2000, and was nominated as a global leader for tomorrow by the World Economic Forum in 2001.
Mona Ataya CEO and founder of Mumzworld
PALESTINE
Ataya is the CEO of Mumzworld, a leading online store for baby products in the Middle East, which she founded in 2011. In 2014 and 2015, she was ranked among the 100 Most Powerful Arab Women by Arabian Business.
While she was raising her three children, she spotted a gap in the market when she struggled to find support for mothers who need advice and help with decisions about purchases of products for their children. She decided to make it her mission to empower mothers and make a difference in the community.
To develop her skills, she landed a job with Procter and Gamble working on leading brands in the soap sector and later with Johnson and Johnson managing a broad portfolio of leading global brands, including Neutrogena and Clean & Clear. Later, she became a co-founding members of job-search site Bayt.com.
International Women’s Day: Women’s economic inclusion holds promise of a prosperous Arab region
Sweeping legal reforms, initiatives and programs are making way for more opportunities for women
McKinsey estimates that $12 trillion could be added to global GDP just by empowering more women
Updated 08 March 2022
Caline Malek
DUBAI: In a region where the female labor force participation rate is the lowest globally, countries are working to change the narrative around women’s economic empowerment.
Over the last two decades, significant progress has been made in most regional countries to advance gender equality and empower women and girls.
Such advancements, chiefly led by national women machineries in the Arab region, are also anchored in government commitments to promote gender equality.
Over the past few years, reforms have taken place across a range of gender equality-related issues, with several legal and policy frameworks considered as closely linked to and mutually reinforcing women’s economic empowerment.
Saudi Arabia and the UAE have emerged as the region’s top contenders in this effort, while other countries in the region are closely following suit.
“Eliminating violence against women is a prerequisite to women’s economic empowerment,” said Dr. Mehrinaz El-Awady, head of the Gender Justice, Population and Inclusive Development Cluster, which houses the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia Centre for Women (ESCWA).
“Laws on sexual harassment in the workplace, labor laws, including equal wages and specific restrictions and care policies, are crucial to women’s economic empowerment.”
In Lebanon, a law was passed to criminalize sexual harassment in December 2020. ESCWA, the UN Population Fund, the Ministry of Labor and the National Commission for Lebanese Women are also now working together to operationalize the new sexual harassment law to create safer workplaces.
Egypt followed suit in 2021, with the ratification of penal law to confront sexual harassment, while provisions related to flexible work arrangements mainly target female workers.
“This reinforces the assumption that care work is the primary responsibility of women,” El-Awady told Arab News. “Jordan presents a good practice in the field of flexible work regulations whereby these regulations cover both female and male workers.”
INNUMBERS
* 33% - In 2020, women made up 33% of the labor force in Saudi Arabia.
(Source: General Authority for Statistics)
Yet more representation of women at the top of firms, in senior leadership roles, and especially within emerging enterprises is needed, according to Tamara Dabbas, chief revenue officer at GrubTech, which helps kitchens in 17 countries serve millions of meals.
Only 30 percent of Egyptian businesses are led by women, with visibility and opportunity posing a significant challenge. “Nothing changes when people don’t see the issue,” Dabbas said. “The more visible women business leaders become, the more the entire landscape changes.”
Egypt ranked 134 out of 153 countries in the Global Gender Gap Index in 2020, while statistics show that 33 percent of women in the country’s workforce are vulnerable to unemployment.
Industries with high rates of female employees, such as medicine and service industries, are also those where considerable personal risk is involved, such as exposure to COVID-19.
“There is a lot of work to be done there,” said Mariam Azmy, chief human resources officer at a construction company, ASGC. “But where there is great need, there is also great opportunity. I am encouraged to see how NGOs, communities and the government are working together to turn things around.
“It’s also heartening to see that Egypt is making progress to implement the 2030 Sustainable Development Strategy, with women as an integral part of the reform plan.”
Only 9 percent of Arab women have started their own business, as opposed to 19 percent of Arab men, and the pandemic has only exacerbated social and financial inequalities, disproportionately impacting women.
“Women are also concentrated in the sectors that were most hit by the crisis,” El-Awady said. “COVID-19 created an additional layer of complexity, particularly that gender equality was not mainstreamed across the response plans to the pandemic in the countries of the region.”
She called for further initiatives to promote gender equality, including flexible work arrangements. Egypt has done much work on that front, announcing special protections and exceptional leave for pregnant women and mothers of children under 12 in March 2020.
“It is important to maintain and sustain such measures,” she added. “These are perhaps among the very few positive outcomes of the crisis and are important for the process of building back better.”
Chiara Marcati, a partner at McKinsey & Company, said businesses greatly benefit from gender diversity in leadership positions, with more diversity going hand in hand with higher organizational effectiveness.
She added that McKinsey research has identified several kinds of leadership behavior that correlate strongly with organizational effectiveness. “It’s our duty to set an example for the next generation of women — our daughters, nieces and friends — and ensure there is a path to success.”
For Mariam Farag, founder of Humanizing Brands, through which she helps businesses and media implement global strategies and values for sustainable, diverse and inclusive operations, governmental reforms are needed, and brands must step up to serve the communities they profit from.
“Individuals must also train themselves to focus on and work toward a profitable outcome, even before they can see it around them,” she told Arab News.
Serious legislative work is required in Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon, according to Rima Mrad, a lawyer at BSA Law in Dubai, to improve the position of women, whether in terms of their fundamental rights in the workforce or in their personal lives.
In the workforce, she spoke of a need to revisit labor laws to accommodate the challenges faced by women, such as maternity and harassment.
“This is a right that women should be able to exercise, and the more reduced maternity you have, the more restrictions you’re putting on women, either to improve or invest in their career, or invest in their family life,” she said.
“Women are always expected to sacrifice versus men when it comes to their careers and their professional life. We rarely see this on the agendas of governments and legislators.”
Social unrest in Lebanon and Iraq adds another layer of complexity, as priorities are placed elsewhere. As a result, Mrad does not expect much change in such countries, although she mentioned the many changes in Egypt over the past few years.
“They’re aggressively working to update their laws and regulations,” she said. “Egypt has a promising outlook in terms of introducing and implementing regulations because, to a large extent, they’re recognizing these issues and we’re seeing more attention being given to women’s issues.
“Women’s economic participation is not a women’s issue; it is a society issue.”
INNUMBERS
* 18% - Arab region has world’s lowest female labor force participation.
(Source: ILO World Employment and Social Outlook 2019)
With women representing half of the world’s population, their economic empowerment is considered a right that is vital not only for gender equality, but also for human capital building and countries’ prosperity. “It is at the heart of advancing national growth and gross domestic product,” El-Awady said.
Azmy said the region cannot afford to lose out on the economic advantage of a fully empowered female workforce, with all women deserving the opportunity to pursue a career of their choice, be empowered and live a fruitful life.
“Beyond that, all populations collectively deserve to experience the additional wealth and influence generated by a balanced contribution of female intelligence and perspective,” she added.
McKinsey estimates that $12 trillion could be added to global GDP just by empowering more women. Farag believes the MENA region deserves a fair share of that amount. “Our women are the key,” she said.
“We exist. We are human. We deserve empowerment. So let’s start there, with what’s morally just and right. Women are already driving the global GDP — if the nations of our region do not tap effectively and completely into their female talent, they will literally fall behind.”