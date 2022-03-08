You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. turned into profit of $60 million

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. turned into profit of $60 million

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. turned into profit of $60 million
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/ntc2a

Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. turned into profit of $60 million

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. turned into profit of $60 million
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. turned into profit of SR2.3 billion ($60 million), according to a bourse filing. 

The company attributed the rise in profit to an increase in the average selling prices of products and a decrease in financing costs. 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Petrochemical

Egypt's Central Bank to launch online services project 

Egypt's Central Bank to launch online services project 
supplied
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt's Central Bank to launch online services project 

Egypt's Central Bank to launch online services project 
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH:The Central Egypt, or CBE, will launch a project called 'Know Your Customer,’ which will enable citizens to open bank accounts online without visiting their bank's headquarters.

With this project, citizens will be able to access all banking services in real time, even on official holidays. It is expected to be completed by the end of the year, the Sub-Governor of the CBE, Ehab Nasr, said.

By amending the laws governing the CBE, the digital transformation would be protected, since it included a section on payments that gives Egypt a general framework for developing its payment companies, Nasr stressed.

Topics: economy Egypt SME

Related

Egypt sees highest economic growth in 20 years
Business
Egypt sees highest economic growth in 20 years

Biden to issue executive order on cryptocurrency

Biden to issue executive order on cryptocurrency
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 14 min 50 sec ago
AP

Biden to issue executive order on cryptocurrency

Biden to issue executive order on cryptocurrency
  • Implicit in the order will be that cryptocurrency will remain a part of the US economy for years to come
Updated 14 min 50 sec ago
AP


WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on cryptocurrency this week that will mark the first step toward regulating how digital currency is traded.


The move comes as administration officials have raised concerns in recent weeks about Russia’s use of cryptocurrency to evade the impact of crushing sanctions in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions have sent the ruble to historic lows and have closed the country’s stock market.


Two people familiar with the process said the executive order on cryptocurrency was expected to be issued this week and it had been in the works long before the war. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the order.


The order is expected to describe what government agencies, including the Treasury Department, need to do to develop policies and regulations on digital currencies.

It is expected to include a request for the State Department to ensure that American cryptocurrency laws are aligned with those of US allies and will ask the Financial Stability Oversight Council — which monitors the stability of the US financial system — to study illicit finance concerns.


Additionally, the order will explore the possibility of a new central bank digital currency.

The Federal Reserve issued a paper on the topic in January that explores the risks and benefits of US-backed digital currency.


Implicit in the order will be that cryptocurrency will remain a part of the US economy for years to come.

The White House’s plans to move forward with the executive order were first reported by Bloomberg News.


While US officials have played down the significance of cryptocurrency to Russia’s ability to evade sanctions, it remains a concern.


“We will continue to look at how the sanctions work and evaluate whether or not there are liquid leakages and we have the possibility to address them. I often hear cryptocurrency mentioned and that is a channel to be watched,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week.


A senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the president’s national security team has already been on the lookout for the use and creation of front companies and alternative financial institutions that Moscow might try to employ to get around sanctions.


Crypto is one of several spaces that the Biden administration is looking to shore up as it tries to make certain that sanctions on Russia have maximum impact.

The official said past experiences in Iran and Venezuela with sanctions evasion are informing the administration’s efforts.

Additional export controls and new sanction targets are also expected to be unveiled in the days and weeks ahead to counter Russian sanction evasion efforts, the official said.


On Monday, Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network issued an alert advising financial institutions to be “vigilant” against any efforts to evade sanctions in connection with Russia’s war in Ukraine.


“Although we have not seen widespread evasion of our sanctions using methods such as cryptocurrency, prompt reporting of suspicious activity contributes to our national security and our efforts to support Ukraine and its people,” acting Director Him Das said in a statement.

Topics: economy Biden administration cryptocurrency bitcoin

Related

Goldman Sachs executive joins Coinbase, says it’s time to embrace crypto economy: Crypto Moves
Business & Economy
Goldman Sachs executive joins Coinbase, says it’s time to embrace crypto economy: Crypto Moves

Honda to raise $2.75bn through green bonds for EV push

Honda to raise $2.75bn through green bonds for EV push
Updated 23 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Honda to raise $2.75bn through green bonds for EV push

Honda to raise $2.75bn through green bonds for EV push
Updated 23 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

In an attempt to boost its electrification push, Japanese automaker Honda is looking to raise $2.75 billion by issuing US dollar-denominated green bonds, according to a report in Carscoops. 

The automaker is planning to issue $1 billion worth of 3-year notes, $1 billion worth of 5-year notes, and $750 million worth of 10-year notes. 

The green bonds are expected to yield 1.12 percentage points above treasuries for Honda. 

Honda's bond prospectus suggests that it will allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds of the green bonds to host a number of green initiatives. 

Among these are increasing the production of electric vehicles, solar and wind technologies, and developing techniques to recycle used vehicle parts. 

In November 2021, Ford sold $2.5 billion of green bonds to help raise funds for its green initiatives including the much crucial transition to electric vehicles. 

 

Topics: Honda green bonds electric vehicles

Related

Honda to appoint R&D chief Toshihiro Mibe as new CEO: sources
Business & Economy
Honda to appoint R&D chief Toshihiro Mibe as new CEO: sources

Volocopter appoints Dirk Hoke as CEO

Volocopter appoints Dirk Hoke as CEO
Updated 22 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Volocopter appoints Dirk Hoke as CEO

Volocopter appoints Dirk Hoke as CEO
Updated 22 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Volocopter, the German aircraft manufacturer, has appointed Dirk Hoke as the company’s new chief executive officer, effective September 2022, the company said in a statement.

The former CEO of Airbus Defence and Space will replace Florian Reuter. “My experience from Airbus and Siemens will help us monetize on the leading market position Volocopter has achieved under Florian’s leadership,” Hoke said.

Founded in 2011, Volocopter develops urban air mobility to megacities around the world and it aims to launch commercial services in the next few years.

Topics: #aerospace industry Appointment

KSA’s Theeb Rent a Car boosts retail, corporate fleet by 15%: Argaam

KSA’s Theeb Rent a Car boosts retail, corporate fleet by 15%: Argaam
Updated 38 min 30 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

KSA’s Theeb Rent a Car boosts retail, corporate fleet by 15%: Argaam

KSA’s Theeb Rent a Car boosts retail, corporate fleet by 15%: Argaam
Updated 38 min 30 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Theeb Rent a Car Co. increased its retail and corporate fleet by 15 percent in 2021 compared to a year earlier, Argaam reported citing its CEO.

The Riyadh-based car rental company added 8,000 vehicles in 2021 to reach a total of 22,000 cars, Naif Al-Theeb told Argaam.

Al-Theeb said the firm plans to increase its market share in the long-term rentals market and to improve the infrastructure of maintenance and after-sale centers for its customers.

In 2021, the company’s net profit rose by 99 percent, recording SR125.7 million ($33 million), up from SR63 million a year earlier, according to Argaam.

The higher financial performance is attributed to the internal initiatives implemented by the company that increased revenue and net profit, Al-Theeb said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy Car rental

Latest updates

Civilians flee Ukrainian city as 1 safe corridor opens
Civilians flee Ukrainian city as 1 safe corridor opens
Egypt's Central Bank to launch online services project 
Egypt's Central Bank to launch online services project 
Reuters launches news channel on the Amazon News app on Fire TV
The app comes built into the Fire TV experience on all Fire TV streaming media players. (File/Reuters)
Turkey jails journalists for ‘exposing state secrets’
Turkish journalist Mehmet Baransu, along with three of his former colleagues at the shuttered newspaper Taraf. (RSF)
Biden to issue executive order on cryptocurrency
Biden to issue executive order on cryptocurrency

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.