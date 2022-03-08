You are here

  • Home
  • TASI lower as Russian-Ukraine conflict intensifies: Opening bell

TASI lower as Russian-Ukraine conflict intensifies: Opening bell

TASI lower as Russian-Ukraine conflict intensifies: Opening bell
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/zfaeg

Updated 14 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI lower as Russian-Ukraine conflict intensifies: Opening bell

TASI lower as Russian-Ukraine conflict intensifies: Opening bell
Updated 14 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: With tensions between Russia and Ukraine destabilizing the markets, the Saudi stocks opened lower on Tuesday, reversing a two-day upward trend.

As of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time, the main index, TASI, opened 0.20 percent lower to 12,782, while the parallel market Nomu edged down 0.04 percent to 24,618.

In the energy market, oil prices are rallying as supply chain concerns intensify.

Brent crude climbed to $126.23 per barrel, while US WTI crude reached $121.55 per barrel.

The leading gainer in the index was Aseer Trading Tourism and Manufacturing Co., which gained 2.78 percent.

Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. fell 2.81 percent to lead the fallers, after it announced losses of SR135 million ($36 million) in 2021.

ACWA POWER Co. rose 0.55 percent, as it was awarded a contract worth SR1.7 billion for the development of Ar Rass Solar PV project in Al Qassim.

United Electronics Co., eXtra, edged up 1.52 percent, after reporting a dividend of SR2.5 per share for the second half of 2021.

In the financial sector, Al Rajhi Bank edged down 0.26 percent, while Alinma Bank declined 1.06 percent.

The shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, edged down 0.11 percent.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Tadawul TASI NOMU

Related

Saudi Al-Dawaa collects $510m from its IPO
Business & Economy
Saudi Al-Dawaa collects $510m from its IPO

Sukuk issuance to further decline in 2022: Moody’s 

Sukuk issuance to further decline in 2022: Moody’s 
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Sukuk issuance to further decline in 2022: Moody’s 

Sukuk issuance to further decline in 2022: Moody’s 
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Higher oil prices will lead to fewer Sukuk issuance in 2022, mainly due to lower financing needs in the Gulf Cooperation Council, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

However, the risk assessment firm expects Islamic finance to grow even more in 2022 as economic recovery continues in the GCC.

According to Ashraf Madani, vice-president and senior analyst at Moody’s: “The economic recovery in key Islamic finance markets will boost credit growth and demand for Shariah-compliant products, and we expect Islamic banks’ asset growth to continue to outperform their conventional peers.”  

With higher oil prices, a stronger economic recovery and lower sovereign funding needs in GCC and Indonesia, Sukuk issuance dropped 12 percent to $181 billion in 2021. Sukuk issuance activity is expected to further decline to $160-$170 billion in 2022, Moody’s has forecast.

Assets Under Management for Islamic funds increased by 31.9 percent to $140 billion in 2022. According to Moody’s, Islamic fund AUM continued to grow robustly in 2021 as the economy improved and equity markets performed well. AUM expansion is likely to continue beyond 2021 due to these drivers.

Health insurance demand is rising as more GCC, African, and Southeast Asian countries introduce compulsory health insurance, Moody's said.

Topics: Sukuk Moody’s Investors Service

Related

Hydrocarbon exporters are vulnerable to risks, despite higher oil prices: Moody’s 
Business & Economy
Hydrocarbon exporters are vulnerable to risks, despite higher oil prices: Moody’s 

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on March 8

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on March 8
Updated 53 min 2 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on March 8

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on March 8
  • Saudi stocks closed Monday almost flat as investors worried about global affairs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Updated 53 min 2 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed Monday almost flat as investors worried about global affairs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At the closing bell, the main index, TASI, flattened at 12,808, and the parallel market Nomu slipped 0.50 percent to 24,628.

UAE stock markets were volatile, Abu Dhabi index ended flat, while Dubai's DFMGI fell 0.9 percent for the second straight session.

In spite of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine shaking the markets, the Qatari’s QSI rose nearly 1 percent in its sixth consecutive session of gains, and Kuwaiti BKP rose 0.3 percent.

Stock exchanges in Bahrain and Oman also witnessed gains, up 3.5 and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian main index EGX30 plunged 3.6 percent to 10,726 , marking its lowest level since last October.

In energy markets, oil prices rallied on ever-increasing supply chain worries. Brent crude climbed to $126.23 per barrel in early Tuesday trading, while US WTI crude reached $121.55 per barrel.

Stock news


Kayan Petrochemical Co. turned into profit of SR2.3 billion in 2021, fueled by higher product prices

Saudi Arabia’s United Electronics Co., eXtra, to distribute dividends of SR2.5 per share for the second half of 2021

Saudi pharmacy chain Aldawaa Care has completed its IPO’s individual subscription part, setting the final price at SR73 per share

Al Kathiri Holding Co. recorded a 9 percent decline in profit after Zakat and Taxto SR8.7 million in 2021

Saudi ACWA Power was awarded a contract worth SR1.7 billion for the development and construction of Ar Rass solar PV project in AlQassim

Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. completed its IPO with 73.6 times coverage, setting the final price at SR63 per share

Jazan Energy and Development Co. signed an initial agreement with King Faisal University to expand areas of cooperation, mutual investment, and opportunities.

Osool & Bakheet Investment Co. will distribute cash dividends of SR0.57 per share to the Unitholders of Al Ma’ather REIT 2021.

Saudi insurer MEDGULF turned into losses of SR135 million before Zakat in 2021.
 

Calendar

March 9, 2022

Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., or AMAK, will start IPO retail subscription nt...

 

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

ACWA POWER Co. signs power purchase agreement for 700MW Ar Rass project

ACWA POWER Co. signs power purchase agreement for 700MW Ar Rass project
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

ACWA POWER Co. signs power purchase agreement for 700MW Ar Rass project

ACWA POWER Co. signs power purchase agreement for 700MW Ar Rass project
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi energy company ACWA Power signed a power purchase agreement for Ar Rass project, a 700MW PV plant located in Al Qassim province in Saudi Arabia. 

The power purchase agreement was signed between Acwa Power and Ar Rass Solar Energy Co.

The project is valued at SR1.7 billion ($450 million). 

Acwa was awarded the project after it submitted the lowest bid of 5.62 halala/KWh.

Now, Acwa Power will effectively own 40.1 percent of the Ar Rass project, touted to be the largest PV that has been tendered by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy.

The ministry said in a tweet on Monday that it has signed the power purchase agreements for Ar Rass and Sied projects, with a total generation capacity of 1000 megawatt.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) ACWA Power ACWA Power

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. turned into profit of $60 million

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. turned into profit of $60 million
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. turned into profit of $60 million

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. turned into profit of $60 million
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. turned into profit of SR2.3 billion ($60 million), according to a bourse filing. 

The company attributed the rise in profit to an increase in the average selling prices of products and a decrease in financing costs. 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Petrochemical

Saudi Al-Dawaa collects $510m from its IPO

Saudi Al-Dawaa collects $510m from its IPO
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Al-Dawaa collects $510m from its IPO

Saudi Al-Dawaa collects $510m from its IPO
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi pharamcy chain operator, Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co., collected SR1.9 billion from its initial public offering. 

The offer price has been set at SR73 ($20), according to a bourse statement, after it completed the IPO process.

The company offered 25,500,000 shares, representing 30 percent of the company’s capital. 90 percent of the shares were allocated to participating parties, while 10 percent was given to individual investors. 

 

 

Topics: Finance initial public offerings (IPOs) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Update Saudi pharma chain Al-Dawaa raises $27bn in IPO from institutional investors
Business & Economy
Saudi pharma chain Al-Dawaa raises $27bn in IPO from institutional investors
Special Saudi pharmacy chain Al-Dawaa targets to exceed 1000 stores after $500m IPO
Business & Economy
Saudi pharmacy chain Al-Dawaa targets to exceed 1000 stores after $500m IPO

Latest updates

TASI lower as Russian-Ukraine conflict intensifies: Opening bell
TASI lower as Russian-Ukraine conflict intensifies: Opening bell
Jean Paul Gaultier reveals inside story of 50 years as fashion rebel
Jean Paul Gaultier reveals inside story of 50 years as fashion rebel
Sukuk issuance to further decline in 2022: Moody’s 
Sukuk issuance to further decline in 2022: Moody’s 
Interview: Sheikha Intisar AlSabah on drama therapy, female empowerment 
Interview: Sheikha Intisar AlSabah on drama therapy, female empowerment 
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on March 8
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on March 8

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.