  UK's Domino's Pizza launches $60m buyback as profit jumps

UK's Domino's Pizza launches $60m buyback as profit jumps

UK's Domino's Pizza launches $60m buyback as profit jumps
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

UK's Domino's Pizza launches $60m buyback as profit jumps

UK's Domino's Pizza launches $60m buyback as profit jumps
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Britain's Domino's Pizza Group Plc unveiled a £46-million ($60 million) share buyback program on Tuesday, after it posted a higher annual profit helped by a marketing campaign that boosted post-lockdown sales.


The company's media and TV ad campaign, targeting families and friends reuniting after coronavirus lockdowns, as well as England reaching the final of the Euros soccer tournament in July helped boost orders, Domino's said.


The lockdowns in general have pushed up pizza orders, as people spent more money on takeaway food, while an easing of pandemic restrictions drove more diners to its restaurants.


The London-listed chain, a franchise of US-based Domino's Pizza, said its underlying pre-tax profit rose 12.5 percent to £113.9 million in the year ended Dec. 26.


"Overall order count and customer acquisition continues to be positive, despite being up against a comparative quarter last year when there were strict lockdown restrictions in the UK," the company said.


The pizza company also said 2022 earnings should fall in line with current market expectations, adding that its first-quarter trading had "started well". 

Topics: economy dominos United Kingdom

CERAWeek: Energy execs want alternatives to Russia as oil prices soar

CERAWeek: Energy execs want alternatives to Russia as oil prices soar
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Reuters

CERAWeek: Energy execs want alternatives to Russia as oil prices soar

CERAWeek: Energy execs want alternatives to Russia as oil prices soar
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News Reuters

Oil and gas leaders attending the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston called for a combination of more fossil fuel production and increased renewable energy sources to reduce reliance on Russia, as oil prices soared to unexpected heights following the nation's invasion of Ukraine. 

The CERAWeek conference, which runs from March 7 to March 11, takes place against a backdrop of buyers shunning Russian exports of crude and fuel, creating what could be the biggest disruption in global energy supply in decades. 

Europe focussing on energy security and reliability 

Even though the CERAWeek conference was originally expected to focus on energy transition technologies and a greater role for renewables, many participants focused on energy security and reliability, as several countries, particularly Europe, rely heavily on Russia for fuel.

“What is happening today in Europe is a big wake-up call to a lot of policymakers if they are serious about the security of supply, affordability, and of course, climate change compatibility,” said Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of TotalEnergies. 

TotalEnergies is one of the few oil majors that has not divested from Russia, though Pouyanne said the company is not investing additional capital in the country.

Invasion makes the transition to cleaner fuels more desirable

Several speakers addressed Russia's invasion, beginning with US climate envoy John Kerry, who called Russia's actions “abhorrent.” 

“This is a defining moment for this century,” Kerry said. 

He said people must now live with higher energy costs for a time, and that the Biden administration supports an all-of-the-above energy policy that includes natural gas and nuclear power. 

Advocates of renewables say the invasion makes the transition to cleaner fuels more desirable, and that additional fossil-fuel investment now will only increase the world's dependence on oil and gas at a time when the climate continues to warm.

OPEC meets with US Shale

Meanwhile, officials from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, met US shale oil company executives on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference. 

EQT Corp head Toby Rice, Hess Corp CEO John Hess, and Chesapeake Energy CEO Domenic Dell'Osso, among others, attended a dinner with OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo at a restaurant adjacent to the CERAWeek conference site.

Barkindo said after the dinner that attendees discussed how shale producers were focused on delivering profits to shareholders instead of pouring more cash into new drilling.

On March 7, Mohammad Barkindo said OPEC has no control over the events that have led to the run-up in global oil prices and there is not enough capacity worldwide to compensate for the loss of Russian supply. 

“There is no capacity in the world that could replace 7 million barrels per day. We have no control over current events, geopolitics, and this is dictating the pace of the market,” said Barkindo.

Topics: ceraweek Oil Russia Ukraine OPEC OPEC+

TASI lower as Russian-Ukraine conflict intensifies: Opening bell

TASI lower as Russian-Ukraine conflict intensifies: Opening bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 34 min 58 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI lower as Russian-Ukraine conflict intensifies: Opening bell

TASI lower as Russian-Ukraine conflict intensifies: Opening bell
Updated 34 min 58 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: With tensions between Russia and Ukraine destabilizing the markets, the Saudi stocks opened lower on Tuesday, reversing a two-day upward trend.

As of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time, the main index, TASI, opened 0.20 percent lower to 12,782, while the parallel market Nomu edged down 0.04 percent to 24,618.

In the energy market, oil prices are rallying as supply chain concerns intensify.

Brent crude climbed to $126.23 per barrel, while US WTI crude reached $121.55 per barrel.

The leading gainer in the index was Aseer Trading Tourism and Manufacturing Co., which gained 2.78 percent.

Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. fell 2.81 percent to lead the fallers, after it announced losses of SR135 million ($36 million) in 2021.

ACWA POWER Co. rose 0.55 percent, as it was awarded a contract worth SR1.7 billion for the development of Ar Rass Solar PV project in Al Qassim.

United Electronics Co., eXtra, edged up 1.52 percent, after reporting a dividend of SR2.5 per share for the second half of 2021.

In the financial sector, Al Rajhi Bank edged down 0.26 percent, while Alinma Bank declined 1.06 percent.

The shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, edged down 0.11 percent.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Tadawul TASI NOMU

Sukuk issuance to further decline in 2022: Moody’s 

Sukuk issuance to further decline in 2022: Moody’s 
Updated 42 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Sukuk issuance to further decline in 2022: Moody's 

Sukuk issuance to further decline in 2022: Moody’s 
Updated 42 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Higher oil prices will lead to fewer Sukuk issuance in 2022, mainly due to lower financing needs in the Gulf Cooperation Council, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

However, the risk assessment firm expects Islamic finance to grow even more in 2022 as economic recovery continues in the GCC.

According to Ashraf Madani, vice-president and senior analyst at Moody’s: “The economic recovery in key Islamic finance markets will boost credit growth and demand for Shariah-compliant products, and we expect Islamic banks’ asset growth to continue to outperform their conventional peers.”  

With higher oil prices, a stronger economic recovery and lower sovereign funding needs in GCC and Indonesia, Sukuk issuance dropped 12 percent to $181 billion in 2021. Sukuk issuance activity is expected to further decline to $160-$170 billion in 2022, Moody’s has forecast.

Assets Under Management for Islamic funds increased by 31.9 percent to $140 billion in 2022. According to Moody’s, Islamic fund AUM continued to grow robustly in 2021 as the economy improved and equity markets performed well. AUM expansion is likely to continue beyond 2021 due to these drivers.

Health insurance demand is rising as more GCC, African, and Southeast Asian countries introduce compulsory health insurance, Moody's said.

Topics: Sukuk Moody’s Investors Service

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on March 8

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on March 8
Updated 08 March 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul's opening bell on March 8

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on March 8
  • Saudi stocks closed Monday almost flat as investors worried about global affairs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Updated 08 March 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed Monday almost flat as investors worried about global affairs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At the closing bell, the main index, TASI, flattened at 12,808, and the parallel market Nomu slipped 0.50 percent to 24,628.

UAE stock markets were volatile, Abu Dhabi index ended flat, while Dubai's DFMGI fell 0.9 percent for the second straight session.

In spite of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine shaking the markets, the Qatari’s QSI rose nearly 1 percent in its sixth consecutive session of gains, and Kuwaiti BKP rose 0.3 percent.

Stock exchanges in Bahrain and Oman also witnessed gains, up 3.5 and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian main index EGX30 plunged 3.6 percent to 10,726 , marking its lowest level since last October.

In energy markets, oil prices rallied on ever-increasing supply chain worries. Brent crude climbed to $126.23 per barrel in early Tuesday trading, while US WTI crude reached $121.55 per barrel.

Stock news


Kayan Petrochemical Co. turned into profit of SR2.3 billion in 2021, fueled by higher product prices

Saudi Arabia’s United Electronics Co., eXtra, to distribute dividends of SR2.5 per share for the second half of 2021

Saudi pharmacy chain Aldawaa Care has completed its IPO’s individual subscription part, setting the final price at SR73 per share

Al Kathiri Holding Co. recorded a 9 percent decline in profit after Zakat and Taxto SR8.7 million in 2021

Saudi ACWA Power was awarded a contract worth SR1.7 billion for the development and construction of Ar Rass solar PV project in AlQassim

Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. completed its IPO with 73.6 times coverage, setting the final price at SR63 per share

Jazan Energy and Development Co. signed an initial agreement with King Faisal University to expand areas of cooperation, mutual investment, and opportunities.

Osool & Bakheet Investment Co. will distribute cash dividends of SR0.57 per share to the Unitholders of Al Ma’ather REIT 2021.

Saudi insurer MEDGULF turned into losses of SR135 million before Zakat in 2021.
 

Calendar

March 9, 2022

Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., or AMAK, will start IPO retail subscription nt...

 

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

ACWA POWER Co. signs power purchase agreement for 700MW Ar Rass project

ACWA POWER Co. signs power purchase agreement for 700MW Ar Rass project
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

ACWA POWER Co. signs power purchase agreement for 700MW Ar Rass project

ACWA POWER Co. signs power purchase agreement for 700MW Ar Rass project
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi energy company ACWA Power signed a power purchase agreement for Ar Rass project, a 700MW PV plant located in Al Qassim province in Saudi Arabia. 

The power purchase agreement was signed between Acwa Power and Ar Rass Solar Energy Co.

The project is valued at SR1.7 billion ($450 million). 

Acwa was awarded the project after it submitted the lowest bid of 5.62 halala/KWh.

Now, Acwa Power will effectively own 40.1 percent of the Ar Rass project, touted to be the largest PV that has been tendered by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy.

The ministry said in a tweet on Monday that it has signed the power purchase agreements for Ar Rass and Sied projects, with a total generation capacity of 1000 megawatt.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) ACWA Power ACWA Power

