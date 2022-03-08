Oshkosh Defense upbeat about working with SAMI to build local capacity

RIYADH: American military vehicles manufacturer Oshkosh Defense is buoyant about working with state-owned Saudi Arabia Military Industries, with whom it signed an Memorandum of Understanding a few months back to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The company’s Executive Vice President and President John J. Bryant said that Oshkosh would work closely with SAMI to deploy maintenance, repair, overhaul and production defense procedures in the coming period.
“We've formed a very strong network of suppliers here in Saudi Arabia,” Bryant told Arab News during the World Defense Show in Riyadh.
Talking about his company’s presence in Saudi Arabia, Bryant said: “We have more than 7,500 vehicles in the region, and the vast majority of those are right here in the Kingdom,” adding that Oshkosh’s regional headquarters is in Riyadh.
The MOU with SAMI is a necessary step for the company’s commitment to Saudi Arabia, with plans to provide in-country activities, said Bryant, adding: “Saudi Arabia has always been the center of the region for Oshkosh.”
Lockheed Martin sees space as next cooperation area with Saudi Arabia after defense
SARAH GLUBB
RIYADH: American defense firm Lockheed Martin looks to deepen its defense ties beyond regular military systems to space technology with Saudi Arabia as part of the Kingdom’s ambitious space mission under Vision 2030.
The Washington-headquartered company, which has a separate division for space besides aerospace, arms, and information security, is the only US firm to have sold Saudi Arabia a military satellite to provide secure communications, Joseph Rank, chief executive for Lockheed Martin in Saudi Arabia and Africa, told Arab News on the sidelines of the World Defense Show in Riyadh.
He said the satellite is essential to military operations, and now Saudi Arabia is looking to procure several other systems, including space-based early warning — a satellite that can detect regional threats before they are even launched.
“The space offerings that Lockheed has will meet the needs of the Kingdom and also the other partners in the region,” Rank said, adding that they wanted to be a part of the World Defense Show as they consider Saudi Arabia, a strategic partner.
Present with a strong contingent of senior officials at the show, Lockheed Martin has announced closing deals with Saudi Arabia’s military regulatory body for two localization projects as part of the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to localize 50 percent of its military spending by 2030.
The first project aims to localize the manufacture of missile interceptor launchers, and the second for producing the missile interceptor canisters locally, under the program for localization of the THAAD Weapon System, the Kingdom’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) has said.
“What’s exciting about this is that it gives the Kingdom the world’s most advanced missile defense system, which will keep it safe from the increased threats that we see around the region and the world,” said Rank.
He warned that the threats today and tomorrow will be drones and missiles coming into the Kingdom, “so the focus of our efforts is to help them enhance their defense.”
Rank explained that this is being done with digital counter missiles, counter-drone systems, and a critical command and control system that will be produced mainly in the Kingdom and maintained by Saudis. It will be “a sovereign and commercial system, not subject to export approvals.”
The Lockheed Martin executive said the need for Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region to defend themselves from threats is driving the growth. Since the Kingdom is one of the largest consumers of defense equipment, “it only makes sense for them to produce their systems locally.”
Rank said they are working with GAMI and the Saudi Arabian Military Industries, SAMI, to build the capacity and capabilities of the local industry; however, he admitted that the 50 percent requirement was “challenging,” but that was what they “signed up to do.”
Aside from providing training, spare parts, and technical expertise for all the systems they sell to the Kingdom, he said Lockheed Martin is also an official partner with GAMI’s academy.
The academy “will initially start as a vocational-technical school to help teach young Saudis how to handle complex defense and mechanical challenges, and they will teach them how to sustain, repair, and eventually design their systems,” Rank added.
He also said that Lockheed Martin has also started internship programs at Saudi universities “to create an ecosystem of R&D in campuses.”
Women at the helm of defense and leadership: Princess Reema bint Bandar
Zaid Khashoggi
RIYADH: Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, has hailed the “fast track” of gender equality in the Kingdom, particularly in the military sector.
The Kingdom opened up applications from women for defense posts in February 2021, with the first batch of female soldiers graduating from a 14-week training program in September last year.
In a keynote speech at the World Defense Show in Riyadh on March 7, Princess Reema said, “Gender equality in the Kingdom has been on the fast track. Since the announcement two years ago, we’ve seen our recruits now on the front lines.”
“We are a young nation, with two-thirds under 35 and it’s impossible not to allow women to participate in the military. They are vital to the success of the Kingdom,” added the princess.
According to Princess Reema, women are highly efficient in resolving conflicts, and she cited examples from her life where women have played crucial roles in ensuring peace within the family and in businesses.
She noted that Saudi Arabia has achieved equal pay for men and women working in the military.
The princess also lauded the efforts of female essential workers during the time of the pandemic, saying that their work helped lower mortality and infection rates in the country.
UK's Domino's Pizza launches $60m buyback as profit jumps
Reuters
Britain's Domino's Pizza Group Plc unveiled a £46-million ($60 million) share buyback program on Tuesday, after it posted a higher annual profit helped by a marketing campaign that boosted post-lockdown sales.
The company's media and TV ad campaign, targeting families and friends reuniting after coronavirus lockdowns, as well as England reaching the final of the Euros soccer tournament in July helped boost orders, Domino's said.
The lockdowns in general have pushed up pizza orders, as people spent more money on takeaway food, while an easing of pandemic restrictions drove more diners to its restaurants.
The London-listed chain, a franchise of US-based Domino's Pizza, said its underlying pre-tax profit rose 12.5 percent to £113.9 million in the year ended Dec. 26.
"Overall order count and customer acquisition continues to be positive, despite being up against a comparative quarter last year when there were strict lockdown restrictions in the UK," the company said.
The pizza company also said 2022 earnings should fall in line with current market expectations, adding that its first-quarter trading had "started well".
CERAWeek: Energy execs want alternatives to Russia as oil prices soar
Arab News Reuters
Oil and gas leaders attending the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston called for a combination of more fossil fuel production and increased renewable energy sources to reduce reliance on Russia, as oil prices soared to unexpected heights following the nation's invasion of Ukraine.
The CERAWeek conference, which runs from March 7 to March 11, takes place against a backdrop of buyers shunning Russian exports of crude and fuel, creating what could be the biggest disruption in global energy supply in decades.
Europe focussing on energy security and reliability
Even though the CERAWeek conference was originally expected to focus on energy transition technologies and a greater role for renewables, many participants focused on energy security and reliability, as several countries, particularly Europe, rely heavily on Russia for fuel.
“What is happening today in Europe is a big wake-up call to a lot of policymakers if they are serious about the security of supply, affordability, and of course, climate change compatibility,” said Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of TotalEnergies.
TotalEnergies is one of the few oil majors that has not divested from Russia, though Pouyanne said the company is not investing additional capital in the country.
Invasion makes the transition to cleaner fuels more desirable
Several speakers addressed Russia's invasion, beginning with US climate envoy John Kerry, who called Russia's actions “abhorrent.”
“This is a defining moment for this century,” Kerry said.
He said people must now live with higher energy costs for a time, and that the Biden administration supports an all-of-the-above energy policy that includes natural gas and nuclear power.
Advocates of renewables say the invasion makes the transition to cleaner fuels more desirable, and that additional fossil-fuel investment now will only increase the world's dependence on oil and gas at a time when the climate continues to warm.
OPEC meets with US Shale
Meanwhile, officials from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, met US shale oil company executives on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference.
EQT Corp head Toby Rice, Hess Corp CEO John Hess, and Chesapeake Energy CEO Domenic Dell'Osso, among others, attended a dinner with OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo at a restaurant adjacent to the CERAWeek conference site.
Barkindo said after the dinner that attendees discussed how shale producers were focused on delivering profits to shareholders instead of pouring more cash into new drilling.
On March 7, Mohammad Barkindo said OPEC has no control over the events that have led to the run-up in global oil prices and there is not enough capacity worldwide to compensate for the loss of Russian supply.
“There is no capacity in the world that could replace 7 million barrels per day. We have no control over current events, geopolitics, and this is dictating the pace of the market,” said Barkindo.