PSG and Madrid wait on Mbappé and Kroos for decisive 2nd leg

PSG and Madrid wait on Mbappé and Kroos for decisive 2nd leg
PSG's Kylian Mbappe, left, attends a training session with his teammates at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP)
Updated 08 March 2022
AP

PSG and Madrid wait on Mbappé and Kroos for decisive 2nd leg

PSG and Madrid wait on Mbappé and Kroos for decisive 2nd leg
  • Kylian Mbappé is doubtful for PSG because of a left-foot injury, while Madrid is likely to be without Toni Kroos because of a muscle problem
Updated 08 March 2022
AP

MADRID: With some star power likely missing, Carlo Ancelotti and Mauricio Pochettino will have tinkering to do for the decisive encounter between their Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain sides in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappé is doubtful for PSG because of a left-foot injury, while Madrid is likely to be without Toni Kroos because of a muscle problem.

Madrid, which lost the first leg 1-0 thanks to Mbappé’s stoppage-time winner in Paris, is certain to be without Casemiro because of a suspension and may not also count on a fully fit Federico Valverde after a bout with the flu.

Setting up the midfield will be no easy task for Ancelotti, as Casemiro plays a key role in keeping the Spanish team balanced. The absence of Kroos would hurt the team more offensively than defensively, as the German veteran helps the team transition into attack. Kroos returned to training but a decision on whether he will play likely won’t be made until Wednesday.

“A player who is not at 100 percent can’t play in this type of game,” Ancelotti said on Tuesday. “If I think Kroos will be at 100 percent, he will play. If I think he will be at 95 percent, he won’t play.”

Young Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga will likely go into the midfield alongside Luka Modric and possibly Valverde, who missed the Liga game against Real Sociedad last weekend. The 19-year-old Camavinga played well in that match, scoring a superb opening goal in the 4-1 victory that increased Madrid’s lead in the league. He had Casemiro by his side, though, which will not be the case against PSG.

“Casemiro’s absence is certainly important for us,” Modric said. “We will have to give even more of ourselves to make up for his absence, especially defensively. But we have players who can replace him well, like Fede or Edu, and hopefully Toni will make it to the match as well.”

Madrid’s midfield issues will likely make it easier for Lionel Messi, who gets another good chance to finally come through with a big performance for PSG and live up to his status after joining from Barcelona. He will take over most of the spotlight if Mbappé can’t play after getting hurt in Monday’s training session.

Initial medical exams showed the injury wasn’t serious, but PSG said he was undergoing treatment and his fitness would be reassessed closer to the match.

Mbappé, who has been linked with a move to Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season, has been in stellar form with 24 goals and 17 assists in all competitions.

He was suspended at the weekend when PSG lost at Nice 1-0 in the French league. Pochettino used former Madrid forward Ángel Di María along with Neymar in attack, and Di María is likely to play again if Mbappé can’t make it. The Argentine played under Ancelotti in the coach’s first stint with Madrid.

“We will prepare for the match as if Mbappé will play,” Ancelotti said. “But our preparation is not only to face Mbappé, it’s to face Neymar, Messi and all the other good PSG players.”

Pochettino is set to be without former Madrid defender Sergio Ramos and Spaniard Ander Herrera because of injuries, and Achraf Hakimi, another former Madrid player, was listed as doubtful. Ramos will make the trip to the Spanish capital despite not being available.

Ancelotti can’t count on suspended left back Ferland Mendy, with veteran Marcelo likely taking over for him.

Madrid eliminated PSG at this stage in 2018 en route to winning the title for the third year in a row, although the French club came out on top in the two previous knockout encounters between the teams.

Madrid is the record 13-time European champion, while PSG is seeking its first Champions League trophy.

A crowd of 60,000 — the biggest since the coronavirus pandemic started — is expected at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, which remains below its full capacity because of renovation work.

Topics: PSG real madrid champions league Toni Kroos Kylian Mbappé

TORONTO: Tiger Woods, who inspired a generation of players with his other worldly talent, charisma and staggering success, took his place among the game’s greats on Wednesday as he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

During a ceremony at PGA Tour headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Woods delivered a speech about his career and those who helped him along the way after his 14-year-old daughter Sam introduced him for induction.

Woods, 46, got emotional as he recounted the time his parents took out a second mortgage on their house — one that he would later pay off — so that he, at the age of 14, could compete on the American Junior Golf Association circuit.

“You have to understand I got to this position because of my upbringing, having two unbelievable parents,” said Woods. “I know that golf is an individual sport, we do things on our own a lot, for hours on end, but in my case I didn’t get here alone.

“I have unbelievable parents, mentors and friends who ... supported me in the toughest of times, darkest of times and celebrated the highest of times.”

A handful of fellow PGA Tour players who are all competing in The Players Championship starting on Thursday were in attendance, including Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Woods was inducted alongside 11-time LPGA winner Susie Maxwell Berning, former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem and the late Marion Hollins, who broke barriers as one of the few female developers of golf courses in the sport’s history.

Ever since Woods appeared on television’s Mike Douglas Show at the age of two displaying his raw putting skills alongside Bob Hope, he has been expected to
produce the remarkable.

The American, whose career is on hold as he recovers from serious leg injuries suffered in a February 2021 car crash, exceeded the hype and has ultimately become one of the world’s most celebrated sports figures.

After a successful junior, college and amateur golf career, Woods turned professional in 1996 and won in only his fifth PGA Tour start, redefining a game that had never been dominated by a Black golfer, and raised the bar on golfers’ athleticism.

“Playing at some of these golf courses I was not allowed in the clubhouses where all the other juniors were, the color of my skin dictated that, and as I got older that drove me even more,” said Woods.

Woods was a ratings hit the moment he burst onto the scene as a professional and as the sport’s popularity grew, so did the prize money paid out at PGA Tour events.

He has won 93 worldwide events, including a record-tying 82 on the PGA Tour, and his 15 major championships trails only the 18 won by Jack Nicklaus.

Woods is also the only modern pro to win all four major golf titles in succession, taking the US Open, British Open and PGA Championship in 2000 and the Masters in 2001, a feat that became known a the Tiger Slam.

He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom following his 2019 Masters victory which came after years of surgeries and personal problems that convinced many the best golfer of his generation was finished.

“What drove me was the passion to play the game of golf. I was never going to be denied to play. I love it,” said Woods.

“One of the things Dad instilled in me, he grew up in the same era of Charlie Sifford where you had to be twice as good to be given half the chance.”

Topics: Tiger Woods

Two Australian cricketing giants leave us with unmatched legacies

Two Australian cricketing giants leave us with unmatched legacies
Updated 10 March 2022
Jon Pike

Two Australian cricketing giants leave us with unmatched legacies

Two Australian cricketing giants leave us with unmatched legacies
  • In separate eras, Rod Marsh and Shane Warne delighted in making life for English cricketers and supporters very uncomfortable, and sometimes embarrassing
Updated 10 March 2022
Jon Pike

Cricket and the wider world have been stunned by the sudden loss of two greats of the Australian and international game, Shane Warne and Rod Marsh. I was fortunate to have seen them both play and watching their on-field personae gave some clues as to their off-field ones.

Warne’s hunting down of batsmen, physically and psychologically, implied a shrewd operator who pushed boundaries. He admitted as much, saying that he would not have liked to face himself on the pitch. He was, for many, the finest leg spin bowler of all time.

Former Australian captain, leg spinner and celebrated commentator Richie Benaud had no doubt, pointing out that when he took his final, 248th, Test wicket, he had played 63 Tests. It took Warne the same number to reach 300 Test wickets.

The art of leg spin bowling is the most difficult variety to master, especially in achieving consistent accuracy. Strong wrists and fingers are needed. In Warne’s case, these were developed after, aged six, he broke both of his legs and used his wrists to propel himself around on a trolley. Out of adversity came strength. However, Warne’s ambition was to play Australian rules football in Melbourne, but he did not make the grade. What a loss to cricket he would have been.

Unlike Warne, young Marsh was determined to make cricket his life, rising from the age of eight through the various cricket grades in Perth. Despite his tough and craggy competitiveness, Marsh had a keen sense of the spirit of cricket. This was apparent in several events. First, he was the wicketkeeper when his captain, Greg Chappell, ordered his younger brother, Trevor Chappell, to bowl the last ball of a match against New Zealand using an underarm delivery. This deprived the striker the opportunity to hit a six, which would have leveled the scores. Marsh stood arms folded, shaking his head in dismay, disbelief and disappointment at this blatant contravention of the spirit of cricket.

Although, at the time, it was not breaking the law, Benaud, commenting on the incident, called it “one of the worst things I have seen done on a cricket field.”

A second example was during the Centenary Test between Australia and England in 1977 when the match was in the balance. England’s Derek Randall had been given out, but Marsh insisted that he was recalled since Marsh knew that he had taken the ball on the bounce.

His brash and aggressive exterior, walrus mustache and squat physique concealed a humorous, thoughtful, astute person. The first impressions that Marsh made on the fearsome Australian fast-bowler Dennis Lillee, were that “he was a scruffy, overweight, beer-swilling intellectual, a pianist and a good singer.” Later, they became formidable allies.

After retiring from Test cricket in 1984, Marsh spent four years commentating, before spending 10 years as coach and director of the Australian Cricket Academy. Surprisingly, in 2001, he moved to head the England and Wales Cricket Board’s National Academy. The following year, much to the shock of many English cricket supporters, this one included, he also became a selector, staying until 2005, when England regained the Ashes. What a delicious irony this was, one of Australia’s most rugged competitors, fiercely “anti-pom” on the field, helping the old enemy to beat his own country, for which he played with such distinction in a long career.

It might have been so different. In his debut in the 1970-71 Ashes, Marsh made glaring errors and was christened “Iron Gloves,” leading to calls for him to be dropped. The selectors stuck by him and he went on to be the scourge of England and its long-suffering supporters for another 13 years.

There is a similarity with Warne in that his early performances for Australia were inauspicious. Midway through his third Test match in 1992, he had taken a single wicket and conceded 335 runs. Then, he claimed the last three wickets for no runs, clinching a remarkable 16-run victory for Australia. Such stunning match-winning performances were to characterize his career.

In 1993, Warne announced himself to England with his very first Test match delivery there. The so-called “Ball of the Century” swerved toward the leg stump, pitched outside it, turned sharply past the defensively positioned bat and clipped the off-stump bail. Warne described the ball as a fluke, but it immortalized his reputation as a showstopper. By the time he played his last Test at Sydney in January 2007, he had taken 708 Test wickets, of which 195 were English.

Needless to say, his landmark 700th wicket was taken against England in the previous month at Melbourne.

In his last Test match in England at the Oval in 2005, drama continued to follow Warne. Although he claimed 12 wickets in the match and bowled a spell of 31 overs, he will be remembered for dropping a crucial and straightforward catch. This was offered by Kevin Pietersen, who saved the match for England, when he had scored 15, surviving to reach 158. In an effort to recover Australia’s advantage, Warne bowled a spell of 31 overs, at the end of which he received a standing ovation, coupled with chants of “Warnie dropped the Ashes.”

It was also the time when the crowd was variously reported to have chanted “bet you wish you were English” or “we only wish you were English,” to which Warne took off his hat, doffed it and bowed. How they loved it.

Warne was theater, a cricketing genius, with a shrewd cricket brain and relatable human frailties. His blond hair, earring, sunblock and tendency to chubbiness oozed nonconformity. He strolled to his delivery stride, before looping the ball with unerring accuracy, capable of spinning it prodigiously. The respect that spectators and most fellow professionals had for him was clear, as it was for Marsh. Both harbored largely unrealized captaincy aspirations. As players in separate eras, they made cricket life for English cricketers and supporters very uncomfortable, sometimes embarrassing. Nevertheless, it was a privilege to have watched these skilled entertainers in action.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket Shane Warne

New horse sale appetizer for racing fans ahead of showpiece Dubai World Cup

New horse sale appetizer for racing fans ahead of showpiece Dubai World Cup
Updated 10 March 2022
Laura King

New horse sale appetizer for racing fans ahead of showpiece Dubai World Cup

New horse sale appetizer for racing fans ahead of showpiece Dubai World Cup
  • Breeze-Up Sale event will see 2-year-old horses gallop in front of potential buyers before going in sale ring
Updated 10 March 2022
Laura King

DUBAI: The 26th running of the Dubai World Cup, the grand finale of a packed week for horse-racing fans in the UAE, is fast-approaching.

And while the $30.5 million race meeting commands its own headlines, the days building up to it have a new look this year with the introduction of the first Dubai Breeze-Up Sale, starting on Monday, March 21.

The concept involves two-year-old horses galloping in front of potential purchasers before going through the sale ring a day or so later.

Organized by Goffs, and Dubai Racing Club, the sale will be the first of its kind in the Middle East. The young horses will not be timed in their runs to avoid unnecessary pressures so early in their careers.

“We have horses in there which cater for the top, middle, and lower ends of the market, and a range of pedigrees, from proven stallions to emerging ones. Hopefully there will be something to suit everyone,” organizer Tom Taaffe said.

The 69 horses will be flown to Dubai on UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum’s private plane and housed at Nofa Stables, near to Meydan Racecourse, ahead of their big moment in the spotlight.

The sale brings a new aspect to World Cup week and will give potential owners throughout the Middle East the chance to invest in horses with their whole careers ahead of them. The event has also been designed to be a fun social occasion, with the bidding part taking place at the Parade Ring on Wednesday, March 23, at 5 p.m.

Those buying at the sale will no doubt be dreaming of their purchases appearing at the Dubai World Cup meeting in future years.

Horses for the big day have been arriving in the UAE from the UK, Ireland, France, Argentina, Uruguay, the US, Japan, and Turkey with World Cup favorite, Life Is Good, due in on March 15.

The runaway winner of his last two starts, the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile and the Pegasus World Cup, American horse trainer Todd Pletcher’s star mount needs to prove he can last the 2,000-meter race, which gets underway at 8:30 p.m. on March 26.

Topics: Dubai World Cup

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich among seven oligarchs in new UK sanctions

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich among seven oligarchs in new UK sanctions
Updated 10 March 2022
AFP

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich among seven oligarchs in new UK sanctions

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich among seven oligarchs in new UK sanctions
  • Among others sanctioned are leading industrialist Oleg Deripaska, Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin and the head of Gazprom Alexei Miller
Updated 10 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich was on Thursday hit with an assets freeze and travel ban as part of new UK government sanctions targeting seven Russian oligarchs.
Among others sanctioned are leading industrialist Oleg Deripaska, Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin and the head of Gazprom Alexei Miller, the government announced.
Speculation has swirled for weeks about whether Abramovich would be included on the targeted action against Russian billionaires perceived to be close to the Kremlin.
Abramovich announced last week that he was selling Chelsea, after buying the English Premier League side in 2003, and bankrolled its successes at domestic and European level.
The UK government estimated his net worth at $12.2 billion (£9.4 billion), but said it was mitigating the effect of the sanctions on Chelsea by allowing the club to continue to operate.
A special license “authorizes a number of football-related activities,” the government said in a statement.
“This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football-related activity which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs,” it added.
Deripaska is Abramovich’s one-time business partner, while officials described Sechin as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “right-hand man.”
The four others — Miller, VTB bank chairman Andrey Kostin, Transneft president Nikolai Tokarev and Bank Rossiya chairman Dmitri Lebedev — are part of his inner circle,
Collectively, the seven have a net worth of about £15 billion, the statement read.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the sanctions “the latest step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people.”
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss added: “Today’s sanctions show once again that oligarchs and kleptocrats have no place in our economy or society.
“With their close links to Putin they are complicit in his aggression. The blood of the Ukrainian people is on their hands. They should hang their heads in shame.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Chelsea football Roman Abramovich

Peterhansel edges toward new place in record books as pressure builds on Sunderland at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Peterhansel edges toward new place in record books as pressure builds on Sunderland at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

Peterhansel edges toward new place in record books as pressure builds on Sunderland at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Peterhansel edges toward new place in record books as pressure builds on Sunderland at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
  • Bikes stars head for dramatic last-day battle as race moves from Al-Dhafra to the capital
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge has produced many final-day dramas down the years, and another thrilling climax is assured as the rally returns from the Al-Dhafra dunes to the UAE capital.

Following Wednesday’s 243 km Abu Dhabi Aviation Stage 4, it will take a spectacular turnaround to prevent a seventh cars’ triumph for Stephane Peterhansel, but the battle for victory on two wheels remains wide open.

“Today was not easy for us but we did good work to get here in good shape,” said Peterhansel. “(Thursday) we need to drive safe and be safe because we want to win, so we will do our best.”

Peterhansel, in an Audi RS Q e-tron, has increased his overall lead to 33 mins 21secs from the 2018 champion, Czech Martin Prokop, in a Ford Raptor, and needs only to avoid disaster on the last day to become the most successful driver in the event’s 31-year history.

Prokop said: “I tried to enjoy the stage and the dunes — that is why we are here and taking part in this fantastic rally. Tomorrow, well, the last stage is always with mixed feelings. I always enjoy going into Abu Dhabi, but it is a long stage so it is not easy.”

It is a completely different story on two wheels, with the top four separated by just 2 mins 34 secs, and a succession of other leading factory team riders waiting to pounce following today’s memorable first-stage win for Argentina’s Luciano Benavides. He lies ninth on a Husqvarna, 11 mins off the pace, but was ecstatic after a brilliant ride.

Sam Sunderland’s lead on his GasGas was slashed by more than 4 mins to just 23 secs from Chile’s Pablo Quintanilla on a Honda, and Australian Toby Price is just 1 min 19 secs further away, ahead of American star Ricky Brabec on another Honda.

For a third day in the car category, defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah in a Toyota Hilux was easily the fastest driver on the stage, going 3 mins 1 sec quicker than the Prodrive Hunter of Sebastien Loeb, his major rival in the tussle for the World Rally-Raid Championship title.

“I am quite happy with our performance and, yes, it has been a good day for us,” said Al-Attiyah. “I don’t know about the overall classification. But I do know that every point will help us for the championship.”

Problems over the first three days for Al-Attiyah, Loeb, Poland’s Jakub Przygonski and Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rahji sent the T1 quartet out of contention this week, opening the door for one of the lightweight prototypes towards an overall top-three finish in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

Holding the provisional podium spot at the end of the leg in a Can-AM Maverick was Francisco Lopez. The Chilean lost 30 minutes with a broken drive shaft the previous day, but now has an advantage of 9 mins 33 secs over Spain’s Cristina Gutierrez in an Overdrive OT3.

Claiming fifth overall is Poland’s T4 leader Marek Goczal in a Can-AM Maverick, with his fellow-countryman Przygonski completing the top six for the T1 contingent in his Mini John Cooper Works Buggy.

Meanwhile, there should be no more emphatic winner in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge tomorrow than Emirati rider Abdulaziz Ahli, the defending quads champion on a Yamaha Raptor who is 1hr 48 mins 32 secs clear of Slovakia’s Juraj Varga.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

