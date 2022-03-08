You are here

Italian man drives 5,000 km nonstop to save Ukrainian fiancée and her two kids
Italian citizen Davide Dipietro with Ukrainian fiancée, Nathalia, sleeping beside him while driving to Sicily from Polish-Ukrainian border after a 5,000km nonstop road trip to save her and her two kids from war-torn zone. (Dipietro Davide/Facebook)
  • Davide Dipietro crossed four countries to reunite with his family at the Polish border
  • Russia’s invasion disrupted Nathalia’s plan to move in to her husband-to-be’s home on March 20
DUBAI: A 48-year-old Italian man has made a 5,000 kilometer round-trip across Europe to save his fiancée and her two children from war-torn Ukraine and bring them to safety within four days.
Sicily-based Davide Dipietro, who works for a private fishing company based in Pachino, was set to reunite with his Ukrainian fiancée, Nathalia, on March 20, the date when she was scheduled to travel to Italy.
As Russia initiated military action against Ukraine last month, though, Kyiv-based Nathalia and her two children, aged 11 and 14, were forced to escape from heavy bombardment as Russian forces reached the capital, and took refuge at a friend’s house at the Polish-Ukrainian border.
According to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Dipietro, along with a friend, jumped into his minibus and took off on a journey to save the “love of his life” and her two children on Feb. 28.
Media reports said he drove across Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland, nonstop and without taking a rest until he reached the Polish city Krakow.
Nathalia, a physiotherapist, and her children had to walk for four kilometers to reach Krakow before she was reunited with her future husband.
The couple got engaged last year and the plan was for Nathalia and her children to travel to Sicily on March 20 to live with Dipietro.
With photos, video and live streaming, Dipietro documented his nonstop trip on social media. He drove roughly 5,000 kilometers in total until they reached Sicily on March 3.
In one of his Facebook posts documenting the trip, Dipietro said that although his story reached a happy ending, he still remained a witness to the “exodus of terrified and tearful Ukrainian refugees on the border.”
La Repubblica reported that Dipietro’s employer is set to hire Natalia to work for the company.

Russian president or fries and gravy? People confuse Putin with poutine 

Russian president or fries and gravy? People confuse Putin with poutine 
  • Poutine, Canada’s national dish, composed of fries with gravy and cheese curds, has been an unlikely casualty in people’s anger towards Russia’s invasion into Ukraine
  • The mix-up is likely to have been prompted by the French spelling of the Russian leader’s name, as seen in a recent tweet by French President Emmanuel Macron
LONDON: A French restaurant called Maison de la Poutine was subjected to insulting calls and threats this weekend by people apparently confusing the name of its signature dish, poutine, with the name of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. 

Poutine, Canada’s national dish, composed of fries with gravy and cheese curds, has been an unlikely casualty in people’s anger towards Russia’s invasion into Ukraine. 

“Our dish was born in Quebec in the 1950s, and the stories to tell its origin are numerous. But one thing is certain: Poutine was created by passionate cooks who wanted to bring joy and comfort to their customers,” the restaurant tweeted.

The mix-up is likely to have been prompted by the French spelling of the Russian leader’s name, as seen in a recent tweet by French President Emmanuel Macron in which he described a conversation with “Président Poutine.”

People quickly took to Twitter to express the absurdity of the mix-up. 

One user said: “People, please stop confusing Putin and poutine. One is a dangerous and unwholesome mix of greasy, lumpy and congealed ingredients, the other is a delicious food.”

“Please for the love of all that is Canadian,” another tweeted, “#Poutine is french fries with gravy and cheese, not the Russian leader.” 

People around the world have been renaming Russian items to show solidarity with Ukraine. In the UK, supermarket chain Sainsbury’s renamed its chicken Kiev dish chicken Kyiv, the Ukrainian spelling, rather than the Russian spelling. 

In the US, some bars and restaurants have renamed the Moscow mule cocktail the Kyiv mule, while others have started to rename White and Black Russians, calling the cocktails White and Black Ukrainians.

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie arrives in conflict-ridden Yemen to meet displaced families, refugees

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie arrives in conflict-ridden Yemen to meet displaced families, refugees
DUBAI: American actress Angelina Jolie, Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), arrived in Aden, Yemen on Sunday for a visit to help draw attention to the catastrophic consequences of the seven-year conflict on the people of Yemen.

“She will be visiting Yemeni families, including displaced families and refugees, to hear directly from them how the conflict has ripped their lives apart,” a statement from the UN agency said.

“UNHCR hopes her visit will highlight the increasing humanitarian needs in Yemen and help mobilize urgent support for humanitarian work ahead of the annual High-Level Pledging Conference for Yemen on March 16, and call for regional and international actors to commit to an end to the conflict,” the agency added.

“As we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine and call for an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I am here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace. The situation here is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world,” Jolie said in a post on her Instagram account.

Jolie previously represented UNHCR as a Goodwill Ambassador from 2001-2012 before her appointment as Special Envoy.

Her work with the UN highlighted refugee situations in areas from Iraq, Sierra Leone, Afghanistan, Burkina Faso to Bangladesh, among others.

Ukrainian drone enthusiasts sign up to repel Russian forces

Ukrainian drone enthusiasts sign up to repel Russian forces
  • Now some are risking their lives by forming a volunteer drone force to help their country repel the Russian invasion
  • “Kyiv needs you and your drone at this moment of fury!” read a Facebook post late last week from the Ukrainian military
DUBAI: In better times, Ukrainian drone enthusiasts flew their gadgets into the sky to photograph weddings, fertilize soybean fields or race other drones for fun.
Now some are risking their lives by forming a volunteer drone force to help their country repel the Russian invasion.
“Kyiv needs you and your drone at this moment of fury!” read a Facebook post late last week from the Ukrainian military, calling for citizens to donate hobby drones and to volunteer as experienced pilots to operate them.
One entrepreneur who runs a retail store selling consumer drones in the capital said its entire stock of some 300 drones made by Chinese company DJI has been dispersed for the cause. Others are working to get more drones across the border from friends and colleagues in Poland and elsewhere in Europe.
“Why are we doing this? We have no other choice. This is our land, our home,” said Denys Sushko, head of operations at Kyiv-based industrial drone technology company DroneUA, which before the war was helping to provide drone services to farmers and energy companies.
Sushko fled his home late last week after his family had to take cover from a nearby explosion. He spoke to The Associated Press by phone and text message Friday after climbing up a tree for better reception.
“We try to use absolutely everything that can help protect our country and drones are a great tool for getting real-time data,” said Sushko, who doesn’t have a drone with him but is providing expertise. “Now in Ukraine no one remains indifferent. Everyone does what they can.”
Unlike the much larger Turkish-built combat drones that Ukraine has in its arsenal, off-the-shelf consumer drones aren’t much use as weapons — but they can be powerful reconnaissance tools. Civilians have been using the aerial cameras to track Russian convoys and then relay the images and GPS coordinates to Ukrainian troops. Some of the machines have night vision and heat sensors.
But there’s a downside: DJI, the leading provider of consumer drones in Ukraine and around the world, can easily pinpoint the location of an inexperienced drone operator, and no one really knows what the Chinese firm might do with that data. That makes some volunteers uneasy. DJI declined to discuss specifics about how it has responded to the war.
“DJI makes its products entirely for civilian use, and we deplore any use of our products to cause harm,” company spokesperson Adam Lisberg said by email. “However, just like the manufacturers of pickup trucks or mobile phones, we are unable to control how they are ultimately used.”
Taras Troiak, a dealer of DJI drones who started the Kyiv retail store, said DJI has been sending mixed signals about whether it’s providing preferential access to — or disabling — its drone detection platform AeroScope, which both sides of the conflict can potentially use to monitor the other’s flight paths and the communication links between a drone and the device that’s controlling it. In the meantime, Ukrainian drone experts said they’ve been doing whatever they can to teach operators how to protect their whereabouts.
“There are a number of tricks that allow you to increase the level of security when using them,” Sushko said.
Sushko said many in the industry are now trying to get more small drones — including DJI alternatives — transported into Ukraine from neighboring European countries. They can also be used to assist search-and-rescue operations.
Ukraine has a thriving community of drone experts, some of whom were educated at the National Aviation University or the nearby Kyiv Polytechnic University and went on to found local drone and robotics startups.
“They’ve got this homebuilt industry and all these smart people who build drones,” said Faine Greenwood, a US-based consultant on drones for civic uses such as disaster response.
Troiak’s DJI-branded store in Kyiv, which is now shuttered as city residents take shelter, was a hub for that community because it runs a maintenance center and hosts training sessions and a hobby club. Even the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, once paid a visit to the store to buy a drone for one of his children, Troiak said.
A public drone-focused Facebook group administered by Troiak counts more than 15,000 members who have been trading tips about how to assist Ukrainian troops. One drone photographer who belongs to the Ukrainian Association of Drone Racing team told The Associated Press he decided to donate his DJI Mavic drone to the military rather than try to fly it himself. He and others asked not to be named out of fear for their safety.
“The risk to civilian drone operators inside Ukraine is still great,” said Australian drone security expert Mike Monnik. “Locating the operator’s location could result in directed missile fire, given what we’ve seen in the fighting so far. It’s no longer rules of engagement as we have had in previous conflicts.”
Some in Ukraine’s drone community already have experience deploying their expertise in conflict zones because of the country’s long-running conflict with Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. Monnik’s firm, DroneSec, has tracked multiple instances just in the past year of both sides of that conflict arming small drones with explosives. One thing that Ukrainians said they’ve learned is that small quadcopter drones, such as those sold at stores, are rarely effective at hitting a target with explosive payloads.
“It would seem somewhat short-sighted to waste one,” said Greenwood, the consultant based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “I assume the chief goal would be recon. But if things are getting desperate, who knows.”
DJI also has experience in responding to warfighters trying to weaponize its drones and used so-called “geofencing” technology to block drone movements during conflicts in Syria and Iraq. It’s not clear yet if it will do the same in Ukraine; even if it does, there are ways to work around it. But its rival US-based drone company Skydio, without mentioning DJI by name, warned this week that “Russia and its allies — including China — could force technology companies subject to their laws to suspend operation or to provide intelligence on Ukrainian forces.”
The California company said it has not previously sold products in Ukraine but is now looking at getting some in the hands of Ukraine’s defense forces.
Small civilian drones are no match against Russian combat power but will likely become increasingly important in a protracted war, leaving drone-makers no option to be completely neutral. Any action they take or avoid is “indirectly taking a side,” said PW Singer, a New America fellow who wrote a book about war robots.
“We will see ad-hoc arming of these small civilian drones much the way we’ve seen that done in conflicts around the world from Syria to Iraq and Yemen and Afghanistan,” Singer said. “Just like an IED or a Molotov cocktail, they won’t change the tide of battle but they will definitely make it difficult for Russian soldiers.”

Indian TV host’s on-air rant goes viral after guest mix-up

A video of an Indian news anchor berating a guest live on TV before realizing he was shouting down the wrong person has gone viral. (Screenshot)
A video of an Indian news anchor berating a guest live on TV before realizing he was shouting down the wrong person has gone viral. (Screenshot)
A video of an Indian news anchor berating a guest live on TV before realizing he was shouting down the wrong person has gone viral. (Screenshot)
  • Graphics on screen had the names and titles of the two guests during a debate on Ukraine swapped round
LONDON: A video of an Indian news anchor berating a guest live on TV before realizing he was shouting down the wrong person has gone viral.

Rahul Shivshankar, a right-wing anchor on the Times Now channel, got into a heated debate with Bohdan Nahaylo, chief editor of Kyiv Post, for nearly two minutes, thinking he was addressing Daniel McAdams, a US foreign policy commentator.

But graphics on screen had the names and titles of the two men swapped round, meaning Nahaylo was identified as McAdams and vice versa.

The viral clip shows Shivshankar telling who he believes to be McAdams to “just take a bit of a chill pill,” and telling him to “relax.” Nahaylo hits back by saying he cannot relax while “my country is at war.”

After more than a minute of shouting over each other, McAdams finally has to shout out to stop the debate and tells anchor the mistake that has been made.

"Dear host, I haven't said a word yet,” McAdams said. “I don't know why you're yelling at me.”

The host responded: “I am not yelling at you, I am talking about Mr McAdams.”

While an exasperated McAdams replied: “I am Mr McAdams, I am Mr McAdams and I haven't said a word, so stop yelling at me.”

Shivshankar, who then apologizes, said he got confused.

Ben & Jerry’s is sued by Israeli ice cream maker over boycott

Ben & Jerry’s is sued by Israeli ice cream maker over boycott
  • Avi Zinger said Ben & Jerry's refused to renew the license for his American Quality Products Ltd
  • Ben & Jerry's accounts for about 3% of the global ice cream market
NEW YORK: Ben & Jerry’s was sued on Thursday by its longtime Israeli ice cream manufacturer, which said the company illegally severed their 34-year relationship after halting sales in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.
Avi Zinger said Ben & Jerry’s refused to renew the license for his American Quality Products Ltd. because he would not abide by the company’s decision to stop selling its products in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and parts of East Jerusalem.
Ben & Jerry’s and its parent Unilever Plc declined to comment on the lawsuit, which was filed with the US District Court in Newark, New Jersey.
Founded in 1978 by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield in a renovated gas station, Ben & Jerry’s has long positioned itself as socially conscious, and retained independence to pursue that mission after being acquired by Unilever in 2000.
But the sales boycott announced in July sparked a backlash, including divestments by pension funds and accusations of anti-Semitism by some Jewish groups.
According to Thursday’s complaint, Ben & Jerry’s had “repeatedly promised” Zinger it would renew its license with his 169-employee company beyond its scheduled Dec. 31, 2022 expiration, but caved to pressure from Israel’s opponents.
Zinger, an Israeli citizen, said the only reason for the reversal was his “refusal to comply with their unlawful demand that plaintiffs violate Israeli law by boycotting parts of Israel.”
His lawsuit seeks an injunction maintaining the status quo until the case is resolved, plus unspecified damages.
Most countries consider Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories illegal, which Israel disputes.
In announcing the boycott, Ben & Jerry’s said selling ice cream in those territories was “inconsistent with our values.”
Ben & Jerry’s accounts for about 3 percent of the global ice cream market.
Cohen and Greenfield, who are Jewish, are not involved in Ben & Jerry’s operations.
They wrote in the New York Times in July that they supported Israel but opposed its “illegal occupation” of the West Bank.
The case is Zinger et al v Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc. et al, US District Court, District of New Jersey, No. 22-01154.

