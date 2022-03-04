You are here

As Ukrainians flee, ‘we even feel a bit guilty we are OK’

People who left Ukraine, wait for a bus to take them to the train station in Przemysl, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland on Friday. (AP)
  • The number of refugees who have fled Ukraine has now reached 1.2 million
  • This could become the “biggest refugee crisis this century,” the UN has said, predicting that as many as 4 million people could leave
MEDYKA, Poland: Walking the final 14 miles to Ukraine’s border and to safety, Ludmila Sokol was moved by the mounds of clothes and other personal effects that many others discarded as they fled the fighting before her.
“You should have seen things scattered along the road,” said the gym teacher from Zaporizhzhia. “Because the farther you carry things, the harder it is.”
Like more than 1 million others, she’s grappling with the pain of leaving everything behind.
Sokol has found a home in Paris with her former gymnastics coach, a “second mother” whom she first met as a child. “I don’t know what will happen tomorrow, but the only thing I know is that everything will be fine because Victoria Andreevna is nearby.”
Her host tied a homemade Ukrainian flag to a fishing rod to wave in a small gesture of defiance over Russia’s invasion.
The number of refugees who have fled Ukraine has now reached 1.2 million, the International Organization for Migration said Friday. This could become the “biggest refugee crisis this century,” the UN has said, predicting that as many as 4 million people could leave. The European Union decided Thursday to grant people fleeing temporary protection and residency permits.
Gestures of generosity abound. At a refugee camp in Siret, Romania, volunteers and emergency workers paused to hold a birthday party for a 7-year-old girl from Ukraine, complete with cake, balloons and song.
The UN children’s agency said a half-million children in Ukraine had to flee their homes in the first week of Russia’s invasion, though it didn’t say how many left the country.
In the small village of Uszka in Hungary, pastor Edgar Kovacs opened the only room of his church to refugees. It was quickly filled with 29 members of a Roma family from Didova, Ukraine. “I have a big family, so when we heard on the news what happened next door, our hearts began beating faster. And my whole family and I tried to help,” the pastor said.
Some Ukrainians had little but grief. “My colleague was shot by Russian soldiers when she tried to go out of Kyiv to Zhytomyr. And she was shot, she is dead now, unfortunately,” said Vladislav Stoyka, a doctor from Kyiv who had been in Slovakia for vacation when he woke up the day of Russia’s invasion to find himself a refugee. Now he seeks to move on to Germany or the Czech Republic, part of a growing wave westward.
“Many people are also going to Bratislava, to Prague, to Germany,” said Mihail Aleksa, a Slovak volunteer with the Red Cross. “Very important thing is that if they have passports, you know, they can get nearly everywhere in Europe now for free.”
In the Netherlands, 50 refugees arrived Friday in Waddinxveen where Mayor Evert Jan Nieuwenhuis told local broadcaster Omroep West he was glad the town could help, “even if it is just a drop in the ocean.”
But many are finding new homes far from Europe. After a 23-hour flight, more than 80 people, including Ukrainian family members, arrived in Mexico City early Friday.
“It’s a sense of security, of relief, but at the same time, we have mixed feelings, and we even feel a bit guilty that we are OK when we know that our relatives are in a bunker right now,” said one evacuee, Alba Becerra. “My son’s father is in a cellar, my daughter-in-law’s parents are also in a bunker, all in Ukraine.”
Some who left are choosing to return. At the Medyka border post with Poland, 65-year-old Katarzyna Gordyczuk boarded a bus preparing to cross back again. She had come with her grandchildren but was going back to join the rest of her family.
“I left my farm, my husband, my children who are still in Ukraine,” she said. “I am worried. I am worried.”
Her bus home was nearly empty.

EU urged to treat refugees with compassion regardless of color, creed

EU urged to treat refugees with compassion regardless of color, creed
Updated 59 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

EU urged to treat refugees with compassion regardless of color, creed

EU urged to treat refugees with compassion regardless of color, creed
  • Muslim Council of Britain cautions media over ‘language, attitudes’ in Ukraine coverage
  • ‘Black and ethnic minority refugees fleeing from Ukraine are being discriminated against’
Updated 59 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The EU must treat all refugees fleeing conflict zones with “compassion and mercy regardless of their race, color or creed,” the Muslim Council of Britain has said.

In a statement, it called for “an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to peace” in Ukraine.

“We support all measures that will bring about a just peace as soon as possible. We urge our British government to play its part in the international community to bring about a lasting political solution to this conflict.”

The MCB also urged politicians and members of the media to be “mindful” of the “language and attitudes” displayed during the crisis.

A host of Western news channels have drawn criticism for their coverage or their guests’ comments on the crisis, which have been described as racist and problematic by many.

Videos circulating online, many with millions of views, have drawn attention to the language used to discuss the Ukraine crisis compared with conflicts in the Middle East.

One journalist, on American channel NBC News, drew condemnation for saying: “To put it bluntly, these are not refugees from Syria, these are refugees from Ukraine ... They’re Christian, they’re white, they’re very similar.”

In another video, a journalist for the UK’s ITV News said: “Now the unthinkable has happened to them, and this is not a developing, third-world nation, this is Europe.”

The MCB said: “The alarming consequences of such attitudes are clear to see: black and ethnic minority refugees fleeing from Ukraine are being discriminated against. 

“We call upon all European governments to treat all refugees with compassion and mercy regardless of their race, colour or creed.”

To that effect, the MCB urged the British government — which critics have said is moving too slowly to accept Ukrainian refugees — to “reconsider” its planned overhaul of the asylum system through the Nationality and Borders Bill.

The MCB said the bill “will effectively criminalise and re-buff those seeking refuge from such wars and persecution,” adding: “We cannot turn our backs on people in desperate need of sanctuary.”

UN atomic agency: Strike at nuke plant hit training center

UN atomic agency: Strike at nuke plant hit training center
Updated 04 March 2022
Reuters

UN atomic agency: Strike at nuke plant hit training center

UN atomic agency: Strike at nuke plant hit training center
  • He said there has been no release of radiation and that the fire had been extinguished
  • Two people on the site were injured in the fire
Updated 04 March 2022
Reuters

VIENNA: No damage was done to the reactors at Ukraine’s Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant and there was no release of radioactive material after a projectile hit a nearby building on the site overnight, UN atomic chief Rafael Grossi said on Friday.
Two members of security staff were injured when the projectile hit overnight after the Ukrainian authorities reported a battle with Russian troops near Europe’s biggest power plant, which is operating at just a small fraction of its capacity with one of its six units still running.
“What we understand is that this projectile is a projectile that is coming from the Russian forces. We do not have details about the kind of projectile,” International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi told a news conference.
Russia’s Defense Ministry on Friday blamed the attack on Ukrainian “saboteurs.”
Grossi showed an overhead shot of the facility with the training facility that was hit close to but clearly separate from the row of reactor buildings.
The radiation monitoring system at the site was functioning normally and there had been no release of radioactive material, Grossi said.
He suggested meeting Russian and Ukrainian officials at defunct power plant Chernobyl, where Russia has seized the radioactive waste facilities near the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986, so that they could commit not to do anything to endanger nuclear security in Ukraine.
Staff on duty at Chernobyl have not been rotated out since it was seized last week despite repeated appeals by Grossi. The situation at Zaporozhzhia was similar in that Russia controls it but Ukrainian staff continue to operate it.
“For the time being it is purely Ukrainian staff running the operations there. What we have in this case as we speak this morning at quarter to 11 what we have is in Chernobyl and in Zaporozhzhia we have effective control of the site in the hands of Russian military forces. I hope the distinction is clear,” Grossi said. 

British MPs ‘ashamed’ of treatment of Afghan aid workers

British MPs ‘ashamed’ of treatment of Afghan aid workers
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

British MPs ‘ashamed’ of treatment of Afghan aid workers

British MPs ‘ashamed’ of treatment of Afghan aid workers
  • Committee probing UK actions during fall of Kabul found ministers too slow to disburse aid, support workers
  • Report endorses govt policy of ‘developing a pragmatic working relationship with the Taliban’
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON:A group of British MPs has said they are “ashamed” at the lack of support offered to aid workers in Afghanistan following NATO’s withdrawal from the country last year.

They made the comments in response to a report by the Commons International Development Committee, which found that ministers were too slow to provide help to aid workers and Afghans.

Following the West’s withdrawal from the country, some Afghan aid workers — at risk of reprisals at the hands of the Taliban — felt “abandoned” by the British government, said the report.

It added: “Any contingency plans that the Government had for evacuating aid workers from Afghanistan were neither apparent nor scaled adequately in the face of the rapid fall of Kabul and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021.”

Elizabeth Winter, founder and special advisor at British & Irish Agencies Afghanistan Group, told the committee: “Trying to get through to people; trying to get your people out because you knew very well that they were at major risk — whether they were people who had worked with the Government, or whether they were well-known civil society activists or journalists — and in real fear of their lives; trying to get them on a list; and then trying to get them to the airport was a major issue.”

She added: “It remains a major issue. There are still people there who need to get out now, and we have provided chapter and verse more than once.”

While the UK did evacuate around 15,000 Afghans during the fall of Kabul, schemes set up since to evacuate more at-risk Afghans “do not adequately support” those who want to come to Britain.

Further, aid pledged by the UK had been released in an “excruciatingly slow” manner despite “significant sums” being promised.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said the government had distributed £261 million ($347.5 million) in aid in Afghanistan this financial year.

Labour MP Sarah Champion, the committee’s chair, said: “We are deeply grateful to aid workers — be they British, Afghan or of other nationalities — for all they have done for the people of Afghanistan. The work that they do is phenomenal.

“But we are ashamed that the government did not give them the support that they needed during the UK’s withdrawal, or now, during the complex task of delivering an aid program under Taliban rule.”

The report made a series of recommendations for the government, including speeding up the rollout of Afghan resettlement schemes and working with international partners to unblock Afghanistan’s banking system, because frozen assets are a significant obstacle to poverty alleviation in the country.

It said: “We endorse the Government’s policy of developing a pragmatic working relationship with the Taliban to enable humanitarian aid to reach the people of Afghanistan.”

Death toll rises in Pakistan mosque bombing

Death toll rises in Pakistan mosque bombing
Updated 04 March 2022
AP

Death toll rises in Pakistan mosque bombing

Death toll rises in Pakistan mosque bombing
  • There was chaos as doctors struggled to move the many wounded into operating theaters
Updated 04 March 2022
AP

PESHAWAR: Pakistani police say the death toll in the devastating bombing of a Shiite mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar has risen to 45, with another 65 people wounded.
Police official Waheed Khan said the death toll will likely rise as many of the wounded are in critical condition.
The violence began when two gunmen opened fire on police standing guard outside the Kucha Risaldar mosque in the congested old city of Peshawar, not far from the border with Afghanistan. One attacker and one policeman was killed in the firefight. A second attacker then stormed into the mosque and blew himself up.
Local police official Waheed Khan said the explosion occurred as worshippers had collected in the Kucha Risaldar mosque in Peshawar’s old city for Friday prayers. Ambulances rushed through congested narrow streets carrying the wounded to Lady Reading Hospital, where doctors worked feverishly.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, but both the Daesh group and a violent Pakistani Taliban organization have carried out similar attacks in the region, located near the border with neighboring Afghanistan.
Shayan Haider, a witness, had been preparing to enter the mosque when a powerful explosion threw him to the street.
“I opened my eyes and there was dust and bodies everywhere,” he said.
At the Lady Reading Hospital Emergency department, there was chaos as doctors struggled to move the many wounded into operating theaters.
Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing.
In majority Sunni Muslim Pakistan, minority Shiite Muslims have come under repeated attacks.

Russia to introduce jail terms for spreading ‘fake’ information about the army

Russia to introduce jail terms for spreading ‘fake’ information about the army
Updated 04 March 2022
Reuters

Russia to introduce jail terms for spreading ‘fake’ information about the army

Russia to introduce jail terms for spreading ‘fake’ information about the army
  • Spreading “fake” information about armed forces is a jailable offense
Updated 04 March 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: The lower house of the Russian parliament on Friday passed a law which makes it a jailable offense to spread “fake” information about the armed forces.
The law, passed by the State Duma in the third and final reading, introduces fines and jail terms for those who intentionally spread false information about the armed forces that has a serious impact, according to a statement by the lower house.

