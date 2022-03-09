You are here

All you need to know before Saudi Arabia's stock market opens Wednesday

All you need to know before Saudi Arabia’s stock market opens Wednesday
(Getty Images)
Updated 37 sec ago
Salma Wael

All you need to know before Saudi Arabia’s stock market opens Wednesday

All you need to know before Saudi Arabia’s stock market opens Wednesday
  Saudi Arabia's stock exchange saw a volatile, mixed performance on Tuesday
Updated 37 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange saw a volatile, mixed performance on Tuesday while traders continued to assess the impact of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war and the jump in oil prices.

As the US decided to ban Russian imports, oil prices soared to their highest levels in years, with Brent crude hovering near $130 a barrel.

TASI, the main index, closed higher for the fourth consecutive day, up 0.34 percent, while the parallel market, Nomu, fell 0.35 percent.

Other GCC bourses saw a mixed performance, led by the Kuwaiti index BKP that added 1.1 percent.

Stock exchanges in Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman registered gains between 0.2 and 0.7 percent, while Dubai’s DGMGI slipped 0.2 percent.

Apart from the Gulf, the Egyptian blue-chip index EGX30 extended losses, down 2.8 percent on weakened investor sentiment.

Stock news

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co., better known as Petro Rabigh, has turned into a profit of SR2.08 billion ($554 million) in 2021 from earlier losses of SR3.78 billion 

Jarir Marketing Co., known as Jarir Bookstore, decalred a dividend of SR1.95 per share representing a total payout of SR234 million for the fourth quarter of 2021

Saudi Co. for Hardware incurred losses of SR28 million during 2021, compared to a profit of SR85.5 million a year earlier. It also said it will not distribute cash dividends to shareholders for the second half of 2021

Saudi Arabia International Medical Center has acquired the subsidiary Fitaihi Retail Co. from Fitaihi Holding Group for SR2.7 million

Saudi Amlak International for Real Estate Finance Co. reported an 8 percent increase in profit to SR107 million in 2021

Wataniya Co. received approval from the Capital Market Authority to increase its capital by SR200 million through rights issue 

Saudi Zahrat Al-Waha Trading Co. signed an agreement worth SR60 million with Saudi National Bank, for Islamic financing and banking services

Gulf Union Alahlia received approval from the Capital Market Authority for a capital hike through a rights issue of SR229 million

Calendar

March 9, 2022

Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., or AMAK, will start IPO retail subscription

March 11, 2022

End of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co.’s, or AMAK, IPO retail subscription

March 13, 2022

Nahdi Medical Co. will start IPO retail offering

March 15, 2022

End of Nahdi Medical Co.’s IPO retail offering

Saudi Home Loans will begin its IPO book-building process

 

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore pays out $240m dividends for 2021

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore pays out $240m dividends for 2021
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore pays out $240m dividends for 2021

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore pays out $240m dividends for 2021
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi retail giant Jarir Marketing Co. said it will distribute dividends for the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing its annual payout to as high as SR900 million ($240 million).

Known as Jarir Bookstore, the firm will pay out SR234 million for the fourth quarter alone, or SR7.5 per share.

The company has maintained a steady dividend payout throughout the years, having distributed SR7.85 a year earlier. 

80% of Saudi employers intend to expand workforce in 2022: Hays

80% of Saudi employers intend to expand workforce in 2022: Hays
Updated 9 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

80% of Saudi employers intend to expand workforce in 2022: Hays

80% of Saudi employers intend to expand workforce in 2022: Hays
Updated 9 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia is recovering from the pandemic, 80 percent of the country's employers intend to expand their workforces in 2022, according a new study. 

According to the Hays Saudi Arabia Salary Guide 2022 report, 79 percent of employers in the Kingdom are feeling positive about the outlook of business this year, and this factor compels them to increase the headcount.

The Hays report noted that 43 percent of employers intended to expand their workforce in 2021, while it was just 29 percent in 2020, primarily due to the impact of the pandemic in the world of business. 

FASTFACT

Positive Outlook

79 percent of employers in the Kingdom are feeling positive about the outlook of business this year, and this factor compels them to increase the headcount

“Two years on from the pandemic, the job market in Saudi Arabia has certainly bounced back,” said Aaron Fletcher, Business Manager at Hays Saudi Arabia.

“New and ongoing initiatives surrounding Vision 2030 and the PIF mega projects are driving growing opportunities in the job market, as well as multiple start-ups and MNCs establishing headquarters in the region,” he added.

Fletcher also noted that several companies are entering the market to secure their place and establish a market share ahead of the anticipated boom. 

The research report suggests that 2022 may face a drought in hiring employees who fall under technology, managerial, and leadership.

Hays report added that the job roles most in-demand include business development directors, digital transformation specialists, senior legal professionals, and design and pre-design construction professionals. 

Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554m profit in 2021

Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554m profit in 2021
Updated 37 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554m profit in 2021

Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554m profit in 2021
Updated 37 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi chemicals maker Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. turned into a profit of SR2.08 billion ($554 million) in 2021 on the back of better market conditions.

The firm, better known as Petro Rabigh, managed to erase losses of SR3.78 billion from a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Saudi stock exchange.

Revenues almost doubled to SR45.6 billion during the year, compared to SR21.9 billion in 2020.

The improved results were achieved “due to the fact that the current period has witnessed improved margins on refined and petrochemical products,” the company noted.

 

Apple's new budget iPhone will be faster and more expensive

Apple’s new budget iPhone will be faster and more expensive
Updated 09 March 2022
AP

Apple’s new budget iPhone will be faster and more expensive

Apple’s new budget iPhone will be faster and more expensive
Updated 09 March 2022
AP

SAN RAMON, California: Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new version of its budget-priced iPhone that’s capable of connecting to ultrafast 5G wireless networks, an upgrade that’s already been available on the company’s upscale models for more than a year.
The latest iPhone SE marks the first upgrade to the bare-bones version of Apple’s most popular product in nearly two years. In the latest sign of the inflationary pressures that have been roiling the economy, the new iPhone SE will sell for $429 — an 8 percent increase from $399 price tag for the last version that rolled out it nearly two years ago during the early stages of the pandemic. The new iPhone SE will be available in stores March 18.
In a pandemic precaution, Apple still refrained from inviting the media and other guests to the in-person events that it has traditionally staged to introduce its latest products. Instead, Apple streamed the event from the theater named after co-founder Steve Jobs at its Cupertino, California, headquarters.
Although the latest iPhone SE will feature a faster processer, more durable 4.7-inch screen and longer-lasting battery than the last model, its biggest selling points will likely be its compatibility with still-emerging 5G wireless networks and its relatively low price.
It’s a sharp discount from the fancier iPhone 13 line-up released last autumn. Consisting of four different models, the iPhone 13’s prices range from $700 to $1,100. All of them, like the iPhone 12s released during autumn 2020, can connect to 5G phones.
Even though 5G networks still aren’t widely available, the allure of faster connections turned out to be a major draw that helped spur more iPhone fans to upgrade from older models. The iPhone 13 proved to be such a hot commodity that it helped Apple to vault past longtime rival Samsung and assume the mantle of the world’s top seller of smartphones during the final three months of last year, according to the research group International Data Corp.
During Tuesday’s presentation, Apple CEO Tim Cook boasted the company has been attracting more new iPhone users than ever before since last autumn, without providing specific numbers. “We are excited for the new iPhone SE to build on this momentum,” Cook said.
Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives expects Apple to sell about 30 million of the new iPhone SE models during the next year, filling a need among less affluent consumers who own one of the estimated 225 million iPhones that are at least three-and-half years old.
Even though Apple doesn’t make as much money from selling iPhone SEs as it does the pricier models, it will still give the company more opportunities to sell subscriptions to music streaming, video streaming, games, and other services that have become huge money makers, said Tuong Nguyen, a smartphone analyst for Gartner.
“It’s all about widening the ecosystem,” Nguyen said. “It’s always nice when Apple can get you to buy a new phone. But it’s even better when they can get you to subscribing everything they can because that turns into recurring revenue.”
Apple services division has mushroomed into a booming business that generated $68 billion in revenue during its last fiscal year, up from $24 billion in 2016 — the first year after its music streaming service came out. The company’s success in services also has turned into a regulatory mine field, sparking antitrust lawsuits and proposed legislations seeking to loosen Apple’s exclusive control on its iPhone app store, which collects lucrative commissions from digital transactions processed on the device.
The iPhone itself remains Apple’s biggest gold mine, with sales of $192 billion in its last fiscal year, despite supply shortages that have curtailed production. Apple in January said those problems were easing as the pandemic let up and suppliers began to catch up with backlogs.
Besides the new iPhone SE, Apple also used Tuesday’s showcase to announce its has struck a deal with Major League Baseball to begin showing two Friday night games each week on its video subscription after the sport resolves a labor dispute that has already delayed the start of its season. The deal marks latest foray by a major tech company into a sports programming niche that traditionally has been dominated by long-established television networks.
Although the addition of baseball games could help Apple sign up from subscribers to its 2-year-old video service, the company initially plans to make them available for free to all viewers.
Apple also a new desktop version of its personal computer called the Mac Studio that will cost $2,000 to $4,000 for the processing unit. A high-resolution 27-inch display screen designed for the Mac Studio will cost another $1,600. The company also rolled out the latest version of its lightweight tablet, the iPad Air, for $600 . All those computing devices will be powered by Apple’s own in-house chips.

'TechWorks' brings dreams of Jordan inventors to life

‘TechWorks’ brings dreams of Jordan inventors to life
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

‘TechWorks’ brings dreams of Jordan inventors to life

‘TechWorks’ brings dreams of Jordan inventors to life
  • TechWorks says its mission is "to plug into entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystems" and turn ideas into reality
  • Taimeh’s invention sterilises the handrails of escalators "from all kinds of viruses, such as coronavirus and bacteria,"
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

AMMAN: In the age of Covid, Jordanian mechanical engineer Saliba Taimeh pondered how to deal with one contaminated everyday surface: the handrails of escalators in shopping malls and transport hubs.
He came up with a device to sterilize them with UV rays — and this is where TechWorks stepped in.
A wealth of ideas would not have seen the light of day without TechWorks, a Jordanian platform aimed at bringing together youth, ideas and resources to jump-start innovations.
Set up in 2018, TechWorks says its mission is “to plug into entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystems” and turn ideas into reality.
It is equipped with state-of-the-art technology such as 3D printers and affiliated with a foundation set up by Crown Prince Hussein.
Last year, it attracted about 100 inventors and start-up companies, enabling them to produce prototypes quickly and at low cost.
Taimeh, 39, said TechWorks “provided me with every support, back-up, advice and guidance” to help perfect the sterilising device, after 23 attempts over almost two years.
His invention sterilizes the handrails of escalators “from all kinds of viruses, such as coronavirus and bacteria,” he said.
After contacting several international companies, a German firm specializing in health and safety in public places signed up to manufacture the “Brigid Box.”
Weighing in at 7.2 kilograms (almost 16 pounds), it can be installed in less than 15 minutes.
Taimeh’s success story is only one of many.
High school student Zain Abu Rumman, 18, has developed a tracking device for elderly patients and people with special needs, worn like a watch or around the neck.
The “SPS Watch” has a battery that lasts eight days and is resistant to water, heat and breakage.
“The device can send alerts to the mobile phone of a family member through a special application in case the person wearing it falls or is hurt, or if he strays from a certain place,” Abu Rumman said.
It took him two-and-a-half years to perfect and he has struck a production accord with a Chinese company.
Omar Khader, 26, works for “Jazri Studio,” an industrial design company which has devised a “smart” plug to protect children from electric shocks.
“TechWorks has advanced equipment, engineers and technicians that help us convert our ideas into successful products,” he said.
Other designers, like 32-year-old civil engineer Malik Nour, still have a long and expensive way to go to refine their products.
Nour’s brainchild is the “Pikler Triangle,” designed as a safe and environmentally friendly children’s toy.
He hopes to attract Swedish furniture giant IKEA to take on his products, which he is already selling over social media to customers in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, under the label of “Fares World,” named after his child.
Ismail Hakki, executive director of TechWorks, said its aim is to provide “a creative environment and all the necessary resources to support and enable young people to transform their projects from a mere idea into a real product.”
The doors of the project’s “Fabrication Lab,” or FabLab, are “open to all; we support students, entrepreneurs, and startups,” he said.
FabLab also provides services to doctors and hospitals in the fields of facial restoration, digital dentistry, face masks and sterilization.
At the request of a doctor, it transformed the chest x-ray of a patient with a malignant tumor close to the heart into a three-dimensional model of the patient’s chest making it easier to operate.
FabLab touts many successes, including a “smart home” which allows a mobile phone user to control electrical appliances inside the house from afar by turning on heating or cooling systems, and a piano keyboard to help a blind musician play.
It plans to open two more branches in Jordan to provide technology training and help for school and university students.

