All you need to know before Saudi Arabia’s stock market opens Wednesday

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange saw a volatile, mixed performance on Tuesday while traders continued to assess the impact of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war and the jump in oil prices.
As the US decided to ban Russian imports, oil prices soared to their highest levels in years, with Brent crude hovering near $130 a barrel.
TASI, the main index, closed higher for the fourth consecutive day, up 0.34 percent, while the parallel market, Nomu, fell 0.35 percent.
Other GCC bourses saw a mixed performance, led by the Kuwaiti index BKP that added 1.1 percent.
Stock exchanges in Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman registered gains between 0.2 and 0.7 percent, while Dubai’s DGMGI slipped 0.2 percent.
Apart from the Gulf, the Egyptian blue-chip index EGX30 extended losses, down 2.8 percent on weakened investor sentiment.
Stock news
Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co., better known as Petro Rabigh, has turned into a profit of SR2.08 billion ($554 million) in 2021 from earlier losses of SR3.78 billion
Jarir Marketing Co., known as Jarir Bookstore, decalred a dividend of SR1.95 per share representing a total payout of SR234 million for the fourth quarter of 2021
Saudi Co. for Hardware incurred losses of SR28 million during 2021, compared to a profit of SR85.5 million a year earlier. It also said it will not distribute cash dividends to shareholders for the second half of 2021
Saudi Arabia International Medical Center has acquired the subsidiary Fitaihi Retail Co. from Fitaihi Holding Group for SR2.7 million
Saudi Amlak International for Real Estate Finance Co. reported an 8 percent increase in profit to SR107 million in 2021
Wataniya Co. received approval from the Capital Market Authority to increase its capital by SR200 million through rights issue
Saudi Zahrat Al-Waha Trading Co. signed an agreement worth SR60 million with Saudi National Bank, for Islamic financing and banking services
Gulf Union Alahlia received approval from the Capital Market Authority for a capital hike through a rights issue of SR229 million
Calendar
March 9, 2022
Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., or AMAK, will start IPO retail subscription
March 11, 2022
End of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co.’s, or AMAK, IPO retail subscription
March 13, 2022
Nahdi Medical Co. will start IPO retail offering
March 15, 2022
End of Nahdi Medical Co.’s IPO retail offering
Saudi Home Loans will begin its IPO book-building process