Peterhansel on course for glory as Al-Rajhi suffers big blow in Abu Dhabi desert

Peterhansel on course for glory as Al-Rajhi suffers big blow in Abu Dhabi desert
Stephane Peterhansel's lead in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge is now over 30 minutes. (ADDC)
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Peterhansel on course for glory as Al-Rajhi suffers big blow in Abu Dhabi desert

Peterhansel on course for glory as Al-Rajhi suffers big blow in Abu Dhabi desert
  • Frenchman leads by over 30 minutes, after Al-Attiyah and Walkner fastest on Al-Futtaim Toyota Stage
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel continues to lead the way in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge after a third day that saw some of the world’s top drivers and riders race across the Al-Dhafra dunes.

Peterhansel, in an Audi RS Q e-tron, will become the most successful driver in the 31-year history of the event if he holds on for a seventh cars win, after extending his overall lead to 30 minutes and 17 seconds from Czech Martin Prokop, the 2018 winner, in a Ford Raptor.

With Poland’s Jakub Przygonski another 55 minutes further adrift in third place at the wheel of a Mini John Cooper Works Buggy, Peterhansel is in complete control.

He will take nothing for granted, however, particularly after learning that Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi had plunged from contention when his Toyota Hilux came to an abrupt halt near the end of the stage, while lying just 11 minutes behind in second place.

“Today was very good,” Peterhansel said. “We had a good drive over the dunes, overtaking Yazeed this morning. We pushed more this afternoon as the car was good and not overheating. We are learning a lot about the car. For the last two stages we will push very hard, looking for a victory.”

The fastest time on the 270-kilometer Al-Futtaim Toyota Stage 2 was set by defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah in another Toyota Hilux, with nine-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb 5:16 away in his Prodrive Hunter.

For a second day, however, Al-Attiyah and Loeb were battling largely for World Rally-Raid Championship points, with their hopes of victory in the event already ended by opening day problems which cost them 20 hours, and two hours, respectively.

As far back as 1996, Peterhansel scored his first victory in the rally on two wheels. Content with today’s third-fastest time, he knows the terrain almost as well as Sam Sunderland, who lived in the UAE for 10 years and is the new overall bikes leader.

While defending champion Matthias Walkner won the Al-Futtaim Toyota stage on a KTM, Sunderland’s second-fastest time on his GasGas gave him a big push toward a third Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge title, with two more desert stages remaining.

He has an overall advantage of 4:24 from Walkner, with Argentina’s overnight leader, Kevin Benavides just four seconds further behind in third place.

“It was another good day for me,” Sunderland said. “Really hot out there. Also it was very windy and therefore hard to see the lines.”

Emirati rider Abdulaziz Ahli continues to dominate in the quads on his Yamaha Raptor. The defending champion ended the day holding a massive cushion of 1:36:59 over Slovakia’s Juraj Varga.

With fierce competition among the lightweight cars, Francisco Lopez Contardo suffered a mechanical problem at the start of the stage. The Chilean’s lead in a Can-AM Maverick was dramatically cut to 1:26 from Spain’s Cristina Gutierrez in an Overdrive OT3.

In the T4 battle, Poland’s Marek Goczal in a Can-AM Maverick XRS leads by 4:12 from last year’s world champion and Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge title winner, American Austin Jones.

Lewandowski's 11-minute hat trick helps Bayern advance in champions league

Lewandowski’s 11-minute hat trick helps Bayern advance in champions league
Updated 09 March 2022
AP

Lewandowski’s 11-minute hat trick helps Bayern advance in champions league

Lewandowski’s 11-minute hat trick helps Bayern advance in champions league
Updated 09 March 2022
AP

MUNICH: Whatever hope Salzburg had of overcoming Bayern Munich was extinguished by Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat trick in 11 minutes.
It was game over by the time Lewandowski’s third hit the net in the 23rd minute on Tuesday to make it the quickest treble ever seen at the start of a Champions League match.
A second leg that started at 1-1 was tilted 4-1 in Bayern’s favor by the striker’s scoring masterclass. An 8-2 aggregate win to reach the quarterfinals was completed by further goals from Serge Gnabry, a double from Thomas Müller, and Leroy Sané. At least Salzburg avoided complete humiliation of not scoring with Maurits Kjaergaard netting for the Austrian team in Bavaria.
“That was a statement win,” Bayern captain Manuel Neuer said. “I think we showed a different side of ourselves today and didn’t concede as many chances on the break. We were also more stable in defense, which obviously gives us hope that things can continue in that vein.”
Tuesday’s other round of 16 game was far tighter with Liverpool relying on its 2-0 victory at Inter Milan to advance after losing 1-0 at Anfield.
It was three weeks ago when Bayern was reliant on a late equalizer from Kingsley Coman to avoid losing the first leg.
After failing to score — or even hit the target in Salzburg — Lewandowski has now taken his season tally to 42 goals in all competitions.
It took only 12 minutes to score his first against Salzburg, from the penalty spot after being brought down by Maximilian Wober. The defender fouled him again and Lewandowski converted his penalty again in the 21st.
The third came from open play, running onto Müller’s pass and then knocking a shot past the advancing goalkeeper Philipp Köhn from the edge of the penalty area.
The previous quickest hat trick from the start of a Champions League match came in 24 minutes from Marco Simone for AC Milan against Rosenborg in 1996.
“Today it was an opponent on a different level,” Salzburg defender Rasmus Kristensen said. “We had some chances but if you don’t make them count, it is difficult. We gave everything but it wasn’t enough. It had nothing to do with attitude, focus or the match plan. They simply have been better in all aspects — that’s it.”
Coman seized the ball off Mohamed Camara to set up Gnabry in the 31st to shoot under Köhn.
Müller scored nine minutes into the second half before Kjaergaard struck a superb left-footed consolation for the knockout phase newcomer.
But Müller swept in his 52nd Champions League goal in the 83rd after exchanging passes with Lewandowski and Sané in the buildup.
The rout was completed with an assist from the striker who started it. Lewandowski back-heeled the ball for Sané to net the seventh in the 85th.
“Today we had the luck that was completely missing in Salzburg,” Müller said. “We could have gone 1-0 down after five minutes. You’re always a little dependent on situations like that, but overall we were better.”

Djokovic entered on Indian Wells draw but status unclear

Djokovic entered on Indian Wells draw but status unclear
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

Djokovic entered on Indian Wells draw but status unclear

Djokovic entered on Indian Wells draw but status unclear
  • Djokovic is a five-time champion at Indian Wells
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

INDIAN WELLS, United States: Novak Djokovic was entered into the draw for this week’s ATP/WTA Indian Wells tournament on Tuesday but it is unclear whether he will take part in the tournament, organizers said.
A brief statement from tournament organizers said officials were in contact with Djokovic’s team to determine whether he would play in California or even be allowed to enter the United States because he has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw today,” tournament chiefs said.
“We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC approval to enter the country.”
Djokovic is a five-time champion at Indian Wells, where organizers have said proof of full vaccination will be required for spectator entry into the grounds for the tournament in the California desert.
Under US government regulations, all non-US citizen travelers entering the United States must be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Djokovic was barred from the Australian Open in January after officials said he did not meet requirements for unvaccinated travelers trying to enter the nation.
Djokovic’s visa was eventually canceled and, after a legal appeal failed, he departed without playing.

PSG and Madrid wait on Mbappé and Kroos for decisive 2nd leg

PSG and Madrid wait on Mbappé and Kroos for decisive 2nd leg
Updated 08 March 2022
AP

PSG and Madrid wait on Mbappé and Kroos for decisive 2nd leg

PSG and Madrid wait on Mbappé and Kroos for decisive 2nd leg
  • Kylian Mbappé is doubtful for PSG because of a left-foot injury, while Madrid is likely to be without Toni Kroos because of a muscle problem
Updated 08 March 2022
AP

MADRID: With some star power likely missing, Carlo Ancelotti and Mauricio Pochettino will have tinkering to do for the decisive encounter between their Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain sides in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappé is doubtful for PSG because of a left-foot injury, while Madrid is likely to be without Toni Kroos because of a muscle problem.

Madrid, which lost the first leg 1-0 thanks to Mbappé’s stoppage-time winner in Paris, is certain to be without Casemiro because of a suspension and may not also count on a fully fit Federico Valverde after a bout with the flu.

Setting up the midfield will be no easy task for Ancelotti, as Casemiro plays a key role in keeping the Spanish team balanced. The absence of Kroos would hurt the team more offensively than defensively, as the German veteran helps the team transition into attack. Kroos returned to training but a decision on whether he will play likely won’t be made until Wednesday.

“A player who is not at 100 percent can’t play in this type of game,” Ancelotti said on Tuesday. “If I think Kroos will be at 100 percent, he will play. If I think he will be at 95 percent, he won’t play.”

Young Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga will likely go into the midfield alongside Luka Modric and possibly Valverde, who missed the Liga game against Real Sociedad last weekend. The 19-year-old Camavinga played well in that match, scoring a superb opening goal in the 4-1 victory that increased Madrid’s lead in the league. He had Casemiro by his side, though, which will not be the case against PSG.

“Casemiro’s absence is certainly important for us,” Modric said. “We will have to give even more of ourselves to make up for his absence, especially defensively. But we have players who can replace him well, like Fede or Edu, and hopefully Toni will make it to the match as well.”

Madrid’s midfield issues will likely make it easier for Lionel Messi, who gets another good chance to finally come through with a big performance for PSG and live up to his status after joining from Barcelona. He will take over most of the spotlight if Mbappé can’t play after getting hurt in Monday’s training session.

Initial medical exams showed the injury wasn’t serious, but PSG said he was undergoing treatment and his fitness would be reassessed closer to the match.

Mbappé, who has been linked with a move to Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season, has been in stellar form with 24 goals and 17 assists in all competitions.

He was suspended at the weekend when PSG lost at Nice 1-0 in the French league. Pochettino used former Madrid forward Ángel Di María along with Neymar in attack, and Di María is likely to play again if Mbappé can’t make it. The Argentine played under Ancelotti in the coach’s first stint with Madrid.

“We will prepare for the match as if Mbappé will play,” Ancelotti said. “But our preparation is not only to face Mbappé, it’s to face Neymar, Messi and all the other good PSG players.”

Pochettino is set to be without former Madrid defender Sergio Ramos and Spaniard Ander Herrera because of injuries, and Achraf Hakimi, another former Madrid player, was listed as doubtful. Ramos will make the trip to the Spanish capital despite not being available.

Ancelotti can’t count on suspended left back Ferland Mendy, with veteran Marcelo likely taking over for him.

Madrid eliminated PSG at this stage in 2018 en route to winning the title for the third year in a row, although the French club came out on top in the two previous knockout encounters between the teams.

Madrid is the record 13-time European champion, while PSG is seeking its first Champions League trophy.

A crowd of 60,000 — the biggest since the coronavirus pandemic started — is expected at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, which remains below its full capacity because of renovation work.

Boost for Saudi Arabia's hopes of staging 2027 AFC Asian Cup

Saudi Arabia is in a strong position when it comes to winning the rights to host the 2027 Asian Cup. (AFC.com/Arriyadh)
Saudi Arabia is in a strong position when it comes to winning the rights to host the 2027 Asian Cup. (AFC.com/Arriyadh)
Updated 08 March 2022
John Duerden

Boost for Saudi Arabia’s hopes of staging 2027 AFC Asian Cup

Saudi Arabia is in a strong position when it comes to winning the rights to host the 2027 Asian Cup. (AFC.com/Arriyadh)
  • Riyadh, Jeddah, Buraidah and Dammam will hold five groups in the 2022 AFC Champions League, confirming Asian confederation’s view that the Kingdom is a ‘safe pair of hands’
Updated 08 March 2022
John Duerden

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s hopes of staging the 2027 Asian Cup have been boosted by last week’s decision of the Asian Football Confederation to give the country hosting rights to no less than five groups in the 2022 AFC Champions League.

On Thursday, it was announced that Riyadh will host two groups of Asia’s flagship club tournament, with Jeddah, Buraidah and Dammam all taking care of one each. These centralized venues, necessary due to travel restrictions and scheduling challenges in place due to the global pandemic, will be in use April 7-27 when the four teams will play each other twice. The fact that there are four cities involved is significant for the 2027 bid in which Saudi Arabia is up against India, Iran and Qatar.

“It is no secret that the AFC sees Saudi Arabia as a safe pair of hands when it comes to hosting major events, especially in difficult times,” a high-ranking AFC official told Arab News. “It is more than being safe, however. We know that the country has the necessary facilities, expertise and experience not just to be a reliable option but to be a top-class host nation.”

There was interest from other countries in the western half of the Champions League — the tournament is split into two geographic zones until the final — but instead of dividing the groups between different nations, as happened in 2021 when India and the UAE were also involved, the decision was made to make it an all-Saudi Arabian affair. In contrast, four of the five groups in the eastern zone will be hosted by three separate countries in Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia, with a decision on the fifth still to be confirmed. 

“There was some debate as to whether to give a group to cities such as Dammam and Buraidah, but there is no doubt that they can do a good job and there will be a festival of football all over the country in April,” the official added. “It also shows that there is now a close working relationship between the AFC and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.”

This is not the first time in recent months that the SAFF has been heartened by positive noises from the AFC regarding the decision that will be taken later this year after a vote from the body’s member associations, one that has been delayed due to COVID-19. Confederation officials were impressed last October and November as Riyadh smoothly hosted the latter stages in the western zone and also the final when local club Al-Hilal lifted the title for a record fourth time in front of over 50,000 fans. It has been hinted that, if centralized venues are still necessary for the knockout stages in the 2022 club competition, which will take place early next year due to the Qatar World Cup being held in November and December, Saudi Arabia will once again get the nod.

There are other reasons for fans in the country to be positive about 2027. The three-time continental champions have surprisingly never hosted the continent’s biggest event unlike rival Qatar, which staged the event as recently as 2011 and also did so in 1988. Iran’s current policy of not allowing women into stadiums is expected to count against their bid. India and the region of South Asia with a market of close to 2 billion people is seen by the AFC as well as FIFA as a necessary host for the future but there is a widespread feeling that the next decade may be preferable. 

It leaves Saudi Arabia in a strong position when it comes to winning the rights to host the 2027 Asian Cup, and success in the AFC Champions League group stages — on and off the pitch — can only make that position even stronger.

International Women's Day: Time for Arab female sports journalists to shine, break bias

International Women’s Day: Time for Arab female sports journalists to shine, break bias
Updated 08 March 2022
Sandrine Jabra

International Women’s Day: Time for Arab female sports journalists to shine, break bias

International Women’s Day: Time for Arab female sports journalists to shine, break bias
  • Never been better time for aspiring reporters to enter regional sports world: Ex-Lebanese tennis champ turned journalist Sandrine Jabra
Updated 08 March 2022
Sandrine Jabra

RIYADH: International Women’s Day is a special occasion when the world is called upon to spread the message of gender equality.

And it is a message that is poignant across the Arab world at a time of constant change and development.

Great strides have been taken in recent years in closing the gap between men and women in the workforce, but more work is needed.

Under the theme, #BreakTheBias, the International Women’s Day 2022 campaign aims to promote a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination for women.

And for the region’s female journalists, in particular, there is considerable room for improvement.

Women have been increasingly proactive in the media, especially in news broadcasting, over recent decades but unfortunately still trail behind in the sports segment.

As a woman passionate about sports and having started my career as a professional tennis player in Lebanon, my love to cover sports did not stop there and fueled me to become a journalist covering all kinds of activities including football, tennis, UFC, and Formula 1.

There has never been a better time to enter sports media as the Arab world, and in particular the Gulf Cooperation Council, continues to host some of the biggest international sporting events. Top athletes from football, UFC, tennis, F1, golf, and horse racing have been among those descending on the region to participate in long-established, world-class sports events.

In Saudi Arabia, the rate of progress in just a few years has been remarkable.

Crucially, more female athletes are taking part in competitions alongside male counterparts, such as in the Saudi Cup and several motor racing categories, or in their own competitions including the Saudi Ladies International golf tournament which takes place next week in Jeddah.

Barely a week now passes without more additions to the female sporting calendar. Only last month, for example, the Kingdom’s women’s national football team made its international debut, beating Seychelles 2-0, a landmark event that brought messages of praise from around the globe including from Brazilian legend Pele.

With the number of female athletes constantly rising, it is only right that proportional representation should come from female reporters.

It is time for Arab women to be a part of the experience and cover these championships in-person.

As the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, the sports industry is one of the leading sectors flourishing in the region. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain will each hold a Formula 1 Grand Prix this year, while Qatar hosts the FIFA World Cup 2022, the first time the football tournament will have taken place in the Middle East.

In addition to the series of events in Saudi Arabia, the Emirates is ready to host global meetings covering UFC, NBA basketball, and tennis championships, and with other GCC countries also working on hosting global sporting events this year, opportunities for journalists are on the rise.

To all Arab female sports journalists out there, join me in the media center to help #BreakTheBias and be part of history.

