Ukraine warns of radiation leak risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant

Ukraine warns of radiation leak risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant
Without power, ventilation systems at the plant would also not be working, exposing staff to dangerous doses of radiation. (File/AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine warns of radiation leak risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant

Ukraine warns of radiation leak risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant
  • The still-radioactive site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster lies some 100 km (62 miles) from Kyiv
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

LVIV, Ukraine:Radioactive substances could be released from Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant because it cannot cool spent nuclear fuel after its power connection was severed, Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company Energoatom said on Wednesday.
It said fighting made it impossible to immediately repair the high-voltage power line to the plant, which was captured by Russian forces after the Kremlin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Energoatom said there were about 20,000 spent fuel assemblies at Chernobyl that could not be kept cool amid a power outage.
Their warming could lead to “the release of radioactive substances into the environment. The radioactive cloud could be carried by wind to other regions of Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and Europe,” it said in a statement.
Without power, ventilation systems at the plant would also not be working, exposing staff to dangerous doses of radiation, it added.
On Tuesday, the UN nuclear watchdog warned that the systems monitoring nuclear material at the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl had stopped transmitting data.
The still-radioactive site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster lies some 100 km (62 miles) from Kyiv.
Its fourth reactor exploded in April 1986 during a botched safety test, sending clouds of radiation billowing across much of Europe.

Topics: Chernobyl Russia-Ukraine Conflict radiation

'Variant-proof' COVID-19 vaccine produced in UK

‘Variant-proof’ COVID-19 vaccine produced in UK
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News

‘Variant-proof’ COVID-19 vaccine produced in UK

‘Variant-proof’ COVID-19 vaccine produced in UK
  • Diosynvax’s technology is different from other jabs
  • It could allow humans to resist multiple coronaviruses in future
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A “variant-proof” vaccine produced in Britain has received millions in funding in the hope that it can defeat COVID-19 and future coronaviruses.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the technological breakthrough posed by the vaccine, which he said is part of the “next generation of vaccines” while opening a conference for the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

The coalition is set to donate some £32 million ($42 million) to support the production of the vaccine, which is being made by Diosynvax, an organization born out of Cambridge University. 

The new vaccine is one of several hopeful inoculation projects that are aimed at targeting parts of the virus that are less likely to mutate, making protection easier to secure and maintain.

“We are looking at the broad family of coronaviruses to find out what it is the virus can’t change,” said Cambridge Prof. Jonathan Heeney.

His team are hoping to target the immutable sections of the virus. “These are invariable parts of the virus that it can’t alter without killing itself — or at least impairing its ability to replicate,” he said.

If this is achieved, it would protect the inoculated against variants of COVID-19 but also future coronaviruses, a level of biosecurity that many are keen to enhance as the world becomes more alert to pandemic preparedness.

The technology produced at Diosynvax is different to that of most COVID-19 vaccines, which introduce the coronavirus spike protein into our bodies so that they can recognize the spike and resist it when an infection becomes likely. 

But researchers said this style of protection inspired the virus to adapt to evade resistance through regularly changing its spike protein.

“All the vaccines we are still using now are based on the Wuhan sequence from January 2020,” said Heeney.

“No wonder we are having to boost and boost and boost — because we are losing efficacy as the virus moves away from that sequence.”

If the new vaccine, which uses a different style of protein, is proved to be effective, it could allow humans to resist multiple coronaviruses in the future.

Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of Cepi, said: “Coronaviruses have now proven their pandemic potential, so it’s imperative for global health security that we invest in R&D now to future-proof the world against the threat of coronaviruses.”

Heeney said even if another coronavirus does not appear, it is still useful to be prepared. “We’re also targeting two of the common colds that we get,” he added.

“If we can keep people at work for an extra week of the year, when they would have been ill with the common cold, then that’s beneficial too.”

Austria suspends mandatory COVID-19 vaccine law

Austria suspends mandatory COVID-19 vaccine law
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

Austria suspends mandatory COVID-19 vaccine law

Austria suspends mandatory COVID-19 vaccine law
  • Calls to review the law have become increasingly loud, especially as Austria has dropped almost all coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

VIENNA: Austria is suspending a law making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all adults, the government said Wednesday, just a month after the legislation took effect in an EU first.
The Alpine nation of nine million people was among few countries in the world to make jabs against the coronavirus compulsory for all adults.
The law took effect in February and called for fines up to 3,600 euros ($3,940) from mid-March for those who do not comply.
But Minister Karoline Edtstadler said the law’s “encroachment of fundamental rights” could no longer be justified by the danger posed by the pandemic.
“After consultations with the health minister, we have decided that we will of course follow what the (expert) commission has said,” Edtstadler told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.
“We see no need to actually implement this compulsory vaccination due to the (omicron) variant that we are predominantly experiencing here.”
The highly-contagious variant is widely believed to be less severe than previous strains of the virus, and so far Austrian hospitals have been able to cope with a surge in cases.
Calls to review the law have become increasingly loud, especially as Austria has dropped almost all coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks.
As of Tuesday, Austria has recorded almost three million coronavirus cases and more than 15,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Topics: Austria vaccine COVID-19 vaccine

UN chief warns pandemic not over, decries vaccine inequality

UN chief warns pandemic not over, decries vaccine inequality
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

UN chief warns pandemic not over, decries vaccine inequality

UN chief warns pandemic not over, decries vaccine inequality
  • He added that the two-tiered recovery is “a recipe for more variants, more lockdowns and more sorrow and sacrifice in every country”
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

United Nations, USA: After two years the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over and could be prolonged further due to “scandalously unequal” vaccine distribution, the UN secretary-general warned Wednesday.
“The pandemic’s most tragic toll has been on the health and lives of millions, with more than 446 million cases worldwide, more than six million deaths confirmed, and countless more grappling with worsening mental health,” said UN chief Antonio Guterres in a statement marking the second anniversary of the global crisis.
“Thanks to unprecedented public health measures, and the extraordinarily rapid development and deployment of vaccines, many parts of the world are bringing the pandemic under control,” he said.
“But it would be a grave mistake to think the pandemic is over.”
Guterres noted that the “distribution of vaccines remains scandalously unequal,” and that while 1.5 billion doses of vaccine are produced each month, “nearly three billion people are still waiting for their first shot.”
“This failure is the direct result of policy and budgetary decisions that prioritize the health of people in wealthy countries over the health of people in poor countries,” said Guterres.
He added that the two-tiered recovery is “a recipe for more variants, more lockdowns and more sorrow and sacrifice in every country.”
The statement concluded by calling on the whole world to “re-dedicate ourselves to ending this pandemic... and closing this sad chapter in humanity’s history, once and for all.”

Topics: UN COVID-19 vaccine Pandemic

White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. (AP file photo)
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. (AP file photo)
Updated 09 March 2022
AP

White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. (AP file photo)
  • The move follows a secret weekend visit to Venezuela by senior Biden administration officials
Updated 09 March 2022
AP

CARACAS: The White House says two American detainees have been released by the Venezuelan government.
Gustavo Cardenas is an oil executive who had been jailed alongside colleagues since 2017. Jorge Fernandez was arrested last year on what the White House described as “spurious charges.”
The move follows a secret weekend visit to Venezuela by senior Biden administration officials, including the top White House official on Latin America and the State Department’s top hostage negotiator.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday that “there were a range of topics discussed during that trip, including the health and welfare of detained US citizens.”

Topics: Venezuela United States

Probe calls former UK speaker a 'bully' and a 'serial liar'

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow gestures in the Parliament in London. (REUTERS file photo)
Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow gestures in the Parliament in London. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

Probe calls former UK speaker a ‘bully’ and a ‘serial liar’

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow gestures in the Parliament in London. (REUTERS file photo)
  • The report, which also accused Bercow of being a “serial liar,” added: “The respondent’s conduct was so serious that, had he still been a Member of Parliament, we would have determined that he should be expelled
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

LOONDON: Former UK House of Commons speaker John Bercow was on Tuesday branded a “serial liar” in an official report that upheld bullying claims against him and recommended he be denied a parliamentary pass for life.
Bercow, 59, gained an international reputation for his theatrical interventions and dressing down of MPs, as he presided over often fractious debates about Brexit.
He stepped down in 2019 following accusations that he fostered a culture of bullying and harassment within parliament.
On Tuesday, parliament’s sanctions panel upheld an earlier ruling by the legislature’s standards commissioner, concluding that Bercow had displayed “threatening conduct” including verbal abuse and displays of anger.
“The respondent has been a serial bully,” the report said.
“Like many bullies, he had those whom he favored and those whom he made victims. These three complainants were victims.”
The report, which also accused Bercow of being a “serial liar,” added: “The respondent’s conduct was so serious that, had he still been a Member of Parliament, we would have determined that he should be expelled.
“As it is, we recommend that he should never be permitted a pass to the Parliamentary estate.”
In response, Bercow, the longest serving Commons speaker since World War II, denounced the initial report as “amateurish” that would not pass muster in court.
“It is a travesty of justice and brings shame on the House of Commons...
“To describe what I have experienced as a kangaroo court is grossly insulting to kangaroos.
“It is based on the flimsiest of evidence, rooted in hearsay and baseless rumor, and advanced by old school dogmatists... settling some ancient scores with me.”

Although he has had his pass revoked, the former Conservative MP can still access parliament as a guest or as a member of the public.
Bercow defected to Labour after leaving office, but British media reported on Tuesday that he had been administratively suspended from the party pending an investigation.
In his 12 years as the top official in Britain’s elected lower chamber, Bercow was no stranger to controversy.
His broadside against then US president Donald Trump and a perceived bias in his role in Brexit debates riled many within his own party.
The speaker wields enormous power in choosing which MPs speak on what subjects and when, and Bercow promoted the rights of backbenchers to hold ministers to account through emergency debates and questions.
Bercow riled euroskeptics by selecting amendments for debate that challenged the government’s strategy for leaving the European Union.
He was also criticized over a sticker in his car saying “Bollocks to Brexit.”
The youngest person to hold the role for 100 years, Bercow abandoned the traditional robes in favor of a simple gown worn over a suit and tie, and allowed MPs to take off their ties.
But he was embroiled in controversy from the start, when he claimed thousands of pounds (dollars, euros) to refurbish his rent-free official apartment, in part to accommodate his three children.
His wife Sally has also made headlines. In 2011, she posed for a newspaper wearing only a bedsheet, and also appeared in a reality television show.
The Independent Expert Panel report said it was “for historians to judge” whether Bercow had been “a successful reforming speaker of the House of the Commons,” as he claims.
“However, there was no need to act as a bully in order to achieve that aim,” it argued.
“A great office can be filled forcefully and effectively without descending to such behavior.”

Topics: UK House of Commons speaker John Bercow British Parliament

