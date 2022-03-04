Specter of Chernobyl looms large over UN Security Council meeting

You are here

The UN Security Council met to discuss the danger to the Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. (AP/Reuters)
NEW YORK: “By the grace of God, the world narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe last night,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the permanent US representative to the UN, told the Security Council on Friday.

“We all waited to exhale as we watched the horrific situation unfold in real time.”

She was speaking during an emergency meeting of the council that was called by the UK to discuss a fire that broke out the night before at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine as Russian troops attacked and seized control of the facility.

The envoy said the attack on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant was “incredibly reckless and dangerous” and had put it “at grave risk.”

The fire was extinguished early on Friday. It caused damage to a training facility at the plant but did not affect any of its six reactors.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, confirmed that none of the nuclear reactors or other essential equipment were damaged and radiation levels remain normal. The Ukrainian staff at the plant continue to run it, and safety systems are functioning, he added.

The incident triggered condemnation worldwide, along with warnings of the potentially catastrophic consequences of such an attack for the Ukrainian people and populations across the region.

Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN’s under-secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs, said the people of Ukraine are all too aware of the devastation nuclear accidents can cause.

“The Chernobyl disaster in 1986 stands as a lasting example of why it is vital to ensure all nuclear power plants have the highest standards of safety and security,” she told the council.

She added that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has followed “with great alarm” the reports of fighting around the plant.

“Military operations around nuclear sites and other critical civilian infrastructure are not only unacceptable but highly irresponsible,” DiCarlo said. “Every effort should be made to avoid a catastrophic nuclear incident.”

Thomas-Greenfield joined other council members in calling on Russia to withdraw its troops from the plant “to permit medical treatment for injured personnel, to ensure operators have full access to the site,” and to halt any further use of force that might put at risk the 15 operable nuclear reactors across Ukraine.

Directly addressing Vassily Nebenzia, her Russian counterpart on the council, Thomas-Greenfield said: “This Council needs answers. We need to hear you say this won’t happen again.

“We call on you to withdraw your troops and weaponry from Ukraine. We call on you to respect Ukraine’s borders, its people, and the UN Charter.

We call on you to respect your own troops enough not to send them into an unjust war — or on a suicide mission against a nuclear power plant.”

She added: “(Russian President Vladimir) Putin must stop this madness and he must stop it now. Cooler heads must prevail.”

In response, Nebenzia said: “Today’s meeting is another attempt by Kyiv authorities to spread artificial hysteria around what is taking place in Ukraine and they are being assisted by their Western backers.”

The Russian envoy said news reports about the incident at Zaporizhzhia were false and “part of an unprecedented campaign of lies and disinformation against Russia.”

He said the fire was not caused by Russian shelling and instead accused Ukrainian “saboteurs” of causing it by shooting at a Russian patrol. He added that forces from his country now control the power plants at both Zaporizhzhia and Chernobyl, to prevent them falling into the hands of “Ukrainian terrorists.”

Nebenzia dismissed what he described as an attempt by his “dear Western colleagues” to turn the incident on Thursday into a global scandal.

“Ukrainian nationalists are now under your protection and have carte blanche from you,” he added.

Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s permanent representative, and president of the Security Council this month, said another Chernobyl must be prevented, as the dire consequences would affect not only Ukraine but the entire region.

“Nuclear safety is a critical issue for my country and we will continue every possible effort to maintain nuclear safety,” she said.

Nusseibeh joined the other ambassadors in welcoming a second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine which resulted in a preliminary agreement for the opening of humanitarian corridors so that people fleeing the war can leave safely.

She added that the UAE calls for an immediate end to hostilities and for the conflict to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine UN UN Security Council (UNSC)

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden met with Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto Friday with the Fins at a crossroads: Whether to move closer to the rest of Europe and the West by trying to join NATO as neighboring Russia pummels Ukraine.
Biden said at the start of their meeting, “We agree it’s not only an attack on Ukraine, it’s an attack on the security of Europe.”
The Finnish leader thanked the US for “leading in very difficult times.” And he added in brief public remarks before the leaders began their private White House meeting, “We will do our best” to help Ukraine.
Finland, as well as neighbor Sweden, for years has resisted joining NATO, with Nordic European Union members seeking to remain neutral between Russia and the West. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine is changing the dynamic.
A poll commissioned by Finnish broadcaster YLE this week showed that, for the first time, more than 50 percent of Finns support joining the Western military alliance. In Sweden, a similar poll showed those in favor of NATO membership outnumber those against.
The attack on Ukraine also has prompted Finland and Sweden to break with their policy of not providing arms to countries at war. They have sent assault rifles and anti-tank weapons to Kyiv.
Biden thanked the Finnish president for the country’s help for Ukraine. He said, “Finland is a critical partner to the United States, a strong defense partner, a partner to NATO.”
Biden joked that when his old boss, President Barack Obama, was in office, Obama would sometimes say “leave everything” to the Nordic countries to sort out.
Niinisto dryly responded: “Well, we usually don’t start wars.”

MANILA; The Philippines has witnessed a 40 percent increase in international arrivals in a month since lifting a ban on foreign tourists, officials said on Friday, as they expect a steady recovery of the country’s tourism sector.

The country reopened to fully vaccinated, COVID-19-negative foreign tourists on Feb. 10 after nearly two years of coronavirus pandemic border closures.

Data from the Filipino Bureau of Immigration showed the number of visitors arriving in the country had risen from 150,740 in January to 211,899 in February.

“After reopening borders on Feb. 10, the Bureau of Immigration has been processing international passenger arrivals at the country’s ports at a record rate,” the bureau’s commissioner, Jaime Morente, said.

“This is also more than 130 percent higher than the 91,000 passenger arrivals in February of 2021.”

Most of the travelers arriving from abroad were overseas Filipinos, followed by Americans, Canadians, and British nationals, according to BI statistics.

Home to white-sand beaches, famous diving spots, lively entertainment, cultural heritage, and wildlife, the Philippine economy is dependent on tourism. When COVID-19 hit in 2020, most of the country’s tourism destinations were forced to shut.

“I am positive that with our continued adherence to health protocols, we are slowly on the road to recovery,” Morente added.

Filipino Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat told reporters that the increase in arrivals was higher than expected for the time of year as visitors normally came to the Philippines around the Easter season, which this year will start in mid-April.

“We are very happy. We didn’t really expect that there would be a lot of visitors because tourists normally come in during the school break,” she said.

With Manila scheduled to host the World Travel and Tourism Council’s global summit next month, Romulo-Puyat hoped that it would help the Philippines restore tourism sector jobs lost to the pandemic.

Before the virus outbreak, in 2019, tourism contributed nearly 13 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, generating 2.51 trillion pesos ($50 billion), according to Philippine Statistics Authority data. In 2020, revenues from tourism plummeted to 973 billion pesos, with foreign arrivals slumping 82 percent.

At least 1.1 million tourism sector workers have been affected by the pandemic.

“Our goal is to restore jobs and revenue streams for our tourism workers and stakeholders,” Romulo-Puyat added. “This hosting of the WTTC summit will benefit the country by showcasing what the Philippines can offer to the world.”

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

At least 50 killed, scores wounded in blast at mosque in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR:

PESHAWAR: At least 50 people were killed and scores wounded on Friday in a suicide bombing at a minority Shia mosque in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, police said.

The blast took place in the congested Qissa Khawani bazaar as people were offering Friday prayers.

The death toll is expected to rise substantially as many of the injured are in critical condition, police and hospital officials said.

Authorities have not confirmed who may be behind the attack, and no group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast. However, both Daesh and the Pakistani Taliban have carried out similar attacks against minority groups in the past.

“It was a suicide blast, which left 50 dead,” Haroon Rashid, senior superintendent of police, told Arab News.

Muhammad Asim, a spokesman at the Lady Readying Hospital, the largest medical facility in Peshawar, told Arab News at least 60 people had been injured.

“People from all age groups have been brought in,” he told reporters, saying most of the injured were in a critical condition.

Sher Gul Safi, an official at the Edhi Rescue service, said he had counted 56 dead and over 100 wounded.

“We are now transporting the dead bodies to their homes,” he told Arab News. “We’re busy in (a) rescue and relief operation, transporting the dead.”

An eyewitness, Ali Asghar, who himself sustained minor injuries from the blast, told reporters: “We were preparing for prayers when all in a sudden a terrorist entered with a pistol and started firing at people, killing many one by one, which was followed by a huge blast. The explosion took place in the main hall of the mosque.”

In a Twitter post, Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the blast and called for an investigation.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said a report had been sought from the provincial inspector general of police and chief secretary.

Pakistan’s information minister, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, tweeted that the Peshawar blast was a “link in a large conspiracy,” in a veiled reference to neighbors India and Afghanistan, countries Pakistan often blames for supporting militants who carry out such attacks.

Topics: Peshawar Pakistan

Bangladesh to try ‘alternative measures’ for Russia trade amid sanctions

DHAKA:

DHAKA: The Bangladeshi government was likely to continue trade with Moscow, experts said on Friday, after Dhaka’s announcement that it would try “alternative measures” in the face of international sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is one of Bangladesh’s main trading partners and its biggest supplier of wheat and fertilizer. It also has a major presence in the country’s energy sector, and is developing its first nuclear power plant, at Rooppur.

Russia’s multipronged assault on Ukrainian territory, which began on Feb. 24, has been followed by a host of measures to cut Moscow off from the world’s financial arteries, including banning some of its banks from the Swift payment system that is key for the transaction of money worldwide.

Bangladeshi Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal told reporters on Thursday that while Dhaka wanted the war to stop, it would “have to take alternative measures through currency swap” if it was not able to pay Russia due to the Swift ban.

In a currency swap, countries exchange their local currency against any third currency, except the US dollar.

Faruq Mainuddin, executive committee chairman of Brac Bank, one of Bangladesh’s key banks for small- and medium-sized businesses, told Arab News that Russia was a big market that Bangladesh “can’t afford to lose.”

“In this case currency swap can be a suitable option for us,” he said. “If the economic sanctions on Russia continue for a longer period, Bangladesh may resort to the Chinese currency, yuan, for continuing trade with Russia.”

Both Bangladesh and China were among the countries that abstained from voting when the UN General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly demanded that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces from Ukraine.

Mainuddin said that with alternative options Bangladesh would, however, incur higher trading costs as “no other currency has a stable rate in international markets other than US dollars.”

“Businesses will suffer if they are forced to switch over to other currencies,” he added.

Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank in Dhaka, told Arab News that the situation was “very complicated” for Bangladesh.

“At present there are seven Russian banks which came under the economic sanctions and were barred from Swift banking channels. But there are 300 more banks in Russia. We may consider initiating transactions with these banks,” he said.

“Our finance ministry should initiate strong monitoring and analysis of the situation to calculate the costs of doing international transactions with Russia amid these sanctions.”

He pointed out that sanctions would also affect the construction of the Rooppur nuclear plant, a $13.5 billion project financed mostly by Russia which is scheduled to be fully operational by 2024.

“We are yet to receive many (items of) heavy equipment from Russia for the RNPP,” he said. “Even if Russia can prepare the equipment, I don’t know if they can transport it to Bangladesh.”

 

Topics: Bangladesh Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Iran torture victim warns of sexual abuse if UK acts upon asylum offshoring plan

LONDON:

LONDON: A woman detained and tortured for eight years in Iran has warned that the UK’s asylum offshoring plan could lead to refugees facing child and sexual abuse.

The British Home Office’s Nationality and Borders Bill is a significant overhaul of Britain’s asylum system, and among proposals in the bill is the introduction of offshore process centers for asylum seekers.

Nasrin Parvaz told The Independent: “Where people will be taken and locked up while their asylum claims are processed, this offshore policy, like the Australian model, will result in child and sexual abuse.

“Imagine women hidden in offshore prison-like facilities while they wait for a decision on their asylum claim. And we know that it might take more than 10 years for a person to receive their decision.”

The bill is in the late stages before it becomes law, and earlier this week the House of Lords amended it to remove some controversial elements, including the planned ability for ministers to secretly strip Brits of their citizenship.

But ministers still appear to hope they can establish offshore asylum processing centers — despite every country so far mooted as a location publicly distancing themselves from the plan.

Parvaz’s concerns were backed by Sile Reynolds, of the NGO Freedom from Torture, who warned that sexual and child abuse “were rife in offshore processing sites” set up by the Australian government.

Parvaz spent eight years behind bars in Iran’s notorious Evin prison where she said the torture she was subjected to ultimately caused her to become paralyzed.

“My torturers wanted information about my friends, their names, and addresses. They used bastinado, which involves hitting the soles of the feet with a cable. I was tortured till I was paralyzed.

“In one incident they bashed my head against a wall, and as a result, I became epileptic. That hitting caused a tumor to grow inside my head which was extracted in 2012,” she added.

While she was not subjected to sexual harassment while imprisoned, her cellmate was, she said, adding that she met young girls and women who had been raped.

“After being locked in prison, your mental health never recovers,” Parvaz, who was released from jail in 1990, said.

“Your scars won’t go away. I remember friends who were executed. I heard the shotguns when they were taken for execution. They took some prisoners to watch the executions.”

During a House of Lords session, various peers expressed concerns that other countries may not have as stringent human rights protections as the UK, and as such people seeking refuge in Britain should not be sent overseas.

They voted to remove the offshore processing clause from the bill, and those changes will be voted upon in the House of Commons soon.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: “This government is reforming our country’s approach to illegal entry to the UK and asylum by making the tough decisions to end the overt exploitation of our laws and UK taxpayers, while helping those in need come through safe and legal routes.”

Topics: UK Iran asylum

