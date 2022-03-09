Daesh refuses to take sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict

You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
A Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train, on a Saturday, in a forest near Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan. 22, 2022. (Getty Images)
  • Terror group: ‘Crusaders against crusaders’ will have ‘major consequences’ for West
  • Russia, Ukraine members of different anti-Daesh coalitions
LONDON: Daesh has described the Russia-Ukraine conflict as “divine punishment” for the West, and expressed hope that it will cause great harm to the “enemies of Islam.”

In its Al-Naba newsletter, Daesh said the conflict pitted “crusaders against crusaders.” It urged its supporters and Muslims worldwide not to pick sides in the conflict, which it said would have “major consequences” for the West regardless of the result.

“Whether long or short, this Russian-Ukrainian war is but the beginning of the next wars between the Crusader countries, and the images of destruction and death we see are but a small scene of the situation in which the great wars begin,” the newsletter said.

Daesh, which dominated large parts of Iraq and Syria for much of the last decade, said it was unsurprised by the conflict, citing “escalating competition between America and Russia to control the countries of Eastern Europe.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin formed an alliance with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad against Daesh. Ukraine is a member of the global anti-Daesh coalition.

Urban warfare ‘nightmare’ looms if Russia enters Ukraine cities

  • Nearly two weeks after the start of the Russian offensive, fears are growing that troops are preparing to launch major moves on Ukrainian cities that have so far escaped their grasp
PARIS: The next step in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could lead to urban warfare, an immense challenge for even numerically superior armies with deadly consequences for civilians caught up in the fighting, experts say.
Nearly two weeks after the start of the Russian offensive, fears are growing that troops are preparing to launch major moves on Ukrainian cities that have so far escaped their grasp.
Russian artillery and rockets have been striking cities including the capital Kyiv, as well as smaller regional centers such as Kharkiv, Mariupol and Chernihiv.
Inhabitants there, as well as in the southern port of Odessa, another strategic target, are now preparing for possible ground attacks.
“You still see them (Russians) holding back compared to what they could be doing,” said Michael Kofman, a specialist on the Russian military at the US-based Center for Naval Analyzes (CNA).
“But I’m fairly concerned that that might actually turn into some smaller or lesser version of Grozny,” he said, referring to Russia’s offensive against the capital of separatist-controlled Chechnya in the 1990s.
“I doubt that they will try to level cities the way they did in Chechnya but nonetheless I think they’re going to see heavy destruction if they attempt an urban assault.”
Lance Davies, a defense specialist at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Britain, said that ground operations in hostile cities were “notoriously difficult to fight.”
“Urban operations are the worst nightmare for military forces, commanders and political leaders,” he said.
“The likelihood of becoming bogged down in brutal house-to-house fighting is almost guaranteed — and an assault on Kyiv would require a huge commitment in resources and manpower, but more importantly place Russian forces in close contact with legally protected civilian populations and critical infrastructure.”
There remain doubts about whether Russia has the resources needed to capture and hold urban areas in Ukraine, and whether the country and President Vladimir Putin are ready to accept mounting casualties.
A French military source told AFP that the rule of thumb was that attacking forces needed to outnumber defenders 10-1 because the defenders had the advantage of knowing the territory.
Defenders can also benefit from the height advantages from local buildings, with Russian tanks and other armored vehicles vulnerable to attacks from above.
“It would be suicide to send tanks into urban areas,” said Alexander Grinberg from the Israeli think-tank JISS.
“They can’t maneuver or move around... To conquer cities, you need professional infantry that is very motivated because it is always very difficult.”
Between 2016-17, the Iraqi army required eight months to dislodge a few thousand jihadists from the Daesh group in Mosul after they had seized control of the city.
John Spencer from the Modern War Institute at the American military academy West Point says that fighting in cities is a relatively modern phenomenon.
In Antiquity and the Middle Ages, armies would lay siege to cities but fighting usually took place at their fortifications and populations were often starved into submission.
After this, battles were conducted in open spaces between armies, rather than in inhabited areas.
“It was not until World War II that Western military formations experienced heavy and frequent fighting in cities,” he said.
The mother of such battles was the fight for the Russian city of Stalingrad (now Volgograd) in 1942-43 between Soviet and Nazi forces, which left an estimated two million people dead.
Many Ukrainians have signed up to territorial defense units and are preparing to join the fight.
“Every house, every street, every check point will resist, until death if necessary,” the mayor of Kyiv, former boxing champion Vitali Klitschko, wrote on Instagram.

  • The still-radioactive site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster lies some 100 km (62 miles) from Kyiv
LVIV, Ukraine:Radioactive substances could be released from Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant because it cannot cool spent nuclear fuel after its power connection was severed, Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company Energoatom said on Wednesday.
It said fighting made it impossible to immediately repair the high-voltage power line to the plant, which was captured by Russian forces after the Kremlin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Energoatom said there were about 20,000 spent fuel assemblies at Chernobyl that could not be kept cool amid a power outage.
Their warming could lead to “the release of radioactive substances into the environment. The radioactive cloud could be carried by wind to other regions of Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and Europe,” it said in a statement.
Without power, ventilation systems at the plant would also not be working, exposing staff to dangerous doses of radiation, it added.
On Tuesday, the UN nuclear watchdog warned that the systems monitoring nuclear material at the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl had stopped transmitting data.
The still-radioactive site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster lies some 100 km (62 miles) from Kyiv.
Its fourth reactor exploded in April 1986 during a botched safety test, sending clouds of radiation billowing across much of Europe.

‘Variant-proof’ COVID-19 vaccine produced in UK

  • Diosynvax’s technology is different from other jabs
  • It could allow humans to resist multiple coronaviruses in future
LONDON: A “variant-proof” vaccine produced in Britain has received millions in funding in the hope that it can defeat COVID-19 and future coronaviruses.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the technological breakthrough posed by the vaccine, which he said is part of the “next generation of vaccines” while opening a conference for the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

The coalition is set to donate some £32 million ($42 million) to support the production of the vaccine, which is being made by Diosynvax, an organization born out of Cambridge University. 

The new vaccine is one of several hopeful inoculation projects that are aimed at targeting parts of the virus that are less likely to mutate, making protection easier to secure and maintain.

“We are looking at the broad family of coronaviruses to find out what it is the virus can’t change,” said Cambridge Prof. Jonathan Heeney.

His team are hoping to target the immutable sections of the virus. “These are invariable parts of the virus that it can’t alter without killing itself — or at least impairing its ability to replicate,” he said.

If this is achieved, it would protect the inoculated against variants of COVID-19 but also future coronaviruses, a level of biosecurity that many are keen to enhance as the world becomes more alert to pandemic preparedness.

The technology produced at Diosynvax is different to that of most COVID-19 vaccines, which introduce the coronavirus spike protein into our bodies so that they can recognize the spike and resist it when an infection becomes likely. 

But researchers said this style of protection inspired the virus to adapt to evade resistance through regularly changing its spike protein.

“All the vaccines we are still using now are based on the Wuhan sequence from January 2020,” said Heeney.

“No wonder we are having to boost and boost and boost — because we are losing efficacy as the virus moves away from that sequence.”

If the new vaccine, which uses a different style of protein, is proved to be effective, it could allow humans to resist multiple coronaviruses in the future.

Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of Cepi, said: “Coronaviruses have now proven their pandemic potential, so it’s imperative for global health security that we invest in R&D now to future-proof the world against the threat of coronaviruses.”

Heeney said even if another coronavirus does not appear, it is still useful to be prepared. “We’re also targeting two of the common colds that we get,” he added.

“If we can keep people at work for an extra week of the year, when they would have been ill with the common cold, then that’s beneficial too.”

Austria suspends mandatory COVID-19 vaccine law

  • Calls to review the law have become increasingly loud, especially as Austria has dropped almost all coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks
VIENNA: Austria is suspending a law making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all adults, the government said Wednesday, just a month after the legislation took effect in an EU first.
The Alpine nation of nine million people was among few countries in the world to make jabs against the coronavirus compulsory for all adults.
The law took effect in February and called for fines up to 3,600 euros ($3,940) from mid-March for those who do not comply.
But Minister Karoline Edtstadler said the law’s “encroachment of fundamental rights” could no longer be justified by the danger posed by the pandemic.
“After consultations with the health minister, we have decided that we will of course follow what the (expert) commission has said,” Edtstadler told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.
“We see no need to actually implement this compulsory vaccination due to the (omicron) variant that we are predominantly experiencing here.”
The highly-contagious variant is widely believed to be less severe than previous strains of the virus, and so far Austrian hospitals have been able to cope with a surge in cases.
Calls to review the law have become increasingly loud, especially as Austria has dropped almost all coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks.
As of Tuesday, Austria has recorded almost three million coronavirus cases and more than 15,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

UN chief warns pandemic not over, decries vaccine inequality

  • He added that the two-tiered recovery is “a recipe for more variants, more lockdowns and more sorrow and sacrifice in every country”
United Nations, USA: After two years the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over and could be prolonged further due to “scandalously unequal” vaccine distribution, the UN secretary-general warned Wednesday.
“The pandemic’s most tragic toll has been on the health and lives of millions, with more than 446 million cases worldwide, more than six million deaths confirmed, and countless more grappling with worsening mental health,” said UN chief Antonio Guterres in a statement marking the second anniversary of the global crisis.
“Thanks to unprecedented public health measures, and the extraordinarily rapid development and deployment of vaccines, many parts of the world are bringing the pandemic under control,” he said.
“But it would be a grave mistake to think the pandemic is over.”
Guterres noted that the “distribution of vaccines remains scandalously unequal,” and that while 1.5 billion doses of vaccine are produced each month, “nearly three billion people are still waiting for their first shot.”
“This failure is the direct result of policy and budgetary decisions that prioritize the health of people in wealthy countries over the health of people in poor countries,” said Guterres.
He added that the two-tiered recovery is “a recipe for more variants, more lockdowns and more sorrow and sacrifice in every country.”
The statement concluded by calling on the whole world to “re-dedicate ourselves to ending this pandemic... and closing this sad chapter in humanity’s history, once and for all.”

