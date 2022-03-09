KSrelief chief tours camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan

AMMAN: Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, also known as KSrelief, toured the Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan’s Mafraq Governorate on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Nayef Al-Sudairi, Saudi Ambassador to Jordan, and senior officials and volunteers from KSrelief, he reviewed the progress that has been made by humanitarian projects launched by the center to improve the lives of residents.

Al-Rabeeah visited the offices of the UN Refugee Agency at the camp, where he was briefed on the humanitarian support and assistance that is being provided. He also visited the camp’s administrative headquarters, and the offices of other UN and international organizations operating there, to discuss joint humanitarian projects and future plans, including ways in which conditions at the camp can be enhanced and developed.

Later, he visited the World Food Program’s supply center in Zaatari and was told about the services it provides. He also discussed joint projects between KSrelief and WFP to provide basic food supplies for the refugees.

Al-Rabeeah then toured the camp’s educational and social center, which is affiliated with KSrelief, to check on the diverse training, educational and social courses it offers in a range of subjects, including computer science, basic sciences, the Arabic language, mathematics and health education.

It also offers courses that teach traditional crafts and skills such as sewing, dressmaking, embroidery and other handicrafts. The aim is to enhance and develop the skills of residents as part of the support provided to help them cope with the difficult experience they are going through.

He also visited specialized medical centers affiliated with KSrelief to review the comprehensive health services they provide, and was briefed by medics on the work they are doing to alleviate the suffering of refugees.

Al-Rabeeah, who is himself a pediatric surgeon, expressed his admiration for the quality of medical care that is provided by staff at the KSrelief clinics in the camp, which he said makes use of modern healthcare equipment and is characterized by accuracy, professionalism and perfection. He also reviewed training courses in the fields of first aid and search and rescue, which were introduced as part of a project designed to provide economic empowerment and support for refugees.

During his visit, Al-Rabeeah inaugurated a number of new facilities and projects designed to improve living conditions in the camp, including a physiotherapy clinic, a search and rescue center, a computer lab, an alternative-energy program and a carpeting workshop. He presented electric wheelchairs for use by people with disabilities and assisted in diagnosing and treating some patients.

As he concluded his visit, he thanked the government and people of Jordan for their considerable efforts and care in hosting refugees and helping them to overcome the challenges they face.

Al-Rabeeah stressed that the Kingdom, as represented by KSrelief, is committed to helping to alleviate the suffering of refugees, and highlighted the strategic partnerships it has formed with UN organizations and agencies to serve and assist refugees and their host communities.