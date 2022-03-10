You are here

  • Home
  • First pig heart transplant patient dies after two months

First pig heart transplant patient dies after two months

First pig heart transplant patient dies after two months
David Bennett Jr., right, stands next to his father's hospital bed on Jan. 12, 2022, five days after doctors transplanted a pig heart into Bennett Sr., in a last-ditch effort to save his life. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mz4tj

Updated 10 March 2022
AFP

First pig heart transplant patient dies after two months

First pig heart transplant patient dies after two months
Updated 10 March 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: The first person to receive a heart transplant from a genetically modified pig has died two months after the medical milestone, the hospital that carried out the surgery said Wednesday.
The procedure raised hopes that advances in cross-species organ donation could one day solve the chronic shortage of human organs available for donation, and the team behind the operation say they are “optimistic” about its future success.
David Bennett, 57, had received his transplant on January 7 and passed away March 8, the University of Maryland Medical System said in a statement.
“There was no obvious cause identified at the time of his death,” a hospital spokesman told AFP, adding that physicians were carrying out a review that would be published in a scientific journal.
Muhammad Mohiuddin, director of the university’s cardiac xenotransplantation program, did however say in a video statement that Bennett was having “infectious episodes.”
“We were having difficulty maintaining a balance between his immunosuppression and controlling his infection,” he said.
Bennett’s condition began deteriorating several days ago. After it became clear that he would not recover, he was given compassionate palliative care. He was able to communicate with his family during his final hours, a hospital statement said.
Following surgery, the transplanted heart had performed very well for several weeks without any signs of rejection, the hospital added.
Bennett was able to spend time with family, participated in physical therapy, watched the Super Bowl and spoke often about wanting to go home to see his dog Lucky.
“He proved to be a brave and noble patient who fought all the way to the end. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family,” said Bartley Griffith, the surgeon who led the procedure.
Bennett came to the hospital in the eastern US state of Maryland in October 2021.
He was bed-ridden and placed on an emergency life support machine. He had been deemed ineligible for human transplant — a decision that is often taken when the recipient has very poor underlying health.
Mohiuddin said that the team had “gained invaluable insights” from the experience, adding: “We remain optimistic and plan on continuing our work in future clinical trials.”
Reporting in US media also revealed Bennett was convicted of stabbing a man several times in 1988, leaving the victim paralyzed and wheelchair bound before he died in 2005.
Medical ethicists hold that a person’s past criminal history should have no bearing on their future treatment.

About 110,000 Americans are currently waiting for an organ transplant, and more than 6,000 patients die each year before getting one, according to official figures.
To meet demand, doctors have long been interested in so-called xenotransplantation, or cross-species organ donation, with experiments tracing back to the 17th century.
Early research focused on harvesting organs from primates — for example, a baboon heart was transplanted into a newborn known as “Baby Fae” in 1984, but she survived only 20 days.
More recently, attention has turned toward pigs. Today, pig heart valves are widely used in humans, and pig skin is grafted on human burn victims.
Pigs make for ideal donors because their organ size is similar to that of humans, they grow rapidly and have large litters. They are also already raised as a food source, so there is less controversy surrounding their organs’ use compared to primates’.
Bennett’s donor pig belonged to a herd that had undergone genetic editing procedures.
Three genes that would have led to rejection of pig organs by humans were “knocked out,” as was a gene that would have led to excessive growth of pig heart tissue.
Six human genes responsible for human acceptance were inserted into the genome, for a total of 10 unique gene edits.
The editing was performed by Virginia-based biotech firm Revivicor, which also supplied the animals used in three recent pig-to-human kidney transplants.
But while those procedures were carried out on brain dead recipients as proof-of-concept experiments, the surgery on Bennett was the first to actually help a patient who went on to live after the procedure.

Topics: David Bennett Pig heart

Related

This electron microscope image made available by the National Institutes of Health shows a human T cell (blue) is under attack by HIV (yellow), the virus that causes AIDS. (AP)
World
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant

US citizens seek to join foreign fighters in Ukraine

US citizens seek to join foreign fighters in Ukraine
Updated 41 min 57 sec ago
AP

US citizens seek to join foreign fighters in Ukraine

US citizens seek to join foreign fighters in Ukraine
  • The US government discourages Americans from going to fight in Ukraine
  • Half the potential volunteers were quickly rejected and didn’t even make it to the Zoom interview
Updated 41 min 57 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has given the smaller nation’s embassy in Washington an unexpected role: recruitment center for Americans who want to join the fight.
Diplomats working out of the embassy, in a townhouse in the Georgetown section of the city, are fielding thousands of offers from volunteers seeking to fight for Ukraine, even as they work on the far more pressing matter of securing weapons to defend against an increasingly brutal Russian onslaught.
“They really feel that this war is unfair, unprovoked,” said Ukraine’s military attaché, Maj. Gen. Borys Kremenetskyi. “They feel that they have to go and help.”
US volunteers represent just a small subset of foreigners seeking to fight for Ukraine, who in turn comprise just a tiny fraction of the international assistance that has flowed into the country. Still, it is a a reflection of the passion, supercharged in an era of social media, that the attack and the mounting civilian casualties have stirred.
“This is not mercenaries who are coming to earn money,” Kremenetskyi said. “This is people of goodwill who are coming to assist Ukraine to fight for freedom.”
The US government discourages Americans from going to fight in Ukraine, which raises legal and national security issues.
Since the Feb. 24 invasion, the embassy in Washington has heard from at least 6,000 people inquiring about volunteering for service, the “vast majority” of them American citizens, said Kremenetskyi, who oversees the screening of potential US recruits.
Half the potential volunteers were quickly rejected and didn’t even make it to the Zoom interview, the general said. They lacked the required military experience, had a criminal background or weren’t suitable for other reasons such as age, including a 16-year-old boy and a 73-year-old man.
Some who expressed interest were rejected because the embassy said it couldn’t do adequate vetting. The general didn’t disclose the methods used to screen people.
Kremenetskyi, who spoke to The Associated Press just after returning from the Pentagon for discussions on the military hardware his country needs for its defense, said he appreciates the support from both the US government and the public.
“Russians can be stopped only with hard fists and weapons,” he said.
So far, about 100 US citizens have made the cut. They include veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan with combat experience, including some helicopter pilots, the attaché said.
They must make their own way to Poland, where they are to cross at a specified point, with their own protective gear but without a weapon, which they will get after they arrive. They will be required to sign a contract to serve, without pay, in the International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian government says about 20,000 foreigners from various nations have already joined.
Borys Wrzesnewskyj, a former Liberal lawmaker in Canada who is helping to facilitate recruitment there, said about 1,000 Canadians have applied to fight for Ukraine, the vast majority of whom don’t have any ties to the country.
“The volunteers, a very large proportion are ex-military, these are people that made that tough decision that they would enter the military to stand up for the values that we subscribe to,” Wrzesnewskyj said. “And when they see what is happening in Ukraine they can’t stand aside.”
It’s not clear how many US citizens seeking to fight have actually reached Ukraine, a journey the State Department has urged people not to make.
“We’ve been very clear for some time, of course, in calling on Americans who may have been resident in Ukraine to leave, and making clear to Americans who may be thinking of traveling there not to go,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters recently.
US citizens aren’t required to register overseas. The State Department says it’s not certain how many have entered Ukraine since the Russian invasion.
Under some circumstances, Americans could face criminal penalties, or even risk losing their citizenship, by taking part in an overseas conflict, according to a senior federal law enforcement official.
But the legal issues are only one of many concerns for US authorities, who worry about what could happen if an American is killed or captured or is recruited while over there to work for a foreign intelligence service upon their return home, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security matters.
The official and independent security experts say some of the potential foreign fighters may be white supremacists, who are believed to be fighting on both sides of the conflict. They could become more radicalized and gain military training in Ukraine, thereby posing an increased danger when they return home.
“These are men who want adventure, a sense of significance and are harking back to World War II rhetoric,” said Anne Speckhard, who has extensively studied foreigners who fought in Syria and elsewhere as director of the International Center for the Study of Violent Extremism.
Ukraine may be getting around some of the potential legal issues by only facilitating the overseas recruitment, and directing volunteers to sign their contracts, and receive a weapon, once they arrive in the country. Also, by assigning them to the territorial defense forces, and not front-line units, it reduces the chance of direct combat with Russians, though it’s by no means eliminated.
The general acknowledges the possibility that any foreigners who are captured could be used for propaganda purposes. But he didn’t dwell on the issue, focusing instead on the need for his country to defend itself against Russia.
“We are fighting for our existence,” he said. “We are fighting for our families, for our land. And we are not going to give up.”

Topics: Ukraine Russia Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Man returns to Ukraine after family slain while fleeing Russian invasion
World
Man returns to Ukraine after family slain while fleeing Russian invasion
Update Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
World
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt

Man returns to Ukraine after family slain while fleeing Russian invasion

Man returns to Ukraine after family slain while fleeing Russian invasion
Updated 10 March 2022
AP

Man returns to Ukraine after family slain while fleeing Russian invasion

Man returns to Ukraine after family slain while fleeing Russian invasion
  • Slain Tatiana Perebeinis is chief accountant for a Silicon Valley startup with a large workforce in Kyiv
  • Her husband said his loved ones' funerals must be postponed because the morgues are full of civilians
Updated 10 March 2022
AP

SAN FRANCISCO, US: A man whose wife and two children were killed by mortar fire in Ukraine as they tried to flee was in Kyiv on Wednesday to bury them but he said their funerals must be postponed because the morgues are full of civilians.
Sergii Perebeinis wasn’t with the family when they died Monday in a civilian refugee corridor while trying to flee the suburb of Irpin for the capital. The California company that Tatiana Perebeinis, 43, worked for helped her husband return to Kyiv.
“Trying to hold on but it’s really hard,” Perebeinis posted on Facebook. “Fourth day on my feet, thousands of kilometers of road.”
Tatiana Perebeinis’s body is “lying in a black bag on the floor” of an overflowing morgue, he said. The family’s dogs also died, he said.
He posted an image of himself holding photographs of his wife and children.
Tatiana Perebeinis was chief accountant for SE Ranking, a Silicon Valley startup with headquarters in London and a large workforce in Kyiv. Also killed were her daughter, Alize, 9, and son, Nikita, 18.
Photographs broadcast worldwide showed their bodies lying next to their suitcases and a dog carrier.
“I met with correspondents, witnesses of these events. They handed me some of the personal items that were left lying on the street near the bodies,” Perebeinis wrote.
Russia has denied targeting civilians, although airstrikes hit three hospitals in Ukraine on Wednesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said efforts were being made to evacuate some 18,000 people from embattled towns in the Kyiv region to the capital itself. He said about 35,000 civilians have used humanitarian corridors to flee the fighting.
A work colleague, Anastasia Avetysian, told the New York Times that SE Ranking had provided emergency evacuation funds for its employees and Tatiana Perebeinis had been distributing them.
“We were all in touch with her,” Avetysian said. “Even when she was hiding in the basement, she was optimistic and joking in our group chat that the company would now need to do a special operation to get them out, like ‘Saving Private Ryan.’”
Tatiana Perebeinis “was a very friendly, brave, courageous woman with a great sense of humor, she always cheered everyone around her up, she was truly like a big sister to all of us,” Ksenia Khirvonina, spokeswoman for SE Ranking, told the San Francisco Chronicle from Dubai, where she fled on Feb. 23 from Ukraine.
“She always had answers to all our questions, even the most stupid ones, about personal finances or taxes or how to upgrade your visa cards; she had answers to everything,” Khirvonina said.
Tatiana Perebeinis stayed in Irpin, where she was living, when the Russian invasion started because her mother was sick and her 18-year-old son was required to remain in the country in case he was needed to defend it, Khirvonina said.
He had started university this year.
“She always talked about him, how smart he was,” Khirvonina said. “She was a great mother; giving her kids everything she could.”
The family’s apartment building was bombed the day before they died, forcing them into a basement without heat or food, and they finally decided to flee to Kyiv, Khirvonina said.
“But then Russian troops started firing on innocent civilians,” she said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Sheltering from bombs, Ukraine’s ‘cellar violinist’ plays on
Offbeat
Sheltering from bombs, Ukraine’s ‘cellar violinist’ plays on
Don’t let Ukraine become another Syria: UN investigators
World
Don’t let Ukraine become another Syria: UN investigators

Indonesia’s Merapi spews out volcanic lava and ash, hundreds evacuate

Indonesia’s Merapi spews out volcanic lava and ash, hundreds evacuate
Updated 10 March 2022
Reuters

Indonesia’s Merapi spews out volcanic lava and ash, hundreds evacuate

Indonesia’s Merapi spews out volcanic lava and ash, hundreds evacuate
  • Merapi is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes
  • It last violently erupted in 2010, killing more than 350 people
Updated 10 March 2022
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Merapi volcano erupted overnight, sending hot lava and ash down its slopes and prompting over 250 residents in the surrounding area to evacuate, the country’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said on Thursday.
Merapi spewed hot clouds — a mixture of ash and volcanic materials — that flowed 5km (3.1 miles) down its slopes between near midnight (1700 GMT) and 2 a.m. local time Thursday, Indonesia’s geological agency said on Twitter.
BNPB said 253 residents around the volcano in the Yogyakarta province of Indonesia were evacuated, while ash blanketed some villages. No casualties were immediately reported.
The agency said the latest hot cloud was sent down the volcano’s southeast slope at 7.33 a.m. local time on Thursday.
Potential dangers include more lava flows and hot clouds, BNPB said, warning people living within 7km of the volcano to keep away.
The 2,963 meter-high (9,721 feet) Merapi is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes and was already on the country’s second-highest alert level.
Located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia has more volcanoes than any other country. Merapi last violently erupted in 2010, killing more than 350 people.
In December, the Semeru volcano in East Java province erupted, killing nearly 60 people. 

 

Topics: Mount Merapi Indonesia volcanic eruption

Related

Lava streams from Indonesia’s Mount Merapi in new eruption
World
Lava streams from Indonesia’s Mount Merapi in new eruption
Update A man stands near a damaged house following an earthquake in Pasaman, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP)
World
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake kills 7 on Indonesia’s Sumatra

World focused on Turkey as Ankara mediates in talks between warring Ukraine, Russia

In a phone call on March 6 between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s leader expressed his concerns. (Reuters)
In a phone call on March 6 between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s leader expressed his concerns. (Reuters)
Updated 10 March 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

World focused on Turkey as Ankara mediates in talks between warring Ukraine, Russia

In a phone call on March 6 between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s leader expressed his concerns. (Reuters)
  • Sharing a maritime border with Russia and Ukraine, Turkey has long tried to act as a neutral and balanced mediator
  • Ankara also closed the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits
Updated 10 March 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: The world’s attention will on Thursday be focused on a meeting due to take place in Turkey’s southern resort town of Antalya at which the Turkish, Ukrainian, and Russian foreign ministers will discuss the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe and look at ways to defuse tensions and find middle ground for a peaceful resolution.

Sharing a maritime border with Russia and Ukraine, Turkey has long tried to act as a neutral and balanced mediator between the two countries by upgrading its importance to NATO and at the same time not antagonizing Russia.

Ankara also closed the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits under the 1936 Montreux pact, allowing it to stop some Russian ships from crossing the Black Sea but also limiting Western forces’ access to the zone.

The meeting, to be held on the sidelines of the Istanbul Mediation Conference, will be the first high-level, face-to-face talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba since Feb. 24 when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

In a phone call on March 6 between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s leader expressed his concerns over growing anti-Russian feeling around the world and offered to mediate in peace talks.

On Tuesday, the Turkish and Russian defense ministers also spoke by phone and during their conversation the Kremlin was asked to help secure safe passage to Turkey of Turkish commercial ships loaded with sunflower oil and wheat currently waiting in the Sea of Azov. Later, four ships were allowed to reach Turkey.

Prof. Emre Ersen, an expert on Turkey-Russia relations from Marmara University in Istanbul, told Arab News that Turkey, as one of the few countries that enjoyed close relations with both Ukraine and Russia, had been genuinely trying to play the role of an active mediator between the two countries.

“This meeting also gives the governments of Ukraine and Russia the opportunity to demonstrate to the world that they are still open to diplomatic negotiations with each other,” he said.

Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish research program at The Washington Institute, described Turkey’s Russia-Ukraine policy as “pro-Ukraine neutrality” at this stage, as Ankara sold drones to Ukraine while not sanctioning Russia to balance its economic benefits on both sides.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the Antalya meeting between Lavrov and Kuleba was crucial for the negotiation process between Moscow and Kyiv.

“Let’s not get ahead of ourselves and wait for the meeting,” he said.

However, experts were not expecting ground-breaking results from the talks.

Cagaptay told Arab News: “I do not anticipate a breakthrough regarding the ongoing war because Putin is not ready for that. But it is still a significant accomplishment for Turkish diplomats because they can get the foreign ministers of the warring parties together around a table. It is quite impressive to gather them in Turkey.”

Ersen said: “The Russian and Ukrainian delegations have already met several times in the last few weeks, and it is still very difficult to reconcile the positions of the two sides regarding thorny issues like the status of Crimea, Donbas, and Ukraine’s future relations with NATO.

“Nevertheless, Turkey will likely continue its policy of supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity in a powerful way without alienating Russia.”

On Monday, a humanitarian corridor was opened on the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron to allow civilians to leave a number of Ukrainian cities. However, the Ukraine government criticized Russia’s announcement of new evacuation routes as some of them would pass through active conflict zones.

Cagaptay noted that the best outcome from Thursday’s meeting in Antalya would be a short-term ceasefire to allow the evacuation of new groups of civilians in Ukraine after recent agreements were violated.

He said: “President Erdogan is quite eager to have the war ended ahead of Turkey’s 2023 elections because he doesn’t want to put the country’s already fragile economic growth at further risk. He needs robust economic growth. Any confrontation with Russia could trigger sanctions on trade and tourism fronts and they could jeopardize growth targets, and that would be a real nightmare for Erdogan.”

On the Bayraktar combat drones that Turkey had provided to Ukraine, Ankara said they were supplied following an agreement between the Ukrainian government and a private Turkish firm.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Meanwhile, pro-government Turkish businessman, Ethem Sancak, recently visited Moscow and spoke to Russian media claiming that the real culprit of the Ukrainian war was NATO, adding that Ankara was unaware that Bayraktar drones would be used against Russians. He also underlined the importance of keeping strong ties between Turkey and Russia.

Russia is Turkey’s top source of natural gas and wheat, and a second source of oil.

The approaching summer season that is expected to bring in tourism income to narrow the current account deficit is also a factor that is being taken into consideration by politicians in Turkey when carefully assessing relations with the Kremlin. Last year, 4.7 million Russians visited Turkey, accounting for one-fifth of the country’s international visitors in 2021.

During his phone call with Putin, Erdogan said Turkey and Russia could conduct trade in national currencies as an alternative method of making payments after several Russian banks were removed from the Swift international payments network.

Aydin Sezer, an expert on Turkey-Russia relations, told Arab News: “Since the beginning of the war, Turkey didn’t join the Western economic sanctions, overtly condemned the invasion, and didn’t close its airspace. This stance provided Turkey with a potential of mediation.”

Unlike the Western countries that have banned Russian airlines from using their airspace as part of sanctions, Turkey remained the main hub for Russia’s air travel and kept its airspace open to Russia, walking a diplomatic tightrope throughout the conflict.

“However, the participation of the foreign ministers was set two months before. Several other figures such as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan have already made diplomatic efforts to mediate between the warring parties.

“Therefore, these talks in Antalya don’t mean final peace negotiations, but they would provide an avenue and an occasion to open the way for peace,” Sezer added.

He pointed out that Ankara would act cautiously and would not burn bridges with Russia especially because of the economic fallout that would be felt immediately.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Turkey

Related

Ukraine conflict dashes hopes of Turkey tourism recovery
Middle-East
Ukraine conflict dashes hopes of Turkey tourism recovery
Special Turkey in tough spot over Russia-Ukraine crisis
Middle-East
Turkey in tough spot over Russia-Ukraine crisis

UK Conservative’s son joins Ukraine war despite warnings

UK Conservative’s son joins Ukraine war despite warnings
Updated 10 March 2022
AFP

UK Conservative’s son joins Ukraine war despite warnings

UK Conservative’s son joins Ukraine war despite warnings
  • Ben Grant is among seven British former soldiers who arrived in Ukraine over the weekend — his mother, Helen Grant, is a Conservative lawmaker
  • Grant, 30, a father of three, said he had not informed his mother before going, following a stint working in Iraq as a private security contractor
Updated 10 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: A group of British ex-servicemen — including the son of a Conservative lawmaker — have arrived in Ukraine bent on fighting Russians, despite UK government warnings against joining the war.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss appeared to give Britons license to join up when she said on February 27: “Absolutely, if that’s what they wanted to do.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and the head of the armed forces have all disowned Truss’s comment, and she reversed herself Wednesday.
Foreign Office advice warns against all travel to Ukraine, and Britons wanting to help should rather donate money to a national fundraising appeal, she told a news conference in Washington.
“What I said the other week was expressing support for the Ukrainian cause. They are fighting a just war, and we are doing all we can to support them,” Truss said.
But Ben Grant, 30, who served for five years as a Royal Marines commando, is among seven British former soldiers who arrived in Ukraine over the weekend, The Guardian reported.
His mother, Helen Grant, is a Conservative lawmaker and former minister who is Johnson’s special envoy on girls’ education.
Ben Grant, a father of three, said he had not informed his mother before going, following a stint working in Iraq as a private security contractor.
Speaking to The Guardian in Lviv railway station before boarding a train for Kyiv, he said he chose to go after viewing television footage of a bombed house in Ukraine where a child could be heard screaming.
“In total we have another 100 people coming, so this will be really good when they all get here — different backgrounds, some of them are very, very specialist,” Grant said.
He said he was undeterred by Russia’s warnings that “foreign mercenaries” taken captive by its forces in Ukraine would not be treated as prisoners of war.
“If it comes to me being able to end my life before getting captured, I probably would do that,” he said. “I mentally prepared myself for that, but let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.”
While Grant’s group are ex-servicemen, The Sun newspaper reported that a 19-year-old member of the Coldstream Guards was among up to four missing British soldiers believed to have gone to Ukraine.
Among its duties, the elite regiment provides protection for Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, west of London.
The Coldstreams are the oldest continuously serving regiment in the British Army, and fought against Russia in the 1853-56 Crimean War.
In parliament on Wednesday, Wallace said any serving personnel who have gone to Ukraine “will be breaking the law and they will be prosecuted when they return for going absent without leave or deserting.”
For other Britons, the defense secretary said: “We strongly discourage them from joining these forces.
“The Ukrainians are very clear: you turn up, you are in it for the whole game. You are not in it for a selfie and six weeks, you are in it for real,” added Wallace, who is a former Scots Guard officer.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ben Grant Helen Grant

Related

Chechen, Belarusian rebels join Ukraine conflict
World
Chechen, Belarusian rebels join Ukraine conflict
Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and brother Wladimir ready to fight in the streets
World
Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and brother Wladimir ready to fight in the streets

Latest updates

Saudi January industrial output sees 3rd highest rise in 3 years
Saudi January industrial output sees 3rd highest rise in 3 years
Oil rises as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap
Oil rises as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap
Saudi automotive firm SASCO sees 26% jump in profit as sales double
Saudi automotive firm SASCO sees 26% jump in profit as sales double
US citizens seek to join foreign fighters in Ukraine
US citizens seek to join foreign fighters in Ukraine
Man returns to Ukraine after family slain while fleeing Russian invasion
Man returns to Ukraine after family slain while fleeing Russian invasion

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.