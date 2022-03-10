You are here

  • Home
  • THE ROUNDUP – Pop-culture highlights from around the region

THE ROUNDUP – Pop-culture highlights from around the region

THE ROUNDUP – Pop-culture highlights from around the region
Allexa Bash dropped her debut album “Dark Angels” last month. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p6h8g

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

THE ROUNDUP – Pop-culture highlights from around the region

THE ROUNDUP – Pop-culture highlights from around the region
  • Here are some pop-culture highlights from around the region
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Abdulaziz Louis

The Kuwaiti singer-songwriter, who rose to fame on “Star Academy” season seven, released his latest EP — “Mashar Al-Oshag” (The Tribe of Love) — last month on the newly launched boutique label Vibe. As the title suggests, Louis’ record is a collection of romantic songs “that represents my vision to present a modern Khaleeji sound to my audience.”

Abayazied + Amir Hedayah

“Abayazied (pictured) has a very special gift, and he’s a very collaborative artist. He has a unique character and a beautifully distinguished voice,” Egyptian musician Amir Hedayah explained of his choice of collaborator for his latest release “El Safar.” The upbeat track — written during the COVID-19 pandemic — is, he said in a press release, “essentially a love song to travel. It is created to take you on a journey from reality to your favorite destination. It’s only when we miss something that we truly appreciate it.”

Jude Benhalim

The Cairo-based sustainable jewelry brand recently released its first collection of 2022, “Electra.” The 28-piece collection is, according to a press release, “a nod to Ancient Greek-inspired motifs and mythologies.” “I wanted to see what would happen if, instead of splitting opposites and having one rule the other, we clashed them together and this is what this collection represents,” the co-founder and creative director of the eponymous brand said.

Allexa Bash

The Dubai-based Ukranian singer-songwriter — who cites Radiohead and Whitney Houston among her influences — dropped her debut album “Dark Angels” last month. “At its heart,” a press release states, Bash’s concept album is “a balancing act between dark and light.” According to its creator, it’s about someone facing up to their inner demons, and transforming their “heavy emotions” into “pure love.”

Topics: Abdulaziz Louis Abayazied + Amir Hedayah Jude Benhalim Allexa Bash

What to expect at this year’s edition of Art Dubai 

What to expect at this year’s edition of Art Dubai 
Updated 09 March 2022
Roya Almously/ Hams Saleh

What to expect at this year’s edition of Art Dubai 

What to expect at this year’s edition of Art Dubai 
Updated 09 March 2022
Roya Almously/ Hams Saleh

DUBAI: As art enthusiasts look forward to the opening of Art Dubai this weekend, Arab News sat down with the fair’s artistic director, Pablo de Val, who discussed what to expect in the event’s 15th edition.

The exhibition will be held in Madinat Jumeirah from March 11-13 and will showcase more than 100 galleries from 44 countries.

This year’s edition will include Art Dubai Digital, a new section that introduces the digital art world in a way that makes it accessible for all. 

Pablo de Val is the artistic director of the fair. (Supplied)

De Val told Arab News: “It was our intention to build a bridge between the traditional and digital art worlds, and create an intersection of all generations where we conceptualize something that has been there since the 1980s right up to the newest expressions.”

The exhibition will also showcase its regular gallery sections of Contemporary, Modern and Bawwaba. 

A new series of “Bybit Talks” exploring the fundamentals of the digital art world has been added to this year’s Global Art Forum.

LoVid, ‘Hugs on Tape,’ 2021. (Supplied)

 Art Dubai’s artist commission for 2022, Fernando Garcia-Dory, will create a new artwork, “Inland,” examining the city’s past, present and future. 

Visitors and audiences will also be able to experience the Spanish artist’s work at locations across Dubai.

De Val discussed COVID-19 concerns while discussing preparations for this edition of the exhibition.

Muhammad Nafay, The Falling Astronaut, 2020. (Supplied)

“I think it would be strange not to reference the pandemic at this point,” he said. “One of the wonderful things about Art Dubai is that it brings together people from all over the world, and that is also one of the challenges when it comes to regulations and restrictions that are constantly changing.” 

He added: “The priority has always been the wellbeing of our exhibitors and our guests but it’s been a very moving target.”  

Art Dubai has evolved exponentially, according to de Val, starting off as an art fair and developing into a community.

Albarrán Bourdais, Marco Castillo, Maria Victoria, 2021. (Supplied)

Now the artistic director believes that Dubai is seen as a focal point for the arts in the region, with Art Dubai acting as a catalyst for the city’s burgeoning arts scene. 

De Val said that the event has helped promote Dubai as a global arts center.

“In the past, the Western art scene has dominated critical art discourse and, historically, many artists from these regions studied in Paris, New York or London because this was where the best art education took place,” he said.

“I’m pleased to say this is starting to change, particularly for artists from the global south, and there are now more opportunities than ever.”

Topics: Art Dubai 2022

‘Uncharted’ stars discuss box-office success and confounding critics

‘Uncharted’ stars discuss box-office success and confounding critics
Updated 09 March 2022
Raffi Boghosian

‘Uncharted’ stars discuss box-office success and confounding critics

‘Uncharted’ stars discuss box-office success and confounding critics
  • Wahlberg tells Arab News chemistry with co-star Holland was key part of film
  • Video game-based movie scores $230m million so far, sequel in the works
Updated 09 March 2022
Raffi Boghosian

LOS ANGELES: Sony’s treasure hunting adventure “Uncharted” has found gold at the box office despite being panned by the critics, with star Mark Wahlberg crediting his chemistry with co-star Tom Holland as key to its success.

Based on the hit video game series, the film has been in the works since 2008 with Mark Wahlberg originally set to star as adventurer Nathan Drake.

The part eventually went to “Spiderman” actor Holland with Wahlberg playing his mentor.

In an interview with Arab News, Wahlberg, who plays the role of Victor “Sully” Sullivan, said the chemistry between his and Holland’s character was critical to making the movie “as good as we possibly can.

“You just wanted to see these guys on screen together. So lots of improvising, lots of playing, lots of banter back-and-forth, lots of making fun of each other, but then they really, they earn each other’s respect,” said Wahlberg.

However, their chemistry has not enamored critics.

They are calling it a bland rehash of movies such as “Indiana Jones” and “National Treasure,” although there has been praise for the individual performances of Holland and female lead Sophia Ali.

“Like I always thought of myself as the best friend character or whatever,” Ali, who plays the role of Chloe Frazer, told Arab News. “I didn’t think, I didn’t even imagine in like a hundred billion years that I’d be in a movie like this, so I’m just taking it one day at a time.”

“It’s sort of why I wanted to become an actor. It felt like it was one of those things that was going to be ever-changing, and ever-growing and ever-expanding,” added Ali. “And the industry is quite like that. There’s so much from the industry that I’ve been able to gain that I never really imagined I could.”

Theatergoers have a different view to the critics, with “Uncharted” more than doubling projections for its opening weekend, the highest of the year so far.

While movies based on video games have a reputation for low quality, “Uncharted” is proving a surprise hit with nearly $230 million at the worldwide box office, and a sequel already in the works.

Topics: Uncharted Tom Holland Mark Wahlberg

Models pay homage to Tweed on Chanel runway in Paris

Models pay homage to Tweed on Chanel runway in Paris
Updated 09 March 2022
AP
Arab News

Models pay homage to Tweed on Chanel runway in Paris

Models pay homage to Tweed on Chanel runway in Paris
Updated 09 March 2022
AP Arab News

PARIS/DUBAI: Chanel took guests, including tennis star Venus Williams, on a journey of discovery inside the Grand Palais Ephemere to the landscapes and colors of the Scottish countryside on the final day of Paris Fashion Week: The runway saw an ode to tweed — an exploration of the history and allure of the fabric now synonymous with the Parisian stalwart.

Models, which included British-Moroccan Nora Attal and French-Algerian Loli Bahia, stormed the runway wearing styles that evoked the colors of the actual River Tweed that flows east across the Border region in Scotland and northern England, a river that gave the storied fabric its name and that inspired house founder Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel.

Nora Attal at the Chanel Fall 2022 ready-to-wear show. Getty Images

For her turn down the runway, London-based Attal stomped down the catwalk wearing a striped, multi-colored knit cardigan paired with a matching knit scarf and worn over a red, tweed slip dress, thick wool tights and shiny black kitten heels. She carried a pink flap bag over her shoulder and wore a micro version of the iconic French house’s signature bag around her neck.

When it came to Bahia, the 19-year-old looked glamorous in a sleeveless, sequin minidress, red thick-ribbed tights, and black heels.

“We followed the footsteps of Gabrielle Chanel along the River Tweed, to imagine tweeds in the colors of this landscape,” said Virginie Viard of the collection. Thus the designer, who replaced Karl Lagerfeld following his death in 2019, continued her creative journey through the life and inspirations of the house founder. In previous seasons, that has included a collection dedicated to the orphanage at which Chanel grew up.

Loli Bahia wore a sequin mini-dress and thick tights at the Chanel Fall 2022 show. Getty Images

On Tuesday, it was a chapter tracing the later years of the fashion icon, when she lived and stayed in Scotland, and where she “would gather ferns and bouquets of flowers to inspire the local artisans for the tones she wanted.”

Signature house skirt suits and wrapped-up woolen styles came in muted tones of pinks, burgundies, blues and purples. They were dappled, like the hues in nature, thanks to the unique weave of the textured and irregular fabric weft. Guests sat on tweed-upholstered seats, clutching invites made of matching pink material.

The show was also a history lesson: Chanel lived in Scotland when she was the mistress of the Duke of Westminster in the 1920s, and she would wear his jackets. The collection’s menswear elements included flat boxy jackets with loose proportions and large retro pockets.

Topics: Nora Attal Loli Bahia

Rami Malek among presenters for 2022 Oscars 

Rami Malek among presenters for 2022 Oscars 
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News

Rami Malek among presenters for 2022 Oscars 

Rami Malek among presenters for 2022 Oscars 
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US-Egyptian actor Rami Malek is set to present the Academy Awards ceremony this month. 

The Oscar and Golden Globe winner will join a long list of hosts that features actors Simu Liu, Uma Thurman, Lily James, Ruth E. Carter and John Leguizamo. 

The stars who were previously announced to present the event include Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Perez and Yuh-jung Youn.

The academy will reveal names of more hosts in the coming weeks. The winners of last year’s awards often present the awards for this year. The show airs live on March 27 on ABC. 

In 2019, Malek was the first actor of Arab descent to win the best actor trophy, deemed one of the highest acting awards in the film industry. He won for his role as late rock legend Freddie Mercury in biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
 

Topics: Rami Malek 2022 Oscars Oscars

US DJ Marshmello to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai

US DJ Marshmello to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News

US DJ Marshmello to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai

US DJ Marshmello to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US music producer Marshmello is set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on March 10, organizers announced on Tuesday.

The DJ will meet his fans and lovers of electronic music at 8:30 p.m. (Dubai time) at the Jubilee stage.

As Expo 2020 Dubai prepares to wrap up its six-month event on March 31, organizers are hosting multiple concerts.

Some of the stars performing this month include Emirati composer Hussain Al-Jassmi on Wednesday, British-Irish singer Chris de Burgh on Friday, Filipino musician Ely Buendia on Saturday, and Iraqi-Saudi singer Majid Al-Mohandis, and Iraqi songstress Aseel Hameem on March 15.

Topics: Marshmello Expo 2020 Dubai

Latest updates

THE ROUNDUP – Pop-culture highlights from around the region
THE ROUNDUP – Pop-culture highlights from around the region
Saudi January industrial output sees 3rd highest rise in 3 years
Saudi January industrial output sees 3rd highest rise in 3 years
Oil rises as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap
Oil rises as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap
Saudi automotive firm SASCO sees 26% jump in profit as sales double
Saudi automotive firm SASCO sees 26% jump in profit as sales double
US citizens seek to join foreign fighters in Ukraine
US citizens seek to join foreign fighters in Ukraine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.