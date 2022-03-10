THE ROUNDUP – Pop-culture highlights from around the region

Abdulaziz Louis
The Kuwaiti singer-songwriter, who rose to fame on “Star Academy” season seven, released his latest EP — “Mashar Al-Oshag” (The Tribe of Love) — last month on the newly launched boutique label Vibe. As the title suggests, Louis’ record is a collection of romantic songs “that represents my vision to present a modern Khaleeji sound to my audience.”
Abayazied + Amir Hedayah
“Abayazied (pictured) has a very special gift, and he’s a very collaborative artist. He has a unique character and a beautifully distinguished voice,” Egyptian musician Amir Hedayah explained of his choice of collaborator for his latest release “El Safar.” The upbeat track — written during the COVID-19 pandemic — is, he said in a press release, “essentially a love song to travel. It is created to take you on a journey from reality to your favorite destination. It’s only when we miss something that we truly appreciate it.”
Jude Benhalim
The Cairo-based sustainable jewelry brand recently released its first collection of 2022, “Electra.” The 28-piece collection is, according to a press release, “a nod to Ancient Greek-inspired motifs and mythologies.” “I wanted to see what would happen if, instead of splitting opposites and having one rule the other, we clashed them together and this is what this collection represents,” the co-founder and creative director of the eponymous brand said.
Allexa Bash
The Dubai-based Ukranian singer-songwriter — who cites Radiohead and Whitney Houston among her influences — dropped her debut album “Dark Angels” last month. “At its heart,” a press release states, Bash’s concept album is “a balancing act between dark and light.” According to its creator, it’s about someone facing up to their inner demons, and transforming their “heavy emotions” into “pure love.”