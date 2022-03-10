You are here

Russian central bank imposes $10,000 limit on foreign cash withdrawals

Russian central bank imposes $10,000 limit on foreign cash withdrawals
The building of the Central Bank of Russia. Shutterstock
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank on Tuesday announced citizens with foreign currency accounts would not be allowed to withdraw more than $10,000 until Sept. 9 and said banks could not sell hard currency.

The bank, which earlier in the day announced a series of steps to help financial market players hit by foreign sanctions, said in a statement that regardless of what foreign currency clients held in their accounts, withdrawals would be paid in U.S. dollars.

Topics: economy Russia Ukraine Russia Dollars US dollars

Updated 16 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Updated 16 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: As global markets tumble due to Russia's conflict in Ukraine, Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange recovers for a second day with oil prices easing.

The price of Brent crude stood at $114.38 per barrel, while US WTI traded at $110.50 a barrel, as of 10:15 a.m. Saudi time.

The main index, TASI, opened 0.14 percent higher to 12,755, while the Nomu parallel market opened flat at 24,806.

Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. climbed 5.60 percent to lead the gainers, while the AL Maather REIT Fund fell 5.60 percent to lead the faller.

Saudi Automotive Services Co., SASCO, rose 2.58 percent, after reporting a 26 percent increase in profit to SR50 million ($13 million) in 2021.

The shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, edged down 1.62 percent.

In the financial sector, Al Rajhi Bank edged up 0.26 percent, and Alinma Bank gained 0.88 percent.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Office building Rio Tinto, one of the biggest mining companies in the world. Shutterstock
Updated 8 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

  • Rio rival BHP Group did not immediately comment on whether it had any business links with Russian firms
Updated 8 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

 Rio Tinto on Thursday became the first major mining company to announce it was cutting all ties with Russian businesses, joining a raft of leading Western companies in a pullout following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.


The global miner has previously said it has no operational assets or employees to pull out of Russia, or Ukraine, but the move comes as Western firms come under increasing pressure to exit Russia since the invasion began on Feb. 24.


Leading US companies like McDonald’s, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and Starbucks stopped trading with Russia this week, offering a united rebuke of the war on Ukraine. Moscow describes its actions there as a “special operation.”


“Rio Tinto is in the process of terminating all commercial relationships it has with any Russian business,” a Rio spokesman said in a message sent to Reuters. It wasn’t immediately clear with which companies Rio has done business in Russia.


The announcement from the Anglo-Australian firm comes after a top executive said on Wednesday the company was looking for alternative fuel sources for its Mongolian copper operations at Oyu Tolgoi, but did not believe it can stop buying from Russia altogether.


The company did not immediately respond to questions on whether it would continue to buy Russian fuel and other products through non-Russian third parties.


The miner owns an 80 percent stake in Queensland Alumina Ltd. in a joint venture with Russia’s Rusal International PJSC , the world’s second-largest aluminum producer. The company did not comment on how its decision to cut ties with Russian businesses would affect Queensland Alumina dealings with Rusal.


Rusal purchased its 20 percent stake in Australia’s second-largest refinery processing alumina, the chemical compound that contains aluminum, in 2005 from Kaiser Aluminum.


In 2018 Rusal was covered by US sanctions against Russian businessmen and companies. Queensland Alumina was not affected by those sanctions and isn’t affected so far by curbs put in place since the Ukraine invasion began.


Rio has said previously that it was actively reviewing any existing commercial ties to Russia across its global business.


Shares in Rio dropped as much as 8.3 percent on the Australian bourse, as they traded ex-dividend, before closing down 7.7 percent at A$109.91. The Sydney benchmark closed up 1.1 percent.


Rio rival BHP Group did not immediately comment on whether it had any business links with Russian firms and would consider terminating them.


Earlier, Royal Dutch Shell Plc stopped buying oil from Russia and said it would cut links to the country entirely while the United States stepped up its campaign to punish Moscow by banning Russian oil and energy imports.

Topics: economy Rio Tinto Russia Ukraine miners Russia

Updated 54 min 2 sec ago
Salma Wael

Updated 54 min 2 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index TASI closed lower on Wednesday, despite the recent US ban on Russian imports driving brent crude oil near $130 per barrel.

At the closing bell, TASI lost 0.88 percent to 12,739 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, surged 1.03 percent to 24,796 points.

Stock exchanges in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Qatar joined the volatile downturn, with the Abu Dhabi index dropping 2.2 percent.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Oman and Kuwait stocks registered gains at 0.8 and 0.6 percent, respectively, while Bahrain’s BAX was flat.

The Egyptian blue-chip index EGX30 slightly rebounded from four days of losses as it added 0.2 percent.

Stock News

  • Saudi Chemical Co. signed an initial agreement with global defense firm EXPAL Systems to localize the production of military products in Riyadh
  • Batic Investments and Logistics Co., owner of Mubarrad, inked a memorandum of understanding to fully acquire Afkar Logistics Co.
  • Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. sealed a deal with the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority to support the growth of SMEs
  • A unit of Advanced Petrochemical Co. has closed a loan deal worth SR3 billion ($800 million) with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, known as SIDF
  • Buruj Cooperative Insurance saw its profit before Zakat drop 7.6 percent year-on-year to SR15.8 million in 2021
  • Saudi Industrial exports Co. announced it has settled bad debt amounting to $5.34 million from previous clients in Ethiopia
  • City Cement Co. posted a decline in profit of 27 percent to SR160 million in 2021, mainly driven by a drop in sales. That said, the company’s board has proposed dividends of SR0.5 per share for the second half of 2021
  • Ataa Educational Co. saw nearly a 500 percent jump in profits to SR68 million in the second half of 2021
  • Saudi Automotive Services Co., SASCO, reported a 26 percent increase in profit to SR50 million in 2021
  • National Industrialization Co., known as Tansee, swung from losses of SR447 million into a profit of SR1.36 billion in 2021
  • Banque Saudi Fransi’s CEO, Rayan Fayez, resigned and will continue as a board member effective May 31
  • Arab Sea Information System Co. achieved SR21.5 million profit in 2021, after erasing losses of SR15.8 million from a year earlier as revenue soared
  • Saudi Southern Province Cement Co. saw a 26 percent decline in profit to SR450 million in 2021 due to a drop in sales

Calendar

March 11, 2022

  • End of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co.’s, or AMAK, IPO retail subscription

March 13, 2022

  • Nahdi Medical Co. will start IPO retail offering

March 14, 2022

  • Pharmacy chain operator, Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co., will list on TASI

March 15, 2022

  • End of Nahdi Medical Co.’s IPO retail offering
  • Saudi Home Loans will begin its IPO book-building process

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co. is the latest in joining the ongoing listing spree on Saudi stock exchange.

The pharmacy chain operator will list on Saudi Arabia’s main index TASI on March 14, a bourse filing showed.

Ahead of listing, the Saudi-based firm collected SR1.9 billion ($500 million) from an IPO that was priced at the end of an indicative range after seeing strong investor demand.

READ More: Saudi pharmacy chain Al-Dawaa targets to exceed 1000 stores after $500m IPO

The company offered 25.5 million shares, representing 30 percent of capital. 

GIB Capital was the financial advisor, lead manager, book-runner, and underwriter of the offering. 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Updated 10 March 2022
RINAT GAINULLIN 
Nirmal Narayanan

Updated 10 March 2022
RINAT GAINULLIN  Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Increased oil output has driven Saudi Industrial Production Index in January to increase by 11.1 percent on an annual basis, official data showed. 

The index, also known as IPI, saw the third-highest rise in the last three years, the Saudi general authority for statistics said on Thursday.

This positive performance was mainly due to a 11.4 percent rise in mining and quarrying sector, which includes oil production as well.

The Kingdom pumped at a level of over 10 million barrels per day in January.

The IPI in January recorded its 9th monthly increase in a row, the data from GaStat showed. 

The industrial output in Saudi Arabia had seen negative growth rates in 2019 and again in 2020 partly due to the impact of the pandemic.

Annual growth in manufacturing stood at 9.7 percent.

Electricity and gas supplies grew 15.7 percent, the highest rate of growth seen since January 2021, according to GaStat data.

Topics: economy

