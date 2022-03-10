You are here

On brink of extinction, a new hope for Kenya's forest antelope

Updated 10 March 2022
An adult female Mountain Bongo feeds from a trough in a breeding pen at the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy where five of the antelopes were released into protected sanctuary. (Tony Karumba/AFP)
Updated 10 March 2022
Reuters

Russian dogs absent as Crufts returns

On brink of extinction, a new hope for Kenya’s forest antelope
  • A combination of disease, poaching and loss of forest habitat from illegal logging and agriculture have left fewer than 100 mountain bongos in the wild
Updated 10 March 2022
Reuters

MAWINGU, Kenya: Still dizzy from the transquilizer, a mountain bongo made its first uncertain steps outside captivity as conservationists in Kenya opened a sanctuary they hope can bring the endemic forest antelope back from the brink of extinction.
A combination of disease, poaching and loss of forest habitat from illegal logging and agriculture have left fewer than 100 mountain bongos in the wild, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
But this week conservationists released five of the large chestnut-colored antelopes, which is native to the equatorial forests of Kenya, into the 776 acre (3.1 square kilometer) Mawingu Mountain Bongo Sanctuary in the foothills of Mount Kenya.
“The mountain bongo is one of Kenya’s most important iconic animals,” said Najib Balala, minister of tourism and wildlife, after cutting the ribbon at the sanctuary’s opening ceremony on Wednesday.
The bongo’s release is the culmination of a breeding and rewilding program that began in 2004, which aims to have 50-70 fully rewilded bongos in the sanctuary by 2025, and 750 by 2050, according to the government.
“This is like the first step in the recovery,” said Isaac Lekolool, head of veterinary services at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).
Mountain bongos once roamed widely in large numbers, but the few remaining animals, whose coats are streaked with distinctive thin white stripes, live in isolated pockets of forest scattered around Kenya.
Among the threats, the IUCN says there has been an increase in hunting of mountain bongo by local people, including hunting with dogs.
“This species is being driven to extinction in the wild unless something is done quickly,” said Robert Aruho, head of vetinary services at the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy (MKWC), a charity.
MKWC has set up community conservation, education, and empowerment programs to raise awareness and help reduce human threats to the animal.
MKWC has also involved local communities in planting over 35,000 indigenous tree species around Mount Kenya, Africa’s second highest peak, to restore the degraded forest ecosystem.
To help maintain genetic diversity in the breeding program, approval has been given to import bongos from Europe and America, Aruho said.

Topics: wildlife animals Kenya

Updated 10 March 2022
AFP

Russian dogs absent as Crufts returns

Russian dogs absent as Crufts returns
  • This time round, the invasion of Ukraine hangs over the four-day event, after organisers The Kennel Club banned the attendance of Russian owners and their dogs
  • Many owners sported ribbons in the yellow and blue colours of Ukraine's flag as a show of support
Updated 10 March 2022
AFP

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: Tens of thousands of dogs and their owners — minus Russians — flocked to the world’s biggest dog show on Thursday, as Crufts made a comeback after a two-year absence.
The last edition was in March 2020, just before Britain locked down as coronavirus swept the globe and before the country geared up to leave the European Union after Brexit.
This time round, the invasion of Ukraine hangs over the four-day event, after organizers The Kennel Club banned the attendance of Russian owners and their dogs.
Many owners sported ribbons in the yellow and blue colors of Ukraine’s flag as a show of support.
“It’s my way to show I’m thinking of the Ukrainians,” said Sara Davies, 63, from northeast England, who has entered Crufts for the first time with her black German shepherd, Laxi.
“I mean, it’s appalling. At least I can live my daily life normally. They can’t,” she told AFP as Laxi lay at her feet.
The Kennel Club’s decision affects about 30 Russian owners and breeders and 51 dogs that had been due to participate in the show, which was first held in 1891.
“In the light of rapidly evolving circumstances, it is with a heavy heart we have taken the decision not to allow exhibitors from Russia to compete at Crufts 2022,” it said.
“Our friends in Ukraine, and their dogs, are fearing for their lives and we will do all that we can to support them wherever possible.”
It is donating £50,000 (60,000 euros, $66,000) to help partner organizations in Ukraine, Poland and Hungary help breeders, owners and their dogs affected by the conflict.
Despite the conflict in Ukraine, the chief executive of The Kennel Club, Mark Beazley, said Crufts was “a little bit of joy in some pretty sad days for the world at the moment.”
Lockdown restrictions, which forced last year’s Crufts to be canceled, increased stress and isolation for both humans and their four-legged friends.
“The pandemic was very difficult,” said Stacie Young, from Kent, southeast England, as she sat with her imposing Newfoundland, Bumbee, taking part in her second Crufts.
“She used to socialize a lot with other dogs during shows. Suddenly there was nothing happening at all. When we were finally allowed to gather in a group of six, we would gather in the park with some friends to practice.”
The last coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England last month, and few people were seen wearing masks as they watched a parade of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels.
But organizers said it will take time for the show to get back to its previous level: in 2020, some 150,000 people attended.
Changes to pet travel after Brexit, as well as the pandemic, have hampered many Crufts regulars’ ability to travel this time.
More than 20,000 dogs are due to compete on looks, obedience and agility at the vast National Exhibition Center near Birmingham, in central England.
Some 16,000 dogs from 38 countries are in the running to bag seven spots for the prestigious “Best in Show” finale, which will be decided on Sunday evening.
Of those, just over 1,800 are from overseas — well down on the more than 3,000 foreign entrants in various competitions in the show two years ago.
Since the UK’s full departure from the EU in January last year, European visitors — and their pets — are subject to more stringent entry requirements.
The winner of the 2020 Best in Show was Maisie, a wire-haired dachshund.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Crufts dog show Birmingham

Comely camel pouts its way to record beauty prize in Qatar

Comely camel pouts its way to record beauty prize in Qatar
Updated 10 March 2022
AFP

Comely camel pouts its way to record beauty prize in Qatar

Comely camel pouts its way to record beauty prize in Qatar
Updated 10 March 2022
AFP

AL SHAHANIA, Qatar: The lips pouted to perfection, the neck was long and poised, and the judges were sure that no Botox was involved as they awarded Qatar’s largest cash prize for a camel beauty contest in front of an enthusiastic crowd.
Hundreds of spectators, who poured into the isolated desert venue in Land Cruisers and Jeeps, threw up their scarves in celebration as the animal, named Mangiah Ghufran, was declared winner of the one million riyal ($275,000) top prize at the first Qatar Camel Festival late Tuesday.

First place winner Mangiah Ghufran fetched one million riyal ($275,000) for his owner, Faraj Hadi Halil Al-Ghufran. (Qatar Camel Festival via Twitter)

The animal paced nervously in the paddock as his owner Fahed Farj Algufrani collected the cheque and told how it had taken “years” to prepare the prize-winning beast.
Previous festivals were more local but now Qatar has allowed in camels from across the region, drawing breeders from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with millions of dollars in prizes at stake.
Organizers were on alert after a recent festival in Saudi Arabia, where 43 camels were disqualified after it was found they were given drug enhancements to make their lips droopier and their humps more shapely, according to official media.

“Work was done to combat tampering, which is the use of Botox and fillers and other things,” said Hamad Jaber Al-Athba, the chief festival organizer.

“We had a professional veterinary staff and advanced equipment and we worked to combat tampering and limit the spread of cosmetic materials,” he told AFP. The camels are put through X-rays and other monitoring.

“Corruption was fought seriously at the Qatar Camel Festival.”
To pick the winners, the judges look at “the size and beauty” of the head, the length of the neck and and the position of the camel’s hump. “These are the most important points,” said Al-Athba.

 For black camels the size of its head can be a deal-breaker, but for white camels, the consistency of the color counts.
Authorities in Qatar and its neighbors are seeking to give traditional practices a higher profile as they compete with mega events such as football’s World Cup and Formula One grands prix.
Al Athba said the festival had been a success, drawing Qatar’s growing urban population as well as its desert-dwelling Bedouin.
 

Topics: Qatar Camel Festival Qatar Botox

Sheltering from bombs, Ukraine's 'cellar violinist' plays on

Sheltering from bombs, Ukraine’s ‘cellar violinist’ plays on
Updated 10 March 2022
AP

Sheltering from bombs, Ukraine’s ‘cellar violinist’ plays on

Sheltering from bombs, Ukraine’s ‘cellar violinist’ plays on
  • Vera Lytovchenko has become an internet icon of resilience as images of the concert violinist playing in the basement bomb shelter have inspired an international audience via social media
  • A week into their basement huddle, Lytovchenko decided to try to lift the spirits of her cellar mates by holding small concerts.
Updated 10 March 2022
AP

ROME, Italy: A gentle tune from a violin played by a musician who has been dubbed Ukraine’s “cellar violinist” is a lullaby for a child sheltered in the dark basement of an apartment building in the besieged Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
Vera Lytovchenko has become an Internet icon of resilience as images of the concert violinist playing in the basement bomb shelter have inspired an international audience via social media.
When heavy Russian bombing of Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv started two weeks ago, Lytovchenko, her professor father and neighbors sought safety in their building’s basement.
“Bombs can fall everywhere in our city, so we decided to go down in the cellar,” the 39-year-old violinist told The Associated Press via Skype Wednesday during a brief respite from the bombing during a temporary cease-fire. “We’re about 12 people now. We have little boys. We have teenagers. We have old women.”
A week into their basement huddle, Lytovchenko decided to try to lift the spirits of her cellar mates by holding small concerts.
“All these people are my brothers and sisters now,” she said. “I was trying to make them think about something and not about the war for some minutes while I’m playing.”
Later she thought to post her recitals, featuring the calming strains of Vivaldi and even Lytovchenko singing a Russian folk song, on social media. The reaction surprised her: more than 40,000 views on Facebook and thousands more on YouTube.
“I didn’t expect that because I was posting just to reach my friends, my relatives. My aunt is near Kyiv and I’m afraid for her,” she said.
“My friends are in different cities all over Ukraine and I’m trying to keep a connection with them, I text them several times a day to know if they’re alive,” Lytovchenko said. “Many people text me now saying that my videos give them such support and hope. They can see that someone stays here” in Kharkiv.
“Someone is alive and someone keeps hope and is optimistic,” she said.
On Wednesday, during the temporary cease-fire in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, Lytovchenko was able to return to her apartment for a few hours. She told the AP she was happy to see sunlight after spending two weeks in the dark basement, adding that she and her neighbors are lucky because they have heating in the cellar and food.
Before the war, Lytovchenko played for the Kharkiv City Opera orchestra and taught music lessons.
“It was another life ... a normal life,” she said of the time before the war. “I’m an orchestra player. I am a teacher in college. I have my students, I have friends, I play concerts, I play operas and ballets. I play Italian operas in the theater.”
Describing Ukraine before the war, Lytovchenko said: “We had a cultural life in our country, our cities, in spite of the coronavirus. We were vaccinated. It was a normal life. ... But now we can’t understand what is happening.”
Lytovchenko says she hopes that her posts can help raise funds for Kharkiv’s music community.
“I dream about my little financial fund, because I received messages from all over the world, from all countries. They texted me, they want to help,” she said.
She wants “to help musicians … and to rebuild our city, our conservatory, our music college, our music school,” she said. “To help our musicians who lost their houses and help musicians to return to their own cities and not to be refugees.”
Lytovchenko said as frightening as it is, playing in the cellar to lift the spirts of others has given her new encouragement.
“This is why I do these videos, I try to help, I try to do all I can do,” she said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict violinist Vera Lytochenko shelters Music

Ukrainian boy, 11, makes 1,000 km solo trip to safety in Slovakia

Ukrainian boy, 11, makes 1,000 km solo trip to safety in Slovakia
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News

Ukrainian boy, 11, makes 1,000 km solo trip to safety in Slovakia

Ukrainian boy, 11, makes 1,000 km solo trip to safety in Slovakia
  • Little Hassan set off on his epic journey after fire broke out at a nuclear power plant in his hometown of Zaporizhzhia
  • Slovak Interior Minister praises child for his ‘determination, courage and fearlessness’
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: An 11-year-old Ukrainian boy has been labeled a “champion” after completing a 1,000 km solo trip to Slovakia from his hometown of Zaporizhzhia, where a nuclear power plant was attacked by Russian forces.
Young Hassan set off with just a backpack, his passport and a relative’s phone number written on his hand, leaving behind his widowed mother and sick grandmother.
Located in southeast Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is the biggest of its kind in Europe and one of the 10 largest in the world. It was taken over by the Russians last week following a ferocious battle that sparked a fire at the facility.
After his arrival in Slovakia on Sunday, Hassan was looked after by volunteers at a shelter set up to deal with the huge influx of refugees from Ukraine.
Unable to leave her own elderly and infirm mother, Hassan’s mother Yulia Pisetskaya posted a video on Facebook thanking those who had taken care of her son.
“In your small country, there are people with big hearts. Please save our Ukrainian children and give them a safe haven,” she said.
Media reports said the volunteers contacted the boy’s relatives — whose number was written on his hand — and they came to collect him.
Slovak Interior Minister Roman Mikulec posted what he described as Hassan’s “heart-touching story for the whole of Slovakia” on the ministry’s official Facebook page.
“Little Hassan is only 11 years old but in his way he has shown huge determination, courage and fearlessness that sometimes adults don’t have,” Mikulec said.
“I am really very sorry for him and all the other children and their families who have to flee their country because of what is happening in Ukraine.”
According to official figures, almost 113,000 Ukrainians have taken refuge in Slovakia since the war broke out on Feb. 24.
“I assure all those who flee from Ukraine that here in Slovakia we are ready to help,” Mikulec said.
“You will find security with us and if you ask for temporary protection, you will be provided with health care, social security, food, accommodation, education and job opportunities.”
The UN estimates that more than 2 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, the biggest exodus of refugees in Europe since World War II.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Slovakia boy refugee

Shackleton's lost shipwreck discovered off Antarctica

Shackleton’s lost shipwreck discovered off Antarctica
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

Shackleton’s lost shipwreck discovered off Antarctica

Shackleton’s lost shipwreck discovered off Antarctica
  • As part of Shackleton’s Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition between 1914 and 1917, Endurance’s crew was meant to make the first land crossing of Antarctica
  • The 17-day journey aboard a 6.9-meter open boat to South Georgia, and rescue, is often considered one of the most remarkable achievements in maritime history
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Explorers have found one of the most famous shipwrecks in history, Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance, deep in the icy sea off Antarctica more than a century after it sank, they announced Wednesday.
Endurance was discovered at a depth of 3,008 meters (9,869 feet) in the Weddell Sea, about six kilometers (four miles) from where it was slowly crushed by pack ice in 1915.
Shackleton went down in expeditionary legend through the epic escape he and his 27 companions then made, on foot and in boats.
“We are overwhelmed by our good fortune in having located and captured images of Endurance,” said Mensun Bound, the expedition’s director of exploration.
“This is by far the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen. It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation. You can even see ‘Endurance’ arced across the stern,” he said in a statement.
The expedition, organized by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, left Cape Town on February 5 with a South African icebreaker, hoping to find the Endurance before the end of the Southern Hemisphere summer.
As part of Shackleton’s Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition between 1914 and 1917, Endurance’s crew was meant to make the first land crossing of Antarctica.
But their three-masted sailship fell victim to the tumultuous Weddell Sea.
Just east of the Larsen ice shelves on the Antarctic peninsula, the timber vessel became ensnared in pack ice in January 1915.
It was progressively crushed and then sank 10 months later.
The crew first camped on the sea ice, drifting northwards until the ice cracked open, and then took to lifeboats.
They sailed first to Elephant Island, a bleak and treeless place where most of the men were dropped off and set up a camp.
Using just a sextant for navigation, Shackleton then took five others in the strongest and most seaworthy boat on a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) voyage to South Georgia, a British colony where there was a whaling station.
Defying mountainous seas and freezing temperatures, the 17-day trek aboard the 6.9-meter (22.4-foot) open boat is often considered one of the most remarkable achievements in maritime history.
All 28 expedition members survived.
The current-day explorers used underwater drones to find and film the shipwreck in the merciless Weddell Sea. Its swirling current sustains a mass of thick sea ice that can challenge even modern ice breakers.
Shackleton himself described the site of the sinking as “the worst portion of the worst sea in the world.”
The region remains one of the most difficult parts of the ocean to navigate.
“This has been the most complex subsea project ever undertaken,” said Nico Vincent, the mission’s subsea project manager.
The underwater drones produced stunningly clear images of the 44-meter (144-foot) -long ship.
Amazingly, the helm has remained intact after more than a century underwater, with gear piled against the taffrail as if Shackleton’s crew had only just left it.
The ship’s timbers, though damaged from the crush of ice that sank in, still hold together. A mast had snapped into two across the deck, and portholes hinted at what secrets may still lurk inside.
Sea anemones, sponges and other small ocean life forms made their homes on the wreckage, but did not appear to have damaged it.
“It’s quite remarkable just to see the pictures of that ship on the sea floor, equivalent to the discovery of the Titanic,” said Adrian Glover, a deep-sea biologist at Britain’s Natural History Museum.
“It’s not a forgiving place, as Shackleton and others found out,” he told AFP. “The sea ice there can get very thick, very quickly, and crush a ship, or at least halt its progress.”
An earlier mission in 2019 had failed to find the Endurance, noted South Africa’s environment ministry, which owns the icebreaker.
Under international law, the wreck is protected as a historic site. Explorers were allowed to film and scan the ship, but not to touch it at all — meaning no artefacts may be returned to the surface.
The team used underwater search drones known as Sabertooths, built by Saab, which dove beneath the ice into the farthest depths of the Weddell Sea.
During the mission, scientists also researched climate change, documenting ice drifts and weather patterns.
Stefanie Arndt, a sea ice researcher from Germany’s Alfred Wegener Institut, said on Twitter that she was returning with 630 ice and snow samples. “An incredible number,” she said.
The team now must make the 11-day journey back to port in Cape Town.

Topics: Ernest Shackleton Imperial Trans-Antarctic expedition Endurance Weddell Sea Antarctica

