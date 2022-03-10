You are here

Makkah Excellence Award winners honored by Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal
Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the fovernor of Makkah region, during his speech. (Supplied)
Updated 10 March 2022
Makkah Excellence Award winners honored by Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal
  • The 13th Makkah Excellence Award covers nine categories
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The winners’ ceremony for the 13th Makkah Excellence Award took place on Wednesday, with recipients honored by Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal.

The awards were announced earlier in February during the sixth session of the Makkah Cultural Forum, which was held under the theme of “How to be a role model in the digital world.”

General supervisor of the Makkah Excellence Award, Dr. Mushabab Al-Qahtani, told the audience: “The measure of success is demonstrated only by the language of numbers. In its sixth session, the Makkah Cultural Forum achieved nearly 771 digital initiatives, and the Makkah Excellence Award, since its inauguration, received more than 4,500 initiatives. The number of winners in the nine categories reached more than 120 winners throughout the years.”

“The best witness to this success is achieving the award goals for which it was launched, and this makes us keener to develop these goals in line with the ambitious Vision 2030.”

Prince Khalid, who is also known for his poetry and songwriting, gave the winners some meaningful words to hail their accomplishments. “It’s the prize, it is the Saudi citizen, exemplary in everything,” he told them.

He praised the Saudi leadership and complimented the Saudi citizens who had attended the ceremony, joining the ministers and princes in the audience, to receive awards for their achievements and hard work that reflected the country’s best image to the world.

“He works and masters, he achieves and innovates,” the governor said.

The awards covered nine categories.

The Ministry of Sports won the award for administrative excellence, with the prize handed to Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.

The scientific and technical excellence award went to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah won the environmental excellence award and this was presented to Abdulaziz Alduailej, president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah Security won the award for Hajj and Umrah services. The prize was presented to Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami, commander of the Hajj Security Forces.

Two companies were honored for their economic excellence. The first was Um Al Qura Development Company, with the prize presented to Abdullah Saleh Kamel, chairman of the company’s board of directors. The second was Petro Rabigh Company, and the award was presented to Othman A. Al-Ghamdi, Petro Rabigh’s president and CEO.

The humanitarian excellence award went to the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, with the award given to the authority’s president Jalal Alowaisi. The other winner of this award was Fayez Al-Malki, a Saudi actor known for his humanitarian work. Al-Malki was the only individual winner across all categories.

The cultural excellence award went to the Red Sea International Film Festival, and was presented to Film Commission CEO Abdullah Al-Eyaf.

The urban excellence award was given to the Jeddah dome project, and the prize was presented to Nawaf Abdulkareem, director general of Jeddah season.

The Ehsan charity platform was recognized for its social excellence.

Wednesday’s ceremony also honored and announced the winners of the Makkah Days Challenge for Programming and Artificial Intelligence.

Winners included the University of Jeddah for their “Air Supply Ambulance” initiative in the field of Hajj and Umrah, Taif University for an initiative called “Mustahil” in the field of smart cities, and Um Al Qura University for its “Athar” initiative in the field of tourism and entertainment.

The governor inaugurated the Makkah Cultural Forum in 2017 with the aim of highlighting and unifying the cultural and humanitarian work of the government and private sector in the region.

The Makkah Excellence Award aims to encourage distinguished work and the outstanding efforts of Saudi individuals and organizations by rooting Islamic principles in professional ethics.

The forum also aims to build and elevate a humanitarian spirit among Saudis and encourage them to bring their creativity to the nine categories.

Experts discuss digital overhaul in Hajj, Umrah system
Experts discuss digital overhaul in Hajj, Umrah system
  • Prince Faisal affirmed the pride of Saudi Arabia, its leadership and people in serving the pilgrims of the Two Holy Mosques
  • About 30 speakers will discuss the application and governance of digital transformation in the Hajj and Umrah system
Updated 10 March 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Wednesday inaugurated the 21st Scientific Forum for Hajj, Umrah, Visit Research at the King Salman International Convention Center.

Held under the patronage of King Salman, the three-day forum — titled “Digital Transformation in the Hajj, Umrah and Visit System” — is being organized by Umm Al-Qura University, represented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research.

The inauguration was attended by academic researchers with an interest in Hajj, Umrah and visit studies, experts in digital transformation, and representatives from the public and private sectors, financial and educational institutions and youth leaders.

In his speech, Prince Faisal affirmed the pride of Saudi Arabia, its leadership and people in serving the pilgrims of the Two Holy Mosques.

“Since its unification, this blessed country has been exploiting all its efforts and capabilities in the service of the Guests of Allah, and this is reflected in the generous support of King Salman to this forum,” he said.

Prince Faisal added that this patronage demonstrates the priority the leadership gives to pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors to the holy places.

The governor said that the technical progress Saudi Arabia achieved before, during and after the pandemic has made it one of the best countries to adapt and employ technology in all fields.

Turki Al-Amr, dean of the institute, said that the forum will showcase the latest developments in digital transformation in the field, and provide a platform for sharing ideas and knowledge.

About 30 speakers will discuss the application and governance of digital transformation in the Hajj and Umrah system. Workshops and an exhibition are also being held on the sidelines of the forum. 

The forum will explore three main issues — governance of digital transformation in the Hajj and Umrah system, applying digital transformation to improve the services provided to pilgrims and visitors to the two holy cities, and developing the processes of decision-making and provided services.

In the first session, headed by Amer bin Awad Al-Zaidi, UQU’s vice president for educational affairs, speakers highlighted legislation and regulations to encourage digital transformation.

They also shed light on governance of data sharing, privacy and data security, as well as digital transformation risks and opportunities, and the role of digital transformation in the sustainability of the economy, environment and society.

This session was followed by a speech by the Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, the key speaker in the forum. The minister, who is also a member of the supervisory committee of the institute, underlined his ministry’s efforts in digital transformation for the service of pilgrims.

In the second session, which was led by Abdul-Fattah Mashat, deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, underlined the digital transformation efforts in the Two Holy Mosques.

Other speakers shed light on the roles digital transformation is playing in receiving pilgrims and visitors to the holy sites. Future utilization of artificial intelligence and its effects in improving Hajj and Umrah services were also discussed in the 90-minute session.

Young people are also participating in the Forum’s Hajjathon 2022, a tech competition that aims to connect young generations with the Hajj and is in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to stimulate innovation. Hajjathon activities began a day before the official inauguration of the forum.

Participants are competing in creating creative, technical solutions in the fields of health, catering, waste management, transportation, travel arrangements, crowd management, financial solutions, housing, communication solutions, enrichment of pilgrims’ Hajj experience and awareness.

Through training and workshops, developing innovative ideas and counseling sessions, participants will be able to develop their skills, in addition to building relationships with leaders in the field.

Wives, relatives of diplomats in Riyadh celebrate women’s day
Wives, relatives of diplomats in Riyadh celebrate women’s day
  • The Wives of Heads of Mission Association organized a special event on Wednesday at the Embassy of India auditorium in Riyadh
  • Wives of Heads of Mission Association President Farha Sayeed: Gender equality is an issue of both human dignity and respect and greater global prosperity
Updated 10 March 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The wives and relatives of foreign diplomats based in the Saudi capital recently celebrated International Women’s Day.

The Wives of Heads of Mission Association organized a special event on Wednesday at the Embassy of India auditorium in Riyadh.

Welcoming guests, association president, Farha Sayeed, the wife of the Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, said: “Gender equality is an issue of both human dignity and respect and greater global prosperity. Sustainable development goals are not achievable if half of the world’s population remains excluded.”

She lauded the Saudi leadership for its strong political resolve to empower women, raise the level of their economic participation, and build on their capacities and knowledge.

“It is reassuring to see that Saudi women are now appointed as ministers, ambassadors, and cultural attaches,” she added.

An interactive panel discussion was organized on the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.” It was moderated by the Italian envoy’s wife Tania Mehanna, with participation from Reema Al-Ruwaysan, the chief executive officer of Molhimah Group, and Muneera Al-Dossary, head of asset management and chief investment officer at HSBC Saudi Arabia.

The event’s colorful cultural program included a show of costumes from Japan, India, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka, and a song and dance performance involving artists from France, India, Sri Lanka, and Guinea.

An international art and craft exhibition was also held along with a bazaar, and display of world cuisines.

The event was attended by a large number of diplomats, citizens, and members of the international community in Riyadh.

Hoang Phuong, spouse of Vietnam Ambassador Vu Viet Dung, told Arab News: “We are very pleased to be part of this International Women’s Day event. It is a good get-together with spouses of diplomats of other countries as well as an opportunity for the diplomatic community to meet Saudi friends and members of the community and to honor all the women in the world on this occasion.”

Habiba Hossain, wife of the Bangladeshi envoy to the Kingdom, Mohammad Javed Patwary, told Arab News: “I am glad to be part of such an enjoyable celebration. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, things have been closed, but thankfully everything is back to normal. I am feeling a lot of joy on this occasion with so much diversity, celebrating different types of culture, foods, and crafts.”

International Women’s Day grew out of the labor movement to become an annual event recognized by the UN, and celebrates the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women.

The seeds were planted in 1908, when 15,000 women marched through New York demanding shorter working hours, better pay, and the right to vote.

International Women’s Day was first held in 1911, in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland, and was made official in 1975 when the UN designated March 8 for annual celebrations.

2 ICUs donated by Aramco inaugurated in top Italian pediatric hospital
2 ICUs donated by Aramco inaugurated in top Italian pediatric hospital
  • Health official: ‘We are all very grateful for the generosity of Aramco’
  • Aramco Europe CEO stresses importance of ‘supporting communities in which we operate’
Updated 10 March 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Two intensive care units donated by Saudi Aramco have been inaugurated at Buzzi Hospital in Milan, one of the most important pediatric hospitals in Italy.

The donation has increased the hospital’s ICU capacity from six to eight, Buzzi Foundation President Stefano Simontacchi said at the inaugural ceremony attended by local authorities and Ahmed Alkhunaini, president and CEO of Aramco Europe.

“This contributes to making Buzzi Hospital a center of excellence for pediatric care,” said Simontacchi, adding that each unit can treat about 70 children per year.

The new ICUs are equipped with state-of-the-art multi-parametric monitors, control units, ventilators, dialysis devices, ultrasound scanners and other specialized tools.

They will be particularly dedicated to children suffering from severe respiratory and cardiological issues who need to be treated with artificial ventilation.

The ICUs have been decorated to be cheerful and child-friendly, with small astronauts and spacecraft painted on the walls.

Letizia Moratti, councillor for health and welfare in Lombardy, whose capital is Milan, said the hospital “has always been a flagship in the Italian health service. We are all very grateful for the generosity of Aramco.”

Alkhunaini stressed the importance of “supporting the communities in which we operate, especially when it comes to extraordinary causes such as pediatric care.”

Traffic congestion in Makkah? Not anymore
Traffic congestion in Makkah? Not anymore
  • Bus project, smart solutions are fast changing the face of travel in the holy city
Updated 10 March 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Traffic congestion and delays in Makkah may soon be a thing of the past thanks to a major public transport initiative and the use of innovative smart solutions.

Residents in Makkah have long relied on cars for transportation, causing traffic jams in the main streets and annoying delays.

However, an expanding network of public buses is changing the face of travel, as well as improving traffic flow, in the holy city.

The system, still in its trial phase, operates on fixed routes according to prearranged timetable monitored by the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites.

Meanwhile, the Makkah public transportation project aims to introduce smart solutions to address the traffic problem as it works with authorities to improve service quality.

The project is part of the Doyof Al-Rahman Program, a pilgrims’ service initiative launched under the umbrella of Saudi Vision 2030.

Rayan Al-Hazmi, the RCMC representative for the Makkah bus project, said that the scheme will play a key role in improving traffic flow in Makkah by reducing the use of private cars by residents and visitors in the city.

He added that the best international practices have been followed in the planning and introduction of the project.

“Makkah faces special challenges when introducing high-quality public transport,” Al-Hazmi told Arab News.

“To ensure that we have an improved level of service, we have given special consideration to the density of network (how many lines or corridors), type of service (service line, full-stop local bus or express routes, skip-stop service), prices and fare structure,” he said.

Service schedule and frequency, line speed, bus type, and comfort and convenience on board the vehicles are also major considerations, he said.

Al-Hazmi said that different stopping patterns will be provided for the express services in order to reduce travel times for long journeys.

These services can be integrated with local services through carefully planned locations of interchanges, such as the integration of Line 7A from Al-Haramain High-Speed Station and the Makkah central area, where passengers can use the four main stations in the city to navigate between various lines.

“As part of the project, further improvement will be provided for some traffic signals in Makkah to ensure public buses have priority. Also, we will have real-time passenger information at bus stops and allow any operator to meet specified quality standards for the service,” Al-Hazmi said.

Drivers and other personnel have completed comprehensive training programs to ensure they are aware of the operational requirements and special characteristics in Makkah.

Simulators have been used to provide practical training to drivers seeking to meet the high driving standards. These study the driver’s behavior, interaction with the simulated vehicle (steering, braking, for example), interaction with an in-vehicle system, and the interaction of the vehicle system with the roadway and traffic environment.

A safe and secure public transport system is one of the key aims of project, Al-Hazmi said.

All bus stops, stations and buses are equipped with CCTV cameras linked to the main operation control center. Partnerships with the various security authorities have been established to ensure responses can be coordinated, he added.

Network planning and design can be decisive factors in the success of a public transport system.

Bus stops within easy walking distance will ensure maximum coverage of the urban area.

“We believe the economic impact of such bus stops along the various routes will be recognized by homeowners, retailers and residents once the network is fully operational,” he said.

The Makkah bus transportation project will provide more than 400 high-quality bus stops to improve the comfort for passengers onboard and at the stop stations.

DiplomaticQuarter: Netherlands envoy lauds Saudi aid efforts in talks with KSrelief chief
DiplomaticQuarter: Netherlands envoy lauds Saudi aid efforts in talks with KSrelief chief
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Netherlands Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Janet Alberda has praised the Kingdom’s humanitarian work during a meeting with Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

The two discussed issues of common interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs, as well as means of cooperation in humanitarian and relief work.

Saudi Arabia has a significant mission to fulfill in delivering relief and aid to people in need around the world.

The Kingdom established KSrelief to coordinate and provide international relief, alleviating suffering and providing essentials to crisis-affected communities.

During the meeting, the ambassador praised KSrelief’s international reputation in the field of humanitarian work.

Saudi humanitarian efforts were also lauded by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization when a FAO delegation met Al-Rabeeah in Riyadh last month.

The delegation, headed by Abdulhakim Elwaer, the FAO’s assistant director general and regional representative for the Near East and North Africa, discussed ways to strengthen cooperation on humanitarian aid and food security issues around the world.

The Netherlands ambassador on Tuesday also hosted a gathering of leading women in sports at the embassy in the Diplomatic Quarter.

The event was held as part of International Women’s Day on March 8.

The Netherlands Embassy in Riyadh tweeted: “Today on #IWD2022  #Netherlands ambassador hosted a group of inspiring women who are making history in the field of sports.”

