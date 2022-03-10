Egypt signs a $5bn agreement with Norway’s Scatec to produce green ammonia

RIYADH: Egypt has signed an initial agreement worth $5 billion with the Norwegian renewable energy company Scatec to produce green ammonia from green hydrogen.
With production expected to start in 2025, the project will be implemented in two phases, the state’s cabinet reported.
The implementation of the project coincides with Egypt's hosting of the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties, known as COP27, to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change later this year.
In December 2021, the General Authority For Suez Canal Economic Zone and Scatec signed a memorandum of understanding to study the establishment of a new facility to manufacture green ammonia with a capacity of one million tons annually.
Kuwait National Petroleum Co. launches its fifth liquified gas line
Arab News
RIYADH: The Kuwait National Petroleum Co. has launched it's fifth liquified natural gas line at Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery, which is its second largest project following the Clean Fuels project.
The new pipeline marks a 30 percent increase in the firm’s production of liquified gas, as it adds around 805 million square feet of gas and 106,000 barrels of condensates, the Kuwait News Agency reported citing the CEO.
This comes as the company aims to expand profitable derivatives that correspond to global markets, Waleed Al Bader added.
Saudi women prove that 'We Can Do It' as their participation in military grows
DANA ALOMAR SARAH GLUBB
RIYADH/DUBAI: Saudi women are breaking stereotypes and establishing successful businesses in the defense and security sector through the Kingdom’s strategy to localize more than 50 percent of its military spending by 2030.
One of the biggest defense spenders in the world, Saudi Arabia plans to invest over $20 billion in its domestic military industry over the next decade, requiring greater participation from its local men and women as the country wants to become self-reliant in the area of national security.
The country’s ambitious Vision 2030 has been a driving force behind providing wings to the aspirations of many such young Saudi women who otherwise would have not thought of venturing into the male-dominated defense sector.
“Now, for the first time, we’re making history, and there are more women in the [defense] sector, and finally, we’re talking,” said Reem Abukhaled, partnership relations officer at Leonardo, an Italy-headquartered defense firm with a strong presence in Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of World Defense Show in Riyadh.
Talking to Arab News, she revealed that Leonardo Saudi Arabia is looking to expand their workforce by hiring more Saudi women. “There will be more Saudi females; that’s part of our plan,” she said.
The growing women workforce at the state-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries — known also as SAMI — is a testament to the defense sector’s popularity among the young Saudis.
More than 22 percent of its current workforce comprises women as the country’s premier defense firm has the policy to maintain the representation of female employees at a minimum of 20 percent.
Young Rayan Al-Abdulkarim represents these aspirational Saudi women who are ready to take on the mantle of protecting the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
A software engineer, Al-Abdulkarim had the option of picking up a conventional job after graduation but she chose to pursue her career in the defense sector for its uniqueness and future growth prospects. Currently employed with one of SAMI’s joint ventures, SAMINavantia, she played an active role in the development of Saudi Arabia’s first Combat Management System, HAZEM, becoming the first Saudi military software integrator.
Confident and empowered women like Al-Abdulkarim are today willing to play an increasingly important role in achieving Saudi’s localization goals under Vision 2030.
As foreign firms willing to work in Saudi’s defense sector are mandated to spend in the domestic market in capacity building and local talent development, the country’s young population has a wide array of companies and opportunities to choose from if they pick the defense sector as their career option.
Shatha Khamis is another talented female engineer who chose to work with SAMI Advanced Electronics as she feels one of the best things about her career is working on the latest technologies.
Khamis joined SAMI’s subsidiary as an associate engineer soon after obtaining her bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering. But her passion to excel saw her getting promoted to an industrial engineer’s position within just two years of joining. Khamis currently manages some of the exciting projects in the area of defense and aerospace and cyber and national security.
“Woman’s nature is to defend. They defend their kids, family and everyone. So it’s important for us females to defend our country because that’s our nature, we like to defend,” Abukhaled added.
Saudi’s series of recent legislative reforms continue to create equal ground for women as they come forward to take part in the country’s growing workforce.
SAMI, for instance, has implemented equal pay and opportunity, a standard salary scale, promotions based on performance and competency rather than time-in-grade, and international assignments without gender or nationality considerations.
These initiatives are encouraging women to break the stereotypes and take up any position or role as they feel confident to establish a successful career in the Kingdom’s defense and security sector.
“In 2030, I see them handling all kinds of positions because they can,” said Ghada M. Alnahdi, marketing and communications lead at Worley.
In response to a question about the future of Saudi women, Alnahdi advised young women to “always go ahead and achieve their goals no matter what.”
She finds it inspiring “to see women representing the country in the industry, and it’s the first time, so it’s honestly amazing.”
Abukhaled said the Saudi Vision 2030 initiatives are empowering women. “I see women reaching high ranks not only in the future but already today,” she explained.
With the Saudi Arabian military sector continuing to grow, SAMI and other defense firms are expected to offer an array of exciting and long-term career opportunities to the Kingdom’s youth, including women.
UNICEF receives $2.5m in crypto from Binance to help Ukrainians: Crypto Moves
RAYANA ALQUBALI
RIYADH: The Binance Charity Foundation has announced a donation of $2.5 million in cryptocurrency for the UN Children’s Fund, known as UNICEF.
The money will be used to finance the organization's efforts in Ukraine amid escalating hostilities with Russia that threaten a number of children and their parents, Bitcoin.com reported.
“Humanitarian needs are increasing by the hour,” UNICEF said in a statement.
UNICEF noted that the cryptocurrency donation comes at a time when the fund needs to expand its activities in Ukraine and neighboring countries that accept refugees.
It also aims to reach every child in need of protection, and the number of children in Ukraine is 7.5 million.
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, announced last week a series of humanitarian activities and the donation of $10 million to Ukrainians.
US Executive Order
US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday that sets out a national policy for digital assets.
The order is “the first-ever, whole-of-government approach to addressing the risks and harnessing the potential benefits of digital assets and their underlying technology,” the White House said.
“We welcome this approach and are ready to collaborate with agencies on behalf of the industry,” the Blockchain Association, which has 80 member companies, said.
Jerry Brito, executive director of DC-based think tank Coin Center, sees the executive order as “a good signal to serious people who’ve been holding back from getting involved,” according to Bitcoin.com.
“The message I take from this EO is that the federal government sees cryptocurrency as a legitimate, serious, and important part of the economy and society,” Brito said.
Jake Chervinsky, a well-known lawyer in the crypto space, agreed with Brito’s assessment, saying: “Despite a few loud voices in government relentlessly attacking crypto in recent months, the EO is balanced and constructive.”
“Anyone worried that President Biden’s executive order would spell doom and gloom for crypto can fully relax now. The main concern was that the EO might force rushed rulemaking or impose new & bad restrictions, but there’s nothing like that here. It’s about as good as we could ask,” Chervinsky added.
Daily trading
Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 7.47 percent to $39,053 at 2:00 p.m. Riyadh time.
Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,591, down by 6.07 percent, according to data from Coindesk.