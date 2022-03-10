EDGE Group’s NIMR signs manufacturing licensing agreement with SAMI

RIYADH: Military vehicle manufacturer NIMR has signed a manufacturing license agreement with Saudi Arabian Military Industries.

The agreement has been signed to boost SAMI’s domestic industrial capabilities and to enable the production of the JAIS 4x4 vehicle in Saudi Arabia.

“At NIMR, we feel a fantastic sense of achievement at signing this licensing agreement and moving forward to the next stage of this landmark partnership with our colleagues at SAMI,” said Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, chairman of the NIMR board.

Walid Abukhaled, CEO of SAMI, said: “With this manufacturing license agreement, we at SAMI are taking a huge step toward our mission to develop world-class defense technologies and systems within Saudi Arabia in line with the Vision 2030 objective to localize 50 percent of the Kingdom’s military spending.”