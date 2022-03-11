You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian-American filmmaker Dina Amer discusses her debut feature ‘You Resemble Me’

Egyptian-American filmmaker Dina Amer discusses her debut feature ‘You Resemble Me’

Egyptian-American filmmaker Dina Amer discusses her debut feature ‘You Resemble Me’
Dina Amer attended the Red Sea Film Festival. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rp2nn

Updated 22 sec ago
Iain Akerman

Egyptian-American filmmaker Dina Amer discusses her debut feature ‘You Resemble Me’

Egyptian-American filmmaker Dina Amer discusses her debut feature ‘You Resemble Me’
Updated 22 sec ago
Iain Akerman

DUBAI: “To be honest, I never thought this film would be screened in Saudi Arabia,” admits the Egyptian-American filmmaker Dina Amer. “For this film, which deals with Islamic radicalization, to be seen and embraced in Saudi Arabia at its first film festival in my lifetime almost felt unbelievable. I felt like I was witnessing this cultural opening in Saudi Arabia and it makes me very proud as a Muslim woman. Because it makes me feel like it’s going to vibrate to the rest of the Muslim world and allow for greater freedoms.”

“You Resemble Me,” which had its Arab premiere at the Red Sea International Film Festival in December, is an adaptation of the life of Hasna Aït Boulahcen and an exploration of the roots of Islamic radicalization. A troubled young woman of Moroccan descent, Boulahcen came from an underprivileged suburb of Paris and endured poverty and abuse throughout her short life. She died with her cousin Abdelhamid Abaaoud, one of the ringleaders of the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, during a police raid in Saint-Denis.




Dina Amer, director of You Resemble Me (Tu Me Ressembles). (Photo credit: Kevin Scanlon)

Such is the sensitivity of the film’s subject matter that, despite positive reviews, Amer was nervous prior to the movie’s regional debut in Jeddah.

“I was very concerned because it’s the other polarity,” she says. “In the West, some people might be offended that I even dare to make a film that ‘humanizes a terrorist.’ And meanwhile, she never set off a bomb and she never killed anyone. That was fake news. But here there could be a backlash of, ‘Well, don’t even touch our religion, don’t even weigh in on anything that has to do with our faith, because it’s too sensitive, it’s too touchy.’

“But people came up to me after the film and were like, ‘Thank you so much, I feel inspired to one day make a film or write a script.’ That’s the power of film and storytelling,” she continues. “It can actually inspire others to say ‘I want to do that, too, I have a story to tell.’ And I feel like the power of art is that it offers the opportunity for transformation, for healing, for catharsis — for yourself and for an audience.”




“You Resemble Me” had its Arab premiere at the Red Sea International Film Festival in December. (Supplied)

“You Resemble Me” had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival last September and stars Mouna Soualem and Sabrina Ouazani. Even Amer herself appears as a version of Boulahcen, with three actors portraying the adult Hasna at different points throughout the film. Such is its emotional intensity that Amer’s directorial debut attracted the support of a host of executive producers, including Spike Lee and Riz Ahmed, and won the Audience Award at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

One of the most striking aspects of the film, however, is the performance of the two girls who play Hasna and her sister Mariam as children. Portrayed by sisters Lorenza Grimaudo and Ilonna Grimaudo respectively, they have a raw energy that is mesmerizing to watch.

“I was very fortunate that I met them on the very first day of casting,” recalls Amer. “They were the last kids to show up and I knew instantly that they were my kids. Because they’re kids from the hood, you know what I mean? They have this kinetic energy and there’s a deep love between them. They lost their father at a young age and so they understand tragedy and they also understand perseverance. They’re like young warriors.”




“You Resemble Me” stars Mouna Soualem and Sabrina Ouazani. (Supplied)

Amer worked with them both extensively during rehearsals, helping to channel their natural talent. “For me, these two sisters are the real Mariam and Hasna of France today: They’re young, they’re sisters, they love each other, they’re wildly talented. But will France actually make use of their talent? Will they be cast in other projects or will they be told, ‘No, you’re not quite what we’re looking for. You don’t quite belong in this industry’? That would be a shame for France because, internationally, the one unifying comment is ‘Who are those kids?’”

Amer didn’t choose to tell the story of Boulahcen, it chose her, she says. As a journalist working for Vice News, she arrived in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis a few hours after the explosion that killed Boulahcen. Covering the developing story live on air, she, like everybody else, would report that Boulahcen was Europe’s first female suicide bomber — information that later turned out to be untrue. Amer felt so terrible that she went in search of Boulahcen’s mother, eventually securing the only interview she would give.




Amer co-wrote the film with Omar Mullick following over 300 hours of recorded interviews with Hasna’s family and friends. (Supplied)

“She said I reminded her of her daughter,” says Amer, who co-wrote the film with Omar Mullick following over 300 hours of recorded interviews with Hasna’s family and friends. “And she showed me a picture of Hasna as a child and said ‘This is my child, this is my daughter, not the woman with the niqab who looks scary on the news and is being called a terrorist.’ The family kept on saying ‘You remind us of Hasna,’ and I started to see similarities and parallels to this woman. I understood what it’s like, to a lesser degree, but there’s the same internal conflict that I share with Hasna, which is: How do I, as a Muslim woman living in the West, reconcile my identity?

“I am proud to be Muslim. I am also born and raised in the US and heavily influenced by Western culture. But I’m also Egyptian. There are these pieces and sometimes they feel conflicting, because you’re told that you can’t be Muslim and modern. Or to be Muslim in the West, how do I navigate that as a woman and feel like I’m emancipated? So it’s a tricky thing to traverse and, in the end, when you are unable to reconcile your identity as a third-culture kid, I feel like that leads to that devastating headline in some cases. So I could relate. I spent my whole life actually distancing myself from people like Hasna and feeling like these people are a shame to us; they don’t belong to us. They go down in all the glory saying ‘We’re Muslim’ and they tarnish our identity, you know? And we have to go around saying ‘No, Islam is a religion of peace’ and all the rest.”

It wasn’t until Amer spent time at Rikers Island, one of the largest prisons in the US, that she began to realize that she could not define people by their worst actions. She also realized that every human is worthy of redemption.

“I love that statement that says as soon as you know someone’s story and where they come from, you fall in love with them, because you can see yourself in them,” Amer says. “I don’t believe that people are born pure evil. I believe that things happen to people and that even though we’re not here to justify, we can’t afford not to understand. Because we reap the repercussions of not understanding.”

Topics: Dina Amer You Resemble Me

Highlights from the Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival

Highlights from the Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Highlights from the Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival

Highlights from the Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival
  • The 10th edition of the festival ran last month under the theme ‘The Journey’
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Abdulrahman Aldark

‘The Venture’

For the 10th-anniversary edition of the Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival in the UAE, held under the theme “The Journey,” the organizers invited artists to “consider the notion of the journey through the lens of ancestry, migration, national identity, and personal growth.” Emirati-Australian artist and graphic designer Abdulrahman Abdulla Aldark tackled that brief with this mural addressing his Emirati heritage and telling the story of Ras-Al Khaimah. “The deeper, underlying message is the depiction of our present and bright future as Ras Al-Khaimah’s youth,” the festival brochure states. It’s not just the story of the past and present of Ras Al-Khaimah told in the mural that reflects the theme of the festival either; Aldark spent 350 hours across two months creating this tribute to his hometown. Still, he felt it was rushed. “While I do love the final product that I’ve created, I would definitely have liked a lot more time to work on it,” he wrote on Instagram.

Abdullah Lutfi

‘UAE’s 50th Year — Past’

This is one of two illustrations contributed by the Emirati artist to RAKFAF this year (the second — “Present” — acting as a sequel to “Past”). Lutfi is on the autism spectrum, and uses his unique perspective on Emirati life to imbue his incredibly detailed black-and-white works with sardonic observational humor. “I like to make people laugh and smile. The world can be a very funny place,” Lutfi has said.

Safiyah Al-Tayer

‘Headspace’

The Emirati artist, who focuses on photography as a medium, tells Arab News that her work “showcases (female) empowerment in Emirati society — an enigmatic display of bold, fearless, and true-hearted women.”

Yousif Al-Badi

‘The Journey of the Curious Mind’

The Sudanese photographer contributed three eye-catching images to the show, all employing visual trickery. In this piece, he explained to Arab News, “I start with a question: What if we had the ability to bend the horizon and see things differently from the perspective of other creatures? Each scene is the combined result of both eyes seeing things differently — it’s an experiment to see how it impacts the perception of shapes. It is a story of self-exploration and new perspectives.”

Mario Bejagan Cardenas

‘Emirates Legacy’

This image is from a series that the Filipino architect, who has lived in the Emirates for almost two decades, created to “portray the journey of the UAE and how its national identity, culture and heritage are being preserved for generations to come.” It was a particularly apt contribution, marking the UAE’s 50th anniversary.

Topics: Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival

Dubai retrospective examines work of Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige

Dubai retrospective examines work of Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige
Updated 12 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai retrospective examines work of Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige

Dubai retrospective examines work of Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige
Updated 12 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A cinematic retrospective of the work of Lebanese artists Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige is taking place at Cinema Akil in Dubai until March 23. Centered on the exclusive GCC release of “Memory Box,” which had its regional premiere at the Red Sea International Film Festival in December, the program showcases a selection of the duo’s work from the past 22 years.

“Putting the films together like this gives you an idea of what we’ve been trying to do all these years,” says Hadjithomas, who was in Dubai with Joreige for the first week of the retrospective. “The films have a coherence. They give you something of the history of Lebanon, because all the films that we have made are linked to Lebanon and, maybe more specifically, to Beirut. There’s an artistic search in all of them.”

As well as multiple screenings of the critically-acclaimed “Memory Box,” the three-week program includes presentations of “The Lebanese Rocket Society,” “Ismyrna,” “Khiam,” “The Lost Film,” and “A Perfect Day.” Running in parallel with the retrospective is the exhibition “Messages with(out) a code,” which is being held at Dubai’s The Third Line until April 9. The first exhibition to be held at the gallery’s newly renovated space, it features a selection of new and seminal pieces from the duo’s ongoing “Unconformities” project.

“Our aim is to produce images that we can recognize, that are maybe closer to what we feel is us,” says Hadjithomas, whose teenage correspondence with her best friend Corrine was the inspiration for “Memory Box”. “We say sometimes that we work on stories kept secret, and stories kept secret are stories that are not the official history but stories that maybe we can relate to. It’s stories that we don’t hear a lot — stories that are absent. And maybe this absence is strange and so we ask ourselves why those stories are absent. Some voices that we feel are important, for example, we just don’t hear. Making visible the invisible, this is something that we really like, even in an artistic or formal way.”

Topics: Joana Hadjithomas Khalil Joreige

Vogue omits mention of Palestine in story about Gigi Hadid charity donation

Vogue omits mention of Palestine in story about Gigi Hadid charity donation
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News

Vogue omits mention of Palestine in story about Gigi Hadid charity donation

Vogue omits mention of Palestine in story about Gigi Hadid charity donation
  • The model said she will give her earnings from Fall 2022 fashion shows to help people ‘suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine’
  • Vogue mentioned only Ukraine in the headline and intro of its story about the donation, and not at all in an Instagram post; after a backlash it updated the latter but the former remains unchanged
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Fashion magazine Vogue has come under fire for a story about supermodel Gigi Hadid in which it edited the content of one of her posts on Instagram, removing a reference to Palestine.

In her message, posted on Sunday, Hadid announced: “I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

 

In an online article headlined “Gigi Hadid Is Donating Her Fashion Month Earnings to Ukrainian Relief,” the magazine covered her announcement but skirted around her mention of Palestine.

The first paragraph of the article does not reference Palestine at all. Instead, it reads: “Gigi Hadid announced on Instagram today that she will be donating all of her fashion month earnings towards relief efforts in Ukraine, which is currently facing aggressive invasion from Russian troops under the order of President Vladimir Putin.” The story later quotes part of Hadid’s Instagram message, including the mention of Palestine.

Vogue also posted a message about the story on its Instagram account, leaving out any mention of Palestine at all. A number of people on social media pointed out the omission and called on Vogue to include Hadid’s comment about Palestine.

Mohammed El-Kurd, a writer and Palestine correspondent for US political and cultural magazine The Nation said: “A mainstream media outlet has literally erased and obstructed the facts of a news item because Zionists did not like it. So much for journalistic integrity and ethics.”

 

 

 

Gigi Hadid. (File photo: Supplied)

Vogue subsequently edited its Instagram post to include the comment about Palestine and added an editor’s note that stated: “We have updated this caption to accurately reflect Gigi Hadid’s statement on her donation.”

However, the headline and opening paragraph of the story on the Vogue website remain unchanged.

Many people, while expressing sympathy for the current plight of the Ukrainian people, have highlighted the story as an example the double standards that exist when it comes to support and help for people in the Middle East and some other regions.

“Speaking freely about Palestine is typically not an easy thing to do, even for the rich and famous,” Sarah Hagi wrote on the Gawker news and gossip website.

“This is a perfect example of how merely saying the words ‘Palestine’ or ‘Palestinian’ is considered inherently political and dangerous.”

Topics: Gigi Hadid Israeli apartheid

Related

Gigi Hadid pledges to donate fashion month earnings to Ukraine, Palestine
Lifestyle
Gigi Hadid pledges to donate fashion month earnings to Ukraine, Palestine
Gigi Hadid says she turns down magazine covers to give other models a chance
Lifestyle
Gigi Hadid says she turns down magazine covers to give other models a chance

Art Dubai’s Bawwaba is gateway into minds of top Global South creatives

Art Dubai’s Bawwaba is gateway into minds of top Global South creatives
Updated 10 March 2022
Roya Almously/ Hams Saleh

Art Dubai’s Bawwaba is gateway into minds of top Global South creatives

Art Dubai’s Bawwaba is gateway into minds of top Global South creatives
  • Curator Nancy Adajania chose artists testing ‘global templates of contemporary art’
  • Creators include Mexico’s Rodrigo Hernandez, Nigeria’s Tonia Nneji and India’s Ranbir Kaleka
Updated 10 March 2022
Roya Almously/ Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Art Dubai kicks off its 2022 edition on March 11 with its Bawwaba gallery, meaning “gateway” in Arabic, that provides a route into the creative processes of some of the Global South’s most innovative artists.

Speaking to Arab News recently, the curator of this gallery section, Nancy Adajania, said that the artists exhibiting were from countries including Chile, Peru, India and Mexico.

Tonia Nneji, A gathering of the broken-hearted, 2022. (Supplied)

Adajania highlighted several artists’ work including Mexico’s Rodrigo Hernandez’s “Night Round,” Nigeria’s Tonia Nneji’s paintings, and India’s Ranbir Kaleka’s video installation.

“Bawwaba’s viewers will play witness to an entanglement of various subjectivities,” Adajania told Arab News. “By entanglement, I mean a richly layered form of being and making, situated in the in-between spaces between cultures and epistemologies, where multiple histories, ideas and imaginaries intersect.”

México City, México, 1983, Night Round (Tiger), 2021. (Supplied)

The first edition of Bawwaba was launched in 2019. The name was chosen because it connotes a gateway between the recognized art worlds of the west and those of the lesser known in the Global South.

Adajania said she chose artists who “do not simply follow the global templates of contemporary art.”

“Artists who do not simply pursue an art illustrative of political reality or commit themselves to a dry conceptualism,” she explained.

Ranbir Kaleka, The Unremarkable Life of Man with Tiffin, 2019. (Supplied)

“Rather, I was drawn to artists who foreground their aesthetic and political preoccupations through resources and practices specific to their location — for instance, by collaborating with adroit craft practitioners or referencing festive customs or ritual systems, attuning these to a nuanced awareness of the present’s historic urgencies,” she added.

Adajania also discussed how the Middle East’s art scene has shown considerable development over the years.

“Dubai has made huge efforts to engage communities in cultural events like Art Dubai and Expo 2020, and initiatives such as (the) Jameel Arts Centre and the Museum of the Future,” she said. “I think that the platform has been well-formed and will only get stronger and expand more as we move forward.”

The curator added that the local art scene provides a fertile space for further exploration.

Topics: Art Dubai Bawwaba

Arab artists to produce Arabic soundtrack for online games crossover

Arab artists to produce Arabic soundtrack for online games crossover
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

Arab artists to produce Arabic soundtrack for online games crossover

Arab artists to produce Arabic soundtrack for online games crossover
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Online games developer Garena has teamed up with Arab YouTube stars and artists Anas Elshayib and Bessan Ismail to produce an Arabic soundtrack in celebration of “The Creed of Fire” launch, a campaign coinciding with the crossover between online game “Free Fire” and video game series “Assassin’s Creed.”

The collaboration theme song, also titled “The Creed of Fire,” combines the core melodies of the theme songs of both “Free Fire” and “Assassin’s Creed” into one.

Elshayib, 19, from Jordan, said: “It is an honor to partner with ‘Free Fire’ to sing this catchy and inspirational soundtrack for its collaboration theme song. ‘Free Fire’ is widely played in the Middle East and North Africa region, and I hope this song can enhance the gaming experience and inspire them outside to achieve their best in whatever they do in the real world.”

Anas Elshayib and Bessan Ismail. Supplied

Ismail, 18, said: “It was really fun to perform this wonderful song alongside Anas, and I am extremely thankful to ‘Free Fire’ for selecting me. I can’t wait for my fans to check out this soundtrack and I encourage as many people as possible to listen to the song across the MENA region.”

Alongside the new soundtrack, the collaboration sees an in-game re-skin, a variety of crossover collection items, as well as having some elements across in-game maps that will feature the collaboration.

Latest updates

Egyptian-American filmmaker Dina Amer discusses her debut feature ‘You Resemble Me’
Egyptian-American filmmaker Dina Amer discusses her debut feature ‘You Resemble Me’
Lava flows as Indonesia’s Mount Merapi continues to erupt
Lava flows as Indonesia’s Mount Merapi continues to erupt
Highlights from the Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival
Highlights from the Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival
Dubai retrospective examines work of Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige
Dubai retrospective examines work of Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige
Japan, South Korea leaders agree to boost ties with US to tackle North Korea
Japan, South Korea leaders agree to boost ties with US to tackle North Korea

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.