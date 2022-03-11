Stoltenberg: Ukraine conflict must not spark NATO-Russia war

You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned that a no-fly zone over Ukraine would ‘most likely lead to a full war between NATO and Russia.’ (AFP)
ANTALYA, Turkey: NATO must not allow Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to spill over into an open conflict between the alliance and Moscow, its chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday, warning a no-fly zone would likely lead to full-scale war.
NATO’s rejection of Ukrainian calls to provide air cover against Russian missiles and warplanes has drawn strong criticism from Kyiv, which accused the alliance of giving Moscow the greenlight to press ahead with its assault.
“We have a responsibility to prevent this conflict from escalating beyond Ukraine’s borders to becoming a full-fledged war between Russia and NATO,” the NATO secretary general said in an interview on the sidelines of a forum in Turkey.
He warned that a no-fly zone over Ukraine would “most likely lead to a full war between NATO and Russia,” causing “so much more suffering, so much more death and destruction.”
Stoltenberg said a no-fly zone over Ukraine would mean that NATO would have to take out Russian air defense systems not only in Ukraine, but also around Belarus and Russia.
“It will mean that we need to be ready to shoot down Russian planes because a no-fly zone is not only something you declare you have to impose it,” he said at the Antalya diplomacy forum organized by Turkey.
Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lashed NATO for ruling out a no-fly zone over his country saying the Western military alliance knew further Russian aggression was likely.
“Knowing that new strikes and casualties are inevitable, NATO deliberately decided not to close the sky over Ukraine,” he said.
Stoltenberg said that the training of tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops by NATO member states in recent years, as well as the supply of military equipment, had proved “extremely important (for Ukraine’s forces) in the fight against invading Russian forces.”
But he added: “The most important thing is that President (Vladimir) Putin should end this senseless war,” he said.
“Withdraw all its forces and engage in good faith in diplomatic political efforts to find a political solution,” said Stoltenberg.
He also praised Turkey’s move to facilitate talks on Thursday between the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine in Antalya.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday held talks in Antalya in the first such high-level contact since Moscow invaded its neighbor.
But no progress was made in the talks even on a 24-hour cease-fire.
NATO member Turkey has long sought to broker a solution through direct talks with Putin.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who mediated Thursday’s tripartite talks in Antalya, said his Ukrainian counterpart Kuleba had reaffirmed that Zelensky was ready for a meeting with Putin, and Lavrov had replied that Putin was not against it in principle.
“I think Turkey plays an important role in trying to facilitate some kind of strengthened political dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv,” Stoltenberg said.
Stoltenberg is due to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Antalya forum.
Asked about the prospects of NATO membership for Ukraine, Stoltenberg said it was up to Kyiv.
“It is for Ukraine to decide whether they aspire for membership or not. And then at the end of the day, it will be 30 allies to decide on the membership issue,” he said.
In an interview aired on ABC News, Zelensky said he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine, a delicate issue that was one of Russia’s stated reasons for invading its pro-Western neighbor.
“We respect the Ukrainian decision, regardless of whether they apply or not apply for membership. This is a sovereign Ukrainian decision,” Stoltenberg said.
“The problem is that Russia doesn’t respect that sovereignty. They use military force against an independent sovereign nation because they don’t like their decisions under the path they have chosen.”

LONDON: Controversial comments made in 2018 by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson were posted by a media watchdog under dummy Facebook accounts and were then removed by the social media platform for hate speech.

Big Brother Watch (BBW) devised the experiment to test Facebook’s content policies — and found that the social media site, owned by tech giant Meta, views words used by Johnson to be “harassment and bullying.”

Johnson wrote a column in August 2018 for the Daily Telegraph newspaper in which he said Muslim women in burqas resembled post boxes.

Repeating those comments, the BBW dummy account posted a picture of Muslim women with the caption: “It is absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes.” The account was blocked for harassment and bullying.

A remark made by shadow chancellor Angela Rayner in February this year — “Shoot your terrorists and ask questions second” — was also blocked by the platform for breaching its violence and incitement policy.

The UK Conservative Party has often found itself criticized for controversial comments and its attitude towards Muslims. After an independent investigation, Johnson’s comments were found not to have breached the party’s code of conduct.

Johnson has also previously referred to Muslim women as looking like “bank robbers.”

Conservative ministers have been accused of dragging their feet in tackling Islamophobia within the party and wider country. Earlier this year, the senior Conservative politician Nusrat Ghani, who was the UK’s first female Muslim minister, claimed that she had been discriminated against by the party when she was demoted from the position of Under Secretary of State for Transport because her “Muslimness” was “making colleagues uncomfortable.”

In the aftermath of that row, Qari Asim, an imam appointed by the government in 2019 to tackle Islamophobia, said he had received no “meaningful engagement” from ministers “in years.”

LONDON: More than 18 million people may have died worldwide from COVID-19 — three times the official toll, according to US researchers.

A study by Washington University in the US examined 191 countries and territories to uncover what researchers say is the true global death figure.

Their report lands almost two years to the day since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic.

Some of the 18 million deaths were caused by the virus, while others were linked to infections or the result of other pre-existing medical conditions, such as heart or lung disease.

The figure combine to produce excess deaths — the number who may have died as a result of the virus compared with “normal” years.

Published in medical journal The Lancet, the Washington study found the global rate of excess deaths was 120 per 100,000 people, though the figure varied significantly across countries.

That means the true tally for COVID-19 deaths worldwide from the start of 2020 to the end of 2021 is around 18.2 million.

The highest rates were in lower-income countries in Latin America, Europe and sub-Saharan Africa. These include Bolivia, Bulgaria, Eswatini, North Macedonia and Lesotho.

But deaths were also fairly high in some high-income countries, such as Italy and parts of the US.

Countries with the lowest death rates were Iceland, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and Taiwan.

The study’s lead author, Dr. Haidong Wang, from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said: “Understanding the true death toll from the pandemic is vital for effective public health decision-making.”

He added: “Studies from several countries, including Sweden and the Netherlands, suggest COVID-19 was the direct cause of most excess deaths, but we currently don’t have enough evidence for most locations. Further research will help to reveal how many deaths were caused directly by COVID-19 and how many occurred as an indirect result of the pandemic.”

The researchers predict that excess mortality linked to the pandemic will decline, thanks to vaccines and new treatments, but warned that the pandemic is not yet over and dangerous new variants could still emerge.

CAIRO: At least 17 people have been killed and dozens injured in renewed violence in the past 24 hours in West Darfur, Sudan, according to a local activist and aid worker.
Sharaf Jumma Salah, a West Darfur resident and activist, said Friday that tribal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs left at least 46 people injured, and that dozens of houses in four villages had been burnt down in the area of Jebel Moon.
Fighting earlier this week also killed at least 16, in the same area.
Adam Regal, spokesman for the General Coordination Body for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur, said on Thursday that the violence started that morning and went on for hours. He said a communications cut had made it difficult to obtain complete information from the remote area.
Regal blamed local Arab tribal militias known as janjaweed for the attack.
Clashes in Jebel Moon erupted in mid-November over a land dispute between Arab and non-Arab tribes. Dozens have been killed since then and authorities have deployed more troops to the area. Sporadic fighting has continued, however.
Sudan has seen unrest following an October military coup that rattled an already fragile democratic transition. The African country has also faced uphill security and economic challenges since the 2019 overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir and his Islamist government.
In Khartoum, the country’s capital, protests against the military coup continue. Two teenagers were killed by gunfire in demonstrations on Thursday, according to the Sudan Doctors Committee. The group, which has kept track of protester deaths and injuries since the coup, has tallied a total of 87 killed.
The instability has led to deteriorating security conditions in other parts of the country, like the war-wrecked region of Darfur.
The yearslong Darfur conflict broke out when rebels from the territory’s ethnic central and sub-Saharan African community launched an insurgency in 2003, complaining of oppression by the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum.
Al-Bashir’s government responded with a campaign of aerial bombings and raids by the janjaweed, a militia that has been accused of mass killings and rapes. Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes in Darfur over the years.
Al-Bashir, who has been in prison in Khartoum since his ouster, also faces international charges of genocide and crimes against humanity related to the Darfur conflict.

DUBAI: The European Union’s foreign policy chief said Friday that “a pause” was needed in ongoing talks over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers, blaming “external factors” for the delay.
The comments by Josep Borrell come as a roadmap appeared imminent for the US to rejoin an accord it unilaterally withdrew from in 2018 and for Iran to again limit its rapidly advancing nuclear program.
“A final text is essentially ready and on the table,” Borrell wrote on Twitter. “As coordinator, I will, with my team, continue to be in touch with all #JCPOA participants and the US to overcome the current situation and to close the agreement.”
The JCPOA, of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is the 2015 nuclear deal’s formal name.
There was no immediate reaction from Iran.

NAIROBI: Kenya lifted its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, including a ban on large indoor gatherings such as religious services and a requirement to present a negative COVID-19 test for arriving air passengers.
Though Kenyans should continue heeding public health measures such as handwashing and social distancing, face masks are no longer mandatory in public and all quarantine measures for confirmed COVID-19 cases are halted with immediate effect, Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe told a news conference.
For the past month the East African country’s COVID-19 test positivity rate has remained below 1 percent, he added, attributing this to the rising number of Kenyans opting to get vaccinated.
In November, the government announced that proof of vaccination would be required by Dec. 21 to access schools, transport, state offices, hotels, bars, restaurants, national parks and wildlife reserves.
But a court blocked the move amid uncertainty over who would police it or what to do about people unable to access vaccines. The minister did not mention the order in his remarks on Friday.
Kenya, with a population of 54 million, has recorded less than 35 daily COVID infections over the past week, according to government statistics. About 323,000 infections, and 5,600 deaths, have been recorded throughout the pandemic since 2020.
Nearly 29 percent of Kenyan adults are fully vaccinated, more than most countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

