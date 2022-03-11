You are here

  • Home
  • Emilio Delgado, Luis on ‘Sesame Street’ for 45 years, dies

Emilio Delgado, Luis on ‘Sesame Street’ for 45 years, dies

Emilio Delgado, Luis on ‘Sesame Street’ for 45 years, dies
In this photo provided by Sesame Workshop, Emilio Delgado poses for a picture at Kaufman Astoria Studios while filming the 50th season of “Sesame Street,” in October 2018. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9gpvk

Updated 4 sec ago
AP

Emilio Delgado, Luis on ‘Sesame Street’ for 45 years, dies

Emilio Delgado, Luis on ‘Sesame Street’ for 45 years, dies
  • His wife, Carol Delgado, said Emilio Delgado died from the blood cancer multiple myeloma at their home in New York
  • As Luis, Delgado, a Mexican American, got to play an ordinary, non-stereotypical Latino character at a time when such depictions were few and far between on TV, for adults or children
Updated 4 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: Emilio Delgado, the actor and singer who for 45 years was a warm and familiar presence in children’s lives and a rare Latino face on American television as fix-it shop owner Luis on “Sesame Street,” died Thursday.
His wife, Carol Delgado, told The Associated Press that Emilio Delgado died from the blood cancer multiple myeloma at their home in New York. He was 81.
As Luis, Delgado, a Mexican American, got to play an ordinary, non-stereotypical Latino character at a time when such depictions were few and far between on TV, for adults or children.
“There really wasn’t any representation of actual people,” Delgado said in a 2021 interview on the YouTube series “Famous Cast Words.” “Most of the roles that I went out for were either for bandits or gang members.”
That changed with “Sesame Street,” where a diverse cast interacted with a diverse group of children, along with Jim Henson creations Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, Elmo and Grover.
Delgado joined the show starting with its third season in 1971. He said the producers embraced his suggestion to sprinkle Spanish terms into the script.
“The first time that I saw Big Bird walk on, my line was, ‘Big Bird!’” Delgado said in the 2021 interview. “But I didn’t say ‘Big Bird,’ I said, ‘pájaro!’”
After a quick meeting in which Delgado explained that “pájaro” meant “bird,” the producers decided to keep it in.
“I called him ‘pajaro’ from then on every time I saw him,” Delgado said.
Delgado was born in 1940 in Calexico, California, near the US-Mexico border and raised a few miles away in Mexicali, Mexico.
From his home, he could hear music into the night from a pair of beer gardens across the street.
“I remember going to sleep to the sound of mariachis,” he said in a 2011 interview on the public television series, “Up Close with Patsy Smullin.”
He was enchanted, and decided to become a performer, singing whenever possible and appearing in school plays, with the full support of his proud parents.
As a young man he moved to Los Angeles to become an actor, and had little luck. He received a call out of the blue from the producers of “Sesame Street” in New York.
After an interview with “Sesame Street” producer Jon Stone, in which he spoke to Delgado, but didn’t ask for any kind of audition, he got the job.
“He didn’t want actors,” Delgado said in the 2021 interview. “He wanted real people.”
He would remain on the show for 45 years, an integral part of the childhood of generations of children, and for Latino kids a rare character that looked like them.
“His warmth and humor invited children to share a friendship that has echoed through generations,” the Sesame Workshop said in a statement Thursday night. “At the forefront of representation, Emilio proudly laid claim to the ‘record for the longest-running role for a Mexican-American in a TV series.’ We are so grateful he shared his talents with us and with the world.”
“Sesame Street” would also allow him to sing regularly, and sometimes play his guitar.
Luis Rodriguez (the adult characters had last names, though they were rarely used), would marry the show’s other prominent Latina, Maria Figueroa, played by Sonia Manzano, in a ceremony on the show in 1988. The storyline allowed the show to teach children about love, marriage and childbirth.
“Luis and Maria were the first Latinos I ever saw on TV,” Rosy Cordero, a television reporter for Deadline, said on Twitter. “They were a huge part of my family. They paved the way.”
He would leave the show when his contract was not renewed during a retooling in 2016.
Delgado made frequent appearances in the theater and on other TV series during his time as Luis.
He played a recurring character on the newspaper drama “Lou Grant” from 1979 to 1982, and made multiple appearances on “Quincy M.E.,” “Falcon Crest,” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.”
His death was first reported by TMZ.
Delgado was diagnosed with multiple myeloma late in 2020, but was still making appearances and giving interviews in 2021, until his health started to decline.

Topics: Emilio Delgado Sesame Street

Related

‘Sesame Street’ unveils Rohingya Muppets to help refugee children
Lifestyle
‘Sesame Street’ unveils Rohingya Muppets to help refugee children
Muppets help conflict kids in new Arabic ‘Sesame Street’
Middle-East
Muppets help conflict kids in new Arabic ‘Sesame Street’

Divers search park after remains found in gator’s mouth

Divers search park after remains found in gator’s mouth
Updated 11 March 2022
AP

Divers search park after remains found in gator’s mouth

Divers search park after remains found in gator’s mouth
  • Divers searched the Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area in Indiantown after the human remains were found inside the park Thursday
Updated 11 March 2022
AP

INDIANTOWN, Florida: Sheriff’s office divers searched a gator-infested canal in a Florida wilderness preserve after human remains were found in the mouth of a large alligator, officials said.
Divers for the Martin County Sheriff’s Office searched a large area of the Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area in Indiantown, Florida, after the human remains were found inside the park Thursday.
A sheriff’s officer sniper kept watch over the search in case any gators got too close to the divers, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
The park remained closed to visitors during the search. Indiantown is located 38 miles (61 kilometers) northwest of West Palm Beach.

Topics: Florida alligator human remains wildlife

Related

Man says emotional support alligator helps his depression
Offbeat
Man says emotional support alligator helps his depression
VIDEO: TV crew films alligator next to crashed plane and pilot’s body
Media
VIDEO: TV crew films alligator next to crashed plane and pilot’s body

New giant tortoise species found in Galapagos after DNA study

New giant tortoise species found in Galapagos after DNA study
Updated 11 March 2022
AFP

New giant tortoise species found in Galapagos after DNA study

New giant tortoise species found in Galapagos after DNA study
  • Galapagos Islands are a protected wildlife area and home to unique species of flora and fauna
Updated 11 March 2022
AFP

QUITO: A new species of giant tortoise has been discovered in the Galapagos after DNA testing found animals living on one island had not yet been recorded, Ecuador’s environment ministry said.
Researchers compared the genetic material of tortoises currently living on San Cristobal with bones and shells collected in 1906 from a cave in the island’s highlands and found them to be different.
The 20th-century explorers never reached the lowlands northeast of the island, where the animals live today, and as a result, almost 8,000 tortoises correspond to a different lineage to what was previously thought.
“The species of giant tortoise that inhabits San Cristobal Island, until now known scientifically as Chelonoidis chathamensis, genetically matches a different species,” the ministry said Thursday on Twitter.
Galapagos Conservancy said in a newsletter that the Chelonoidis chathamensis species is “almost certainly extinct” and that the island had in fact been home to two different varieties of tortoise, one living in the highlands and another in the lowlands.
Located in the Pacific about 1,000 kilometers off the coast of Ecuador, the Galapagos Islands are a protected wildlife area and home to unique species of flora and fauna.
The archipelago was made famous by British geologist and naturalist Charles Darwin’s observations on evolution there.
There were originally 15 species of giant tortoise on the islands, three of which became extinct centuries ago, according to the Galapagos National Park.
In 2019, a specimen of Chelonoidis phantastica was found on Fernandina Island more than 100 years after the species was considered extinct.
The study by researchers from Newcastle University in Britain, Yale in the United States, the American NGO Galapagos Conservancy and other institutions was published in the scientific journal Heredity.
They will continue to recover more DNA from the bones and shells to determine whether the tortoises living on San Cristobal, which is 557 kilometers long, should be given a new name.

Topics: Galapagos

Related

Efforts on to revive Galapagos tortoises once thought extinct
Science & Technology
Efforts on to revive Galapagos tortoises once thought extinct
Scientists cheered by birth of Galapagos tortoises in wild
Science & Technology
Scientists cheered by birth of Galapagos tortoises in wild

Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack

Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack
Updated 11 March 2022
AP

Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack

Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack
  • Judge: Actor a narcissistic charlatan for staging a hate crime against himself to grab the limelight
Updated 11 March 2022
AP

CHICAGO: A judge sentenced Jussie Smollett to 150 days in jail, branding the Black and gay actor a narcissistic charlatan for staging a hate crime against himself to grab the limelight while the nation struggled with wrenching issues of racial injustice. Smollett responded by defiantly maintaining his innocence and suggesting he could be killed in jail.
The sentence and Smollett’s post-hearing outburst capped an hours-long hearing Thursday and more than three years of legal drama following Smollett’s claim that he had been the target of a racist and homophobic attack.
Smollett didn’t make a statement when offered the opportunity before the judge announced the sentence, saying he was listening to his attorneys’ advice. But after Cook County Judge James Linn issued his decision, Smollett removed the face mask he wore throughout the hearing to proclaim himself innocent.
“If I did this, then it means that I stuck my fist in the fears of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years and the fears of the LGBT community,” Smollett said, standing up at the defense table as his lawyers and sheriff’s deputies surrounded him. “Your Honor, I respect you and I respect the jury but I did not do this. And I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that.”
As deputies led him from the courtroom, Smollett shouted out again.
“I am innocent,” he yelled, raising his fist. “I could have said I am guilty a long time ago.”
The judge sentenced Smollett to 30 months of felony probation, with 150 days served in Cook County Jail, and ordered that he pay $120,106 in restitution to the city of Chicago and a $25,000 fine.
Special prosecutor Dan Webb asked Linn to include “an appropriate amount of prison time” when sentencing the actor for his conviction on five counts of disorderly conduct.
“His conduct denigrated hate crimes,” Webb said after the hearing. “His conduct will discourage others who are victims of hate crimes from coming forward and reporting those crimes to law enforcement.”
Smollett’s attorneys wanted the judge to limit the sentence to community service, arguing that he had already been punished by the criminal justice system and damage to his career.
Family members echoed those comments.
“I ask you, judge, not to send him to prison,” his grandmother, 92-year-old Molly Smollett, told the court. She later added, “If you do, send me along with him, OK?”
Smollett’s attorneys also read aloud letters from other supporters, including the president of the NAACP, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and actors LaTanya and Samuel L. Jackson that asked Linn to consider the case’s effect on Smollett’s life and career.
Several supporters spoke about worries that Smollett would be at risk in prison, specifically mentioning his race, sexual orientation and his family’s Jewish heritage.
Linn said he did consider those requests for mercy, along with Smollett’s prior work for and financial support of social justice organizations. But Linn also excoriated Smollett as a narcissist and pronounced himself astounded by his actions given the actor’s multiracial family background and ties to social justice work.
“The damage you’ve done to yourself is way beyond anything else than can happen to you from me,” Linn said. “You are now a permanently convicted felon.”
Smollett’s attorney Nenye Uche said he will ask the jail to keep Smollett in protective custody and plans to appeal both the verdict and the judge’s sentence.
Uche said he didn’t expect Linn to include jail time but Smollett did.
“He said: ‘Because I’m a Black guy, no matter how successful I’ve gotten, I’m Black,’” Uche told reporters after the hearing.
A spokesman for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said Smollett will have a comprehensive medical, mental health and security assessment, a routine process.
Before the sentencing portion of the hearing began, Linn rejected a motion from the defense to overturn the jury’s verdict on legal grounds. Judges rarely grant such motions.
Smollett faced up to three years in prison for each of the five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed for lying to police — of which he was convicted. He was acquitted on a sixth count.
But because Smollett does not have an extensive criminal history and the conviction is for a low-level nonviolent crime, experts did not expect him to be sent to prison.
Thursday’s sentencing, which is subject to appeal, is the latest chapter in a criminal case that made international headlines when Smollett reported to police that two men wearing ski masks beat him, and hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him on a dark Chicago street and ran off.
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx had come under fire for her office’s decision to drop its initial charges against Smollett. On Thursday, Foxx blasted a “relentless, organized and effective” push to pursue Smollett while other serious crimes went unsolved or unresolved.
“Just because we do not like the outcome should not mean we bully prosecutors and circumvent the judicial process to get it changed,” Foxx wrote in a column published by the Chicago Sun-Times. “Smollett was indicted, tried and convicted by a kangaroo prosecution in a matter of months.”
Judicially appointed special prosecutors led the second case and Smollett was convicted in December. Witnesses at his trial included two brothers who told jurors Smollett paid them to carry out the attack, gave them money for the ski masks and rope, instructed them to fashion the rope into a noose. Prosecutors said he told them what racist and homophobic slurs to shout, and to yell that Smollett was in “MAGA Country,” a reference to the campaign slogan of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
Smollett, who knew the men from his work on the television show “Empire” that filmed in Chicago, testified that he did not recognize them and did not know they were the men attacking him.
Unlike the trial, Linn agreed to let photographers and a television camera inside court for the hearing — meaning the public got to see and hear Smollett speak in court for the first time.

Topics: Jussie Smollett

Related

Smollett saga shook public trust, heightened racial tensions
Offbeat
Smollett saga shook public trust, heightened racial tensions
Smollett indicted on 16 counts stemming from reported attack
World
Smollett indicted on 16 counts stemming from reported attack

Russian dogs absent as Crufts returns

Russian dogs absent as Crufts returns
Updated 10 March 2022
AFP

Russian dogs absent as Crufts returns

Russian dogs absent as Crufts returns
  • This time round, the invasion of Ukraine hangs over the four-day event, after organisers The Kennel Club banned the attendance of Russian owners and their dogs
  • Many owners sported ribbons in the yellow and blue colours of Ukraine's flag as a show of support
Updated 10 March 2022
AFP

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: Tens of thousands of dogs and their owners — minus Russians — flocked to the world’s biggest dog show on Thursday, as Crufts made a comeback after a two-year absence.
The last edition was in March 2020, just before Britain locked down as coronavirus swept the globe and before the country geared up to leave the European Union after Brexit.
This time round, the invasion of Ukraine hangs over the four-day event, after organizers The Kennel Club banned the attendance of Russian owners and their dogs.
Many owners sported ribbons in the yellow and blue colors of Ukraine’s flag as a show of support.
“It’s my way to show I’m thinking of the Ukrainians,” said Sara Davies, 63, from northeast England, who has entered Crufts for the first time with her black German shepherd, Laxi.
“I mean, it’s appalling. At least I can live my daily life normally. They can’t,” she told AFP as Laxi lay at her feet.
The Kennel Club’s decision affects about 30 Russian owners and breeders and 51 dogs that had been due to participate in the show, which was first held in 1891.
“In the light of rapidly evolving circumstances, it is with a heavy heart we have taken the decision not to allow exhibitors from Russia to compete at Crufts 2022,” it said.
“Our friends in Ukraine, and their dogs, are fearing for their lives and we will do all that we can to support them wherever possible.”
It is donating £50,000 (60,000 euros, $66,000) to help partner organizations in Ukraine, Poland and Hungary help breeders, owners and their dogs affected by the conflict.
Despite the conflict in Ukraine, the chief executive of The Kennel Club, Mark Beazley, said Crufts was “a little bit of joy in some pretty sad days for the world at the moment.”
Lockdown restrictions, which forced last year’s Crufts to be canceled, increased stress and isolation for both humans and their four-legged friends.
“The pandemic was very difficult,” said Stacie Young, from Kent, southeast England, as she sat with her imposing Newfoundland, Bumbee, taking part in her second Crufts.
“She used to socialize a lot with other dogs during shows. Suddenly there was nothing happening at all. When we were finally allowed to gather in a group of six, we would gather in the park with some friends to practice.”
The last coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England last month, and few people were seen wearing masks as they watched a parade of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels.
But organizers said it will take time for the show to get back to its previous level: in 2020, some 150,000 people attended.
Changes to pet travel after Brexit, as well as the pandemic, have hampered many Crufts regulars’ ability to travel this time.
More than 20,000 dogs are due to compete on looks, obedience and agility at the vast National Exhibition Center near Birmingham, in central England.
Some 16,000 dogs from 38 countries are in the running to bag seven spots for the prestigious “Best in Show” finale, which will be decided on Sunday evening.
Of those, just over 1,800 are from overseas — well down on the more than 3,000 foreign entrants in various competitions in the show two years ago.
Since the UK’s full departure from the EU in January last year, European visitors — and their pets — are subject to more stringent entry requirements.
The winner of the 2020 Best in Show was Maisie, a wire-haired dachshund.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Crufts dog show Birmingham

Related

Animal group finds loving homes overseas for Syria’s stray cats, dogs
Middle-East
Animal group finds loving homes overseas for Syria’s stray cats, dogs

On brink of extinction, a new hope for Kenya’s forest antelope

On brink of extinction, a new hope for Kenya’s forest antelope
Updated 10 March 2022
Reuters

On brink of extinction, a new hope for Kenya’s forest antelope

On brink of extinction, a new hope for Kenya’s forest antelope
  • A combination of disease, poaching and loss of forest habitat from illegal logging and agriculture have left fewer than 100 mountain bongos in the wild
Updated 10 March 2022
Reuters

MAWINGU, Kenya: Still dizzy from the transquilizer, a mountain bongo made its first uncertain steps outside captivity as conservationists in Kenya opened a sanctuary they hope can bring the endemic forest antelope back from the brink of extinction.
A combination of disease, poaching and loss of forest habitat from illegal logging and agriculture have left fewer than 100 mountain bongos in the wild, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
But this week conservationists released five of the large chestnut-colored antelopes, which is native to the equatorial forests of Kenya, into the 776 acre (3.1 square kilometer) Mawingu Mountain Bongo Sanctuary in the foothills of Mount Kenya.
“The mountain bongo is one of Kenya’s most important iconic animals,” said Najib Balala, minister of tourism and wildlife, after cutting the ribbon at the sanctuary’s opening ceremony on Wednesday.
The bongo’s release is the culmination of a breeding and rewilding program that began in 2004, which aims to have 50-70 fully rewilded bongos in the sanctuary by 2025, and 750 by 2050, according to the government.
“This is like the first step in the recovery,” said Isaac Lekolool, head of veterinary services at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).
Mountain bongos once roamed widely in large numbers, but the few remaining animals, whose coats are streaked with distinctive thin white stripes, live in isolated pockets of forest scattered around Kenya.
Among the threats, the IUCN says there has been an increase in hunting of mountain bongo by local people, including hunting with dogs.
“This species is being driven to extinction in the wild unless something is done quickly,” said Robert Aruho, head of vetinary services at the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy (MKWC), a charity.
MKWC has set up community conservation, education, and empowerment programs to raise awareness and help reduce human threats to the animal.
MKWC has also involved local communities in planting over 35,000 indigenous tree species around Mount Kenya, Africa’s second highest peak, to restore the degraded forest ecosystem.
To help maintain genetic diversity in the breeding program, approval has been given to import bongos from Europe and America, Aruho said.

Topics: wildlife animals Kenya

Related

Special How a Saudi nonprofit is promoting compassion for animals and the environment
Saudi Arabia
How a Saudi nonprofit is promoting compassion for animals and the environment
Email contradicts UK PM’s claim over evacuation of animals from Afghanistan
World
Email contradicts UK PM’s claim over evacuation of animals from Afghanistan

Latest updates

Emilio Delgado, Luis on ‘Sesame Street’ for 45 years, dies
Emilio Delgado, Luis on ‘Sesame Street’ for 45 years, dies
CPJ urges Iran to free journalist seized at march in Tehran
Amir-Abbas Azarmvand, a financial reporter for state-run economic newspaper SMT, had been arrested in September 2021. (Screenshot/Social Media)
Russia widens social media crackdown by blocking Instagram
Russia widens social media crackdown by blocking Instagram
K-pop fans reunite as BTS gets ‘permission to dance’ on stage
The K-pop septet BTS thrived throughout the pandemic, releasing a series of hits and consistently interacting with their fandom on various online platforms. (Screenshot)
Libya armed groups step back after Tripoli escalation
Libya armed groups step back after Tripoli escalation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.