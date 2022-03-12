Air raid sirens heard across most Ukraine — media/node/2040956/world
Air raid sirens heard across most Ukraine — media
Sirens were heard in the capital city of Kyiv, the western city of Lviv in Odessa, and Kharkiv, Cherkasy, as well as in the Sumy region in northeast of the country, a number of local Ukrainian media reported.
Air raid sirens were heard across most Ukrainian cities early on Saturday morning urging people to seek shelters, local media reported.
Sirens were heard in the capital city of Kyiv, the western city of Lviv in Odessa, and Kharkiv, Cherkasy, as well as in the Sumy region in northeast of the country, a number of local Ukrainian media reported.
Russian forces appeared to be regrouping on Friday for a possible assault on Kyiv, with satellite images showing them firing artillery as they closed in on the capital.
US denounces Russian claims of Ukrainian biological weapons as a 'false flag'
American envoy told UN Security Council that Moscow has a track record of falsely accusing others of the very crimes it is guilty of itself
The emergency meeting was called by Russia after allegations by the Kremlin that Washington is funding biological-weapons labs in Ukraine
Updated 12 March 2022
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cautioned last month that Russia would manufacture a pretext for invading Ukraine. He also warned that Moscow would fabricate allegations about chemical or biological weapons to justify violent attacks against the Ukrainian people.
“The world is watching Russia do exactly what we warned it would,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, told fellow members of the Security Council on Friday.
The emergency meeting was called by the Russian delegation after allegations from Moscow that its troops had uncovered evidence of US-funded biological-weapon programs in Ukraine, including documents it said confirmed the development of “biological weapons components.”
The Russian defense ministry claimed that the US “planned to organize work on pathogens of birds, bats and reptiles in Ukraine in 2022.”
During Friday’s meeting, Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia repeated accusations by the ministry that Washington is supporting military-related biological research in Ukraine and Georgia with the goal of creating “bio-agents capable of selectively targeting different ethnic populations.”
Thomas-Greenfield said the Russian delegation called the Security Council meeting with the sole aim of legitimizing disinformation and deceiving the world in an attempt to justify “President (Vladimir) Putin’s war of choice against the Ukrainian people.”
She also accused China of spreading disinformation in support of Russia’s claims.
“I will say this once: Ukraine does not have a biological-weapons program,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “There are no Ukrainian biological-weapons laboratories supported by the United States — not near Russia’s border or anywhere.”
She added that Ukraine owns and operates its own public-health laboratories to detect and diagnose diseases, including COVID-19.
“The United States has assisted Ukraine to do this safely and securely,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “This is work that has been done proudly, clearly and out in the open. This work has everything to do with protecting the health of people. It has absolutely nothing — absolutely nothing — to do with biological weapons.”
Izumi Nakamitsu, the UN’s disarmament chief, told members of the council that no evidence has been found to support the Russian claims of biological-weapons development in Ukraine.
Thomas-Greenfield also accused Russia of long maintaining its own biological-weapons program, in violation of international law, and having a well-documented history of using such weapons.
She highlighted as evidence of this the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny by Russian operatives, and Moscow’s continued support of President Bashar Assad’s regime in Syria and its efforts to “shield it from accountability when the UN and the (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) have confirmed that Assad has repeatedly used chemical weapons over the past several years.”
The US envoy said her country is deeply concerned that Russia’s call for the Security Council meeting is a “potential false flag effort in action.”
A false flag operation is an action performed with the aim of disguising the true culprit and instead blame another.
“Russia has a track record of falsely accusing other countries of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetrating,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “And (we) have serious concerns that Russia may be planning to use chemical or biological agents against the Ukrainian people.
“The intent behind these lies seems clear and it is deeply troubling. We believe Russia could use chemical or biological agents for assassinations, as part of a staged or false-flag incident, or to support tactical military operations.
“From the beginning, our strategy to counter Russia’s tactics has been to share what we know with the world, transparently — and, candidly, we have been right more often than we’d like.”
She vowed not to allow Russia to “get away with lying to the world or staining the integrity of the Security Council by using this forum as a venue for legitimizing Putin’s violence.”
Russia has attacked homes, schools, orphanages and hospitals, Thomas-Greenfield said.
“Their forces are laying Ukrainian cities under siege,” she added. “Hundreds of thousands of civilians now don’t have access to electricity for heat, or drinking water to stay alive. Russia is the aggressor here.”
She stressed that despite Moscow’s efforts to spread disinformation, it cannot “paint over” newspaper stories or “cover up” the work of the Ukrainian and international journalists on the ground in the country who are reporting the reality of civilian suffering and deaths.
Meanwhile, the Russian media alleged that a pregnant woman pictured being carried on a stretcher while a hospital in Mariupol was evacuated after a Russian attack was an actress.
“Even Russia’s own citizens are tiring of such lies,” said Thomas-Greenfield. “Russian athletes are writing ‘no war’ on their shoes and on TV cameras. Russian citizens are marching in the streets and protesting Putin’s war of choice. And even Russian state-TV pundits — Putin’s own propaganda arm — have called for Putin to stop the military action.”
Thomas-Greenfield again called on the Russian president to end this “unprovoked, unconscionable war against the Ukrainian people.”
Russia to recruit 16,000 fighters from Middle East for Ukraine war
Let’s bring them to the combat zone, Putin says
Ukraine president slams ‘thugs from Syria’
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP & Reuters
MOSCOW, KYIV: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday approved plans to recruit 16,000 fighters from the Middle East to take part in the war in Ukraine.
Dozens of men in camouflage uniforms, holding Kalashnikov assault rifles and waving pro-Russian banners, appeared in video footage that Russia’s Defense Ministry said was a gathering of soldiers in Syria ready to join the Ukraine conflict.
“If you see that there are people who want of their own accord — not for money — to come to help … then we need to give them what they want and help them get to the conflict zone,” Putin told Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu at a security council meeting in Moscow.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was battling an enemy “who collects reservists and conscripts from all over Russia to throw them into the hell of war, who came up with the idea of bringing in mercenaries against our people, thugs from Syria.”
Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the move was a sign of the Russian army’s weakness. “Where’s the powerful Russian army if they can’t get by without Syrians?” he said. “If they want us also to kill 16,000 Syrians, let them come.”
On the ground in Ukraine, Russian forces bearing down on Kyiv were regrouping northwest of the capital, a Russian airstrike hit a psychiatric hospital near the eastern town of Izyum, and four people died in an attack on an airfield in the city of Lutsk — Russia’s first strike in western Ukraine.
Russia has been pounding Ukraine’s cities while its main attack force north of Kyiv has been stalled on roads since the invasion began on Feb. 24, having failed in what military analysts say was an initial plan for a lightning assault.
Satellite images showed Russian armored vehicle units maneuvering in and through towns close to an airport on Kyiv’s northwest outskirts.
Other elements had repositioned near the settlement of Lubyanka just to the north, with artillery howitzers being towed into firing positions.
“Russia is probably seeking to reset and re-posture its forces for renewed offensive activity in the coming days,” Britain’s Ministry of Defense said. “This will probably include operations against Kyiv.” It said Russian ground forces were still making only limited progress, hampered by logistical issues and Ukrainian resistance.
Zelensky said Ukraine had “already reached a strategic turning point” in the conflict. “It is impossible to say how many days we still have to free Ukrainian land. But we can say we will do it,” he said.
US says ball in Moscow, Tehran camp to revive nuclear deal
"There will need to be decisions made in places like Tehran and Moscow," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters
The current round of talks between world powers and Iran had appeared close to its goal until Russia made a sudden new set of demands
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP
WASHINGTON: The United States Friday urged Moscow and Tehran to take the “decisions” needed to revive the 2015 nuclear accord, putting the ball squarely in their camp as last-minute Russian demands threatened to derail the process.
“There will need to be decisions made in places like Tehran and Moscow,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters after the European Union announced a pause in negotiations on the deal limiting Iran’s nuclear program.
“We are confident that we can achieve mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA if... those decisions are made in places like Tehran and Moscow,” Price said, using the acronym for the deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
The current round of talks between world powers and Iran, taking place in the Austrian capital Vienna, had appeared close to its goal until Russia made a sudden new set of demands last week.
Russia said it wanted guarantees that the Western economic sanctions imposed in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine would not affect its trade with Iran.
Price told reporters that “the new Russia-related sanctions are wholly and entirely unrelated to the JCPOA” and “shouldn’t have any impact” on the talks.
“We have no intention of offering Russia anything new or specific as it relates to these sanctions,” he added.
Price confirmed that the US negotiator, Rob Malley, had returned to Washington with his team for the time being.
Price warned that “there is very little time remaining” to save the accord, which began unraveling when former US president Donald Trump withdrew the United States in 2018.
KARACHI: In October 2020, customs officials in Pakistan told local media they had seized 75 falcons and a houbara bustard from alleged smugglers during two separate raids in Karachi, putting the value of the birds in excess of $1 million.
Sixteen months later, 71 of the 76 birds are dead after a saga of lengthy trials in multiple courts, legal and inter-departmental wrangling over the fate of the birds, and an inability by officials to provide them with a suitable habitat since confiscation.
On Oct. 21, 2020, five days after the birds were seized by Pakistan Customs, a customs court dismissed the argument that the case involved smuggling, saying the birds had not been seized at an entry or exit point of the country. However, the court acknowledged that the episode was a violation of a provincial wildlife law passed in 2020, and ruled that the birds would remain in the custody of Pakistan Customs. The case was subsequently referred to a trial court, which was ordered by the Sindh High Court on March 11, 2021.
Javed Mehar, a conservator at the Sindh Wildlife Department, told Arab News the department submitted a document to the trial court, calling for a “summary trial” under relevant laws to ensure the birds could be immediately released.
“In case of delay, there are greater chances of (their) mortality,” the document, seen by Arab News, said.
During the course of the trial court hearings, the owners of the birds produced licenses issued by the chairman of the Wildlife Management Board. The court accepted the claim of legal ownership and ruled in the owners’ favor on May 31, a decision that was appealed by both the wildlife and customs departments. Therefore, despite the favorable ruling, the birds were not released.
Aslam Gabol, who owned 55 of the 76 birds, said his family had been “legally” trading in birds for decades.
“Both the customs and trial courts handed down judgments in our favor because we presented every fact, that we are openly trading these birds under the government’s license and it’s completely legal,” Gabol told Arab News. “We hadn’t kept the birds at any hidden location and we have never kept our business hidden as we have got proper license each year … and have maintained its record.”
Gabol said his family usually purchased the birds from Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, as well as from Afghanistan, and sold them to clients abroad, mostly in the Middle East.
A second owner, Basheer Buledi, said his family had been in the trade since 1972.
“We are trading the falcons as per law and had kept them at the same address as mentioned on the permit,” Buledi told Arab News. “Had this been an illegal business or if we were doing it secretly, I would have not kept the birds at my home.”
Buledi said the decision of the courts was “testimony of the fact that we had done nothing illegal.”
He asked: “How can it be a case of smuggling when the birds were not seized at any air or sea port or Sindh’s border with another province?”
However, Mehar quoted a directive from the Forests and Wildlife Department under which all new licenses were banned and old ones terminated on Feb. 11, 2019. That directive was appealed and rejected by the Sindh High Court and thus, Mehar argued, there was no law under which the owners of the birds could be in possession of their licenses.
Mehar also said the Wildlife Management Board had been defunct since 1996 and had not been allowed to issue permits since. There was also no provision to allow for hunting or possession licenses under the new wildlife law of 2020, he said.
Sardar Muhammad Usman Almani, chairman of the Sindh Wildlife Management Board and its chief game warden, said while he had issued private game and mini-zoo licenses under the Sindh Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1972, he did not “recall” signing any possession licenses after assuming office in May 2019.
When he was shown a copy of the licenses submitted by the owners of the birds in court, Almani said he would check his records but did not return with an answer.
Eight months after the ruling in favor of the birds’ owners, the High Court is yet to hear the appeal filed by the customs and wildlife departments.
But even as the trial dragged on, customs and wildlife officials, as well as the Pakistan Falconry Association, said they had made a last-ditch effort to save the birds by having them moved to the colder northern Gilgit-Baltistan region. Their attempts, however, proved futile as the court did not grant permission.
In March last year, Kamran Khan Yousafzai, who heads the PFA and the Raptor Center for Rehabilitation and Conservation, wrote to the Pakistan Ministry of Climate Change that the birds needed to be moved to Gilgit-Baltistan because their survival was difficult in Karachi.
“Weather is becoming hot and temperature is rising in Karachi, and falcons are facing extreme dehydration,” Yousufzai wrote in his letter. “It is becoming impossible to maintain the health of falcons in high temperatures. Delayed release process of falcons is causing increased threat to their survival.
“The falcons cannot survive in temperatures exceeding 34 C,” Yousafzai told Arab News, adding that the ministry also agreed to the proposal to shift the birds.
“However, the court did not allow customs or the ministry to move the birds to Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said, and so the birds remained in Karachi, where they died one by one.
Legal experts say reform is needed to ensure the situation is not repeated.
Salahuddin Ahmed, a legal expert and president of the Sindh High Court Bar Association, said he believed Pakistani laws regarding the storage of case property — in this case the confiscated birds — needed to be updated.
“Keeping animals for so long is pointless,” he said. “Forget animals, I frequently see cars rusting away during legal trials just because they are case property.”
Iftikhar Khan, the customs intelligence officer who seized the birds, said the lengthy court proceedings had not only led to the death of the falcons but would now discourage officers from pursuing smugglers in the future.
“Hundreds of falcons are traded on the Pakistani black market,” he said, “but who will conduct a raid now? Any raid against such smugglers will result in the murder of birds. That is the lesson we learn from this story.”
WHO said that its remit included the promotion of biosecurity at laboratories, to prevent the accidental or deliberate release of pathogens
In its general recommendations on laboratory safety, the WHO emphasises a risk-based evaluation, spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told reporters
Updated 11 March 2022
AFP
GENEVA: The WHO said Friday it has urged Ukraine to destroy any highly dangerous pathogens in its laboratories to avoid the risk of an outbreak as Russian strikes on the country continued.
The World Health Organization said that its remit included the promotion of biosecurity at laboratories, to prevent the accidental or deliberate release of pathogens.
“As part of this work, WHO has strongly recommended to the Ministry of Health in Ukraine and other responsible bodies to destroy high-threat pathogens to prevent any potential spills,” the UN health agency said.
Aware of the concern that the recommendation could create, after Ukraine’s main civil nuclear power plant was caught up in the Russian invasion, the WHO stressed the broader context of years of collaboration with the Ukrainian authorities to improve lab safety.
“WHO routinely assists member states in improving their public health capacities, including by facilitating improved safety and security of laboratories holding samples of pathogens of public health concern,” the organization said.
“WHO’s country office in Ukraine has been working for several years with the Ministry of Health and other partners, including other WHO member states, to support the enhancing of biosafety and biosecurity of labs, as well as the capacity of lab personnel, in particular to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.”
In its general recommendations on laboratory safety, the WHO emphasises a risk-based evaluation, spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told reporters in Geneva via video-link from Ukraine.
“Labs should always look into and assess the situation they are in, to ensure that in the case of a threat, there is a way to dispose safely of pathogens that normally are in all these countries for public health purposes, and to avoid any accidental spill,” he said.
“It is a part of us providing public health advice to every country to try to ensure that there is a minimized risk of any harm to population because of any possible accidental leak of pathogens.”
Questioned by AFP, the WHO did not provide a list of laboratories in Ukraine, nor indicate their level of biosecurity or explain what pathogens they held.
Jasarevic could not say whether any laboratory affected by these recommendations was in an area actively being bombarded or occupied by Russian troops.