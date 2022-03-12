You are here

'Humble' Newcastle not taking safety for granted yet

‘Humble’ Newcastle not taking safety for granted yet
Eddie Howe says his Newcastle United side remain in a battle to secure their Premier League status. (AFP)
Updated 12 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

‘Humble’ Newcastle not taking safety for granted yet

‘Humble’ Newcastle not taking safety for granted yet
  Coach Eddie Howe remains cautious as Magpies have opened up a 10-point gap over their rivals in the relegation spot after the 2-1 win at Southampton
Updated 12 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe insists his Newcastle United side remain in a battle to secure their Premier League status, despite opening up a 10-point gap over their rivals.

Three points at Southampton on Thursday night further eased the pressure at the bottom, and could put the Magpies within a win or two of ensuring they beat the drop — a battle which looked doomed at the turn of the year.

While many fans turn their attention to who Newcastle can catch above them, Howe is not losing focus on the task at hand.

When asked whether his side are now safe, Howe said: “No, we are not because football changes very quickly as we have seen for the positive. We have got to be very grounded, very humble, very level. We enter a very difficult spell of games where we go to Chelsea, Everton and then Tottenham. Away from home they are all incredibly difficult games.”

“What we have done is put a gap between us and the bottom teams — but that’s all it is.”

While Newcastle were the biggest spenders in the January transfer window in world football, seeing improvements and looking purely at the numbers only tells part of the club’s story.

One of the real areas of improvement under Howe has been the belief and ability to win a game, no matter the cost. In recent weeks Newcastle have controlled games, counterattacked, soaked up pressure and importantly, won when they’ve not always been at their best.

“The spirit is very, very good,” he said of his squad. “The players were lacking a little bit of confidence when I first came in due to the position we were in the league.

“This group has given me everything since then, they are a really committed group of people,” said Howe. “The new guys have come in and fostered that. We have signed a lot of good people. The leadership within the group is good and you have seen that out on the pitch.”

While Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and others have taken the limelight of late, there have been some players whose performance and consistency has attracted less atttention.

And one of those, according to Howe, is goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

“Martin is getting better and better and I think that was due to a couple of things. First, his fitness as he had been out a long time. His return kind of coincided with my appointment.

“But I think in recent weeks we have started to see the very best of him in his kicking and his distribution, his composure, his ability to speed the game up or slow it down, depending on what we need and, of course, the most important thing is saves.

“He is in a very good moment and he will be playing behind a very settled back four, which is playing very well.”

Topics: football Newcastle United Eddie Howe

15 nationalities set to participate in women-only Rally Jameel in Saudi Arabia

15 nationalities set to participate in women-only Rally Jameel in Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

15 nationalities set to participate in women-only Rally Jameel in Saudi Arabia

15 nationalities set to participate in women-only Rally Jameel in Saudi Arabia
  • Majority of the teams will come from the Kingdom for the rally taking place on March 17-19
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Thirty-four teams from 15 countries will take part in Saudi Arabia’s Rally Jameel on March 17-19, with the competitors, who range from complete beginners to seasoned rally veterans, flying in from all corners of the globe for the new women-only navigational event.

The majority of teams entered are from Saudi Arabia, with 22 teams waving the flag for the Kingdom, and both Riyadh and Jeddah are well represented.

Dania Akeel, who was the first Saudi to participate in the Dakar Rally in 2022, said: “Rally Jameel inspires a sense of adventure and discovery. This rally will support the increasing number of women on the road to become comfortable behind the wheel and experience driving in a completely different way to driving on the road.”

The Gulf Cooperation Council will also be well represented, with teams from both the UAE and Oman taking part in the rally. For most of them, this will be the first time they will have driven in Saudi Arabia, after King Salman passed a decree recognizing women’s rights to drive on Sept. 26, 2017. Women were permitted to drive on public roads by the following summer.

Sanaa Al-Shekaili, who was the first Omani racer from the GCC to participate in the 2020 Middle East Rally Championship, finishing in third place, said: “Rally Jameel is my chance to renew the love I’ve had of challenges since my childhood, especially in the field of motor racing, where I have the ability to challenge myself and the other competitors in this distinguished GCC women-only event.

“This is very exciting to participate in,” added Al-Shekaili, who also established the first women’s car club in Oman. “As well as empowering Omani women in the world of car racing and rallying, it is also showcasing Omani women in this field on the international stage.”

Some competitors will be flying into Saudi Arabia from much further afield, with three teams taking part from the US. Europe will also be well represented with a team from Sweden and a team from Spain. Closer to home, there will also be one team from nearby Egypt taking to the roads between Hail and Riyadh.

US-based competitor Sedona Blinson, who has previously participated in Rally Jameel’s inspiration, the Rebelle Rally, said: “Taking part in Rally Jameel, for me, is an incredible way to support women who are new to the scene of off-roading and motorsports. My goal is to inspire more women to try their hand in motorsports and embrace new adventures. I am most looking forward to competing with an array of international teams and navigating the beautiful deserts of Saudi Arabia.”

The navigational rally, which is not designed as a speed test, will start in the north-central city of Hail, taking in the sites of Al-Qassim city and then heading to the capital Riyadh via hidden checkpoints and challenges.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Eddie Howe: VAR misuse on penalty call cost Newcastle against Chelsea

Eddie Howe: VAR misuse on penalty call cost Newcastle against Chelsea
Updated 14 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe: VAR misuse on penalty call cost Newcastle against Chelsea

Eddie Howe: VAR misuse on penalty call cost Newcastle against Chelsea
  • The Magpies’ boss was unhappy with the refereeing decisions in the 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge
Updated 14 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

LONDON: Eddie Howe believes the misuse of VAR and inexplicable refereeing decisions cost Newcastle United precious Premier League points.

Kai Havertz fired Chelsea to a controversial victory at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, bringing to an end the Magpies’ impressive nine-game unbeaten run.

But that 90th-minute winner was still not the main story from West London, as two huge VAR calls went against Newcastle.

The first, a review of an elbow by match-winner Havertz to the head of Dan Burn, was not upgraded to a red card, despite replays showing the dangerous nature of the challenge.

And the second, which enraged Howe, was the call not to award a second-half penalty to Newcastle, despite a clear and obvious shirt pull and mistimed challenge by Trevoh Chalobah in the area.

“I can’t look past the penalty. I am hugely disappointed with the decision — and how they’ve reached that decision,” said Howe. “It is a clear penalty, Jacob has had his shirt ripped off his back near enough, goes down in the box, clear penalty.”

“How the referee doesn’t give it on the pitch, I can understand that. But how the VAR doesn’t give it and get him to review the decisions. If they did, he would have seen he got it wrong.”

Earlier this season Howe and Newcastle wrote to the Premier League asking for an explanation on decisions that went against them, including controversial penalty calls against Manchester City and Leicester City, as well as a goal that they believe should not have stood at Liverpool.

Will the club be doing the same this time around after Coote’s display?

“I don’t know,” he said.

“I am at a loss to see how they’ve come to that decision, how they have worked that. I think, whatever team you support, you will have seen that as a penalty.

“These things are usually a waste of energy, so we will wait and see.”

On the Burn incident, Howe was more diplomatic than the player himself.

Speaking to NUFC TV, Burn called double standards from referee David Coote, believing that had he committed the same foul, he’d have seen red.

He said: “I thought it was a sending off. I can guarantee I wouldn’t have been on the pitch if it had been the other way around.

“The referee said it was a yellow because his eyes were on the ball all the way. I thought it was a bit naughty.”

Howe, however, while unsure on the Havertz yellow, thinks the Murphy penalty call was what really cost his side.

“I’m not going to sit here and say it should have been a red,” said Howe.

“Dan thinks it is a clear red, he is on the pitch. The penalty is the one I am most disappointed with. I cannot understand, with VAR, how it has not been given as a penalty.”

Topics: Eddie Howe Newcastle United Chelsea english Premier League

Neymar and Messi jeered by seething PSG fans in 3-0 home win

Paris St Germain's Neymar in action with Bordeaux's Danylo Ignatenko in Paris on March 13, 2022. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)
Paris St Germain's Neymar in action with Bordeaux's Danylo Ignatenko in Paris on March 13, 2022. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)
Updated 14 March 2022
AP

Neymar and Messi jeered by seething PSG fans in 3-0 home win

Paris St Germain's Neymar in action with Bordeaux's Danylo Ignatenko in Paris on March 13, 2022. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)
  • PSG has already been knocked out of the French Cup
  • Messi and Neymar were booed throughout their game with Bordeaux
Updated 14 March 2022
AP

PARIS: Record-breakers Neymar and Lionel Messi felt the heat from Paris Saint-Germain’s angry fans following another Champions League humiliation, getting whistled every time they touched the ball during a 3-0 home win against Bordeaux on Sunday.
Even when Neymar scored the second goal against rock-bottom Bordeaux the fans jeered him. Even when Messi embarked on a trademark run from deep and hit the post he got booed.
“I feel sad about what I saw today,” PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “All of us were upset.”
While the runaway leader moved 15 points clear in a league it usually dominates, the fans want success elsewhere.
Yet PSG blew it again in the Champions League this week against Real Madrid.
“We have to accept responsibility for what happened,” Pochettino said “We share the disappointment of the fans.”
PSG has already been knocked out of the French Cup and Pochettino is widely expected to be replaced next season.
At which point Kylian Mbappe, who scored PSG’s first goal against Bordeaux midway through the first half, might be playing for Real Madrid. His contract runs out in June and he can leave on a free transfer.
PSG’s top scorer was the only player spared the whistles when the team names were read out.
“Obviously we understand, we understand their hate and their screams,” PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe said. “We’re all to blame, not one more than the other.”
But record seven-time Golden Ball winner Messi and Neymar — the world’s most expensive player at 222 million euros ($242 million) — were booed throughout. The two former Barcelona stars were also on the receiving end of some hostile chants encouraging them to leave.
A banner read “Direction Demission” (Directors Resign) seemingly aimed at sporting director Leonardo and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. PSG’s ultras group — known as CUP — demanded in a statement Saturday night that Al-Khelaifi leave.
Some fans in the Auteuil section at Parc des Princes even turned up 15 minutes late in protest at PSG’s midweek meltdown.
The team’s supporters are seething at the manner of the latest humiliating Champions League exit.
PSG was up 2-0 on aggregate but fell apart following goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s error. Madrid star Karim Benzema scored three goals in 17 minutes to knock PSG out of the competition that its cash-rich Qatari owners crave so much.
Three years ago PSG became the first team to be eliminated after winning the away leg 2-0, losing to Manchester United 3-1. In 2017, it was the first to be eliminated after winning the first leg 4-0, losing 6-1 away at Barcelona.
“It’s tough, very tough because unfortunately it happens often,” Kimpembe said. “It’s time to lift our heads up and to show that we’re competitors.”
Bordeaux has leaked 68 goals, the most in the league, but almost scored in the first minute on Sunday.
With Donnarumma dropped, it was Keylor Navas in goal. He saved Remi Oudin’s 20-meter strike before Jean Onana’s header from the corner went just wide.
Neymar lost the ball against Madrid and against Nice in PSG’s 1-0 loss last weekend with both times leading to counterattack goals.
His goal against Bordeaux came in the 52nd minute with a tap-in. A powerful strike from midfielder Leandro Paredes made it 3-0 in the 61st.
Elsewhere, PSG’s bitter rival Marseille won 4-1 at Brest to go above Nice in second place and the automatic Champions League spot. They are level on points and goal difference but Marseille has scored more.
Brazilian midfielder Gerson scored in the third minute, Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik made it 2-0 in the 63rd with his 19th of the season overall, and Amine Harit netted in the 71st.
Moments after striker Irvin Cardona pulled a goal back in stoppage time, Turkey winger Cengiz Under replied with Marseille’s fourth to keep Marseille ahead of Nice.
Fourth-place Rennes is in the Europa League spot and one point behind Nice and Marseille after a 4-2 win at Lyon. Forward Martin Terrier was among the scorers to reach 14 goals, two fewer than the league’s top scorer Mbappe.

OTHER MATCHES
Fifth-place Strasbourg beat Monaco 1-0 at home and Reims won 1-0 at Angers. Lorient moved away from the relegation zone with a 2-0 win at fellow struggler Clermont and 19th-place Metz drew 0-0 with Lens.
 

Topics: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) champions league Lionel Messi Neymar

Late Kai Havertz goal eases Chelsea troubles and ends Newcastle’s unbeaten run

Late Kai Havertz goal eases Chelsea troubles and ends Newcastle’s unbeaten run
Updated 13 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

Late Kai Havertz goal eases Chelsea troubles and ends Newcastle’s unbeaten run

Late Kai Havertz goal eases Chelsea troubles and ends Newcastle’s unbeaten run
  • Magpies came into the game on the back of an eight-match undefeated streak but the German, lucky to be on the pitch, scored in the 89th minute
  • Stamford Bridge was full to capacity for what might be the last time for a while given the club are restricted from selling any new tickets for future matches
Updated 13 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

LONDON: Eddie Howe stated pre-match that everything has to go your way if points are to be had at Stamford Bridge - and he should know, having won three times at Chelsea while with Bournemouth.

The problem is nothing did for Newcastle United in an ultimately proud but pointless afternoon in west London.

Newcastle did everything required to claim a point, if not all three, in the capital, but walked away with nothing as a late Kai Havertz winner caused controversy.

German international Havertz can count himself a very lucky man to not have been dismissed for a deliberate elbow on Dan Burn in the first half - a challenge which saw yellow flashed, when red seemed wholly more appropriate.

VAR was not Newcastle's friend in the second period either, when Jacob Murphy was fouled, not once but twice in the home area, only for referee David Coote to point to the corner flag, rather than the spot.

As they say, when your luck is out…

Howe hinted at changes after the midweek Southampton victory - and changes are what he delivered, not just in the personnel department either.

A tactical adjustment to a 5-4-1 from the usual 4-3-3 proved seamless for Howe's Newcastle, who are cut from a different organizational cloth these days.

Injury and illness is biting at Newcastle, with skipper Jonjo Shelvey one of four players to be taken out of the side, the midfielder struck down with illness in the hours before the encounter. Elsewhere, Jamaal Lascelles, Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff all returned to the side. All proved to be excellent deputies.

Eleven places may well have separated the sides at kick-off, but it barely bore out on the pitch as the Magpies went toe-to-toe with their loftier opponents.

Intriguing battles burned across the encounter, with proven performer Ngolo Kante versus young pretender Bruno Guimaraes proving to be one of particular note in the middle.

Chances were few and far between for both sides in the opening period. While the Blues were dominant in terms of possession, the better of the opportunities fell United's way.

A Burn-flicked header from a Matt Targett cross was as close as either side came to breaking the deadlock, but the ball skidded wide off the slick Stamford Bridge turf.

Almiron, handed his first start in 2022, also brought the best out of Edouard Mendy with a booming volley from 25 yards to bring an enthralling half of football to a close.

The major talking point in the first, as with the second, turned out to be the official's use of VAR.

Havertz's use of the arm, which cut open Burn's eye, in a first-half challenge was deemed to be just a yellow card. Many a red has been given for lesser offenses.

Again a half of few chances, fewer shots on target, but more and more questionable decisions ensued.

Again, it was Chelsea who could argue they had the better of proceedings after the break. However, two penalty calls framed this one. 

First, Murphy saw his shirt pulled and leg clipped by Trevoh Chalobah. Coote was unmoved though and so, too, were the VAR officials in Stockley Park, who deemed the decision not to be a clear and obvious error.

At the other end what would have been a clear penalty, when Dubravka chopped down Timo Werner, was rolled back as the frontman was ruled to be offside.

As was to be expected, the Magpies began to retreat into their shell and the home crowd, quiet to this point, began to grow into the game. 

Havertz threatened to break the deadlock when his header, from close range, found only Dubravka, with the goal gaping. It was the Blues' first shot on target, in the 76th minute - that's a measure of how much Howe's Magpies frustrated their hosts.

But, where he was profligate previously, he was in no mood to look a gift horse in the mouth again. So, when a floated ball in from the Newcastle right was lifted into the area, Havertz ghosted off the back of Burn, the man he assaulted earlier, to exquisitely take down and in one sweep guide past the helpless Dubravka to seal an undeserved victory.

This was rough justice for the Magpies, who, to a man, gave every ounce to take something away from Stamford Bridge.

But it wasn't to be, as their nine-game Premier League unbeaten streak came to a sorry, unfortunate end at encircled, entrenched, and emboldened Chelsea.

While the Blues' Roman Abramovich-less future looks to be uncertain, one thing for sure is that, under the wing of PIF and Amanda Staveley, guided by the impressively tactically astute Howe, good things are coming on Tyneside, even if today felt like a dent in their short-term Premier League progress.

Topics: Newcastle United Chelsea Roman Abramovich football soccer

Moroccan golfer Ines Laklalech aims to inspire at ‘special’ Saudi Ladies International

Moroccan golfer Ines Laklalech aims to inspire at ‘special’ Saudi Ladies International
Updated 13 March 2022
Arab News

Moroccan golfer Ines Laklalech aims to inspire at ‘special’ Saudi Ladies International

Moroccan golfer Ines Laklalech aims to inspire at ‘special’ Saudi Ladies International
  • 24-year-old player from Casablanca making her professional debut in Jeddah
Updated 13 March 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Young Moroccan golfer Ines Laklalech is counting down to what promises to be a “special” professional debut when she becomes only the second Arab woman ever to compete as a full member on the Ladies European Tour at this week’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International, presented by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.

The 24-year-old player from Casablanca earned her 2022 tour card in December, despite managing just 15 amateur tournaments in a pandemic-hit two-year spell as she sought to secure her place at women’s golf’s top table.

Now she has achieved that dream, sport-obsessed Laklalech is ready to make her mark in what will be her maiden event as a full professional at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, near Jeddah.

She will seek to finish as high up the leaderboard as possible and also inspire the next generation of Arab girls across the world who she believes – like her – have greater opportunity than ever before to chase their own ambitions.

Laklalech, who has a bachelor’s degree in management science from University College London, said: “I’m so happy to be playing the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF this week. I didn’t play in Kenya (the LET’s first event of 2022) so it’s my first tournament of the season.

“The Saudi Ladies International was actually the first LET event I played as an amateur back in 2020 – and I made the cut. So this will be my second LET tournament, in the same place as the first, but this time as a professional.

“In 2020 it was a great, great tournament and experience. I loved it – particularly because it was in an Arab country, which to me made it even more special. This time I know what to expect a little more, and I’m very, very excited to play. The course is great, the windy conditions mean things can get very interesting and tough out there, so I’m excited.”

The debut Aramco Saudi Ladies International back in 2020 was a landmark moment for women’s sport within the Kingdom as it became the first ever professional, international women’s sporting event to be held in Saudi Arabia.

More than 1,000 Saudi women and girls signed up to learn to play golf over the course of the tournament weekend as part of a free coaching initiative.

And, as a female Arab golfer, Laklalech was aware of the tournament’s impact.

“For me, high-level golf always happened in the US and Europe. Now we’re seeing such a strong field of players in both the men’s and women’s events in Saudi Arabia. I would never have thought of competitive golf being played in Saudi Arabia before, especially a women’s event, knowing how things had been restricted in the past. To see this now though is so good for the future of golf and for all women in the Arab world.

“The Saudi Ladies International shows Arab women that if they want to make a living out of their passion – be that in sport or anything else – they can, just as much as a man would. It shows that women can play competitive sports no matter what their background and no matter where they’re from.”

It will be her third trip to the Kingdom, as she made the pilgrimage to Makkah with her family in 2011.

Thriving in the unfamiliar is something the Moroccan is used to though, having first lifted a golf club aged 10 in one of the few places in Casablanca “with a green field and lots of trees,” and quickly going on to join and then beat the boys’ club – of which she was one of only two girl members – at her local course, aged only 12.

In her drive to make it to the Ladies European Tour, however, she has always had one shining light to look up to: The tour’s first ever Arab player, fellow Moroccan and Saudi fan favorite Maha Haddioui.

They – plus fellow Moroccan youngster Lina Belmati – will all compete in Saudi Arabia this week.

She said: “If you told me I’d be a professional golfer one day, I would’ve said ‘No way,’ because there wasn’t a lot of women playing the sport in Morocco. 

“What Maha has done though was incredible for me, as the first Arab woman to ever make it to this level. Having someone from your country make it to the top makes the dream feel more real, as you can identify yourself more easily with that person. She has and continues to play an important and very inspiring role for Arab women and the people of Morocco, and now that I’m the second Arab woman on tour, hopefully there will be more after us.”

She will go up against Haddioui plus a “who’s who” of many of the world’s best golfers, including the likes of Georgia Hall, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Anne van Dam. However, she goes into the event without fear.

“I’m excited to see what the next years hold for me. Anything new is exciting, and this elite golf is all new to me. My goals for this week and for the whole season are just to keep on learning every single day, and take as much experience as I can. I’m expecting a lot of highs and lows and I just want to enjoy every part. I’ll just aim to do my best every single shot and have no regrets.”

Topics: Ines Laklalech Aramco Saudi Ladies International Maha Haddioui Ladies European Tour (LET)

