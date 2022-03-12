Who’s Who: Dr. Lamia Al-Ibrahim, general director at the Saudi Red Crescent Authority

Dr. Lamia Al-Ibrahim is the general director of public education at the Saudi Red Crescent Authority.
She did her MD (MBBS) at King Faisal University in Dammam in 1999 and has received numerous certificates, including one as an international certified corporate governance officer from International Governance & Compliance Association in 2021.
She has been a quality and planning consultant at the Ministry of Health in Riyadh since December.
In 2016-17 she was general manager of the General Department of Internal Communication in the ministry and a first quality ambassador for the National Quality Strategy.
She has worked as a health facilities quality surveyor of the Saudi Central Board for Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions (CBAHI) since 2014.
Al-Ibrahim is a member of several boards of directors, including that of the Quality Association in Riyadh.
She has received recognition for preparing strategic, administrative and media plans for the General Administration of Awareness and Health Promotion and for serving as an official spokesperson for the Primary Health Care Auxiliary Agency, among others. She was also recognized by CBAHI as a speaker and evaluator on facilities in primary healthcare centers.
Al-Ibrahim has published several papers and books, including on the impact of pesticides on environmental and human health in Saudi Arabia, the relationship of asthma and pollution in Jubail Industrial City in the Eastern Province and quality in the healthcare system.
Her book “My Child Between My Mothers’ Experience and My Doctor’s Consultation” discusses the first year of care in a child’s life from a social health perspective and contributes to highlighting the services provided by the Ministry of Health.
