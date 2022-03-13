You are here

US pays $2m a month to protect Pompeo from 'credible' Iran threat

US pays $2m a month to protect Pompeo from ‘credible’ Iran threat
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Reuters/File)
Updated 13 March 2022
AP

US pays $2m a month to protect Pompeo from ‘credible’ Iran threat

US pays $2m a month to protect Pompeo from ‘credible’ Iran threat
  The latest 60-day extensions will expire soon and the State Department must determine by March 16 if the protection should be extended again
Updated 13 March 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: The State Department says it’s paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a former top aide, both of whom face “serious and credible” threats from Iran.

The department told Congress in a report that the cost of protecting Pompeo and former Iran envoy Brian Hook between August 2021 and February 2022 amounted to $13.1 million. The report, dated Feb. 14 and marked “sensitive but unclassified,” was obtained by The Associated Press on Saturday.

Pompeo and Hook led the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran and the report says US intelligence assesses that the threats to them have remained constant since they left government and could intensify. The threats have persisted even as President Joe Biden’s administration has been engaged in indirect negotiations with Iran over a US return to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

As a former secretary of state, Pompeo was automatically given 180 days of protection by the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security after leaving office.

But that protection has been repeatedly extended in 60-day increments by Secretary of State Antony Blinken due to “a serious and credible threat from a foreign power or agent of a foreign power arising from duties performed by Pompeo while employed by the department,” the report said.

Hook, who was often the public face of the Trump administration’s imposition of crippling sanctions against Iran, was granted the special protection by Blinken for the same reason as Pompeo immediately after he left government service. That has also been repeatedly renewed in 60-day increments.

Topics: Iran threats US Mike Pompeo

The lonely envoy: Moscow’s man at the UN finds himself on the defensive

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya speaks during a Security Council meeting, Friday, March 11, 2022, at UN headquarters. (AP)
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya speaks during a Security Council meeting, Friday, March 11, 2022, at UN headquarters. (AP)
Updated 1 min 33 sec ago
AFP

The lonely envoy: Moscow’s man at the UN finds himself on the defensive

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya speaks during a Security Council meeting, Friday, March 11, 2022, at UN headquarters. (AP)
  • British envoy Barbara Woodward, a specialist in Russian and Chinese affairs, reminded Nebenzia that “the great Russian writer Alexander Solzhenitsyn wrote: ‘Man is given not only one life, but also one conscience’“
Updated 1 min 33 sec ago
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: It was the middle of an emergency session of the UN Security Council, late on the evening of February 23, and Vassily Nebenzia looked shaken — his face pale, his shoulders sagging.
Russia, the country he represents at the United Nations, had just invaded Ukraine, sending shock waves around the world that continue to reverberate today.
At nearly 60, Nebenzia — a bald man, massively built, who wears thin-framed glasses and often fiddles with his watch — was chairing the Council.
It was a shocking first for the UN: The man presiding over the august body dedicated to defending global peace was also the representative of a nuclear power now waging war against a democracy...
Did he know, when he opened the session and sat listening as his colleagues delivered impassioned pleas for Moscow to pull back the armed forces surrounding much of Ukraine — that they had already invaded?
More generally, does he believe the words in the speeches he reads?
“I don’t know, but I believe not,” one UN official told AFP, speaking on grounds of anonymity.
Several ambassadors said they shared that impression.
The Ukrainian ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, regularly asks Nebenzia if he is actually in touch with Moscow.
British envoy Barbara Woodward, a specialist in Russian and Chinese affairs, reminded Nebenzia that “the great Russian writer Alexander Solzhenitsyn wrote: ‘Man is given not only one life, but also one conscience.’“
“I know that you’ve spoken under instructions today, but I ask you to report faithfully back to Moscow what you have heard today — the urgency of this Council’s calls for peace.”
Nebenzia did not respond to an AFP request for an interview.
He has, in resigned tones, followed his government’s line at emergency meetings of the Council since war broke out, and further sessions are expected this week.
Under the exasperated eyes of his foreign colleagues, he has read speeches denying media reports of the destruction of civilian sites.
In impromptu replies, he has on occasion used the word “war” — a word banned by Moscow in regard to Ukraine. But each time he has been careful to note that the word was first used by his boss, Foreign Secretary Sergei Lavrov.
“The Russian system has never been as centralized,” said one Western ambassador, speaking anonymously.
Russian diplomats “are excellent professionals, but they are not in a position to interact with power, they are simply there to execute government dictates, whether involved in preparing them or not — and usually not.”

At the UN, Nebenzia is known for his deep mastery of the issues. His career has taken him to Bangkok and Geneva, with a specialty in international organizations. He is fluent in the arcana of multilateral maneuvering and uses his deep understanding of procedure to his country’s benefit.
Outside the sometimes theatrical jousting in the hallowed halls of the Security Council, his relations with colleagues are cordial and polite — and have remained so since the invasion, according to several sources.
The ambassador is a man of culture with a sense of humor.
“I can do two things at the same time,” he told AFP with a smile, after displaying the surprising ability to deliver a speech in Russian while listening to its English translation simultaneously on his headphones.
Russians are trained in this multi-tasking, his aides say. That allows them to ensure that their addresses are rendered as precisely as possible in the language in which most will hear them — and to correct any errors on the spot, diplomats say.
At diplomatic receptions Nebenzia shows a convivial side. His favorite cocktail? “Half vodka, half Champagne,” he once told two French journalists.
Married and father of a son, the ambassador likes to take off on weekends on his European motorbike — a solitary hobby that goes well with the newly solitary status thrust on him by the Ukraine crisis.
But he is never far from the drama these days.
On February 28, during a news conference marking the end of his month leading Russia’s rotating presidency of the Security Council, he abruptly interrupted the proceedings to answer his cell phone.
After listening for a moment without speaking, he hung up and announced — adopting a tone of victimhood — that the United States was expelling 12 members of his diplomatic mission.
Sources in Washington have said the 12 are spies — with no connection to the war.
Diplomats later told AFP the 12 are members of the military.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Woman stabbed date in US to avenge killing of Iran’s Quds Force chief: police

Woman stabbed date in US to avenge killing of Iran’s Quds Force chief: police
Updated 41 min 55 sec ago
AP

Woman stabbed date in US to avenge killing of Iran’s Quds Force chief: police

Woman stabbed date in US to avenge killing of Iran’s Quds Force chief: police
  • Nika Nikoubin confessed to hurting his date “for revenge against US troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020,” police report
  • Soleimani was killed in a drone strike by US forces in January 2020 in Iraq , where he was engaged with Shiite paramilitary forces
Updated 41 min 55 sec ago
AP

HENDERSON, Nevada: A woman stabbed her date whom she had met online in retaliation for the 2020 death of an Iranian military leader killed in an American drone strike, police said.
Nika Nikoubin, 21, has been charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and burglary, KLAS-TV reported.
Nikoubin and the man met online on a dating website, Henderson police wrote in an arrest report. The pair then agreed to meet at Sunset Station hotel on March 5, renting a room together.
While in the room, the pair began having sex when Nikoubin put a blindfold on the man, police said. Nikoubin then turned off the lights, and several minutes later, the man “felt a pain on the side of his neck,” KLAS reported.
Nikoubin reportedly stabbed the man in the neck “for revenge against US troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020,” police wrote in a report.
US forces killed Soleimani , a top general in Iran’s military, in a drone strike in January 2020. Soleimani headed the expeditionary Quds force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. responsible for the Islamic Republic’s foreign operations. He gained prominence for advising Shiite paramilitary forces fighting the Daesh group in Iraq, before it was defeated in 2017.
After the stabbing, the man pushed Nikoubin off of him and ran out of the room to call 911, police said.
Nikoubin also ran out of the room, telling a hotel employee that she had just stabbed a man, police said.
When talking to police, Nikoubin told an investigator “she wanted revenge,” police said. She said she had listened to a song called “Grave Digger,” which “gave her the motivation… to carry out her revenge.”

 

Topics: General Soleimani Quds Force Iran

Malaysia’s ruling party wins big again in state polls

Malaysia’s ruling party wins big again in state polls
Updated 13 March 2022
AP

Malaysia’s ruling party wins big again in state polls

Malaysia’s ruling party wins big again in state polls
  • Although the parties have agreed to share power until the next general election, factions in UMNO are anxious to capitalize on its victories and revive its former rule
Updated 13 March 2022
AP

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri’s Malay party has defeated its allies in the ruling party and the opposition to score a landslide victory in a second state election that could presage early national polls.
Saturday’s big win in southern Johor state by the United Malays National Organization, or UMNO, mirrored its victory in another state election in November and will embolden supporters to escalate demands for early general elections, which are not due till July 2023.
The UMNO-led National Front coalition governed Malaysia for 61 years until its shocking ouster in 2018 due to a multibillion-dollar financial scandal. But the reformist alliance that won those polls collapsed in 2020 due to defections and the National Front made a comeback as part of a new government.
The new government, however, is plagued by infighting with the National Front, going up against some of its allies in both state elections. Although the parties have agreed to share power until the next general election, factions in UMNO are anxious to capitalize on its victories and revive its former rule.
“This is a confirmation of recent trends. People voted strongly for the National Front because they want stability” following political turmoil in the past few years, said James Chin, an Asian expert at Australia’s University of Tasmania.
A low voter turnout and a highly divided opposition were in UMNO’s favor, he said.
“Ismail Sabri will be under tremendous pressure now to call for general elections. UMNO wants to build on the momentum generated by its state victories. A big win in the general election will also mean that UMNO can rule on its own without a messy coalition,” Chin said.
Ismail was greeted with chants of “dissolve Parliament” when he arrived at a National Front center in Johor late Saturday ahead of the announcement of full official results. The Front secured 40 out of the 56 state seats. Its allies in the ruling coalition only won three seats while the opposition took 13.
Chin said UMNO itself is divided and the premier, who is a second-tier leader in UMNO, is likely to try and delay national polls as he may be replaced if the National Front wins.
Ismail took over the helm just seven months ago after his predecessor, from another party in the ruling coalition, resigned due to defections. UMNO’s president can’t take the top job as he is fighting a corruption charge. Ismail’s government has a thin majority, and he has inked a pact with the opposition for support in case there are defections.
The state victories also appeared to be a remarkable turnaround for former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who was a key figure in the campaigning despite his conviction and 12-year jail sentence for corruption.
Najib is out on bail pending appeal and is also fighting dozens of other graft charges related to an international scandal involving the 1MDB state fund that has sparked public anger and led to his defeat in 2018 polls.
“The people’s voices are loud and clear. This is a people’s referendum ... They want stability. They want prosperity and development,” Najib wrote on Facebook.

Topics: Malaysia Malaysia election Malay party UMNO

Ukraine trusts in Israeli mediation, denies Bennett advised caving to Russia

Ukraine trusts in Israeli mediation, denies Bennett advised caving to Russia
Updated 13 March 2022
Reuters

Ukraine trusts in Israeli mediation, denies Bennett advised caving to Russia

Ukraine trusts in Israeli mediation, denies Bennett advised caving to Russia
  • Bennett, acting at Ukraine's behest, held a three-hour Kremlin meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last Saturday
  • Israel, "just as other conditional intermediary countries, does NOT offer Ukraine to agree to any demands of the Russian Federation," the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, tweeted
Updated 13 March 2022
Reuters

LVIV, Ukraine/JERUSALEM: Ukraine voiced hope on Saturday for positive results from Israel’s bid to broker peace with Russia, denying a media report that suggested Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had tried to nudge Kyiv into caving to Moscow’s demands.
Bennett, acting at Ukraine’s behest, held a three-hour Kremlin meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last Saturday. He has since spoken twice with Putin by phone and four times with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, officials say.
“I believe (Bennett) can play an important role, because Israel is a country with a lot of history and parallels (to our situation), as well as having a large migration of Jews from Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus,” Zelenskiy said in a briefing.
Earlier on Saturday, a top Ukrainian adviser denied a report carried by Israel’s Walla news, the Jerusalem Post and US news site Axios that had suggested, citing an unidentified Ukrainian official, that Bennett had urged Ukraine to give in to Russia.
Israel, “just as other conditional intermediary countries, does NOT offer Ukraine to agree to any demands of the Russian Federation,” the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, tweeted. “This is impossible for military & political reasons. On the contrary, Israel urges Russia to assess the events more adequately.”
A senior Israeli official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, called the report “patently false.”
“At no point did Prime Minister Bennett advise President Zelenskiy to take a deal from Putin — because no such deal was offered to Israel for us to be able to do so,” the official said.

TALKS IN JERUSALEM?
Moscow has said little about Bennett’s mediation efforts. It has issued terms including that Ukraine recognize Crimea as Russian and Russian-backed breakaway areas as independent. Kyiv says it will not cede any territory.
One official briefed on the mediation, and who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, envisaged a potential situation where the warring countries “put it (the recognition issue) on the side, perhaps for 10 or 15 years.”
As a possible precedent, the official cited the Soviet-Japanese peace pact of 1956 that left the status of disputed islands unresolved. It was not immediately clear if the remarks reflected wider thinking in Kyiv or Moscow.
Zelenskiy said he would be open to peace talks in Jerusalem, and anticipated Israel giving Ukraine security guarantees.
“I said to (Bennett) that at present it’s not constructive to hold meetings in Russia, Ukraine, or Belarus. These are not the places where we (the leaders of the involved countries) can agree to stop the war... Do I consider Israel, Jerusalem in particular, to be such a place? I think the answer is yes.”
The crisis diplomacy, coordinated with the United States, Germany and France, has been a high-wire act for Bennett.
He has left it to his foreign minister to condemn the Russian invasion in Israel’s name. That, said another official, was meant to keep Putin’s door open to the Israeli prime minister.
“Power in Russia is pooled entirely around this one man. It’s highly personal. Israel has managed relations with Russia through leader-to-leader contacts, and that requires avoiding soundbites that might stir up ill will,” the official said.
Citing the time that Putin and Zelenskiy have invested in speaking to — and through — Bennett, a senior official in Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Simona Halperin, said in a radio interview on Thursday the mediation efforts “certainly, certainly have a chance of succeeding.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Israel Nafatali Bennett Volodymyr Zelenskiy Vladimir Putin

Chinese national among 5 killed in attack near Somalia border

Chinese national among 5 killed in attack near Somalia border
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

Chinese national among 5 killed in attack near Somalia border

Chinese national among 5 killed in attack near Somalia border
  • The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabab Islamist militant group
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

NAIROBI: Five people were killed and three others, including a Chinese national, were wounded when “bandits” ambushed a construction site in a coastal region of Kenya, police said.
The attack took place on Friday in Lamu County which lies close to the Somalia border.
Workers had been constructing a bridge on the Lamu Port, South Sudan, Ethiopia Transport Corridor (LAPSSET) when they came under attack.
“Four people were shot fatally,” a police report seen by AFP said.
A motorcycle rider who was caught in the crossfire was also killed, the report said, adding that the anti-terror police unit was investigating the incident.
The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabab Islamist militant group.
The Lamu region, which includes the popular tourist beach destination of Lamu Island, has suffered frequent attacks, often carried out with roadside bombs.
Al-Shabab fighters have staged several raids inside Kenya in retaliation for Nairobi sending troops into Somalia in 2011 as part of an African Union force to oust the jihadists.

Topics: Chinese national Somalia Al-Shabab

