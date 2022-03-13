You are here

  • Home
  • Woman stabbed date in US to avenge killing of Iran’s Quds Force chief: police

Woman stabbed date in US to avenge killing of Iran’s Quds Force chief: police

An Iranian holds a picture of late General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, in Tehran on January 4, 2020. (Reuters)
An Iranian holds a picture of late General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, in Tehran on January 4, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ngjnb

Updated 25 sec ago
AP

Woman stabbed date in US to avenge killing of Iran’s Quds Force chief: police

Woman stabbed date in US to avenge killing of Iran’s Quds Force chief: police
  • Nika Nikoubin confessed to hurting his date “for revenge against US troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020,” police report
  • Soleimani was killed in a drone strike by US forces in January 2020 in Iraq , where he was engaged with Shiite paramilitary forces
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

HENDERSON, Nevada: A woman stabbed her date whom she had met online in retaliation for the 2020 death of an Iranian military leader killed in an American drone strike, police said.
Nika Nikoubin, 21, has been charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and burglary, KLAS-TV reported.
Nikoubin and the man met online on a dating website, Henderson police wrote in an arrest report. The pair then agreed to meet at Sunset Station hotel on March 5, renting a room together.
While in the room, the pair began having sex when Nikoubin put a blindfold on the man, police said. Nikoubin then turned off the lights, and several minutes later, the man “felt a pain on the side of his neck,” KLAS reported.
Nikoubin reportedly stabbed the man in the neck “for revenge against US troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020,” police wrote in a report.
US forces killed Soleimani , a top general in Iran’s military, in a drone strike in January 2020. Soleimani headed the expeditionary Quds force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. responsible for the Islamic Republic’s foreign operations. He gained prominence for advising Shiite paramilitary forces fighting the Daesh group in Iraq, before it was defeated in 2017.
After the stabbing, the man pushed Nikoubin off of him and ran out of the room to call 911, police said.
Nikoubin also ran out of the room, telling a hotel employee that she had just stabbed a man, police said.
When talking to police, Nikoubin told an investigator “she wanted revenge,” police said. She said she had listened to a song called “Grave Digger,” which “gave her the motivation… to carry out her revenge.”

 

Topics: General Soleimani Quds Force Iran

Related

Update Missiles fired on US consulate in north Iraq were launched from Iran: US and Iraqi officials
Middle-East
Missiles fired on US consulate in north Iraq were launched from Iran: US and Iraqi officials
US pays $2m a month to protect Pompeo from ‘credible’ Iran threat
World
US pays $2m a month to protect Pompeo from ‘credible’ Iran threat

Malaysia’s ruling party wins big again in state polls

Malaysia’s ruling party wins big again in state polls
Updated 30 sec ago
AP

Malaysia’s ruling party wins big again in state polls

Malaysia’s ruling party wins big again in state polls
  • Although the parties have agreed to share power until the next general election, factions in UMNO are anxious to capitalize on its victories and revive its former rule
Updated 30 sec ago
AP

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri’s Malay party has defeated its allies in the ruling party and the opposition to score a landslide victory in a second state election that could presage early national polls.
Saturday’s big win in southern Johor state by the United Malays National Organization, or UMNO, mirrored its victory in another state election in November and will embolden supporters to escalate demands for early general elections, which are not due till July 2023.
The UMNO-led National Front coalition governed Malaysia for 61 years until its shocking ouster in 2018 due to a multibillion-dollar financial scandal. But the reformist alliance that won those polls collapsed in 2020 due to defections and the National Front made a comeback as part of a new government.
The new government, however, is plagued by infighting with the National Front, going up against some of its allies in both state elections. Although the parties have agreed to share power until the next general election, factions in UMNO are anxious to capitalize on its victories and revive its former rule.
“This is a confirmation of recent trends. People voted strongly for the National Front because they want stability” following political turmoil in the past few years, said James Chin, an Asian expert at Australia’s University of Tasmania.
A low voter turnout and a highly divided opposition were in UMNO’s favor, he said.
“Ismail Sabri will be under tremendous pressure now to call for general elections. UMNO wants to build on the momentum generated by its state victories. A big win in the general election will also mean that UMNO can rule on its own without a messy coalition,” Chin said.
Ismail was greeted with chants of “dissolve Parliament” when he arrived at a National Front center in Johor late Saturday ahead of the announcement of full official results. The Front secured 40 out of the 56 state seats. Its allies in the ruling coalition only won three seats while the opposition took 13.
Chin said UMNO itself is divided and the premier, who is a second-tier leader in UMNO, is likely to try and delay national polls as he may be replaced if the National Front wins.
Ismail took over the helm just seven months ago after his predecessor, from another party in the ruling coalition, resigned due to defections. UMNO’s president can’t take the top job as he is fighting a corruption charge. Ismail’s government has a thin majority, and he has inked a pact with the opposition for support in case there are defections.
The state victories also appeared to be a remarkable turnaround for former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who was a key figure in the campaigning despite his conviction and 12-year jail sentence for corruption.
Najib is out on bail pending appeal and is also fighting dozens of other graft charges related to an international scandal involving the 1MDB state fund that has sparked public anger and led to his defeat in 2018 polls.
“The people’s voices are loud and clear. This is a people’s referendum ... They want stability. They want prosperity and development,” Najib wrote on Facebook.

Topics: Malaysia Malaysia election Malay party UMNO

Related

Malaysia to re-open for tourists after two-year COVID-19 closure
World
Malaysia to re-open for tourists after two-year COVID-19 closure
This aerial photos shows piles of logs and debris washed up along a riverside one week after massive flood on the outskirts of Karak town, Pahang state, Malaysia. (AP)
World
Malaysian government under fire after being caught off-guard by deadly flooding

Ukraine trusts in Israeli mediation, denies Bennett advised caving to Russia

Ukraine trusts in Israeli mediation, denies Bennett advised caving to Russia
Updated 13 March 2022
Reuters

Ukraine trusts in Israeli mediation, denies Bennett advised caving to Russia

Ukraine trusts in Israeli mediation, denies Bennett advised caving to Russia
  • Bennett, acting at Ukraine's behest, held a three-hour Kremlin meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last Saturday
  • Israel, "just as other conditional intermediary countries, does NOT offer Ukraine to agree to any demands of the Russian Federation," the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, tweeted
Updated 13 March 2022
Reuters

LVIV, Ukraine/JERUSALEM: Ukraine voiced hope on Saturday for positive results from Israel’s bid to broker peace with Russia, denying a media report that suggested Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had tried to nudge Kyiv into caving to Moscow’s demands.
Bennett, acting at Ukraine’s behest, held a three-hour Kremlin meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last Saturday. He has since spoken twice with Putin by phone and four times with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, officials say.
“I believe (Bennett) can play an important role, because Israel is a country with a lot of history and parallels (to our situation), as well as having a large migration of Jews from Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus,” Zelenskiy said in a briefing.
Earlier on Saturday, a top Ukrainian adviser denied a report carried by Israel’s Walla news, the Jerusalem Post and US news site Axios that had suggested, citing an unidentified Ukrainian official, that Bennett had urged Ukraine to give in to Russia.
Israel, “just as other conditional intermediary countries, does NOT offer Ukraine to agree to any demands of the Russian Federation,” the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, tweeted. “This is impossible for military & political reasons. On the contrary, Israel urges Russia to assess the events more adequately.”
A senior Israeli official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, called the report “patently false.”
“At no point did Prime Minister Bennett advise President Zelenskiy to take a deal from Putin — because no such deal was offered to Israel for us to be able to do so,” the official said.

TALKS IN JERUSALEM?
Moscow has said little about Bennett’s mediation efforts. It has issued terms including that Ukraine recognize Crimea as Russian and Russian-backed breakaway areas as independent. Kyiv says it will not cede any territory.
One official briefed on the mediation, and who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, envisaged a potential situation where the warring countries “put it (the recognition issue) on the side, perhaps for 10 or 15 years.”
As a possible precedent, the official cited the Soviet-Japanese peace pact of 1956 that left the status of disputed islands unresolved. It was not immediately clear if the remarks reflected wider thinking in Kyiv or Moscow.
Zelenskiy said he would be open to peace talks in Jerusalem, and anticipated Israel giving Ukraine security guarantees.
“I said to (Bennett) that at present it’s not constructive to hold meetings in Russia, Ukraine, or Belarus. These are not the places where we (the leaders of the involved countries) can agree to stop the war... Do I consider Israel, Jerusalem in particular, to be such a place? I think the answer is yes.”
The crisis diplomacy, coordinated with the United States, Germany and France, has been a high-wire act for Bennett.
He has left it to his foreign minister to condemn the Russian invasion in Israel’s name. That, said another official, was meant to keep Putin’s door open to the Israeli prime minister.
“Power in Russia is pooled entirely around this one man. It’s highly personal. Israel has managed relations with Russia through leader-to-leader contacts, and that requires avoiding soundbites that might stir up ill will,” the official said.
Citing the time that Putin and Zelenskiy have invested in speaking to — and through — Bennett, a senior official in Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Simona Halperin, said in a radio interview on Thursday the mediation efforts “certainly, certainly have a chance of succeeding.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Israel Nafatali Bennett Volodymyr Zelenskiy Vladimir Putin

Related

This handout video grab taken and released by the Ukraine Presidency press service on March 4, 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivering an address in Kyiv. (AFP)
World
Ukraine’s Zelensky asks Biden for more support
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy denounces unkept ‘promises’ by West
World
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy denounces unkept ‘promises’ by West

US pays $2m a month to protect Pompeo from ‘credible’ Iran threat

US pays $2m a month to protect Pompeo from ‘credible’ Iran threat
Updated 13 March 2022
AP

US pays $2m a month to protect Pompeo from ‘credible’ Iran threat

US pays $2m a month to protect Pompeo from ‘credible’ Iran threat
  • The latest 60-day extensions will expire soon and the State Department must determine by March 16 if the protection should be extended again
Updated 13 March 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: The State Department says it’s paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a former top aide, both of whom face “serious and credible” threats from Iran.

The department told Congress in a report that the cost of protecting Pompeo and former Iran envoy Brian Hook between August 2021 and February 2022 amounted to $13.1 million. The report, dated Feb. 14 and marked “sensitive but unclassified,” was obtained by The Associated Press on Saturday.

Pompeo and Hook led the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran and the report says US intelligence assesses that the threats to them have remained constant since they left government and could intensify. The threats have persisted even as President Joe Biden’s administration has been engaged in indirect negotiations with Iran over a US return to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

As a former secretary of state, Pompeo was automatically given 180 days of protection by the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security after leaving office.

But that protection has been repeatedly extended in 60-day increments by Secretary of State Antony Blinken due to “a serious and credible threat from a foreign power or agent of a foreign power arising from duties performed by Pompeo while employed by the department,” the report said.

Hook, who was often the public face of the Trump administration’s imposition of crippling sanctions against Iran, was granted the special protection by Blinken for the same reason as Pompeo immediately after he left government service. That has also been repeatedly renewed in 60-day increments.

Topics: Iran threats US Mike Pompeo

Related

Chinese national among 5 killed in attack near Somalia border

Chinese national among 5 killed in attack near Somalia border
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

Chinese national among 5 killed in attack near Somalia border

Chinese national among 5 killed in attack near Somalia border
  • The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabab Islamist militant group
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

NAIROBI: Five people were killed and three others, including a Chinese national, were wounded when “bandits” ambushed a construction site in a coastal region of Kenya, police said.
The attack took place on Friday in Lamu County which lies close to the Somalia border.
Workers had been constructing a bridge on the Lamu Port, South Sudan, Ethiopia Transport Corridor (LAPSSET) when they came under attack.
“Four people were shot fatally,” a police report seen by AFP said.
A motorcycle rider who was caught in the crossfire was also killed, the report said, adding that the anti-terror police unit was investigating the incident.
The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabab Islamist militant group.
The Lamu region, which includes the popular tourist beach destination of Lamu Island, has suffered frequent attacks, often carried out with roadside bombs.
Al-Shabab fighters have staged several raids inside Kenya in retaliation for Nairobi sending troops into Somalia in 2011 as part of an African Union force to oust the jihadists.

Topics: Chinese national Somalia Al-Shabab

Related

At least 13 people killed by suicide blast in central Somalia
World
At least 13 people killed by suicide blast in central Somalia
Somalia says Al-Shabab attack kills 5 outside capital
World
Somalia says Al-Shabab attack kills 5 outside capital

Mosque sheltering 80 in Mariupol shelled by Russian troops amid truce attempts

Mosque sheltering 80 in Mariupol shelled by Russian troops amid truce attempts
Updated 13 March 2022
AP
AFP

Mosque sheltering 80 in Mariupol shelled by Russian troops amid truce attempts

Mosque sheltering 80 in Mariupol shelled by Russian troops amid truce attempts
  • ‘The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders’
Updated 13 March 2022
AP AFP

MARIUPOL/PARIS: A mosque in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where 80 civilians were taking shelter, has been shelled by Russian forces, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

“The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders. More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey,” the ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

Fighting also raged in the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and Russia kept up its bombardment of other resisting cities.

There was no immediate word of casualties from the shelling of Mariupol’s elegant, city-center mosque. The encircled city of 446,000 people has endured some of Ukraine’s worst misery since Russia invaded, with unceasing barrages thwarting repeated attempts to bring in food, water and medicine, evacuate trapped civil- ians and even bury the dead.

The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol. (Photo shared by the Ukraine Foreign Ministry on Twitter) 

“They are bombing it (Mariupol) 24 hours a day, launching missiles. It is hatred. They kill children,” Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a video address.

A journalist in Mariupol witnessed tanks firing on a nine-story apartment building and was with a group of hospital workers who came under sniper fire on Friday.

A worker shot in the hip survived, but conditions in the hospital were deteriorating. Electricity was reserved for operating tables, and people with nowhere else to go lined the hallways.

Meanwhile, French and German leaders spoke on Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a failed attempt to reach a ceasefire. According to the Kremlin, Putin laid out terms for ending the war, including Ukraine’s demilitarization and its ceding of territory, among other demands.

Ukraine’s military said that Russian forces captured Mariupol’s eastern outskirts, tightening the armed squeeze on the strategic port. Taking Mariupol and other ports on the Azov Sea could allow Russia to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Britain, France and Germany warned against moves to “exploit” the Iran nuclear negotiations — a tacit warning to Russia which is accused of delaying an agreement to gain leverage in its invasion.

Negotiators in Vienna said on Friday they had halted talks despite having almost sealed a deal to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to contain Iran’s nuclear activities.

The setback came after Russia said it was demanding guarantees that the Western sanctions imposed on its economy following its invasion would not affect its trade with Iran.

“Nobody should seek to exploit JCPOA negotiations to obtain assurances that are separate to the JCPOA,” said a statement from the spokespersons for the British, French and German foreign ministries — the three European parties to the negotiations.

 

Latest updates

Woman stabbed date in US to avenge killing of Iran’s Quds Force chief: police
Woman stabbed date in US to avenge killing of Iran’s Quds Force chief: police
Saudi female baristas break taboos and gain respect
Saudi female baristas in cafés in most larger cities in the Kingdom say they have enjoyed widespread support from the people they come into contact with at work. (Supplied)
Malaysia’s ruling party wins big again in state polls
Malaysia’s ruling party wins big again in state polls
Missiles fired on US consulate in north Iraq were launched from Iran: US and Iraqi officials
Missiles fired on US consulate in north Iraq were launched from Iran: US and Iraqi officials
Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery
Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.