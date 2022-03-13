You are here

Hailey Bieber released from hospital after blood clot scare
The model was released from the hospital after suffering a blood clot in the brain. File/AFP
Hailey Bieber released from hospital after blood clot scare
DUBAI: Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin), 25, revealed that she had been treated for a blood clot in her brain over the weekend.

The model, who is married to Justin Bieber, wrote that she was having breakfast with her husband when she began experiencing stroke-like symptoms and was rushed to the hospital in Palm Springs.

“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

The post continued: “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

DUBAI: While the 2021 Costume Designers Guild Awards went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 24th annual CDGAs returned triumphantly in person to the Broad Stage in Santa Monica, with a show co-hosted by actors Andrew Rannells and Casey Wilson.

The awards honor excellence in costume design in eight categories encompassing film, television and short form content.

Naturally, celebrities turned up dressed to the nines, wearing show-stopping ensembles that were worthy of their very own awards. We even spotted a design from our neck of the woods.

“Encanto” actress Stephanie Beatriz, who voices Mirabel Madrigal in the Disney animation, showed up wearing a sleeveless, flower-printed gown from Lebanese designer Reem Acra.

 Stephanie Beatriz wearing Reem Acra fall 2022 RTW. Getty Images

The sparkling gown featured a long train and was plucked from the designer’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, inspired by a midnight party in a forest.

The color palette is comprised of the silver of moonlight, dark blue and black of the night sky and pops of berry red.

Dramatic minidresses and majestic gowns punctuate the 27-piece collection.

While Acra chose to pair the collection with gloves in the lookbook, Beatriz matched the dress with Alexandre Birman shoes and Jennifer Fisher jewelry.

Acra’s mega-watt creations seem to be having a moment on the red carpet circuit.

The Reem Acra fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection was inspired by a midnight party in a forest. Instagram

Just recently, US actress Fran Drescher, who played Fran Fine in “The Nanny,” turned up at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, California, in a black off-the-shoulder column gown with an embroidered bust and long-slit sleeves that served as a floor-skimming train from the Lebanese designer.

Acra’s creations have been worn by numerous world-renowned personalities, including former US First Lady Melania Trump, singers Gwen Stefani and Jennifer Hudson, and actress Elle Fanning, among others.

Many A-listers have even tied the knot in a Reem Acra creation, including “Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco, who wed equestrian Karl Cook in 2018 and turned to the Lebanese designer to create her embroidered wedding gown.

As the world bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic and social restrictions ease, Acra’s customers are continuing to buy her pieces for parties and weddings.

She recently launched an online business that offers virtual appointments for brides-to-be on the lookout for the ultimate wedding dress.

DUBAI: Italian fashion designer and Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci presented this week the British luxury label’s autumn/winter 2022 collection, which celebrated British culture with a star-studded show. 

This was the fashion house’s first in-person catwalk in two years, following digital presentations in past seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The runway featured Palestinian-Dutch supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid as they walked alongside Russian catwalk star Irina Shayk. 

Irina Shayk joined Gigi and Bella on the runway. (Getty Images) 

The show saw the models wear trench coats with chain details, country-style outerwear, bodysuits, checkered skirts and twin sets paired with tight, high platform boots.

The brand’s classic check print in camel, red and black appeared on pleated dresses and skirts, while Tisci used Burberry’s equestrian knight design and oak leaf crest as prints or embellishments. 

For the evening, Tisci reimagined a trench coat as a strapless gown and offered frocks trimmed with feathers and black velvet shirts worn with long skirts and tuxedo jackets. Shiny metallics decorated some of the designs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Burberry (@burberry)

Gigi appeared with platinum blonde hair pulled back into a tight bun, matching her unpigmented brows. Bella and Shayk also donned sleek up-dos.

Celebrities including US actor Adam Driver and British supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell were in attendance to see the label’s most recent designs. 

Tisci said he mixed different vibes for this line, playing with the brand’s classic camel trench looks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Burberry (@burberry)

“It was important for me to explore what it means to belong, how our roots influence our identity and how the power of community and togetherness is what truly brings meaning to the world,” he said in a statement, also paying homage to London.

“The collection embodies an intangible essence that is Britishness, a unique fusion of honoring the beauty of the past, whilst also remaining focused on the future with thankfulness, hope and love,” he added. 

Both Hadid sisters announced this week on Instagram that they will be donating their fashion month earnings toward relief efforts in Ukraine, which was invaded by Russian troops on Feb. 24.

They will also be donating any financial support they received during this fashion month to support relief efforts in Palestine.

  • The show is just over two weeks out and under pressure to reverse declining ratings
LOS ANGELES: John Travolta, Mila Kunis and Wesley Snipes are among the latest batch of celebrities who have been added to the Oscars telecast, producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan said Friday.
The show is just over two weeks out and under pressure to reverse declining ratings, which last year hit an all-time low.
Travolta may be forever remembered for introducing Idina Menzel as Adele Dazeem at the Oscars eight years ago. (He got the chance to redeem himself on the broadcast the next year.)
Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Scott and last year’s best supporting actor winner Daniel Kaluuya will also present awards at the show. They join the ranks of previously announced presenters Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz and Kevin Costner and other winners from last year Anthony Hopkins and Youn Yuh-jung, who are all expected to grace the stage at the Dolby Theater for the show.
The 94th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on March 27 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting.

K-pop fans reunite as BTS gets ‘permission to dance’ on stage

K-pop fans reunite as BTS gets ‘permission to dance’ on stage

  • First concert at home by South Korean superstars in over 2 years
  • Thursday’s show in Seoul was first in 3-day series
JAKARTA: Elated K-pop fans in Asia are reuniting in celebration and hope after the world’s top-selling band, BTS, made a return to the stage in Seoul with their first show for a live South Korean audience in more than two years.

The “Permission to Dance on Stage” concert on Thursday night was the first in a three-day series, with more scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets sold out within minutes, with 15,000 fans allowed to attend the first gig at the 70,000-seat Olympic Stadium in the South Korean capital — the largest live show approved by the government since the COVID-19 outbreak began, as restrictions are still in place in the country.

The seven-member group’s first in-person show since the pandemic was at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in November.

“When I said you would have to wait a while, I meant a short time, but the period turned out to be two-and-a-half years, so we felt sorry,” the boyband’s vocalist, Suga, told the audience from the stage in Seoul. “It would have been nice to run around the venue and meet you all in person, but the situation is not making it possible.”

During the show, fans had to wear facemasks and could only clap in excitement, as strict COVID-19 protocols did not permit them to shout, sing or dance.

“I’ve really missed you and I’m really happy at this moment. Although we can’t see your faces at the moment, I hope we made your day,” said BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook.  

The show was also livestreamed for millions of BTS fans — known as ARMY — around the world.

For both those who made it to the Seoul stadium and those who watched it on screens thousands of kilometers away, the return of BTS live shows at home is a special moment.

“I think it’s very special to (the boys) and that’s why it’s special to me as an ARMY. And I can’t wait … I’m really happy for the ARMYs who are going watch them live,” Dante, a 25-year-old fan in Jakarta, Indonesia, told Arab News.

Dante, who bought a ticket to watch the livestream of the group’s Sunday concert, said she was hopeful that BTS’ return on stage in their home country would be followed by a world tour.

Also known as the Bangtan Sonyeondan, or “Bulletproof Boy Scouts,” the K-pop group debuted in 2013 and is now one of the music industry’s most profitable artists.

Their catchy, upbeat songs have won them tens of millions of followers across the globe and last month the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s title of the world’s best-selling artists for the second year running.

“Symbolically, the Seoul concerts feel like a giant celebration, as if pent-up emotion and energy is about to be released,” Cedarbough Saeji, assistant professor of Korean and East Asian studies at Pusan National University, told Arab News.

The K-pop septet thrived throughout the pandemic, releasing a series of hits and consistently interacting with their fandom on various online platforms.

“I think the pandemic helped BTS to reach more people than ever before,” Saeji said. “With all the uploaded clips and backstage moments, the V Lives (live sessions) and such, fans grow to feel very close to the members.”

All the activity, she said, created a “para-social kinship.”

Saeji added: “Even though this is an imagined closeness, it feels so real, and it can be emotionally very important for the fans.”

Aparmita Das, a 27-year-old ARMY member from Meghalaya in northeast India, said she “found strength and solace” in the BTS fandom.

“Beyond music, I found a family of seven members who understand me and help me in almost every difficulty in life,” she told Arab News.

Like Dante, Das could only watch the Seoul concerts online, but that does not matter, she said.

“There’s a belief in our fandom that there are no bad seats at BTS concerts,” she added.

“Whether you’re in the gold sound check barricade section or within four walls of your room, the experience is ethereal.”

What We Are Buying Today: Fazaa

What We Are Buying Today: Fazaa

The Fazaa mobile application is a portable charging and power bank rental service that comes in handy when your device’s battery has run low.
Meaning “help” in Saudi slang, Fazaa allows you to check the location of the company’s booths and the availability of power banks.
Once you find it, the application will ask you to scan a QR code to rent a power bank or allow you to charge your device in a slot.
This service is such a lifesaver. I was out with friends one night and forgot to take my portable charger with me. With no one able to help, I found a Fazaa station at a restaurant and was able to charge my phone in one of the slots.
The station has very good security and users can be assured that their phones are safe.
Fazaa is available for download on Google Play, App Store, and Huawei’s AppGallery.
The rental stations are ready for use round-the-clock across the Kingdom, including shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, parks, and other public places.
Fazaa uses state-of-the-art power banks that are safe, and provides different types of charging cables including Apple Lightning, MicroUSB and Type-C. These devices are powerful and will charge your mobile in no time.
The first 15 minutes, once a day, are free of charge. After that, a fee of SR15 ($4) is required every 24 hours.

