German finance minister open to new oil, gas drilling in North Sea

German finance minister open to new oil, gas drilling in North Sea
Offshore oil platform in the north sea. Shutterstock
Updated 13 March 2022
Reuters

German finance minister open to new oil, gas drilling in North Sea

German finance minister open to new oil, gas drilling in North Sea
  "Due to global market prices developments, this looks more economical"
Updated 13 March 2022
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany should rethink its ban on allowing new drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea as it tries to reduce its dependence on Russian energy due to the invasion of Ukraine, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Sunday.

Under the coalition deal between Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats, the Greens and Lindner’s Free Democrats (FDP), Germany will not grant any new permits for oil and gas drilling in the North Sea beyond the existing framework.

“We have to question the decision in the coalition agreement,” Lindner told the Tagesspiegel newspaper. 

“Due to global market prices developments, this looks more economical.”

Germany, which depends on Russia for two-thirds of its natural gas imports, is urgently trying to boost alternative energy sources, including building its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal. Lindner, however, said at least for a transitional period, Europe’s biggest economy will still need oil and gas.

“Against the changed geopolitical background, I think it is advisable to examine the entire energy strategy of our country without any prohibitions on thinking,” he said.

Despite the sharp rise in fuel prices at petrol stations, Lindner rejected a temporary cut in sales tax from 19 percent to 7 percent for petrol and diesel, as suggested by some politicians.

“If the conservatives call for a fuel price brake, they must say what they want to cut in the budget. Or admit they are prepared to take on new debt for this,” he said, adding he was also against introducing a speed limit on German motorways.

Topics: economy Germany Oil drilling North Sea green agenda renewables

IMF chief rules out global financial crisis in case of Russian default on debts

IMF chief rules out global financial crisis in case of Russian default on debts
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

IMF chief rules out global financial crisis in case of Russian default on debts

IMF chief rules out global financial crisis in case of Russian default on debts
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Russia may default on its debts in the wake of unprecedented sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, but that would not trigger a global financial crisis, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday.

Georgieva told CBS’ “Face the Nation” program that sanctions imposed by the US and other democracies were already having a “severe” impact on the Russian economy and would trigger a deep recession there this year.

The war and the sanctions would also have significant spillover effects on neighboring countries that depended on Russia energy supplies, and had already resulted in a wave of refugees compared to that seen during WWII, she said.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”

The sanctions were also limiting Russia’s ability to access its resources and service its debts, which meant a default was no longer viewed as “improbable,” Georgieva said.

Asked if such a default could trigger a financial crisis around the world, she said, “For now, no.”

The total exposure of banks to Russia amounted to around $120 billion, an amount that while not insignificant, was “not systematically relevant,” she said.

Topics: IMF Russia Ukraine debt financial crisis

S.African airline Comair’s fleet grounded indefinitely

S.African airline Comair’s fleet grounded indefinitely
Updated 18 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

S.African airline Comair’s fleet grounded indefinitely

S.African airline Comair’s fleet grounded indefinitely
Updated 18 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

CAPE TOWN: South Africa’s civil aviation regulator grounded Comair’s planes indefinitely on Sunday over unresolved safety issues, in a move that also affects low-cost airline Kulula and British Airways, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

A spokesperson for the South African Civil Aviation Authority said it had extended a 24-hour precautionary suspension of Comair’s operator certificate indefinitely.

The suspension was meant to end on Sunday, but Comair has not adequately addressed all the necessary safety issues, the SACAA said.

“This morning we communicated to them (Comair) that their air operator certificate is now indefinitely suspended until they close all of the findings,” SACAA spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu told Reuters, effectively grounding the company’s fleet of Boeing aircraft.

Comair said it was unable to confirm when it would start flying again, after working through the night to provide documentation to SACAA following a review of certain policies, systems and procedures.

“This is a huge blow to our customers, employees and the flying public as it effectively takes 40 percent of the capacity out of the market,” Glenn Orsmond, Comair chief executive said in a statement.

There would be considerable implications for the aviation sector and the country should the suspension be prolonged, he added.

Topics: South Africa aviation Boeing

Saudi Advanced Industries’ profits jump over threefold in 2021

Saudi Advanced Industries’ profits jump over threefold in 2021
Updated 13 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Advanced Industries’ profits jump over threefold in 2021

Saudi Advanced Industries’ profits jump over threefold in 2021
Updated 13 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Advanced Industries Co.’s on Sunday reported bumper annual profit and announced a full-year dividend payout.

In another development, Saeed bin Abdullah Almoeather, the company’s CEO, resigned from his position effective May 15. According to a bourse filing, he resigned due to “his own circumstances.”

The Saudi-listed firm disclosed its 2021 earnings, revealing more than a threefold jump in profits to SR91 million ($24 million), against SR26 million a year earlier.

This came as revenues soared 175 percent due to “an increase in company shares from subsidiaries profits,” it said.

Along with solid results, SAIC’s board of directors proposed an annual dividend payout of SR0.75 per share.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul Profit

Muscat Stock Exchange raises ownership limits for foreign investors to 100%

Muscat Stock Exchange raises ownership limits for foreign investors to 100%
National flag of Oman with a large display of daily stock market price and quotations during normal economic period. Shutterstock
Updated 13 March 2022
Arab News

Muscat Stock Exchange raises ownership limits for foreign investors to 100%

Muscat Stock Exchange raises ownership limits for foreign investors to 100%
  • Oman plans to list 35 state-owned companies in the next five years
Updated 13 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Muscat Stock Exchange has announced raising the limits of foreign ownership in joint stock companies to 100 percent, as part of its completion of the technical requirements to access emerging markets. 

The decision to raise the percentage of foreign investment in public companies is one of the most important steps to include the market in global emerging market indices, Oman’s bourse CEO told CNBC Arabia. 

The move has increased the percentage of investments available to foreigners by 78 percent, Haitham bin Salem Al Salmi added, noting that foreign trading represents 14.5 percent of the total trading in the Muscat Stock Exchange. 

In addition, Oman plans to list 35 state-owned companies in the next five years, with a focus on listing one or two firms from the oil sector during the current year, CNBC Arabia reported citing the bourse’s CEO.

Topics: economy Oman oman stock exchange

Saudi's TASI plunges 0.62% as Russia-Ukraine conflict rattles stock markets: Closing bell

Saudi's TASI plunges 0.62% as Russia-Ukraine conflict rattles stock markets: Closing bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 March 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi's TASI plunges 0.62% as Russia-Ukraine conflict rattles stock markets: Closing bell

Saudi's TASI plunges 0.62% as Russia-Ukraine conflict rattles stock markets: Closing bell
Updated 13 March 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed lower on Sunday as Russia's war in Ukraine caused stock markets to sway.

The main index, TASI, closed 0.62 percent lower at 12,605 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, shed 0.60 percent to 24,640.

AlJazira REIT climbed 3.83 percent to lead the gainers, while Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. slipped 5.58 percent to lead the tumblers.

As for the financial sector, Al Rajhi Bank and Alinma Bank were down by 0.13 percent and 0.73 percent, respectively.

Shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, declined 2.80 percent.

Saudi Advanced Industries Co. gained 0.60 percent, as its profits tripled to SR91 million ($24 million) in 2021.

Though it opened with a gain, Elm Co. closed with a decline of 2.16 percent, despite recording an increase in profit of 85 percent in 2021.

Energy prices remained unchanged since the opening bell, with Brent crude trading at $112.67 per barrel and WTI at $109.33 per barrel.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Stock Market

