Zamalek’s exit from CAF Champions League highlights roller-coaster 2022 for Egyptian football

The five-time winners are walking away empty-handed after collecting just two points from the first four games in Group D. (Twitter: @ZSCOfficial_EN)
Updated 13 March 2022
John Duerden

  • African champions Al-Ahly also in danger of exiting the continent’s premier club competition after two defeats in four group matches
John Duerden

This has already been a roller-coaster year for Egyptian football. The national team reached the final of the African Nations Cup and then lost to Senegal in a penalty shootout.

Al-Ahly then took third-place in the Club World Cup but the defending African champions are struggling in the current edition of the continental event after losing two of their first four games.

More shocking is the news that Zamalek are already out after another defeat. Fans in the country will hope that the crucial World Cup play-off against Senegal later this month will bring much better news.

Zamalek’s exit is huge. But the five-time winners are walking away empty-handed after collecting just two points from the first four games in Group D.

After struggling to two draws against Angolan pair Petro de Luanda and Sagrada Esperanca, back-to-back losses at the hands of Moroccan powerhouse Wydad Casablanca meant that the Egyptian champions can — and indeed must — focus on defending their domestic title. The first of those losses, a 3-1 defeat on Feb. 26, cost Patrice Carteron his job, and the second is not the best way for new boss Jesualdo Ferreira to start his second spell at the club.

Needing to win against Casablanca, it was the visitors who took the points in Cairo with Yahya Jabrane’s penalty early in the second-half sealing all three points.

“The situation is definitely not satisfactory for the club or the fans but Zamalek lost their chance of qualifying long before today,” Ferreira said. “I don’t know the root of the problem, but I saw the players losing focus in the second-half, after we were better and more organized in the first-half.”

Understandably, the 75-year-old Portuguese boss was keen to point out that he had just arrived. “We conceded an early goal in the second-half and the team fell apart, this means there’s a problem. I took charge three days ago so I didn’t have enough time to assess the situation.”

The blame is being put on some players. Zamalek President Mortada Mansour, re-elected to the position last month, promised changes. “I signed 50 percent of the players from the current generation,” he said. “And when I came back, I found many things that changed outside the field, such as their way of thinking, and I told Jesualdo that we have good players, but not a good team.”

Mansour took the unusual decision of telling Egyptian television the names of five players whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the season and will not be renewed: Omar El-Said, Tarek Hamed, Achraf Bencharki, Mohamed Abou-Gabal and Mohamed Ounajem. Tunisian striker Seifeddine Jaziri is to be sold amid interest from clubs in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The outspoken Mansour insisted however that this was not just a reaction to the Champions League exit.

“The decisions to not renew are well thought out, but we hadn’t announced them,” he said. “I don’t want anyone to speak about renewal, everyone whose name was mentioned will leave at the end of the season… we will do what is in the best interest of the club.”

Zamalek still have two games to play in the competition but now Ferreira will turn his attention to a crucial Egyptian Premier League tie on April 6 against Pyramids. With the champions in third place after 11 games, one point behind their upcoming opponents, victory would be welcome news for the club.

Al-Ahly are in first in the league, three points above Zamalek and with a game in hand, but their dominant domestic form has yet to translate on to the African stage. It means that there will be no resting players in the two remaining Group A games. The champions have to win.

Two weeks after losing to Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in Cairo, the South Africans triumphed by the same scoreline in Johannesburg. The defeat means that Al-Ahly has dropped down into third with four points from four games.

Just days after coach Pitso Mosimane signed a new contract, this was a painful return to the home of his former club. Peter Shalulile grabbed the only goal midway through the first-half and that was that. Mosimane was unhappy with the local fans who prevented the team bus from arriving at the stadium in time and Al-Ahly lodged an official complaint. More concerning however is that the Red Giants, despite plenty of possession, have not scored in the last three games.

“Sundowns are a strong team and we expected to score from a corner and started the first-half well but what happened was that we conceded and we didn’t score despite the chances we had,” Mosimane said. “This is the fate of the big team and there is no club in Africa that has so many matches. We are not creating excuses to justify the result, but we will continue to work since the results of the group-stages are not the only measure of the team’s assessment.”

There was some good news from the other game in the group. Had Al-Merrikh defeated Al-Hilal in the all-Sudan clash then Al-Ahly would now be three points behind second. Hilal’s 1-0 win, however, means that while the Sundowns are six points clear, the other three teams all sit on four points in the race for second. The Egyptians’ fate is still very much in their own hands, especially as both games will be held in Cairo, as Mosimane was at pains to point out.

“There is no alternative to winning against Al-Merrikh and Al Hilal and we certainly will not look back and I hope that we will play in front of as many fans as possible in future matches,” he said.

There are more big games to come this month for both Al-Ahly and the national team. By the end of March, there could be smiles back on the faces of fans but if not, an already tumultuous 2022 will be looking very dismal indeed.

Topics: football

Havertz eases Chelsea gloom as late winner sinks Newcastle

Havertz eases Chelsea gloom as late winner sinks Newcastle
Updated 16 min 18 sec ago
AFP

Havertz eases Chelsea gloom as late winner sinks Newcastle

Havertz eases Chelsea gloom as late winner sinks Newcastle
  • Havertz scored in the 89th minute, taking a superb touch to control Jorginho’s sublime long pass before slotting past Martin Dubravka
  • Stamford Bridge was full to capacity for what might be the last time for a while given the club are restricted from selling any new tickets for future matches
Updated 16 min 18 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Kai Havertz eased Chelsea’s gloom over Roman Abramovich’s sanctions as his late goal sealed a 1-0 win against Newcastle in the first home game since the Blues were plunged into crisis by the damaging restrictions.

Chelsea owner Abramovich has been sanctioned by the British government after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the fall-out has placed the future of the European champions in doubt.

With Chelsea’s monthly wage bill estimated at around £28 million ($36.5) and their revenue streams dramatically reduced by the sanctions, there are fears the club’s existence could be under threat unless a new owner is found soon.

Unable to sign players or renew contracts, Chelsea have seen sponsors Three and Hyundai suspend their deals with the club this week.

But Thomas Tuchel’s side have kept their heads amid the mayhem and Havertz struck late on to make it four successive wins since Abramovich announced he would sell the club in a move that failed to stop the sanctions.

Chelsea remain in third place in the Premier League and turn their attention to defending a 2-0 lead in the Champions League last 16 second leg clash with Lille on Wednesday.
Retaining their Champions League crown was Chelsea’s main goal just a week ago, but now it is the least of their concerns.
Tuchel admitted before kick-off that he has not been given any guarantees over the club’s future.
“No assurances, and I think anybody who gives an assurance should not be trusted because no one knows, this is my opinion, what’s coming,” he said.

Chelsea technical adviser Petr Cech conceded the main focus is ensuring the club can make it to the end of the season.
“Of course we have people from the club talking to the Government about the license, about what we can do so we can carry on and try to finish the season as best we can,” Cech said.
Stamford Bridge was full to capacity for what might be the last time for a while given the club are restricted from selling any new tickets for future matches.
After Chelsea fans had chanted Abramovich’s name during Thursday’s win at Norwich, there was more muted vocal support for the Russian this time, with his name sung briefly in the second half.

The sight of Chelsea’s former captain John Terry in the stands was poignant for fans concerned about the future.
Terry led Chelsea to their first Premier League title for 50 years in the early days of the Abramovich era, starting a golden period that reaped 19 major trophies since 2003.
One fan summed up the feeling that Chelsea have been harshly treated by the sanctions, holding up a banner reading “It’s not the fans’ war,” while a graffiti message outside the stadium said “leave our club alone.” 

Chelsea were still wearing shirts with the Three logo despite the mobile phone company’s request for the them to be removed.
That defiance extended to the players, although Newcastle almost snatched the lead as Dan Burn’s header glanced narrowly wide before Miguel Almiron’s fierce volley forced a sprawling save from Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.
Havertz settled it in the 89th minute, taking a superb touch to control Jorginho’s sublime long pass before slotting past Martin Dubravka to spark a fist-pumping celebration from Tuchel.

Topics: Newcastle United Chelsea Roman Abramovich

Moroccan golfer Ines Laklalech aims to inspire at ‘special’ Saudi Ladies International

Moroccan golfer Ines Laklalech aims to inspire at ‘special’ Saudi Ladies International
Updated 13 March 2022
Arab News

Moroccan golfer Ines Laklalech aims to inspire at ‘special’ Saudi Ladies International

Moroccan golfer Ines Laklalech aims to inspire at ‘special’ Saudi Ladies International
  • 24-year-old player from Casablanca making her professional debut in Jeddah
Updated 13 March 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Young Moroccan golfer Ines Laklalech is counting down to what promises to be a “special” professional debut when she becomes only the second Arab woman ever to compete as a full member on the Ladies European Tour at this week’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International, presented by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.

The 24-year-old player from Casablanca earned her 2022 tour card in December, despite managing just 15 amateur tournaments in a pandemic-hit two-year spell as she sought to secure her place at women’s golf’s top table.

Now she has achieved that dream, sport-obsessed Laklalech is ready to make her mark in what will be her maiden event as a full professional at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, near Jeddah.

She will seek to finish as high up the leaderboard as possible and also inspire the next generation of Arab girls across the world who she believes – like her – have greater opportunity than ever before to chase their own ambitions.

Laklalech, who has a bachelor’s degree in management science from University College London, said: “I’m so happy to be playing the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF this week. I didn’t play in Kenya (the LET’s first event of 2022) so it’s my first tournament of the season.

“The Saudi Ladies International was actually the first LET event I played as an amateur back in 2020 – and I made the cut. So this will be my second LET tournament, in the same place as the first, but this time as a professional.

“In 2020 it was a great, great tournament and experience. I loved it – particularly because it was in an Arab country, which to me made it even more special. This time I know what to expect a little more, and I’m very, very excited to play. The course is great, the windy conditions mean things can get very interesting and tough out there, so I’m excited.”

The debut Aramco Saudi Ladies International back in 2020 was a landmark moment for women’s sport within the Kingdom as it became the first ever professional, international women’s sporting event to be held in Saudi Arabia.

More than 1,000 Saudi women and girls signed up to learn to play golf over the course of the tournament weekend as part of a free coaching initiative.

And, as a female Arab golfer, Laklalech was aware of the tournament’s impact.

“For me, high-level golf always happened in the US and Europe. Now we’re seeing such a strong field of players in both the men’s and women’s events in Saudi Arabia. I would never have thought of competitive golf being played in Saudi Arabia before, especially a women’s event, knowing how things had been restricted in the past. To see this now though is so good for the future of golf and for all women in the Arab world.

“The Saudi Ladies International shows Arab women that if they want to make a living out of their passion – be that in sport or anything else – they can, just as much as a man would. It shows that women can play competitive sports no matter what their background and no matter where they’re from.”

It will be her third trip to the Kingdom, as she made the pilgrimage to Makkah with her family in 2011.

Thriving in the unfamiliar is something the Moroccan is used to though, having first lifted a golf club aged 10 in one of the few places in Casablanca “with a green field and lots of trees,” and quickly going on to join and then beat the boys’ club – of which she was one of only two girl members – at her local course, aged only 12.

In her drive to make it to the Ladies European Tour, however, she has always had one shining light to look up to: The tour’s first ever Arab player, fellow Moroccan and Saudi fan favorite Maha Haddioui.

They – plus fellow Moroccan youngster Lina Belmati – will all compete in Saudi Arabia this week.

She said: “If you told me I’d be a professional golfer one day, I would’ve said ‘No way,’ because there wasn’t a lot of women playing the sport in Morocco. 

“What Maha has done though was incredible for me, as the first Arab woman to ever make it to this level. Having someone from your country make it to the top makes the dream feel more real, as you can identify yourself more easily with that person. She has and continues to play an important and very inspiring role for Arab women and the people of Morocco, and now that I’m the second Arab woman on tour, hopefully there will be more after us.”

She will go up against Haddioui plus a “who’s who” of many of the world’s best golfers, including the likes of Georgia Hall, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Anne van Dam. However, she goes into the event without fear.

“I’m excited to see what the next years hold for me. Anything new is exciting, and this elite golf is all new to me. My goals for this week and for the whole season are just to keep on learning every single day, and take as much experience as I can. I’m expecting a lot of highs and lows and I just want to enjoy every part. I’ll just aim to do my best every single shot and have no regrets.”

Topics: Ines Laklalech Aramco Saudi Ladies International Maha Haddioui Ladies European Tour (LET)

Eddie Howe: Chelsea’s off-the-field troubles won’t affect Premier League clash with Newcastle

Eddie Howe: Chelsea’s off-the-field troubles won’t affect Premier League clash with Newcastle
Updated 13 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe: Chelsea’s off-the-field troubles won’t affect Premier League clash with Newcastle

Eddie Howe: Chelsea’s off-the-field troubles won’t affect Premier League clash with Newcastle
  • London club’s Russian owner Abramovich has had his assets frozen by the UK government due to his connections to Putin, leaving the future of the reigning European champions uncertain
Updated 13 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea firesale adds unexpected spice to Newcastle United’s visit to Stamford Bridge this afternoon — however, Eddie Howe doesn’t think it will have any bearing on the result.

Headlines in world football have been awash with the situation at Stamford Bridge, as Russian owner Abramovich had his assets frozen by the UK government because of his connections to Vladimir Putin.

And while Thomas Tuchel, the public face of the Blues, has fielded any number of political and ethical questions over ownership in recent days, Howe does not think that will impact the way his team plays.

“I am only going to answer in terms of a football perspective and I don’t think it will have any bearing on how Chelsea play,” said Howe on how the Ukraine crisis has impacted the world and European champions.

“And for us, you can’t change the preparation.

“I have been watching Chelsea historically and we are putting together a game plan to try and go there to win. I don’t expect this game to be any different.”

On Thursday, foreign secretary Liz Truss announced a full asset freeze of the billionaire oligarch’s assets.

Chelsea have been given a special license to continue to play matches, however the operations of the club will be severely limited.

Ticket and merchandise sales cannot now be processed, though, nor can transfers or new contracts in the playing and support staff.

Stamford Bridge will likely be full this afternoon, though, with all sales made prior to sanctions being imposed.

Howe, named as the Premier League manager of the month, has positive memories of visiting West London as a top-flight coach, having won three of five visits while in charge at Bournemouth.

He said: “I think it is a very special place to play football.

“I have enjoyed three of those games, of the five, but didn’t enjoy the other two very much.

“It is a very special place. They have top players, the stadium is close to the pitch, a great atmosphere and they have got a top manager, I have a huge amount of respect for Thomas — I think he has done an incredible job.

“We are going to be at our very, very best. We know the size of the task.

“It is a game where you have to get everything right.”

Howe’s squad is nursing a number of knocks ahead of this afternoon’s clash, with Allan Saint-Maximin (illness) and Joelinton (groin) both doubts.

The likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar also picked up knocks in the Southampton win in midweek.

Is the head coach considering changes?

“I think everyone in our squad is in contention to play,” said Howe, in typical diplomatic fashion.

“We will let the dust settle on this one and see how we are physically. There is a lot of cramp in the squad.

“We are going to have to be physically very good against Chelsea, so we will have to see and take it on an individual basis.”

Topics: football Newcastle United Chelsea Eddie Howe

Naomi Osaka brought to tears by heckler at Indian Wells tournament

Naomi Osaka brought to tears by heckler at Indian Wells tournament
Updated 13 March 2022
AFP

Naomi Osaka brought to tears by heckler at Indian Wells tournament

Naomi Osaka brought to tears by heckler at Indian Wells tournament
  • Four-time Grand Slam champion was rocked early in the first set when someone in the crowd yelled ‘Naomi, you suck’
Updated 13 March 2022
AFP

INDIAN WELLS, United States: Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was brought to tears by a heckler Saturday on the way to a 6-0, 6-4 loss to Veronika Kudermetova in the Indian Wells WTA hardcourt tournament.
Japan’s Osaka, ranked 78th in the world after her third-round exit at the Australian Open, was rocked early in the first set when someone in the crowd yelled “Naomi, you suck.”
She pulled herself together to continue, but while she finally seemed to find her range in the second set she couldn’t find a way past Kudermetova.
Speaking on court after the match, Osaka said the comment stuck in her head because it reminded her of Venus and Serena Williams being heckled at the tournament in 2001.

Topics: Naomi Osaka tennis

Rafael Nadal ekes out Indian Wells win as No. 1 Daniil Medvedev cruises

Rafael Nadal ekes out Indian Wells win as No. 1 Daniil Medvedev cruises
Updated 13 March 2022
AFP

Rafael Nadal ekes out Indian Wells win as No. 1 Daniil Medvedev cruises

Rafael Nadal ekes out Indian Wells win as No. 1 Daniil Medvedev cruises
  • Rafael Nadal: I feel very, very lucky today to be through
Updated 13 March 2022
AFP

INDIAN WELLS, United States: Rafael Nadal pulled off another great escape Saturday, rallying from two breaks down in the third set to beat young American Sebastian Korda in the second round at Indian Wells.
As newly minted number one Daniil Medvedev — the man Nadal beat with an epic comeback in the Australian Open final — cruised to victory in his first match as the world’s top-ranked player, Nadal was made to work by 21-year-old Korda, ranked 38th in the world.
“I feel very, very lucky today to be through,” Nadal said after a 6-2, 16, 7-6 (7/3) victory in the prestigious WTA and ATP Masters hard court tournament.
“Sebastian was playing some fantastic tennis. I didn’t play my best match without a doubt (but) a lot of credit to him that he played so aggressive and he put me in a lot of trouble.”
Medvedev opened the action on Stadium court in the California desert and after saving a break point in the opening game had little trouble with 21-year-old Czech qualifier Tomas Machac, ranked 158th in the world.
The reigning US Open champion wrapped up a 6-3, 6-2 victory in 70 minutes, although Medvedev said it “was not as easy as it seems” after he sealed the win on a third match point.
The difference, he said, was consistency.
“If you look, the first set was pretty even. He made just a few unforced errors and maybe some bad decisions in crucial moments. That’s how tennis is sometimes,” Medvedev said.
Medvedev said it was a “great feeling” to take the court as world number one, “something I’ve always dreamed of.”
But he’ll have to reach the quarter-finals to prevent Novak Djokovic, absent this week due to US COVID-19 travel restrictions on the unvaccinated, from reclaiming the top spot.
Medvedev, who has never made it past the fourth round in four prior appearances, next faces France’s Gael Monfils, who beat Serbian Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-4.
Medvedev said he would focus on playing well and winning matches and let the ranking take care of itself.
“The more tournaments you win, the more points you gain, the more chances you have to stay at this No. 1 spot for more weeks, more time,” he said.”
Although he’s not in the hunt for No. 1, Nadal has been on fire this year. He improved his perfect 2022 record to 16-0 with a gritty victory that owed more to experience and determination than spectacular play.
Korda led the third set 5-2 and twice served for the match. But he couldn’t conjure a match point as Nadal reeled off four games in a row as they went to a tiebreaker.
“I think it’s true that probably he got a little bit more nervous,” Nadal said.
“He made a couple mistakes and I was able to save myself,” added Nadal, who next plays Britain’s Daniel Evans, a 6-2, 6-0 winner over Argentina’s Federico Coria.
Nadal was joined in the third round by rising young compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, who beat American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-3.
The 18-year-old Alcaraz, coming off a title at the Rio Open, converted five of his nine break chances and rallied from a break down in the second set to seal the win.

Topics: tennis Rafael Nadal Daniil Medvedev

