You are here

  • Home
  • Syrian doctor fleeing one war is caught by another
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Syrian doctor fleeing one war is caught by another

Syrian doctor fleeing one war is caught by another
Syrian doctor Ossama Jari (L) tends to a patient at a hospital in Mykolaiv, on March 12, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yxcgd

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Syrian doctor fleeing one war is caught by another

Syrian doctor fleeing one war is caught by another
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine: Syrian doctor Ossama Jari fled Damascus in 2014 to find peace with his Ukrainian wife in the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv. But now war, and Russian bombs, have caught up with him.

In an ophthalmology clinic in the northeast Ingulski district of the city, Jari huddled for safety with other staff and patients in a basement filled with mattresses and jerry cans of water during the merciless bombardment in the night from Friday to Saturday.

While no deaths were reported, windows were blown out, the ground was pockmarked with shell and the neighborhood boiler room was hit. “I couldn’t believe it,” said Jari. “We were living peacefully here. What are the Russians doing? From what are they trying to save us? From themselves?”

Not really dressed for work — kitted out in a shirt printed with nautical motifs — Jari was still trying to treat patients, his eyes weary behind his glasses.

It is a particularly cruel twist of fate for the doctor who had been forced to flee his war-torn homeland during the civil war there, where Russia intervened in 2015 to prop up the regime of President Bashar Assad.

Jari and his wife — whom he met while he was studying medicine in Ukraine — fled the Syrian capital “to find peace” in Mykolaiv.

But the war followed them.

“Syria and Ukraine are in the same situation now,” he said. “War is war, whether it’s over there, here or somewhere else, and it’s the worst thing you can imagine.”

But he would not be drawn on political matters.

“The Russians? Their government? I don’t want to talk about it.”

Jari went upstairs to check on a few patients.

FASTFACT

It is a particularly cruel twist of fate for the doctor who had been forced to flee his war-torn homeland during the civil war there, where Russia intervened in 2015 to prop up the regime of President Bashar Assad.

Among them was a 14-year-old boy called Timur, watched over by his mother Natalia Malichka.

In the first days of the war, Timur got a splinter in his eye while cutting wood with his grandfather.

Unable to get to hospital immediately because no buses were running, the teenager’s eye got worse.

Timur remains silent as his mother, shaking, says she is also worried about her two other sons, aged 10 and 20, at home.

“When I’m here with Timur, I know that my baby is at home, and I don’t know if I’ll see him again. I’m torn,” Malichka says.

She and the two other boys were at home when the neighborhood was shelled.

“I was reassured because I knew that Timur was in the basement of the hospital with the doctors. But despite that, he called me, he was terrified.”

“Everything was shaking,” said the hospital’s director Krasimira Rilkova, who looked as exhausted as Jari.

“We didn’t know if we would find the hospital still standing when we came back up from the basement.”

Mykolaiv, a city of around 500,000, stands in the way of Russia’s campaign to take the Black Sea port of Odessa.

For several days now, Ukrainian forces have managed to hold off the besieging Russian troops.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Analysis GCC better positioned to sail through challenging waters of Ukraine war
Business & Economy
GCC better positioned to sail through challenging waters of Ukraine war
IMF chief rules out global financial crisis in case of Russian default on debts
Business & Economy
IMF chief rules out global financial crisis in case of Russian default on debts

Retired Pakistani cop hand-knits Qur’an with message of peace  

Retired Pakistani cop hand-knits Qur’an with message of peace  
Updated 13 March 2022

Retired Pakistani cop hand-knits Qur’an with message of peace  

Retired Pakistani cop hand-knits Qur’an with message of peace  
  • Khan Shahnawaz Malhi’s work on display at National Museum of Pakistan in Karachi until March 19
  • Project employs technique learned from prison inmates to knit words on pencils
Updated 13 March 2022
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Ten years ago, Khan Shahnawaz Malhi used a unique technique to knit a verse of the Qur’an on a pencil by hand. But he knew he could not stop there.

Over the next decade, the retired policeman painstakingly went on to knit the whole scripture, all 114 chapters and 6,236 verses of the Qur’an on about 8,000 pencils, culminating in a project that is now on display at the National Museum of Pakistan in Karachi. The exhibition will run through March 19.

Malhi, a longtime cop in the southern Sindh province who retired in 2014, said he is the first artist to have weaved the entire holy book with thread on pencils, a technique he learned from prison inmates during his years as a serving policeman.

Completing the project took up to eight hours of painstaking labor each day over a decade, and 3 million Pakistani rupees ($16,765) in donations from family and friends. Malhi says he even sold his house and moved into a smaller one to use the leftover funds to support the project.

“This is the first Qur’an in the world which has been weaved,” he told Arab News at the opening of his exhibition on Saturday. “It’s the outcome of 3 million rupees and hard work of 10 years.”

Malhi called the technique an “invention” in the calligraphy form: “In it, only thread and pencil are being used and the fingers have weaved it … you neither need an ink, nor a pen, or paper and nor a piece of cloth.”

The former policeman said he had been drawn to art since he was a schoolboy and nurtured the instinct through his life. In 2002, he wrote the names of Allah in calligraphy and exhibited the work at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

He wrote the word “Bismillah,” or “In the Name of Allah,” followed by Al-Fatiha, the first surah of the holy book. When he was a decade later weaving some of the last paragraphs of the Qur’an, he decided he would use the technique to weave the entire book on pencils.

Now, as his labor of love and time is on display in Karachi, Malhi hopes he can get sponsors and show it to the world.

“I wish it should be exhibited in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Turkey and the US as well,” he said.

The exhibition also shows other works by Malhi, including a piece he calls “The Golden Rule,” with passages from scriptures central to 11 other religions, which the former policeman said all teach empathy and brotherhood, like Islam.

“I have gathered the goodness of all faiths in one frame (and) to express solidarity with all religions,” Malhi said. “(We should) highlight their goodness. It’s very essential for peace in the world.”

Topics: Pakistan Khan Shahnawaz Malhi Qur’an

Related

Muslim World League hosts Qur’an forum in Tanzania
Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League hosts Qur’an forum in Tanzania

Afghan group rejects murdering polio vaccinators

Afghan group rejects murdering polio vaccinators
Updated 13 March 2022
AFP

Afghan group rejects murdering polio vaccinators

Afghan group rejects murdering polio vaccinators
Updated 13 March 2022
AFP
KUNDUZ: An Afghan group opposed to Taliban rule rejected on Sunday the police’s accusation that its members had killed polio vaccinators on a campaign to eradicate the crippling virus.
Police had said two members of the National Resistance Front (NRF) had been arrested in connection with killing seven vaccinators on February 24 in the northern province of Kunduz.
The NRF were the last group to hold out against the Taliban takeover last year, retreating to the Panjshir Valley, which eventually fell in September, weeks after the former government forces capitulated.
The health workers were killed in separate attacks while on a house-to-house vaccine campaign.
“The arrested men have confessed to their crime and said they shot the polio vaccinators after receiving orders from their leaders from the Resistance Front in the province,” Kunduz police spokesman Qari Obaidullah Abedi had told AFP.
According to the spokesman, the arrested men also confessed that “they were paid” for the murders.
NRF rejected the accusations as “Taliban propaganda.”
“The National Resistance Front condemns the perpetrators of this attack and we strongly believe it was conducted by the Taliban or one of their terrorist partners,” Ali Nazary, spokesman for the NRF, told AFP.
The NRF is led by the son of legendary late anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was assassinated by Al-Qaeda in 2001.
In total, eight polio vaccinators were killed on February 24 — seven in Kunduz and one in the neighboring province of Takhar.
Polio teams in Afghanistan were frequently targeted by insurgent groups until the Taliban’s takeover in August.
Since then, the hard-line Islamists have said they want to work with the United Nations to stamp out the disease.
In the past, polio vaccination drives in Afghanistan — and neighboring Pakistan — were accused of being fronts for spying, while some clerics said the vaccine was a conspiracy to sterilize Muslims.
Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where polio remains endemic.

Russian strike on base brings Ukraine war close to NATO’s border

Russian strike on base brings Ukraine war close to NATO’s border
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

Russian strike on base brings Ukraine war close to NATO’s border

Russian strike on base brings Ukraine war close to NATO’s border
  • Facility is less than 25 km from Polish border, is one of Ukraine’s biggest and largest in western part of country
  • Mayor of another city in western Ukraine said Russian troops also continued to hit its airport
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

LVIV: Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland on Sunday, killing 35 people and wounding 134, a local official said, in an escalation of the war to the west of the country as intense fighting was reported elsewhere.
Russia’s defense ministry said the air strike had destroyed a large amount of weapons supplied by foreign nations that were being stored at the sprawling training facility, and that it had killed “up to 180 foreign mercenaries.”
Reuters could not independently verify the casualties reported by either side.
The attack on the Yavoriv International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, a base just 15 miles (25 km) from the Polish border that has previously hosted NATO military instructors, brought the conflict to the doorstep of the Western defense alliance.
Russia’s deputy foreign minister had warned on Saturday that convoys of Western arms shipments to Ukraine could be considered legitimate targets.
Britain said the incident marked a “significant escalation” of the conflict. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, speaking on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” said any attack on NATO territory would trigger a full response by the alliance.
Regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said Russian planes fired around 30 rockets at the Yavoriv facility, adding that some were intercepted. At least 35 people were killed and 134 wounded, he said.
Russian defense ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said Russia had used high-precision, long-range weapons to strike Yavoriv and a separate facility in the village of Starichi.
“As a result of the strike, up to 180 foreign mercenaries and a large amount of foreign weapons were destroyed,” he told a briefing.
The 360-square km (140-square mile) facility is one of Ukraine’s biggest and is the largest in the western part of the country, which has so far been spared the worst of the fighting.
Ukraine, whose aspirations to join NATO are a major irritant to Russian President Vladimir Putin, held most of its drills with Western countries at the base before the invasion. The last major exercises were in September.
In the weeks before Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, the Ukrainian military trained there, but according to Ukrainian media all foreign instructors left in mid-February, leaving behind equipment.
“The dining room and dormitory were destroyed. So were the barracks,” said Col. Leonid Benzalo, an officer in the Ukrainian medical reserve who was thrown across the room by one of the blasts. “The most important thing is we’re still alive,” he told Reuters after treating the wounded there.
While Western nations have sought to isolate Putin by imposing harsh economic sanctions and have been supplying Ukraine with weapons, the United States and its allies are concerned to avoid NATO being drawn into the conflict.
“There are no NATO personnel in Ukraine,” the NATO official said, when asked if anyone from the alliance was at the base.
Stockpiling food
Heavy fighting was reported on multiple fronts.
Air raid sirens wailed once again across the capital Kyiv and authorities said they were stockpiling two weeks worth of essential food items for the 2 million people who have not yet fled from Russian forces attempting to encircle the city.
Ukraine reported renewed air strikes on an airport in the west and heavy shelling on Chernihiv northeast of the capital.
Interior Ministry official Vadym Denyenko said Ukrainian forces were counterattacking in the eastern Kharkiv region and around the southern town of Mykolayiv. Reuters was not able to verify those statements.
An American journalist was shot and killed by Russian forces in the town of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, and another journalist was wounded, the regional police chief said.
Despite the violence, both sides gave their most upbeat assessment yet of the prospects for progress at bilateral talks that have been held periodically since the start of the invasion.
“Russia is already beginning to talk constructively,” Ukrainian negotiator and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a video posted online. “I think that we will achieve some results literally in a matter of days.”
A Russian delegate to talks with Ukraine, Leonid Slutsky, was quoted by RIA news agency as saying they had made significant progress and it was possible the delegations could soon reach draft agreements.
Neither side said what these would cover. Three rounds of talks between the two sides in Belarus, most recently last Monday, had focused mainly on humanitarian issues.
But there were contradictory statements on the timing of new discussions. Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych told national television “talks are continuing right now.” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied this, saying talks were planned for Monday via video link.
Seeking to up the ante on the increasingly sanctions-hit Russian economy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a Twitter post, called on US software firms Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp. and German business software group SAP to halt support services in Russia.

“Violent and inhuman”
Russia’s invasion has sent more than 2.5 million people fleeing across Ukraine’s borders and trapped hundreds of thousands in besieged cities.
“It is terrifying how violent and inhuman it is,” Olga, a refugee from Kyiv, told Reuters after crossing into Romania.
Ukraine’s human rights monitor said Russia used phosphorous bombs in an overnight attack on the town of Popasna in the eastern Luhansk region, calling it a “war crime.” She shared a photograph purporting to show the alleged attack, but did not say if Ukraine had concrete evidence. Reuters could not immediately verify any of the reports.
Phosphorus munitions can be used legally in war to provide light, create smokescreens or burn buildings. But its use in populated areas has been a persistent source of controversy.
In eastern Ukraine, Russian troops were trying to surround Ukrainian forces as they advance from the port of Mariupol in the south and the second city Kharkiv in the north, the British Defense Ministry said.
The city council in Mariupol said in a statement that 2,187 residents had been killed since the start of the invasion. Reuters was not able to verify that toll.
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, has suffered some of the heaviest bombardment. Videos from one resident, Teimur Aliev, showed bombed buildings lining streets, burned-out cars riddled with shrapnel holes and debris strewn around.
“We will stitch up the wounds and the pain of our country and our city. We are ready to build it and we are ready to renew it when the war is over. We’re not going anywhere,” said Aliev, a 23-year-old musician.
In Chernihiv, around 150 km (100 miles) northeast of Kyiv, firefighters rescued residents from a burning building after heavy shelling, video from Ukraine’s emergency service — and verified by Reuters — showed.
Moscow denies targeting civilians. It blames Ukraine for failed attempts to evacuate civilians from encircled cities, an accusation Ukraine and its Western allies strongly reject.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on national television that more than 140,000 people had been evacuated from conflict zones, but that a humanitarian convoy had been unable to reach Mariupol due to shelling.
The Kremlin describes its actions as a “special operation” to demilitarise and “deNazify” Ukraine. Ukraine and Western allies call this a baseless pretext for a war of choice.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Poland

Related

Ukraine trusts in Israeli mediation, denies Bennett advised caving to Russia
World
Ukraine trusts in Israeli mediation, denies Bennett advised caving to Russia
Air raid sirens heard across most Ukraine — media
World
Air raid sirens heard across most Ukraine — media

Palestinian Chileans hopeful about new president

Palestinian Chileans hopeful about new president
Updated 13 March 2022
Eduardo Campos Lima

Palestinian Chileans hopeful about new president

Palestinian Chileans hopeful about new president
  • The country’s Palestinian community is the world’s largest outside the Middle East
  • Gabriel Boric, who took office on Friday, has been a harsh critic of Israel
Updated 13 March 2022
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: Chile’s new President Gabriel Boric took office on Friday amid great expectations of change in the South American country.

Not only do the working-class masses hope that he can remodel the economy and reduce inequality, but also particular segments of the population look forward to seeing political transformation during his administration.

That is the case with Chile’s Palestinian community, the world’s largest outside the Middle East with an estimated 500,000 people.

Although Palestinian Chileans are politically diverse, many of them are excited about Boric’s promised new attitude toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

As an activist and a Congress member, Boric had been a harsh critic of Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians.

A student leader since his years at the University of Chile, he rose to prominence during the massive student protests for public education in 2011-2012.

In 2013, he was elected a congressman for the first time. Over the years, he built a close relationship with Palestinian organizers and even visited Palestine along with other Congress members in 2018.

“He knows the Palestinian tragedy and had the opportunity of seeing for himself the living conditions of Palestinians in the occupied territories,” Jaime Abedrapo, a Palestinian Chilean political analyst, told Arab News, adding that Boric has expressed several times that he is a staunch human rights advocate.

Maher Pichara Abueid, a youth director in Chile’s Palestinian community, said Boric is “committed to all nations’ right to self-determination” and repudiates “any kind of illegal occupation and colonialism.”

Boric has at times taken his pro-Palestine stance further. In 2019, when Chile’s Jewish community sent him and other Congress members a jar of honey to celebrate the Jewish new year along with a message reaffirming its commitment to a “more inclusive, solidary and respectful society,” he tweeted: “I thank them for such a gesture, but they could begin by asking Israel to give back the illegally occupied Palestinian territories.”

At the end of 2021, a video went viral of Boric telling an interviewer that he considered Israel a “murderer and genocidal state.”

During his presidential campaign, he attended a meeting with the Palestinian community and signed a promise to support a bill that intends to ban from Chile all Israeli products manufactured on occupied Palestinian lands. All other candidates, except one, signed the same promise.

“The bill’s approval would position Chile, and President Boric, at the vanguard of international law’s defense by prohibiting the imports of products manufactured in colonies,” Abueid said.

Abedrapo said Boric’s election was a consequence of the profound political transformation that has been occurring in Chile since the 2011 protests, and more recently, the 2019 social explosion that led hundreds of thousands to demonstrate against the country’s political class, demanding various reforms including of the pensions, education and healthcare systems.

The social convulsion led to the convocation of a new constitutional assembly that began its work in July 2021.

Those protesters had several social and political goals concerning living conditions in Chile, but most of them had sympathy for the Palestinian cause, said Camilo, a 26-year-old political science student of Palestinian origin who asked to remain unidentified for privacy concerns.

“My candidate in the primary election was Daniel Jadue, who is of Palestinian descent and showed a much clearer position condemning Israel,” he told Arab News.

“Boric has a moderate and ambiguous profile. I don’t think he’ll create an indisposition with Israel.”

Camilo expressed hope that the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement can be strengthened locally.

The city of Valdivia, for example, approved a resolution in 2018 banning Israeli products.

Although the law ended up being suspended by the comptroller general of the republic, Camilo said he thinks the movement can grow nationwide.

“I doubt Boric would implement a BDS bill, but I don’t think he’d impede municipalities doing so,” he added.

Patricio Navia, a professor at the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies at New York University, said under Boric Chile’s foreign policy toward Israel and Palestine will not significantly change.

“As the president of Chile, he’ll defend Chile’s interests. Chile has commercial and even military relations with Israel,” he told Arab News, adding that the harsh terms Boric used to refer to Israel in the past will now be replaced with moderation.

“Boric has great problems to deal with now, like the constitutional assembly and the economy,” said Navia. “I don’t think he’ll meddle in any other problem, especially one he isn’t able to solve.”

Abedrapo said: “We just don’t want to have more expectations than we should. We must be prudent.”

Topics: Chile Gabriel Boric

Related

Supporters of Chilean president-elect Gabriel Boric celebrate following the official results of the runoff presidential election, in Santiago, on December 19, 2021. (AFP)
World
Leftist millennial wins election as Chile’s next president
Two dead, 450 arrested in Chile protest violence
World
Two dead, 450 arrested in Chile protest violence

China records nearly 3,400 daily coronavirus cases in worst outbreak in two years

China records nearly 3,400 daily coronavirus cases in worst outbreak in two years
Updated 13 March 2022
AFP

China records nearly 3,400 daily coronavirus cases in worst outbreak in two years

China records nearly 3,400 daily coronavirus cases in worst outbreak in two years
  • China, where the virus was first detected in late 2019, has maintained a strict ‘zero-COVID’ policy
Updated 13 March 2022
AFP

BEIJING: Chinese health authorities reported nearly 3,400 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, double the previous day, forcing lockdowns on virus hotspots as the country contends with its gravest outbreak in two years.
A nationwide surge in cases has seen authorities close schools in Shanghai and lock down several northeastern cities, as almost 19 provinces battle clusters of the omicron and Delta variants.
The city of Jilin has been partially locked down, with hundreds of neighborhoods sealed up, an official announced Sunday, while Yanji, an urban area of nearly 700,000 bordering North Korea, was fully closed off.
China, where the virus was first detected in late 2019, has maintained a strict ‘zero-COVID’ policy enforced by swift lockdowns, travel restrictions and mass testing when clusters have emerged.
But the latest flare-up, driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant and a spike in asymptomatic cases, is challenging that approach.
Zhang Yan, an official with the Jilin provincial health commission, admitted Sunday that local authorities’ virus response so far had been lacking.
“The emergency response mechanism in some areas is not robust enough, there is insufficient understanding of the characteristics of the omicron variant ... and judgment has been inaccurate,” he said at a government press briefing.
Residents of Jilin have completed six rounds of mass testing, local officials said. On Sunday the city reported over 500 cases of the omicron variant.
The neighboring city of Changchun — an industrial base of nine million people — was locked down Friday.
The smaller cities of Siping and Dunhua, both in Jilin province, were locked down Thursday and Friday, according to official announcements.
The mayor of Jilin and the head of the Changchun health commission were dismissed from their jobs Saturday, state media reported, in a sign of the political imperative placed on local authorities to squash virus clusters.
But fatigue with the strict approach has been showing in China, with officials increasingly urging softer and more targeted measures to contain the virus, while economists warn that tough clampdowns are hurting the economy.
As cases have climbed since late February, the response in different parts of the country has been generally softer and more targeted compared to December, when the city of Xi’an and its 13 million people were locked down for two weeks.
In China’s biggest city Shanghai, authorities have increasingly moved to temporarily lock down individual schools, businesses, restaurants and malls over close-contact fears rather than mass quarantines.
Long lines have been seen outside hospitals in the city as people rush to obtain a negative COVID-19 test.
As cases rise, the country’s National Health Commission announced Friday that they would introduce the use of rapid antigen tests.
The kits will now be available online or at pharmacies for clinics and ordinary citizens to buy for “self-testing,” the health commission said.
Although nucleic acid tests will continue to be the main method of testing, the move suggests China may be anticipating that official efforts will not be able to contain the virus.
Last week, a top Chinese scientist said the country should aim to co-exist with the virus, like other nations, where omicron has spread like wildfire.
But the government has also made clear that mass lockdowns remain an option.
Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, who frequently telegraphs top-level thinking on the pandemic response, on Saturday urged regions to quickly pounce on and clear outbreaks.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing
World
China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing
China seeing new COVID-19 surge in cases despite ‘zero tolerance’
World
China seeing new COVID-19 surge in cases despite ‘zero tolerance’

Latest updates

Yoga to be introduced in Saudi schools as a sport
Yoga is expanding in the Kingdom due to its significance for mental and physical health. (Shutterstock)
Syrian doctor fleeing one war is caught by another
Syrian doctor fleeing one war is caught by another
Fighting rages outside Yemen’s Marib as UN envoy meets leaders
Fighting rages outside Yemen’s Marib as UN envoy meets leaders
Lebanon political factions gear up for May elections
Lebanon political factions gear up for May elections
Intigral’s Jawwy TV continues journey to becoming leading OTT brand in KSA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.