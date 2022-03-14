You are here

Neymar and Messi jeered by seething PSG fans in 3-0 home win

Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi shoots at goal as Bordeaux's Enock Kwateng attempts to block during their match on March 13, 2022. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)
Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi shoots at goal as Bordeaux's Enock Kwateng attempts to block during their match on March 13, 2022. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)
Paris St Germain's Neymar in action with Bordeaux's Danylo Ignatenko in Paris on March 13, 2022. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)
Paris St Germain's Neymar in action with Bordeaux's Danylo Ignatenko in Paris on March 13, 2022. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)
Updated 14 March 2022
AP

Neymar and Messi jeered by seething PSG fans in 3-0 home win

Paris St Germain's Neymar in action with Bordeaux's Danylo Ignatenko in Paris on March 13, 2022. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)
  • PSG has already been knocked out of the French Cup
  • Messi and Neymar were booed throughout their game with Bordeaux
Updated 14 March 2022
AP

PARIS: Record-breakers Neymar and Lionel Messi felt the heat from Paris Saint-Germain’s angry fans following another Champions League humiliation, getting whistled every time they touched the ball during a 3-0 home win against Bordeaux on Sunday.
Even when Neymar scored the second goal against rock-bottom Bordeaux the fans jeered him. Even when Messi embarked on a trademark run from deep and hit the post he got booed.
“I feel sad about what I saw today,” PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “All of us were upset.”
While the runaway leader moved 15 points clear in a league it usually dominates, the fans want success elsewhere.
Yet PSG blew it again in the Champions League this week against Real Madrid.
“We have to accept responsibility for what happened,” Pochettino said “We share the disappointment of the fans.”
PSG has already been knocked out of the French Cup and Pochettino is widely expected to be replaced next season.
At which point Kylian Mbappe, who scored PSG’s first goal against Bordeaux midway through the first half, might be playing for Real Madrid. His contract runs out in June and he can leave on a free transfer.
PSG’s top scorer was the only player spared the whistles when the team names were read out.
“Obviously we understand, we understand their hate and their screams,” PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe said. “We’re all to blame, not one more than the other.”
But record seven-time Golden Ball winner Messi and Neymar — the world’s most expensive player at 222 million euros ($242 million) — were booed throughout. The two former Barcelona stars were also on the receiving end of some hostile chants encouraging them to leave.
A banner read “Direction Demission” (Directors Resign) seemingly aimed at sporting director Leonardo and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. PSG’s ultras group — known as CUP — demanded in a statement Saturday night that Al-Khelaifi leave.
Some fans in the Auteuil section at Parc des Princes even turned up 15 minutes late in protest at PSG’s midweek meltdown.
The team’s supporters are seething at the manner of the latest humiliating Champions League exit.
PSG was up 2-0 on aggregate but fell apart following goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s error. Madrid star Karim Benzema scored three goals in 17 minutes to knock PSG out of the competition that its cash-rich Qatari owners crave so much.
Three years ago PSG became the first team to be eliminated after winning the away leg 2-0, losing to Manchester United 3-1. In 2017, it was the first to be eliminated after winning the first leg 4-0, losing 6-1 away at Barcelona.
“It’s tough, very tough because unfortunately it happens often,” Kimpembe said. “It’s time to lift our heads up and to show that we’re competitors.”
Bordeaux has leaked 68 goals, the most in the league, but almost scored in the first minute on Sunday.
With Donnarumma dropped, it was Keylor Navas in goal. He saved Remi Oudin’s 20-meter strike before Jean Onana’s header from the corner went just wide.
Neymar lost the ball against Madrid and against Nice in PSG’s 1-0 loss last weekend with both times leading to counterattack goals.
His goal against Bordeaux came in the 52nd minute with a tap-in. A powerful strike from midfielder Leandro Paredes made it 3-0 in the 61st.
Elsewhere, PSG’s bitter rival Marseille won 4-1 at Brest to go above Nice in second place and the automatic Champions League spot. They are level on points and goal difference but Marseille has scored more.
Brazilian midfielder Gerson scored in the third minute, Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik made it 2-0 in the 63rd with his 19th of the season overall, and Amine Harit netted in the 71st.
Moments after striker Irvin Cardona pulled a goal back in stoppage time, Turkey winger Cengiz Under replied with Marseille’s fourth to keep Marseille ahead of Nice.
Fourth-place Rennes is in the Europa League spot and one point behind Nice and Marseille after a 4-2 win at Lyon. Forward Martin Terrier was among the scorers to reach 14 goals, two fewer than the league’s top scorer Mbappe.

OTHER MATCHES
Fifth-place Strasbourg beat Monaco 1-0 at home and Reims won 1-0 at Angers. Lorient moved away from the relegation zone with a 2-0 win at fellow struggler Clermont and 19th-place Metz drew 0-0 with Lens.
 

Eddie Howe: VAR misuse on penalty call cost Newcastle against Chelsea

Eddie Howe: VAR misuse on penalty call cost Newcastle against Chelsea
Updated 14 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe: VAR misuse on penalty call cost Newcastle against Chelsea

Eddie Howe: VAR misuse on penalty call cost Newcastle against Chelsea
  • The Magpies’ boss was unhappy with the refereeing decisions in the 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge
Updated 14 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

LONDON: Eddie Howe believes the misuse of VAR and inexplicable refereeing decisions cost Newcastle United precious Premier League points.

Kai Havertz fired Chelsea to a controversial victory at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, bringing to an end the Magpies’ impressive nine-game unbeaten run.

But that 90th-minute winner was still not the main story from West London, as two huge VAR calls went against Newcastle.

The first, a review of an elbow by match-winner Havertz to the head of Dan Burn, was not upgraded to a red card, despite replays showing the dangerous nature of the challenge.

And the second, which enraged Howe, was the call not to award a second-half penalty to Newcastle, despite a clear and obvious shirt pull and mistimed challenge by Trevoh Chalobah in the area.

“I can’t look past the penalty. I am hugely disappointed with the decision — and how they’ve reached that decision,” said Howe. “It is a clear penalty, Jacob has had his shirt ripped off his back near enough, goes down in the box, clear penalty.”

“How the referee doesn’t give it on the pitch, I can understand that. But how the VAR doesn’t give it and get him to review the decisions. If they did, he would have seen he got it wrong.”

Earlier this season Howe and Newcastle wrote to the Premier League asking for an explanation on decisions that went against them, including controversial penalty calls against Manchester City and Leicester City, as well as a goal that they believe should not have stood at Liverpool.

Will the club be doing the same this time around after Coote’s display?

“I don’t know,” he said.

“I am at a loss to see how they’ve come to that decision, how they have worked that. I think, whatever team you support, you will have seen that as a penalty.

“These things are usually a waste of energy, so we will wait and see.”

On the Burn incident, Howe was more diplomatic than the player himself.

Speaking to NUFC TV, Burn called double standards from referee David Coote, believing that had he committed the same foul, he’d have seen red.

He said: “I thought it was a sending off. I can guarantee I wouldn’t have been on the pitch if it had been the other way around.

“The referee said it was a yellow because his eyes were on the ball all the way. I thought it was a bit naughty.”

Howe, however, while unsure on the Havertz yellow, thinks the Murphy penalty call was what really cost his side.

“I’m not going to sit here and say it should have been a red,” said Howe.

“Dan thinks it is a clear red, he is on the pitch. The penalty is the one I am most disappointed with. I cannot understand, with VAR, how it has not been given as a penalty.”

Late Kai Havertz goal eases Chelsea troubles and ends Newcastle’s unbeaten run

Late Kai Havertz goal eases Chelsea troubles and ends Newcastle’s unbeaten run
Updated 13 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

Late Kai Havertz goal eases Chelsea troubles and ends Newcastle's unbeaten run

Late Kai Havertz goal eases Chelsea troubles and ends Newcastle’s unbeaten run
  • Magpies came into the game on the back of an eight-match undefeated streak but the German, lucky to be on the pitch, scored in the 89th minute
  • Stamford Bridge was full to capacity for what might be the last time for a while given the club are restricted from selling any new tickets for future matches
Updated 13 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

LONDON: Eddie Howe stated pre-match that everything has to go your way if points are to be had at Stamford Bridge - and he should know, having won three times at Chelsea while with Bournemouth.

The problem is nothing did for Newcastle United in an ultimately proud but pointless afternoon in west London.

Newcastle did everything required to claim a point, if not all three, in the capital, but walked away with nothing as a late Kai Havertz winner caused controversy.

German international Havertz can count himself a very lucky man to not have been dismissed for a deliberate elbow on Dan Burn in the first half - a challenge which saw yellow flashed, when red seemed wholly more appropriate.

VAR was not Newcastle's friend in the second period either, when Jacob Murphy was fouled, not once but twice in the home area, only for referee David Coote to point to the corner flag, rather than the spot.

As they say, when your luck is out…

Howe hinted at changes after the midweek Southampton victory - and changes are what he delivered, not just in the personnel department either.

A tactical adjustment to a 5-4-1 from the usual 4-3-3 proved seamless for Howe's Newcastle, who are cut from a different organizational cloth these days.

Injury and illness is biting at Newcastle, with skipper Jonjo Shelvey one of four players to be taken out of the side, the midfielder struck down with illness in the hours before the encounter. Elsewhere, Jamaal Lascelles, Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff all returned to the side. All proved to be excellent deputies.

Eleven places may well have separated the sides at kick-off, but it barely bore out on the pitch as the Magpies went toe-to-toe with their loftier opponents.

Intriguing battles burned across the encounter, with proven performer Ngolo Kante versus young pretender Bruno Guimaraes proving to be one of particular note in the middle.

Chances were few and far between for both sides in the opening period. While the Blues were dominant in terms of possession, the better of the opportunities fell United's way.

A Burn-flicked header from a Matt Targett cross was as close as either side came to breaking the deadlock, but the ball skidded wide off the slick Stamford Bridge turf.

Almiron, handed his first start in 2022, also brought the best out of Edouard Mendy with a booming volley from 25 yards to bring an enthralling half of football to a close.

The major talking point in the first, as with the second, turned out to be the official's use of VAR.

Havertz's use of the arm, which cut open Burn's eye, in a first-half challenge was deemed to be just a yellow card. Many a red has been given for lesser offenses.

Again a half of few chances, fewer shots on target, but more and more questionable decisions ensued.

Again, it was Chelsea who could argue they had the better of proceedings after the break. However, two penalty calls framed this one. 

First, Murphy saw his shirt pulled and leg clipped by Trevoh Chalobah. Coote was unmoved though and so, too, were the VAR officials in Stockley Park, who deemed the decision not to be a clear and obvious error.

At the other end what would have been a clear penalty, when Dubravka chopped down Timo Werner, was rolled back as the frontman was ruled to be offside.

As was to be expected, the Magpies began to retreat into their shell and the home crowd, quiet to this point, began to grow into the game. 

Havertz threatened to break the deadlock when his header, from close range, found only Dubravka, with the goal gaping. It was the Blues' first shot on target, in the 76th minute - that's a measure of how much Howe's Magpies frustrated their hosts.

But, where he was profligate previously, he was in no mood to look a gift horse in the mouth again. So, when a floated ball in from the Newcastle right was lifted into the area, Havertz ghosted off the back of Burn, the man he assaulted earlier, to exquisitely take down and in one sweep guide past the helpless Dubravka to seal an undeserved victory.

This was rough justice for the Magpies, who, to a man, gave every ounce to take something away from Stamford Bridge.

But it wasn't to be, as their nine-game Premier League unbeaten streak came to a sorry, unfortunate end at encircled, entrenched, and emboldened Chelsea.

While the Blues' Roman Abramovich-less future looks to be uncertain, one thing for sure is that, under the wing of PIF and Amanda Staveley, guided by the impressively tactically astute Howe, good things are coming on Tyneside, even if today felt like a dent in their short-term Premier League progress.

Moroccan golfer Ines Laklalech aims to inspire at ‘special’ Saudi Ladies International

Moroccan golfer Ines Laklalech aims to inspire at ‘special’ Saudi Ladies International
Updated 13 March 2022
Arab News

Moroccan golfer Ines Laklalech aims to inspire at 'special' Saudi Ladies International

Moroccan golfer Ines Laklalech aims to inspire at ‘special’ Saudi Ladies International
  • 24-year-old player from Casablanca making her professional debut in Jeddah
Updated 13 March 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Young Moroccan golfer Ines Laklalech is counting down to what promises to be a “special” professional debut when she becomes only the second Arab woman ever to compete as a full member on the Ladies European Tour at this week’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International, presented by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.

The 24-year-old player from Casablanca earned her 2022 tour card in December, despite managing just 15 amateur tournaments in a pandemic-hit two-year spell as she sought to secure her place at women’s golf’s top table.

Now she has achieved that dream, sport-obsessed Laklalech is ready to make her mark in what will be her maiden event as a full professional at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, near Jeddah.

She will seek to finish as high up the leaderboard as possible and also inspire the next generation of Arab girls across the world who she believes – like her – have greater opportunity than ever before to chase their own ambitions.

Laklalech, who has a bachelor’s degree in management science from University College London, said: “I’m so happy to be playing the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF this week. I didn’t play in Kenya (the LET’s first event of 2022) so it’s my first tournament of the season.

“The Saudi Ladies International was actually the first LET event I played as an amateur back in 2020 – and I made the cut. So this will be my second LET tournament, in the same place as the first, but this time as a professional.

“In 2020 it was a great, great tournament and experience. I loved it – particularly because it was in an Arab country, which to me made it even more special. This time I know what to expect a little more, and I’m very, very excited to play. The course is great, the windy conditions mean things can get very interesting and tough out there, so I’m excited.”

The debut Aramco Saudi Ladies International back in 2020 was a landmark moment for women’s sport within the Kingdom as it became the first ever professional, international women’s sporting event to be held in Saudi Arabia.

More than 1,000 Saudi women and girls signed up to learn to play golf over the course of the tournament weekend as part of a free coaching initiative.

And, as a female Arab golfer, Laklalech was aware of the tournament’s impact.

“For me, high-level golf always happened in the US and Europe. Now we’re seeing such a strong field of players in both the men’s and women’s events in Saudi Arabia. I would never have thought of competitive golf being played in Saudi Arabia before, especially a women’s event, knowing how things had been restricted in the past. To see this now though is so good for the future of golf and for all women in the Arab world.

“The Saudi Ladies International shows Arab women that if they want to make a living out of their passion – be that in sport or anything else – they can, just as much as a man would. It shows that women can play competitive sports no matter what their background and no matter where they’re from.”

It will be her third trip to the Kingdom, as she made the pilgrimage to Makkah with her family in 2011.

Thriving in the unfamiliar is something the Moroccan is used to though, having first lifted a golf club aged 10 in one of the few places in Casablanca “with a green field and lots of trees,” and quickly going on to join and then beat the boys’ club – of which she was one of only two girl members – at her local course, aged only 12.

In her drive to make it to the Ladies European Tour, however, she has always had one shining light to look up to: The tour’s first ever Arab player, fellow Moroccan and Saudi fan favorite Maha Haddioui.

They – plus fellow Moroccan youngster Lina Belmati – will all compete in Saudi Arabia this week.

She said: “If you told me I’d be a professional golfer one day, I would’ve said ‘No way,’ because there wasn’t a lot of women playing the sport in Morocco. 

“What Maha has done though was incredible for me, as the first Arab woman to ever make it to this level. Having someone from your country make it to the top makes the dream feel more real, as you can identify yourself more easily with that person. She has and continues to play an important and very inspiring role for Arab women and the people of Morocco, and now that I’m the second Arab woman on tour, hopefully there will be more after us.”

She will go up against Haddioui plus a “who’s who” of many of the world’s best golfers, including the likes of Georgia Hall, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Anne van Dam. However, she goes into the event without fear.

“I’m excited to see what the next years hold for me. Anything new is exciting, and this elite golf is all new to me. My goals for this week and for the whole season are just to keep on learning every single day, and take as much experience as I can. I’m expecting a lot of highs and lows and I just want to enjoy every part. I’ll just aim to do my best every single shot and have no regrets.”

Zamalek’s exit from CAF Champions League highlights roller-coaster 2022 for Egyptian football

Zamalek’s exit from CAF Champions League highlights roller-coaster 2022 for Egyptian football
Updated 13 March 2022
John Duerden

Zamalek's exit from CAF Champions League highlights roller-coaster 2022 for Egyptian football

Zamalek’s exit from CAF Champions League highlights roller-coaster 2022 for Egyptian football
  • African champions Al-Ahly also in danger of exiting the continent’s premier club competition after two defeats in four group matches
Updated 13 March 2022
John Duerden

This has already been a roller-coaster year for Egyptian football. The national team reached the final of the African Nations Cup and then lost to Senegal in a penalty shootout.

Al-Ahly then took third-place in the Club World Cup but the defending African champions are struggling in the current edition of the continental event after losing two of their first four games.

More shocking is the news that Zamalek are already out after another defeat. Fans in the country will hope that the crucial World Cup play-off against Senegal later this month will bring much better news.

Zamalek’s exit is huge. But the five-time winners are walking away empty-handed after collecting just two points from the first four games in Group D.

After struggling to two draws against Angolan pair Petro de Luanda and Sagrada Esperanca, back-to-back losses at the hands of Moroccan powerhouse Wydad Casablanca meant that the Egyptian champions can — and indeed must — focus on defending their domestic title. The first of those losses, a 3-1 defeat on Feb. 26, cost Patrice Carteron his job, and the second is not the best way for new boss Jesualdo Ferreira to start his second spell at the club.

Needing to win against Casablanca, it was the visitors who took the points in Cairo with Yahya Jabrane’s penalty early in the second-half sealing all three points.

“The situation is definitely not satisfactory for the club or the fans but Zamalek lost their chance of qualifying long before today,” Ferreira said. “I don’t know the root of the problem, but I saw the players losing focus in the second-half, after we were better and more organized in the first-half.”

Understandably, the 75-year-old Portuguese boss was keen to point out that he had just arrived. “We conceded an early goal in the second-half and the team fell apart, this means there’s a problem. I took charge three days ago so I didn’t have enough time to assess the situation.”

The blame is being put on some players. Zamalek President Mortada Mansour, re-elected to the position last month, promised changes. “I signed 50 percent of the players from the current generation,” he said. “And when I came back, I found many things that changed outside the field, such as their way of thinking, and I told Jesualdo that we have good players, but not a good team.”

Mansour took the unusual decision of telling Egyptian television the names of five players whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the season and will not be renewed: Omar El-Said, Tarek Hamed, Achraf Bencharki, Mohamed Abou-Gabal and Mohamed Ounajem. Tunisian striker Seifeddine Jaziri is to be sold amid interest from clubs in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The outspoken Mansour insisted however that this was not just a reaction to the Champions League exit.

“The decisions to not renew are well thought out, but we hadn’t announced them,” he said. “I don’t want anyone to speak about renewal, everyone whose name was mentioned will leave at the end of the season… we will do what is in the best interest of the club.”

Zamalek still have two games to play in the competition but now Ferreira will turn his attention to a crucial Egyptian Premier League tie on April 6 against Pyramids. With the champions in third place after 11 games, one point behind their upcoming opponents, victory would be welcome news for the club.

Al-Ahly are in first in the league, three points above Zamalek and with a game in hand, but their dominant domestic form has yet to translate on to the African stage. It means that there will be no resting players in the two remaining Group A games. The champions have to win.

Two weeks after losing to Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in Cairo, the South Africans triumphed by the same scoreline in Johannesburg. The defeat means that Al-Ahly has dropped down into third with four points from four games.

Just days after coach Pitso Mosimane signed a new contract, this was a painful return to the home of his former club. Peter Shalulile grabbed the only goal midway through the first-half and that was that. Mosimane was unhappy with the local fans who prevented the team bus from arriving at the stadium in time and Al-Ahly lodged an official complaint. More concerning however is that the Red Giants, despite plenty of possession, have not scored in the last three games.

“Sundowns are a strong team and we expected to score from a corner and started the first-half well but what happened was that we conceded and we didn’t score despite the chances we had,” Mosimane said. “This is the fate of the big team and there is no club in Africa that has so many matches. We are not creating excuses to justify the result, but we will continue to work since the results of the group-stages are not the only measure of the team’s assessment.”

There was some good news from the other game in the group. Had Al-Merrikh defeated Al-Hilal in the all-Sudan clash then Al-Ahly would now be three points behind second. Hilal’s 1-0 win, however, means that while the Sundowns are six points clear, the other three teams all sit on four points in the race for second. The Egyptians’ fate is still very much in their own hands, especially as both games will be held in Cairo, as Mosimane was at pains to point out.

“There is no alternative to winning against Al-Merrikh and Al Hilal and we certainly will not look back and I hope that we will play in front of as many fans as possible in future matches,” he said.

There are more big games to come this month for both Al-Ahly and the national team. By the end of March, there could be smiles back on the faces of fans but if not, an already tumultuous 2022 will be looking very dismal indeed.

Eddie Howe: Chelsea’s off-the-field troubles won’t affect Premier League clash with Newcastle

Eddie Howe: Chelsea’s off-the-field troubles won’t affect Premier League clash with Newcastle
Updated 13 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe: Chelsea's off-the-field troubles won't affect Premier League clash with Newcastle

Eddie Howe: Chelsea’s off-the-field troubles won’t affect Premier League clash with Newcastle
  • London club’s Russian owner Abramovich has had his assets frozen by the UK government due to his connections to Putin, leaving the future of the reigning European champions uncertain
Updated 13 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea firesale adds unexpected spice to Newcastle United’s visit to Stamford Bridge this afternoon — however, Eddie Howe doesn’t think it will have any bearing on the result.

Headlines in world football have been awash with the situation at Stamford Bridge, as Russian owner Abramovich had his assets frozen by the UK government because of his connections to Vladimir Putin.

And while Thomas Tuchel, the public face of the Blues, has fielded any number of political and ethical questions over ownership in recent days, Howe does not think that will impact the way his team plays.

“I am only going to answer in terms of a football perspective and I don’t think it will have any bearing on how Chelsea play,” said Howe on how the Ukraine crisis has impacted the world and European champions.

“And for us, you can’t change the preparation.

“I have been watching Chelsea historically and we are putting together a game plan to try and go there to win. I don’t expect this game to be any different.”

On Thursday, foreign secretary Liz Truss announced a full asset freeze of the billionaire oligarch’s assets.

Chelsea have been given a special license to continue to play matches, however the operations of the club will be severely limited.

Ticket and merchandise sales cannot now be processed, though, nor can transfers or new contracts in the playing and support staff.

Stamford Bridge will likely be full this afternoon, though, with all sales made prior to sanctions being imposed.

Howe, named as the Premier League manager of the month, has positive memories of visiting West London as a top-flight coach, having won three of five visits while in charge at Bournemouth.

He said: “I think it is a very special place to play football.

“I have enjoyed three of those games, of the five, but didn’t enjoy the other two very much.

“It is a very special place. They have top players, the stadium is close to the pitch, a great atmosphere and they have got a top manager, I have a huge amount of respect for Thomas — I think he has done an incredible job.

“We are going to be at our very, very best. We know the size of the task.

“It is a game where you have to get everything right.”

Howe’s squad is nursing a number of knocks ahead of this afternoon’s clash, with Allan Saint-Maximin (illness) and Joelinton (groin) both doubts.

The likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar also picked up knocks in the Southampton win in midweek.

Is the head coach considering changes?

“I think everyone in our squad is in contention to play,” said Howe, in typical diplomatic fashion.

“We will let the dust settle on this one and see how we are physically. There is a lot of cramp in the squad.

“We are going to have to be physically very good against Chelsea, so we will have to see and take it on an individual basis.”

