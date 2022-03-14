You are here

  • Home
  • Strong Japanese condemnation of Irbil attack

Strong Japanese condemnation of Irbil attack

Strong Japanese condemnation of Irbil attack
An official statement issued by the foreign ministry in Tokyo said the government of Japan will continue to support the efforts of Iraqto ensure peace and stability of the region. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w9g6a

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Strong Japanese condemnation of Irbil attack

Strong Japanese condemnation of Irbil attack
  • Japan said the attack threatened the sovereignty and stability of Iraq
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: The Japanese government on Monday strongly condemned the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ multiple missile attack on Irbil in Iraq.

Japan said the attack threatened the sovereignty and stability of Iraq.

An official statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo said the government of Japan would continue to support the efforts of the Iraqi government to ensure peace and stability of the region.

“Japan will also continue its diplomatic efforts towards easing tensions and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East,” the ministry said.

This story was originally published on Arab News Japan

Topics: Irbil Iraq Iran Japan

Related

Irbil missile barrage shows how dangerous a nuclear armed Iran could be, warns top US official
Middle-East
Irbil missile barrage shows how dangerous a nuclear armed Iran could be, warns top US official
Saudi Arabia condemns missile attack on Iraq’s Kurdish regional capital Irbil
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns missile attack on Iraq’s Kurdish regional capital Irbil

New deltacron subvariant of COVID-19 almost as infectious as measles: Expert

New deltacron subvariant of COVID-19 almost as infectious as measles: Expert
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

New deltacron subvariant of COVID-19 almost as infectious as measles: Expert

New deltacron subvariant of COVID-19 almost as infectious as measles: Expert
  • World Health Organization tracking delta, omicron combination variant
  • Measles one of most contagious diseases known to humans
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The new omicron subvariant of COVID-19 was almost as infectious as measles, one of the most contagious diseases in human history, a top virus expert has warned.

The variant — dubbed deltacron because it combines elements of the omicron and delta variants — has been detected in parts of France and is understood to have been circulating since January.

Prof. Adrian Esterman, a former World Health Organization epidemiologist, told ABC news that although the symptoms of deltacron were not any more severe than omicron, it was more transmissible.

He said: “That means we’re going to see case numbers skyrocketing.”

In a tweet, he added: “Omicron BA.2 is about 1.4 times more infectious than BA.1. The basic reproduction number (R0) for BA.1 is about 8.2, making R0 for BA.2 about 12. This makes it pretty close to measles, the most contagious disease we know about.”

Just a few cases of the latest variant have so far been detected and it was not yet clear how vaccines would perform against it.

In a tweet, Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO’s chief scientist, said: “We have known that recombinant events can occur, in humans or animals, with multiple circulating variants of #SARSCoV2.

“Need to wait for experiments to determine the properties of this virus. Importance of sequencing, analytics, and rapid data sharing as we deal with this pandemic.”

Also in a tweet, COVID-19 technical lead for the WHO, Maria van Kerkhove, said her team was “tracking and discussing” the new variant.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

India to start vaccinating 12- to 14-year-olds against COVID-19
World
India to start vaccinating 12- to 14-year-olds against COVID-19
How will COVID-19 end? Experts look to past epidemics for clues
World
How will COVID-19 end? Experts look to past epidemics for clues

EU agrees to freeze Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich’s assets – diplomats

EU agrees to freeze Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich’s assets – diplomats
Updated 35 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

EU agrees to freeze Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich’s assets – diplomats

EU agrees to freeze Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich’s assets – diplomats
  • Sanctions will be effective only after publication on the EU’s official journal
  • Roman Abramovich is already being blacklisted by Britain
Updated 35 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Top European Union diplomats have agreed to add Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich to the EU list of Russian billionaires sanctioned after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, two diplomatic sources said on Monday.
The informal greenlight to Abramovich’s listing came in a meeting on Sunday, one source said, and the EU envoys will reconvene at 1100 GMT on Monday to adopt the measure and a further set of economic sanctions against Russia.
Sanctions will be effective only after publication on the EU’s official journal, which usually happens within hours or the day following formal approval.
The West has sanctioned Russian billionaires, frozen state assets and cut off much of the Russian corporate sector from the global economy in an attempt to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to change course on Ukraine.
In what would be the fourth package of EU sanctions against Russia since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the 27-nation bloc will ban the export of luxury goods to Russia, including expensive cars.
It will also prohibit the import of Russian steel and iron products, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.
At Sunday’s meeting, diplomats asked the Commission, which drafted the economic sanctions, to explain some aspects of the new economic measures to make sure they cannot be successfully challenged in EU courts, according to two EU sources.
No concerns were raised about the new listings of oligarchs and businessmen, which are in a separate legal document drafted by the EU external action service, one diplomat said, noting that Abramovich’s listing “will go through.”
Further Russian oligarchs will be added to the EU list. Dozens have already been sanctioned.
The new sanctions will hit people active in the Russian steel industry and others who provide financial services, military products and technology to the Russian state, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.
Abramovich is already being blacklisted by Britain.
He holds a Portuguese passport, which means that Portugal could in principle refrain from imposing on him the asset freeze and travel ban decided at EU level, a second EU official said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Roman Abramovich EU

Related

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich among seven oligarchs in new UK sanctions
Sport
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich among seven oligarchs in new UK sanctions
Roman Abramovich confirms he will sell Chelsea
Sport
Roman Abramovich confirms he will sell Chelsea

Turkey’s Erdogan, Germany’s Scholz to hold talks in Ankara on Ukraine

Turkey’s Erdogan, Germany’s Scholz to hold talks in Ankara on Ukraine
Updated 14 March 2022
Reuters

Turkey’s Erdogan, Germany’s Scholz to hold talks in Ankara on Ukraine

Turkey’s Erdogan, Germany’s Scholz to hold talks in Ankara on Ukraine
  • NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both
  • Monday’s visit will mark Scholz’s first trip to Turkey since taking office in December 2021
Updated 14 March 2022
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the war in Ukraine with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at talks in Ankara on Monday, his office said, as both countries press on with efforts to secure a cease-fire 19 days into Russia’s invasion.
NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. It has said the invasion is unacceptable and voiced support for Ukraine, but has also opposed sanctions on Moscow, while offering to mediate.
Ukraine said on Sunday it was working with Turkey and Israel as mediators to set a place and framework for talks with Russia, after Turkey hosted the foreign ministers of the warring nations for the first high-level talks last week.
Monday’s visit will mark Scholz’s first trip to Turkey since taking office in December 2021 and comes amid efforts by Germany to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Moscow’s invasion. Germany and France have taken leading roles within the European Union to end the war.
“Aside from bilateral ties, an exchange of views is expected to be held on other regional and international issues, primarily Ukraine and Turkey-EU relations,” the Turkish Presidency said.
Turkey says it can facilitate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but says that a cease-fire and humanitarian corridors are needed first.
Turkey says it has citizens in areas hit by the fighting and has asked Moscow for support in evacuating them while delivering humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Russia calls its operation a “special military operation” aimed at capturing what it regards as dangerous nationalists in Ukraine.

Topics: Germany Turkey Olaf Scholz president Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Oil prices fall, bourses firm on hopes of Russia-Ukraine talks
Business & Economy
Oil prices fall, bourses firm on hopes of Russia-Ukraine talks
World faces food crisis due to Ukraine war, Russian billionaire Melnichenko says
Business & Economy
World faces food crisis due to Ukraine war, Russian billionaire Melnichenko says

India to start vaccinating 12- to 14-year-olds against COVID-19

India to start vaccinating 12- to 14-year-olds against COVID-19
Updated 14 March 2022
Reuters

India to start vaccinating 12- to 14-year-olds against COVID-19

India to start vaccinating 12- to 14-year-olds against COVID-19
  • India has so far been vaccinating children aged 15 and above
Updated 14 March 2022
Reuters

BENGALURU: India will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations to 12- to 14-year-olds from March 16, the country’s health ministry said on Monday, as schools reopen across the country with standard restrictions amid a significant fall in cases.
The government also decided to remove the condition of co-morbidity for people above 60 years to receive a booster shot, the ministry said in a statement.
India has so far been vaccinating children aged 15 and above. According to government figures, more than 90 million children aged between 15 and 17 have been inoculated, mainly using Bharat Biotech’s homegrown shot Covaxin.
India’s third wave of COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant has receded, with the country reporting 2,503 infections on Monday compared to more than 300,000 in late January.
The health ministry said children in the age group of 12 to 14 years would be inoculated using vaccine maker Biological E. Ltd’s Corbevax, which received an emergency use approval in February for 12- to 18-year-olds.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

Indians arrested for COVID rule-breaking puppy party
Offbeat
Indians arrested for COVID rule-breaking puppy party
Hundreds of thousands of Indians gather for Hindu festival, defying COVID-19 surge
World
Hundreds of thousands of Indians gather for Hindu festival, defying COVID-19 surge

Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Updated 20 min 54 sec ago
AP

Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv
  • Overnight, Russian forces fired artillery on suburbs northwest of Kyiv
  • The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said Monday morning that Russian troops have not made major advances over the past 24 hours
Updated 20 min 54 sec ago
AP

LVIV, Ukraine: Russia’s military forces kept up their punishing campaign to capture Ukraine’s capital with fighting and artillery fire in Kyiv’s suburbs Monday after an airstrike on a military base near the Polish border brought the war dangerously close to NATO’s doorstep.
A new round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials raised hopes that progress would be made in evacuating civilians from besieged Ukrainian cities and getting emergency supplies to areas without enough food, water and medicine.
Air raid alerts sounded in cities and towns all around the country overnight, from near the Russian border in the east to the Carpathian Mountains in the west, as fighting continued on the outskirts of Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said Russian forces shelled several suburbs of the capital, a major political and strategic target for an invasion in its 19th day.
Ukrainian authorities said two people died and seven were injured after Russian forces struck an airplane factory in Kyiv, sparking a large fire. The Antonov factory is Ukraine’s largest aircraft manufacturing plant and is best known for producing many of the world’s biggest cargo planes.
Russian artillery fire also hit a nine-story apartment building in a northern district of the city, killing two more people, authorities said. Firefighters worked to rescue survivors, painstakingly carrying an injured woman on a stretcher away from the blackened and still smoking building.
A town councilor for Brovary, east of Kyiv, was killed in fighting there, officials said. Shells also fell on the Kyiv suburbs of Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel, which have seen some of the worst fighting in Russia’s stalled attempt to take the capital, regional administration chief Oleksiy Kuleba said on Ukrainian television.
The surrounded southern city of Mariupol, where the war has produced some of the greatest human suffering, remained cut off despite earlier talks on creating aid or evacuation convoys.
A pregnant woman who became a symbol of Ukraine’s suffering when she was photographed being carried from a bombed maternity hospital in Mariupol has died along with her baby, the Associated Press has learned. Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world, epitomizing the horror of an attack on humanity’s most innocent.
Ukraine announced plans for new humanitarian aid and evacuation corridors on Monday, although ongoing shelling caused similar efforts to fail in the last week.
A fourth round of high-level discussions between Ukrainian and Russian officials was set for Monday, the first negotiations in a week, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said. The talks were to take place by video conference. The previous rounds were held face-to-face in Belarus.
Monday’s meeting will be a “hard discussion,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter. “Although Russia realizes the nonsense of its aggressive actions, it still has a delusion that 19 days of violence against (Ukrainian) peaceful cities is the right strategy.”
The hope for a breakthrough came the day after Russian missiles pounded a military training base in western Ukraine that previously served as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and NATO.
The attack killed 35 people, Ukrainian officials said, and the base’s proximity to the borders of Poland and other NATO members raised concerns that the Western military alliance could be drawn into the the largest land conflict in Europe since World War II.
Speaking Sunday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it a “black day” and again urged NATO leaders to establish a no-fly zone over his country, a move the West has rejected for fear of starting a direct confrontation with nuclear-armed Russia.
“If you do not close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory. NATO territory. On the homes of citizens of NATO countries,” Zelenskyy said, urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with him directly, a request that has gone unanswered by the Kremlin.
The president’s office reported Monday that airstrikes hit residential buildings near the important southern city of Mykolaiv, as well as in the eastern city of Kharkiv, and knocked out a television tower in the Rivne region in the northwest. Explosions rang out overnight around the Russian-occupied Black Sea port of Kherson.
Three airstrikes hit the northern city of Chernihiv overnight, and most of the town is without heat. Several areas haven’t had electricity in days. Utility workers are trying to restore power but frequently come under shelling.
While Russia’s military is bigger and better equipped than Ukraine’s, Russian troops have faced stiffer than expected resistance, bolstered by Western weapons support that has frustrated Russian President Vladimir Putin.
With their advance slowed in several areas, they have bombarded several cities with unrelenting shelling, hitting two dozen medical facilities and creating a series of humanitarian crises.
Ukraine said Moscow’s troops failed to make major advances over the past 24 hours. The Russian Defense Ministry gave a different assessment, saying its forces had advanced 11 kilometers (7 miles) and reached five towns north of Mariupol.
US President Joe Biden is sending his national security adviser to Rome to meet with a Chinese official over worries that Beijing is amplifying Russian disinformation and may help Mosc ow evade Western economic sanctions.
The UN has recorded at least 596 civilian deaths since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, though it believes the true toll is much higher. The Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said the death toll includes at least 85 children are among them. Millions more people have fled their homes, with more than 2.7 million crossing into Poland and other neighboring countries.
Since launching its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Moscow has waged a multi-pronged attack and encircled several cities. The fight for the southern city of Mariupol is crucial because its capture could help Russia establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said suffering in Mariupol, where missiles struck a maternity hospital Wednesday, was “simply immense” and that hundreds of thousands of people faced extreme shortages of food, water and medicine.
“Dead bodies, of civilians and combatants, remain trapped under the rubble or lying in the open where they fell,” the Red Cross said in a statement. “Life-changing injuries and chronic, debilitating conditions cannot be treated.”
Russia also expanded its assault on Sunday to western Ukraine, striking the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security near Yavoriv, a military base which has long been used to train Ukrainian soldiers, often with instructors from the United States and other NATO members. More than 30 Russian cruise missiles targeted the site. In addition to the 35 deaths, 134 people were wounded in the attack, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.
The base is less than 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the Polish border and has hosted NATO training drills, making it a potent symbol of Russia’s longstanding fears that the expansion of the 30-member Western military alliance to include former Soviet states threatens its security — something NATO denies.
NATO said Sunday that it currently does not have any personnel in Ukraine, though the United States has increased the number of US troops deployed to NATO member Poland. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the West would respond if Russia’s strikes travel outside Ukraine and hit any NATO members, even accidentally.
Ina Padi, a 40-year-old Ukrainian who crossed the border with her family, was taking shelter at a fire station in Wielkie Oczy, Poland, when she was awakened by blasts Sunday morning from across the border that shook her windows.
“I understood in that moment, even if we are free of it, (the war) is still coming after us,” she said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Euro zone to back broadly neutral, but flexible 2023 fiscal stance amid Ukraine war
Business & Economy
Euro zone to back broadly neutral, but flexible 2023 fiscal stance amid Ukraine war

Latest updates

Strong Japanese condemnation of Irbil attack
Strong Japanese condemnation of Irbil attack
Cryptocurrencies rise after Elon Musk says he ‘won't sell’ his stash: Crypto Moves
Cryptocurrencies rise after Elon Musk says he ‘won't sell’ his stash: Crypto Moves
New deltacron subvariant of COVID-19 almost as infectious as measles: Expert
New deltacron subvariant of COVID-19 almost as infectious as measles: Expert
European financial institutions turn their back on Russia
European financial institutions turn their back on Russia
Saudi Arabia invites Austria to create 290,000 jobs in ICT sector 
Saudi Arabia invites Austria to create 290,000 jobs in ICT sector 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.