UK MP's alleged killer to stand trial next week

UK MP’s alleged killer to stand trial next week
Amess was stabbed to death late last year. (AFP)
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

UK MP’s alleged killer to stand trial next week

UK MP’s alleged killer to stand trial next week
  Ali Harbi Ali, 26, accused of murder over fatal stabbing of David Amess
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A terror suspect accused of murdering former UK MP David Amess will stand trial on March 21.

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, is accused of stabbing Amess to death during a constituency meeting in Essex last year on Oct. 15.

Amess died from multiple stab wounds.

Ali is also accused of preparing terrorist acts between May and September last year.

Prosecutor Tom Little said: “As far as the Crown is concerned we are ready for the trial, having met the ambitious timetable on time.

“As far as we are concerned, subject to discussions with the defense, we do not understand there being any issues as to admissibility of evidence in the case.”

Ali pleaded not guilty to murder and preparing acts of terrorism in December last year.

Topics: David Amess terrorism UK Ali Harbi Ali

Somaliland’s leader makes pitch for autonomy in Washington

Somaliland’s leader makes pitch for autonomy in Washington
Updated 7 sec ago

Somaliland's leader makes pitch for autonomy in Washington

Somaliland’s leader makes pitch for autonomy in Washington
  • Somaliland is strategically located by the Gulf of Aden, and President Abdi spoke of recent efforts by his government to refurbish the port of Berbera in efforts to open up the region to global trade
  • Somaliland’s relative stability over the years has sharpened the sense of failure in Somalia, where deadly attacks by extremists are frequently reported and elections have been delayed
Updated 7 sec ago
KAMPALA, Uganda: The leader of Somalia’s semi-autonomous region of Somaliland has urged the international community to recognize his territory’s quest for independence, saying negotiations with Somalia had failed.
Muse Bihi Abdi charged that in a decade of talks “Somalia has demonstrated a complete lack of interest in meaningful dialogue,” forcing Somaliland to press ahead with its quest for international recognition as an independent country.
“Dialogue has failed to achieve its objectives,” he said on Monday in Washington at an event hosted by the Heritage Foundation, the conservative policy think tank.
Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, said he believes the “US and Somaliland should be strong partners.” In a region beset by violence and the threat of extremists, a relatively calm Somaliland offers the US the possibility of “a truly sustainable partnership” in the Horn of Africa, Roberts said.
“This territory, of its own accord, has stuck with a democratic system and process for three decades. It hasn’t been perfect, just like no democratic system is perfect,” he said. “But the old saying is that character is how you behave when no one is watching. Somaliland has stayed faithful to democracy when hardly anyone is noticing.”
Abdi, who has been Somaliland’s president since 2017, said he was “pursuing all available avenues” in asserting his territory’s autonomy from Somalia.
“The international community has a moral obligation to support Somaliland’s pursuit of international recognition,” he said.
Somaliland has no formal diplomatic relations with the US, and Abdi said he wants to see the US joining some countries that maintain a diplomatic presence in Hargeisa, the capital.
Somaliland is strategically located by the Gulf of Aden, and Abdi spoke of recent efforts by his government to refurbish the port of Berbera in efforts to open up the region to global trade.
Somaliland’s territory of more than 3 million people broke away from Somalia in 1991 as the country collapsed into warlord-led conflict.
Despite lacking international recognition, Somaliland has maintained its own independent government, currency and security system. The region has largely succeeded in holding regular elections over the years, including parliamentary polls held last year.
Somaliland’s relative stability over the years has sharpened the sense of failure in Somalia, where deadly attacks by extremists are frequently reported and elections have been delayed because there is no agreement on how the vote should be carried out.
Somalia still sees Somaliland as part of its territory.
It remains unclear how the Somali federal government will respond to Somaliland’s move to seek international recognition as an independent country. Since 2012 several rounds of talks over possible unification have failed to reach a breakthrough.
Abdi said in his speech Monday that the war in Ukraine brought back painful memories of deadly military conflict with Somalia.
“We feel the pain and anguish that the people of Ukraine feel because we went through the same experience,” he said.

Russian spies in spotlight over Ukraine shortcomings

Russian spies in spotlight over Ukraine shortcomings
Updated 34 min 28 sec ago
AFP

Russian spies in spotlight over Ukraine shortcomings

Russian spies in spotlight over Ukraine shortcomings
  • The head of the so called 5th Service of the FSB, Sergei Beseda, and his deputy, Anatoly Bolukh, had both been placed under house arrest in an investigation: Report
  • French official: ‘There was a very poor analysis of the state of the morale of the Ukrainian and Ukraine as a whole’
Updated 34 min 28 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: The stuttering progress of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown an unwanted spotlight on the Russian intelligence services, who observers say failed to prepare the Kremlin for the realities of the assault.
Several reports have suggested that a shadowy section of Russia’s powerful Federal Security Agency (FSB) has come under particular scrutiny with its leader interrogated and reportedly even under house arrest.
This has led several commentators to question if all is well at the ominous headquarters of the FSB on Lubyanka Square in Moscow, once the home of the KGB in the USSR.
Observers believe Russia had expected to make far more rapid progress in the invasion after it was launched on February 24, with forces that were welcomed rather than face fierce resistance from Ukrainians.
“People did not make clear to (President Vladimir) Putin the reality of the situation,” said a French intelligence source, who asked not to be named.
“The system is hardening up, bunkering down so that Putin does not receive too much bad news,” added the source.
In a report first carried by Latvia-based Russian news site Meduza, Russian intelligence experts Andrei Soldatov and Irina Borogan wrote that the first consequences of the espionage failings were now being felt.
The head of the so called 5th Service of the FSB, Sergei Beseda, and his deputy, Anatoly Bolukh, had both been placed under house arrest in an investigation, the report said.
The 5th Service is a hugely powerful branch of the FSB which oversees its operations outside Russia, notably in ex-Soviet states such as Ukraine.
It is distinct from Russia’s specialist Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), headed by the longstanding Kremlin insider Sergei Naryshkin.
The head of Russia’s national guard Viktor Zolotov was quoted by Russian news agencies this weekend as saying that the invasion was “not going as fast as we would like” but claimed this was in a bid to avoid civilian casualties.
France-based Russian dissident Vladimir Osechkin, who runs the gulagu-net.ru site which has exposed abuses in Russian jails, also reported the house arrests which he said were officially part of an investigation on the embezzlement of funds earmarked for Ukraine.
“But the real reason was the inadequate intelligence and incomplete and false information on the political situation in Ukraine,” he said.
Osechkin’s site has meanwhile also been publishing a series of letters from a purported whistleblower called “Wind of Change” claiming a climate of fear at the FSB due to its failure to warn of the resistance to the Russian invasion.
“Putin is likely carrying out an internal purge of general officers and intelligence personnel,” the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said.
“He may be doing so either to save face after failing to consider their assessments in his own pre-invasion decision-making or in retaliation for faulty intelligence he may believe they provided him.”
FSB Dosye, an investigative site that specializes in the work of the FSB, said Monday that the reports of a full scale purge were exaggerated. Beseda had indeed been interrogated by investigators but was still in his job and not under arrest.
Bolukh had also been interrogated but had for some years no longer been the number two of the 5th Service, it said.
Beseda, according to FSB Dosye and other reports, was present in Ukraine in 2104 in a bid to assist then president Viktor Yanukovych face down a pro-Western uprising. The leader eventually fled to Russia.
The senior FSB operative was targeted by EU sanctions in July 2014 after the annexation of Crimea and outbreak of fighting in the east of Ukraine with pro-Moscow separatists.
The sanctions order says Sergei Orestovich Beseda, born in 1954, “heads a service which oversees intelligence operations and international activity.”
Questions also lurk over the the role of the SVR after its chief Naryshkin was subjected to a bizarre humiliation by Putin on television on the eve of the invasion.
Western sources say it appears incontestable that the strength of Ukrainian resistance and the unwillingness of local populations to welcome Russia took Moscow by surprise.
“Before such an operation, you should start by looking at the state of the population, in what situation you are going to operate,” said a high-ranking French official, asking not to be named.
“There was a very poor analysis of the state of the morale of the Ukrainian and Ukraine as a whole,” added the source.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Federal Security Agency (FSB) Sergei Beseda Anatoly Bolukh KGB

Turkish medical workers strike for better pay, safer work

Turkish medical workers strike for better pay, safer work
Updated 58 min 1 sec ago
AP

Turkish medical workers strike for better pay, safer work

Turkish medical workers strike for better pay, safer work
Updated 58 min 1 sec ago
AP

ISTANBUL: Thousands of Turkish doctors and other medical workers began a two-day nationwide strike on Monday to demand better protection, improved work conditions and higher pay as Turkey suffers soaring inflation.

The Turkish Medical Association said that emergency and intensive care, along with COVID-19 treatments, would not be halted during the strike.

Hundreds of doctors have left their jobs in Turkey to seek opportunities abroad. In 2021, more than 1,000 doctors sought “good standing” documents from the Turkish Medical Association to be able to practice medicine outside Turkey.

Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said those doctors can “go ahead and leave.”

BACKGROUND

Violence against health care professionals have been on the rise in Turkey just as medical workers are dealing with burnout after living through two years of the pandemic. They are demanding a law to protect themselves.

On Monday, he softened his tone during an address for the country’s Medicine Day, which celebrates healthcare. He said believed the doctors who go abroad will return home soon because Turkey promised a “bright future.”

He added “this country has a duty of loyalty and need for its doctors.”

Violence against healthcare professionals has been on the rise in Turkey just as medical workers are dealing with burnout after living through two years of the pandemic. They are demanding a law to protect themselves. Protesters in Istanbul chanted Monday “We want to live!”

Erdogan announced that a legal amendment would be introduced to specifically include attacks against healthcare workers.

The Turkish president also promised pay increases and supplementary payments for medical workers. The latest official statistics showed inflation above 54 percent, which has significantly reduced the buying power of wages.

Healthcare workers went on strike in February and said they’d repeat it in March if their demands were not met. They are also demanding 20-minute examination slots rather than five minutes to better serve patients.

Topics: Turkey Medical workers

Cyprus president vows ‘more humane’ migrant camp conditions

Cyprus president vows ‘more humane’ migrant camp conditions
Updated 14 March 2022
AP

Cyprus president vows 'more humane' migrant camp conditions

Cyprus president vows ‘more humane’ migrant camp conditions
Updated 14 March 2022
AP

NICOSIA: The president of Cyprus pledged Monday to make conditions at an overcrowded migrant camp “more humane” following criticism that the living arrangements for more than 350 unaccompanied minors there were inadequate.

President Nicos Anastasiades said after a brief visit to the Pournara camp on the outskirts of Nicosia, the capital, that any “deficiencies” at the camp that arose as a result of an influx of migrants will be “dealt with accordingly.”

The commissioner for children’s rights, Despo Michalidou, last week called conditions at the camp “miserable,” including poor food and a lack of sanitation facilities.

Anastasiades said difficulties were to be expected when nearly 5 percent of the ethnically split Mediterranean island nation’s population are asylum-seekers. He said Cyprus has the highest number of asylum applications per capita among the European Union’s 27 nations.

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris announced Monday that 92 of the 356 children at Pournara have already been relocated to hotels while accommodations for another 150 will be found soon. He said the overcrowding at Pournara will be alleviated once the migrants are transferred to a newly constructed reception center 50 km (30 miles) south of the capital.

Cyprus was split along ethnic lines in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. The Cypriot government accuses Turkey and breakaway Turkish Cypriot authorities in the north of orchestrating the arrival of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and elsewhere to seek asylum on the island.

Cypriot officials say 85 percent of all asylum applicants first arrive in the north and cross the porous, United Nations-controlled buffer zone to seek asylum in the south.

The EU has pledged to help the Cypriot government cope with its migration issues.

Topics: Cyprus migrants

Pakistan’s ‘unsung hero’ stepped in when virus disrupted rites of grief

Pakistan’s ‘unsung hero’ stepped in when virus disrupted rites of grief
Updated 14 March 2022

Pakistan's 'unsung hero' stepped in when virus disrupted rites of grief

Pakistan’s ‘unsung hero’ stepped in when virus disrupted rites of grief
  • Family members in Quetta refused to bury loved ones, believing COVID-19 remained active in corpses
  • Brave paramedic Babul Khan Jattak: ‘My job will continue until this virus is fully eliminated from the country’
Updated 14 March 2022
SAADULLAH AKHTER

QUETTA: When Pakistan witnessed a surge in coronavirus infections in the weeks after reporting its first case in February 2020, many families struggled to bury their dead in the face of new restrictions.

Islamic tradition requires relatives not only to hold the funeral swiftly after death, but also to wash the bodies of the deceased, which authorities in Muslim-majority countries like Pakistan feared would spread the virus.

Because the coronavirus is highly infectious and it was believed in the first wave — with little information or scientific research about the disease available — that the virus remained active in the corpses of victims, even relatives were afraid of touching bodies.

This is where community members like Babul Khan Jattak stepped in, teaming up with relief teams and local administrations as the disease sundered funeral rites.

Since the first infection wave swept Pakistan, the 41-year-old has been leading the Coronavirus Rescue Operation in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, an impoverished southwestern province deficient in medical facilities.

“I cannot forget the horrific beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan,” he told Arab News. “Dozens of people were dying and even their blood relatives were afraid of touching their bodies.”

Jattak, who for two decades worked for Edhi Foundation, a Pakistani charity that operates the world’s largest volunteer ambulance services, formed a dedicated team of 45 that ferried coronavirus patients from distant areas of the province to clinics and buried those who did not survive.

“I helped the bereaved families bury their loved ones who died due to the coronavirus without charging them anything,” he said.

Although official figures show that 377 out of 35,500 people who had contracted COVID-19 in Balochistan had died, Jattak said he had personally interred more than 600 people.

“Many people in Quetta and other districts of Balochistan were afraid of getting themselves tested for the virus due to false information about the process,” Dr. Waseem Baig, media coordinator for the provincial health department, told Arab News. “Many deaths were not registered in our data and people buried their loved ones who exhibited clear COVID-19 symptoms without informing the administration.”

Jattak and his team navigated this environment, undeterred by the danger. And the paramedic refused to back down despite testing positive for the coronavirus twice and developing medical complications.

“My job will continue,” he said, “until this virus is fully eliminated from the country.”

His family has many times asked him to quit, but to no avail.

“God has given him a brave soul and he cannot stop serving the people at such a critical juncture,” Jattak’s daughter, who only identified herself by her first name, Mahnoor, said.

Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi, the director general of the provincial health department, called the Coronavirus Rescue Operation leader an “unsung hero.”

And that is also how Jattak’s team sees him.

For Abdul Rehman, a 27-year-old member of the task force, it was his senior’s example that made him stay on duty.

“When I tested positive for COVID-19, my family put immense pressure on me to quit the job,” he said. “I refused to give up the sacred duty since I had seen Babul Khan Jattak in the field and how he helped people with dedication.”

Topics: Pakistan COVID-19

Rakayb Jubbah: An authentic Saudi desert experience in Hail
People on the first trip included visitors from Spain, the US and Tunisia. Saudi influencer Ibtisam Azzam was also one of the participants in the first trip. (Supplied)
Somaliland’s leader makes pitch for autonomy in Washington
Somaliland’s leader makes pitch for autonomy in Washington
Russian spies in spotlight over Ukraine shortcomings
Russian spies in spotlight over Ukraine shortcomings
What We Are Reading Today: Robespierre: The Man Who Divides Us the Most
What We Are Reading Today: Robespierre: The Man Who Divides Us the Most
Turkish medical workers strike for better pay, safer work
Turkish medical workers strike for better pay, safer work

