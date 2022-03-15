You are here

  • Home
  • Loud explosions heard in center of Ukraine capital Kyiv
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Loud explosions heard in center of Ukraine capital Kyiv

Loud explosions heard in center of Ukraine capital Kyiv
Fighting has intensified in recent days around Kyiv, which is almost completely surrounded by Russian forces that invaded Ukraine on February 24. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bq5y5

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Loud explosions heard in center of Ukraine capital Kyiv

Loud explosions heard in center of Ukraine capital Kyiv
  • Explosions are sometimes caused by air defense weaponry
  • There were no immediate statements from official sources
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

KYIV: At least three powerful explosions were heard in the center of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv Tuesday morning, AFP journalists said, although the cause was not immediately known.
An AFP journalist also saw a column of smoke rising in the distance, but was unable to get there due to a night curfew which is in effect until 0500 GMT.
Explosions are sometimes caused by air defense weaponry.
There were no immediate statements from official sources.
Fighting has intensified in recent days around Kyiv, which is almost completely surrounded by Russian forces that invaded Ukraine on February 24.
More than half of Kyiv’s three million inhabitants have fled the city since the start of the Russian offensive.
Several deaths and injuries were reported on Monday after air strikes on different parts of the capital.
Fierce fighting has been going on for several days between Russian and Ukrainian forces on the northwest outskirts of Kyiv.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv explosion

Related

An anti-war protester interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV Channel One on Monday (March 14), holding up a sign behind the studio presenter and shouting slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine. (Reuters)
Media
Protester interrupts Russian TV news with anti-war poster
Russian spies in spotlight over Ukraine shortcomings
World
Russian spies in spotlight over Ukraine shortcomings

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin to be deported to Germany: US media

In this file photo taken on May 9, 2019 Anna Sorokin is led away after being sentenced in Manhattan Supreme Court following her conviction last month on multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on May 9, 2019 Anna Sorokin is led away after being sentenced in Manhattan Supreme Court following her conviction last month on multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services. (AFP)
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin to be deported to Germany: US media

In this file photo taken on May 9, 2019 Anna Sorokin is led away after being sentenced in Manhattan Supreme Court following her conviction last month on multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services. (AFP)
  • Sorokin was sentenced to between four and 12 years in prison but was released in February 2021 for good behavior, only to be arrested again the next month for overstaying her visa
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Fake heiress Anna “Delvey” Sorokin, who was jailed in 2019 for scamming hundreds of thousands of dollars from hotels, banks and friends, and who inspired a hit series on Netflix, was to be extradited to Germany on Monday, US media said.
The 31-year-old Russian-German citizen managed in 2016 and 2017 to deceive New York’s elites by posing as a wealthy heiress, when in fact she was the daughter of a truck driver originally from the suburbs of Moscow.
Sorokin, who carried out her scams under the assumed name of “Anna Delvey,” was due to be put on a flight to Frankfurt later Monday after being released from a detention center in the State of New York, said the tabloid New York Post, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Sorokin was sentenced to between four and 12 years in prison but was released in February 2021 for good behavior, only to be arrested again the next month for overstaying her visa. She was held in a facility by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, or ICE.
An ICE spokesperson told AFP Monday that Sorokin “remains in ICE custody pending removal,” without providing further details.
Capable of weaving skilful lies with extraordinary aplomb, the young woman posed as a German heiress with a fortune of $60 million, allowing her to obtain tens of thousands of dollars in loans from several banks.
Between November 2016 and August 2017, she traveled for free by private jet, lived on credit in Manhattan hotels, without ever paying anything, according to the New York justice department, which estimated her frauds were worth around $275,000.
The daughter of a Russian truck driver and a tradeswoman who emigrated to Germany in 2007, Sorokin, who arrived in New York in 2013, had even tried to obtain a loan of $22 million dollars to launch a select club in Manhattan.
Her incredible story seduced television producer Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal“) who made it into a mini-series for on Netflix “Inventing Anna,” with Julia Garner in the title role. According to media reports, Sorokin received $320,000 dollars from the streaming giant.
 

Topics: Anna Sorokin Germany

Related

Special Why female CEOs can be just as corrupt as men
Business & Economy
Why female CEOs can be just as corrupt as men
Fake German heiress faces sentencing in NY fraud case
World
Fake German heiress faces sentencing in NY fraud case

Abramovich jet lands in Turkey after Russian oligarch seen in Israel

Sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich sits in a VIP lounge before a jet linked to him took off for Istanbul from Ben Gurion international airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, March 14, 2022. (REUTERS)
Sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich sits in a VIP lounge before a jet linked to him took off for Istanbul from Ben Gurion international airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, March 14, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

Abramovich jet lands in Turkey after Russian oligarch seen in Israel

Sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich sits in a VIP lounge before a jet linked to him took off for Istanbul from Ben Gurion international airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, March 14, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, is the site of the head office of AB Grup Holding, a company run by Muhsin Bayrak, who has publicly expressed interest in buying Premier League club Chelsea from Abramovich
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM/ISTANBUL: A jet linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich arrived in Istanbul from Israel on Monday, shortly after he was seen in Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport.
Abramovich was among seven Russian billionaires added to a British sanctions list last week to try to isolate President Vladimir Putin over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. European Union diplomats have embraced a similar move.
The Russian oligarch, who also holds Israeli and Portuguese citizenship, has denied having close ties to Putin.
A photograph obtained by Reuters showed Abramovich, the owner of Britain’s Chelsea soccer club, sitting in Tel Aviv airport’s VIP lounge with a face mask pulled down over his chin. Reuters could not verify whether he boarded the flight.
A person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters the plane used by Abramovich flew into Ben Gurion late on Sunday from Moscow. Flight-tracking website FLIGHTRADAR24 said the aircraft, which has the tail number LX-RAY and is a large Gulfstream business jet, on Monday landed in Istanbul after leaving Israel.
It was not scheduled to fly on from Istanbul after landing and remained there, according to a source citing flight plans. The plane had also been in Turkey last week, according to tracking data.
Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, is the site of the head office of AB Grup Holding, a company run by Muhsin Bayrak, who has publicly expressed interest in buying Premier League club Chelsea from Abramovich.
Bayrak has interests in construction, energy and real estate, and has said he was talking to Abramovich about the sale process.
Abramovich said last week he was selling the London club, but that sale is now on hold with Chelsea operating under a special government license, and the Premier League board has disqualified him as a club director.
A British transport ministry source said on Friday that Britain was searching out helicopters and jets belonging to the sanctioned oligarchs.
Multiple properties including opulent yachts worth hundreds of millions of dollars have been seized by authorities in Europe in recent days.
According to tracking sites Marine Traffic and Vessel Finder, Abramovich’s $600 million yacht Solaris had been off Montenegro heading to Istanbul. But by 2030 GMT the vessel’s status changed to “awaiting orders” and its destination was removed
NATO member Turkey has close ties with both Kyiv and Moscow and has balanced its criticism of the invasion of Ukraine with its opposition to Western sanctions on Moscow. Russia calls its movement of troops into Ukraine a “special military operation.”

CALL FOR SANCTIONS
In an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 on Friday, Victoria Nuland, the US undersecretary of state for political affairs, said Washington was asking Israel to join in financial and export sanctions against Russia.
Speaking in Slovakia, which borders Ukraine, visiting Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Israel “will not be a route to bypass sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and other Western countries.”
Lapid did not say directly whether Israel was considering its own sanctions. But he said the foreign ministry was “coordinating the issue together with partners including the Bank of Israel, the Finance Ministry, the Economy Ministry, the Airports Authority, the Energy Ministry, and others.”
Asked for further details, the Bank of Israel said in a statement to Reuters that it was “constantly monitoring developments in the payments systems, the markets, and the financial system.”
Any Israeli sanctions could complicate efforts by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to mediate the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. He held talks in Moscow with Putin on March 5 and has spoken several times by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
A senior Israeli official said Abramovich was not involved in Israel’s mediation efforts.
Sympathy for Ukraine is strong in Israel. The country’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem said on Thursday that it had suspended a strategic partnership with Abramovich after Britain’s move against him.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Roman Abramovich Turkey Israel

Related

US expresses ‘deep concerns’ on Russia-China ‘alignment’
World
US expresses ‘deep concerns’ on Russia-China ‘alignment’
An anti-war protester interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV Channel One on Monday (March 14), holding up a sign behind the studio presenter and shouting slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine. (Reuters)
Media
Protester interrupts Russian TV news with anti-war poster

US expresses ‘deep concerns’ on Russia-China ‘alignment’

US expresses ‘deep concerns’ on Russia-China ‘alignment’
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

US expresses ‘deep concerns’ on Russia-China ‘alignment’

US expresses ‘deep concerns’ on Russia-China ‘alignment’
  • Moscow and Beijing have drawn closer in what Washington sees as an increasingly hostile alliance of the authoritarian nuclear powers
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States expressed concern Monday about “alignment” between Russia and China, after high-ranking US and Chinese officials met for seven hours on the Ukraine war and other security issues.
“We do have deep concerns about China’s alignment with Russia,” a senior US official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding: “It was a very candid conversation.”
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Yang Jiechi, the Chinese Communist Party’s chief diplomat, met in a Rome hotel for what a White House readout described as a “substantial” session.
The White House said the two officials also “underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the United States and China.”
Moscow and Beijing have drawn closer in what Washington sees as an increasingly hostile alliance of the authoritarian nuclear powers.
Sullivan’s meeting with the top Chinese diplomat was planned weeks ago, officials say, but the encounter took on new importance against the backdrop of President Vladimir Putin’s onslaught against Ukrainian cities.
The officials were also meeting a day after US media reported that Russia has asked China for military and economic assistance as its troops struggle to make ground in Ukraine and its economy faces devastation from Western sanctions.
The New York Times, citing unnamed US officials, said there was no indication whether China had responded, but China has so far sent mixed signals on Russia’s bloody invasion and US officials say the jury is still out on how Beijing will act.
Washington hopes Beijing can use its influence on Putin. And while Beijing does not back Western sanctions, the White House is pressuring the economic giant at minimum to refrain from rescuing Russia from potential default or sending weaponry.
“We’ve communicated very clearly to Beijing, that we won’t stand by,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said. “We will not allow any country to compensate Russia for its losses.”
“We are watching very closely the extent to which... (China) or any other country for that matter provides any form of support, whether that’s material support, economic support,” he said.
Price also stressed China’s “tremendous leverage” over Russia and said “China could do more than probably many other countries to bring an end to this senseless violence, to this brutality, to Putin’s premeditated war.”
Beijing refused to directly address the reports, instead accusing Washington of maliciously spreading “disinformation” over China’s role in the Ukraine war.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told journalists Monday that China had “played a constructive role in urging peace and calling for negotiations.”
The senior US official told reporters that in addition to Ukraine, Sullivan and Yang discussed North Korea, which is ramping up missile tests, and tension over Taiwan, which is run as an independent country but is claimed by China.
The official described the talks as reflecting the “intensity” of the current atmosphere and that it was important to have “a candid, direct exchange of views.”
“We believe that it is important to keep open lines of communication between the United States and China, especially on areas where we disagree,” the official said.

Topics: Russia-China US

Related

Russian spies in spotlight over Ukraine shortcomings
World
Russian spies in spotlight over Ukraine shortcomings
Special Some 700 troops, half of them from NATO countries, took part in an air force exercise at an airbase in Ukraine in October 2018. (AFP/File Photo) graphic
World
How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine breathed new life into NATO

UK to end all COVID-19 travel rules ahead of Easter break

UK to end all COVID-19 travel rules ahead of Easter break
Updated 15 March 2022
AP

UK to end all COVID-19 travel rules ahead of Easter break

UK to end all COVID-19 travel rules ahead of Easter break
  • The news was welcomed by UK airlines such as Virgin Atlantic and British Airways
Updated 15 March 2022
AP

LONDON: Britain’s government said Monday all remaining coronavirus measures for travelers, including passenger locator forms and the requirement that unvaccinated people be tested for COVID-19 before and after their arrivals, will end Friday to make going on holiday easier for the Easter school vacation.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the changes will mean people “can travel just like in the good old days.”
The passenger locator forms require people to fill in travel details, their address in the UK and their vaccination status.
The news was welcomed by UK airlines such as Virgin Atlantic and British Airways, which said they are beginning to ease mask wearing requirements on some routes.
The announcement came as coronavirus infections were rising in all four parts of the UK — England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — for the first time since the end of January. The latest government figures released Monday showed that there were more than 444,000 new cases recorded in the past seven days, up 48 percent from the week before.
The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 is also going up, though it is still well below the peak recorded in January. Scientists say many of the new infections in England were a more transmissible sub-variant of the omicron variant.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the rise in infections was “to be expected” as people socialize more after all domestic coronavirus restrictions, including the legal requirement for anyone who tested positive to self isolate, came to an end Feb. 24.
“We will continue monitoring and tracking potential new variants, and keep a reserve of measures which can be rapidly deployed if needed to keep us safe,” Javid said.

Topics: UK COVID-19 Travel restrictions

Related

UK COVID-19 cases hit record high for second day
World
UK COVID-19 cases hit record high for second day
No increased risk of death from UK COVID-19 variant: Studies
World
No increased risk of death from UK COVID-19 variant: Studies

WikiLeaks’ Assange denied permission to appeal extradition decision at UK Supreme Court

WikiLeaks’ Assange denied permission to appeal extradition decision at UK Supreme Court
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

WikiLeaks’ Assange denied permission to appeal extradition decision at UK Supreme Court

WikiLeaks’ Assange denied permission to appeal extradition decision at UK Supreme Court
  • The US wants Assange to face trial on 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of US military records and diplomatic cables
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been denied permission to appeal at Britain’s Supreme Court against a decision to extradite him to the United States, the court said on Monday.
While Assange’s extradition must still be approved by the government, Monday’s decision deals a serious blow to Assange’s effort to fight his deportation from Britain in the courts.
US authorities want Australian-born Assange, 50, to face trial on 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.
In December, the High Court in London overturned a lower court’s ruling that he should not be extradited because his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide, and on Monday the Supreme Court itself said it would not hear a challenge to that ruling.
“The application has been refused by the Supreme Court and the reason given is that application did not raise an arguable point of law,” a spokesperson for Britain’s Supreme Court said.
The extradition decision will now need to be ratified by interior minister Priti Patel, after which Assange can try to challenge the decision by judicial review. A judicial review involves a judge examining the legitimacy of a public body’s decision.
An interior ministry spokesperson said it would not be appropriate to comment on the court’s decision.
The High Court had accepted a package of assurances given by the United States, including that Assange would not be held in a so-called “ADX” maximum security prison in Colorado and that he could be transferred to Australia to serve his sentence if convicted.
Assange’s lawyers said the decision to extradite Assange based on those pledges was “highly disturbing.”
“We regret that the opportunity has not been taken to consider the troubling circumstances in which Requesting States can provide caveated guarantees after the conclusion of a full evidential hearing,” Assange’s lawyers said in a statement on Monday.

Topics: Julian Assange

Related

In this file photo taken on May 19, 2017, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he speaks on the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador in London. (AFP)
World
Brother fears Assange may not survive US prosecution
WikiLeaks founder Assange one step closer to extradition to United States
World
WikiLeaks founder Assange one step closer to extradition to United States

Latest updates

Loud explosions heard in center of Ukraine capital Kyiv
Loud explosions heard in center of Ukraine capital Kyiv
Rakayb Jubbah: An authentic Saudi desert experience in Hail
People on the first trip included visitors from Spain, the US and Tunisia. Saudi influencer Ibtisam Azzam was also one of the participants in the first trip. (Supplied)
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin to be deported to Germany: US media
In this file photo taken on May 9, 2019 Anna Sorokin is led away after being sentenced in Manhattan Supreme Court following her conviction last month on multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services. (AFP)
Abramovich jet lands in Turkey after Russian oligarch seen in Israel
Sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich sits in a VIP lounge before a jet linked to him took off for Istanbul from Ben Gurion international airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, March 14, 2022. (REUTERS)
Protester interrupts Russian TV news with anti-war poster
An anti-war protester interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV Channel One on Monday (March 14), holding up a sign behind the studio presenter and shouting slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine. (Reuters)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.