New Valentino collection designed to attract the young generation


The new collection presented Maison’s signature codes such as the stud and the V logo signature in the Valentino Garavani universe. (AN Photo)

The new collection presented Maison’s signature codes such as the stud and the V logo signature in the Valentino Garavani universe. (AN Photo)

The brand brought back the gladiator strappy sandals with a twist, as they added their One Stud design into the sandals making them look luxurious yet edgy. (Supplied)

The new collection speaks to younger generations with its bright colors and brought back the jeans handbag that was popular in the 90’s. (Supplied)

The Valentino Garavani One Stud bag, which is crafted in soft Nappa leather, is distinguished by bold and brilliant colors of Lime, Ultra Marine, Prune, Gingerbread, Blossom Pale Yellow, Nero, and Ivory. (Supplied)

The Valentino Garavani One Stud bag, which is crafted in soft Nappa leather, is distinguished by bold and brilliant colors of Lime, Ultra Marine, Prune, Gingerbread, Blossom Pale Yellow, Nero, and Ivory. (Supplied)

The Valentino Garavani One Stud bag, which is crafted in soft Nappa leather, is distinguished by bold and brilliant colors of Lime, Ultra Marine, Prune, Gingerbread, Blossom Pale Yellow, Nero, and Ivory. (Supplied)

The Valentino Garavani One Stud bag, which is crafted in soft Nappa leather, is distinguished by bold and brilliant colors of Lime, Ultra Marine, Prune, Gingerbread, Blossom Pale Yellow, Nero, and Ivory. (Supplied)
RIYADH: The Valentino Rendez-Vous Spring/Summer 2022 collection pop-up opened in Riyadh’s Kingdom Mall on Tuesday, presenting the label’s signature codes such as the stud and the V logo.

The pop-up pays tribute to the collection's contrast of couture and urban, connecting the formal with the everyday.

A see-through structure with LED walls creates a futuristic ambiance, while the concrete floor adds an industrial feel and adds to the collection's motif of going from indoor to outdoor.

The “One Stud” bag in nappa leather stands out for its bold and unusual palette: Lime, ultramarine, prune, gingerbread, blossom pale yellow, nero, and ivory.

The new collection speaks to younger generations with its bright colors, and even resurrects the denim handbag that was popular in the 1990s.

The “Roman Stud” bag is a modern take on the maison’s history. It has a soft, structured texture and a series of bright and oversized studs across the bag's face.

The “One Stud” heels and sandals, as well as the “Rockstud” heels and strappy sandals, put a contemporary spin on a traditional style. They come in a variety of vivid and classic colors.

Gladiator strappy sandals are back with a twist, with the label adding its “One Stud” design to the sandals to make them look luxurious yet edgy.

Fashion editor and art director Athba Al-Maghlouth visited the pop-up and said the new collection was appealing to younger customers because of its color and fresh designs.

“This Valentino collection is relatable to the younger generation and it is a kind of democratized couture, in the sense where it is made more wearable with keeping the codes of Valentino as a designer, like a stud and the V logo. It is a very beautiful collection,” she told Arab News.

She described the new collection as contemporary and one that fitted a city lifestyle, with different summery shades and simple designs that were suitable for everyday use, ones that would be accepted by younger people.

The Valentino Rendez-Vous Spring/Summer 2022 pop-up will be at Kingdom Mall until March 30.

Topics: Valentino SS22 Collection Kingdom Mall Riyadh

