You are here

  • Home
  • Commodities update — Oil prices up ahead of Fed; soybean climbs; China shares wobble

Commodities update — Oil prices up ahead of Fed; soybean climbs; China shares wobble

Commodities update — Oil prices up ahead of Fed; soybean climbs; China shares wobble
Brent futures were up 83 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $100.74 a barrel at 0120 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, rose 58 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $97.02 a barrel. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2wfqp

Updated 10 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities update — Oil prices up ahead of Fed; soybean climbs; China shares wobble

Commodities update — Oil prices up ahead of Fed; soybean climbs; China shares wobble
Updated 10 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, bouncing back after earlier falling more than $1 a barrel, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to dominate volatile trading with cease-fire talks the latest market trigger. 

Brent crude rose by $2.55, or 2.6 percent, at $102.46 a barrel at 0923 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, added $1.34, or 1.4 percent, at $97.78 a barrel.

Both contracts had earlier declined more than $1, with Brent falling to $98.86 a barrel and WTI easing to $94.90 a barrel.

Reduced exports could see loss of up to 3 million bpd of Russian oil, says IEA

Up to three million barrels per day of Russian oil and products may not find their way to market beginning in April in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday, as sanctions bite and buyers hold off.

“Of the cutback, we see a reduction in total exports of 2.5 million bpd, of which crude accounts for 1.5 million bpd and products 1 million bpd,” the IEA said in its monthly oil report.

Additionally, it projected lower Russian domestic demand for oil products.

Japan sets date for auction of oil from reserve

Meanwhile, Japan will hold an auction on April 8 to sell about 1.89 million barrels, or 300,000 kiloliters, of oil from its national reserve, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

Supply will be available to winning bidders from May 20, the ministry said in a statement.

Totalenergies says it withdraws from Myanmar

TotalEnergies on Wednesday said PTTEP International, a subsidiary of the Thai national energy company PTT, would take over equity stakes in local units and resume some of its operations in Myanmar.


The French oil and gas giant in January announced its decision to withdraw from the Asian country.

India's first-half March fuel sales rise

Indian state fuel retailers posted robust growth in gasoline and gasoil sales in the first half of March, preliminary fuel sales data showed on Wednesday, as consumers and dealers topped tanks ahead on the likelihood of a fuel price hike after March 10.

The state retailers sold 3.53 million tons of gasoil from March 1 to 15, up 32.8 percent from last month, the data showed. Sales of gasoline were 1.24 million tons in the same period, up 18.8 percent from last month.

Wheat, corn ease while soybean climbs

US wheat and corn futures eased on Wednesday, as Ukrainian officials gave upbeat assessments of their peace talks with Russia, lifting the likelihood of the Black Sea region opening up soon for grain exports.

Soybeans rose on firm edible oil prices and as the market closely monitored drought conditions in South America, fueling concerns of tight supply.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade Wv1 was down 0.24 percent at $11.51-1/2 a bushel, as of 0408 GMT, after rising more than 5 percent in the previous session.

Corn Cv1 dropped 0.46 percent to $7.54-1/2 a bushel, while soybeans Sv1 rose 0.63 percent to $16.69-1/4 a bushel. 

Asian share markets up

Asian share markets rose on Wednesday, with investors’ eyes on volatile oil prices, Ukraine-Russia peace talks, and the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to raise rates for the first time in three years and give guidance on future tightening.

The rise in Asian shares came a day after mainland and Hong Kong equity indexes had tumbled in reaction to spiking coronavirus infections in China and fading expectations for a rate cut by the People’s Bank of China.

Investor sentiment remained weak, however. And the strong early rebound in China’s CSI300 index had evaporated by late morning on Wednesday, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also trimmed gains.

The Hang Seng was last up 1.7 percent after opening 3.6 percent higher, while the CSI300 was down 0.6 percent from a rise of nearly 1.9 percent earlier.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8 percent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: Oil energy commodity

Ukraine's government launches official website for crypto donations: Crypto Moves

Ukraine's government launches official website for crypto donations: Crypto Moves
Crypto currency background with various of shiny silver and golden physical cryptocurrencies symbol coins, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, zcash, ripple. Shutterstock
Updated 35 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Ukraine's government launches official website for crypto donations: Crypto Moves

Ukraine's government launches official website for crypto donations: Crypto Moves
  • Short-term selling by investors has prevented Bitcoin and other digital assets from making sustainable gains
Updated 35 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: The Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation has launched the official “Aid For Ukraine” website to raise funds in cryptocurrency to support the country's armed forces and humanitarian aid programs in its war against Russia.

The crypto donation platform is in partnership with staking service provider Everstake and crypto exchange FTX, Bitcoin.com reported.

Mykhailo Fedorov, vice prime minister of Ukraine, tweeted on Monday confirming that the official website had been launched.

“Aid For Ukraine is cooperating with the cryptocurrency exchange FTX which converts crypto funds received into fiat and sends the donations to the National Bank of Ukraine,” the new donation website said.

“This marks the first-ever instance of a cryptocurrency exchange directly cooperating with a public financial entity to provide a conduit for crypto donations.”

The website lists crypto addresses, in addition to the Ukrainian government bank account information for the donation.

Donors can send several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Polkadot, Solana, Dogecoin, and Monero.

The donation site indicates that the community has raised more than $50 million, according to Bitcoin.com.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 4.94 percent to $40,303 at 11:50 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,678, up by 6.26 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news:

The sudden rise in Bitcoin on Wednesday pulled the largest cryptocurrency out of the narrow range it had spent most of the past week.

Bitcoin has spent the past few days mired in its narrowest trading range since October 2020, a phenomenon that some market watchers attribute to long-term holders of the coin stepping in to buy whenever the token drops.

Meanwhile, short-term selling by investors has prevented Bitcoin and other digital assets from making sustainable gains, Bloomberg reported.

 

Topics: economy Russia Ukraine cryptocurrency cryptocurrencies bitcoin ether Dogecoin Ethereum

Related

Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
Business & Economy
Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes

Iran plans to propel LNG exports amid Russian-Ukraine war

Iran plans to propel LNG exports amid Russian-Ukraine war
Updated 4 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Iran plans to propel LNG exports amid Russian-Ukraine war

Iran plans to propel LNG exports amid Russian-Ukraine war
Updated 4 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Iran is planning to restore schemes to enter the liquefied natural gas, or LNG, market and propel exports, Bloomberg reported. 

This comes as Europe is trying to reduce dependency on Russia and could therefore potentially end sanctions on the Middle Eastern country.

Accordingly, government-owned natural oil and gas producer National Iranian Oil Co. has invited investors to submit proposals for building small LNG units. 

The size, timeline, or location of the potential LNG units are yet to be disclosed.

Europe’s benchmark gas futures hit a record 345 euros a megawatt hour last week. The continent is on the search for alternative gas sources.

Iran has the second biggest gas reserves globally; however, entering the LNG market could be somewhat difficult as the country will need multi-billion-dollar facilities that can turn gas into a liquified form for shipment worldwide.

Eight previous Iranian LNG export schemes were hindered due to sanctions or capital constraints. 

The sanctions on the Islamic Republic are set to ease if the 2015 nuclear deal is restored.

Topics: Iran Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Russia Ukraine

Related

Italy stops funding for $21bn Arctic LNG 2 project
Business & Economy
Italy stops funding for $21bn Arctic LNG 2 project
Ford to produce 2m EVs annually; Germany places a $1.6bn non-Russian LNG order: NRG matters
Business & Economy
Ford to produce 2m EVs annually; Germany places a $1.6bn non-Russian LNG order: NRG matters

Mercedes launches battery plant in EV push; Italy’s ERG dedicates $3.2bn to double green power capacity: NRG matters

Mercedes launches battery plant in EV push; Italy’s ERG dedicates $3.2bn to double green power capacity: NRG matters
Updated 27 min 9 sec ago
REEM WALID 

Mercedes launches battery plant in EV push; Italy’s ERG dedicates $3.2bn to double green power capacity: NRG matters

Mercedes launches battery plant in EV push; Italy’s ERG dedicates $3.2bn to double green power capacity: NRG matters
Updated 27 min 9 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: On the macro level, the rippling effect of the war between Russia and Ukraine is lingering.

Countries like Iran are reconsidering plans to take advantage of the war while the EU is taking strict measures to shield affected consumers and businesses.

On the micro level, firms such as Mercedes, Northvolt, and ERG are pursuing initiatives amid a global EV and green push.

Looking at the bigger picture

  • Iran is planning to restore schemes to enter the liquefied natural gas, or LNG, market and propel exports, Bloomberg reported. This comes as Europe is trying to reduce dependency on Russia and will potentially end sanctions on the Middle Eastern country.
  • EU finance ministers have agreed to help cushion the impact of rising energy costs on consumers and companies by subsidizing household fuel prices and providing other support, Reuters reported, citing Bruno le Marie, the French finance minister.

Through a micro lens 

  • German multinational automotive corporation Mercedes-Benz Group AG has launched a battery facility in Alabama as it plans to assemble electric SUVs near the plant in the few months to come, Bloomberg reported. The move is mainly attributed to the fact the car maker is trying to keep pace with rival Tesla Inc. in the US electric vehicle market.
  • Swedish battery developer and manufacturer Northolt has planned for its third gigafactory, in Germany, which is set to produce its first lithium-ion batteries by 2025, CNBC reported. The plant is projected to have a potential production capacity of 60 GW hours yearly, which could cater to an estimated one million electric vehicles, CNBC reported.
  • Leading wind operator in Italy ERG has dedicated 2.9 billion euros ($3.2 billion) to  double green power capacity over the next five years, Reuters reported. This comes as ERG aims to expand its footprint in Europe and boost its earnings.
Topics: Mercedes Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Electric Vehicle

Related

Mumbai becomes first South Asian city to set 2050 net-zero deadline; Italy may borrow more as war hits economy: NRG matters
Business & Economy
Mumbai becomes first South Asian city to set 2050 net-zero deadline; Italy may borrow more as war hits economy: NRG matters

UK’s energy strategy will be set out next week, PM Johnson says

UK’s energy strategy will be set out next week, PM Johnson says
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a press conference. Shutterstock
Updated 46 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

UK’s energy strategy will be set out next week, PM Johnson says

UK’s energy strategy will be set out next week, PM Johnson says
  • He stressed the need to double the pace of construction of wind farms
Updated 46 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON : British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that a new national energy strategy will be set out next week as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to drive up energy prices.


“What (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is doing in Ukraine is causing global uncertainty and a spike in the price of oil, that feeds through to the forecourts in the UK and everybody can see the effect of the increase in gas prices,” Johnson said during a visit to the middle east on Wednesday.


“Next week, we’re going to be setting out the energy strategy for the UK, massive jump forward on renewables, more nuclear, using our own hydrocarbons more effectively, also looking at what we can do to source hydrocarbons from places other than Russia.”


He stressed the need to double the pace of construction of wind farms.

Topics: economy UK Energy crisis Oil Russia Ukraine gas Russia

Related

LNG market supply-demand balance to remain tight in 2022: Shell
Business & Economy
LNG market supply-demand balance to remain tight in 2022: Shell

TASI rebounds following plunge as Saudi GDP rises: Opening bell

TASI rebounds following plunge as Saudi GDP rises: Opening bell
Updated 16 March 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI rebounds following plunge as Saudi GDP rises: Opening bell

TASI rebounds following plunge as Saudi GDP rises: Opening bell
Updated 16 March 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks climbed higher at the start of Wednesday as data showed a 3.2 percent growth in GDP in 2021, and oil prices nearly returned to their peak level.

Oil prices clawed back some of their losses earlier in the week, as Brent crude reached $102.44 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $98.41.

The main index, TASI, gained 0.46 percent to reach 12,464, and the parallel market, Nomu, traded 0.06 percent higher to reach 24,449, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Etihad Etisalat Co., Mobily, was the top gainer, climbing 9.88 percent, on the back of news that Emirates Telecommunication Group Co. attempted to acquire a majority stake in the company.

Saudi Electricity Co. slipped 9.92 percent to lead the faller, despite reporting a 375 percent jump in profit to SR14 billion ($3.7 billion) in 2021.

Leading Saudi utility provider ACWA Power Co. traded up 0.74 percent, after it reported a 17 percent drop in profit to SR744 million in 2021.

In the financial sector, the Saudi National Bank, or SNB, rose 0.29 percent, and Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank Al Rajhi gained 0.66 percent.

The shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, edged up 0.65 percent.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

Related

Update Saudi GDP in 2021 rose by the highest rate since 2015 on non-oil activities
Business & Economy
Saudi GDP in 2021 rose by the highest rate since 2015 on non-oil activities
Special UAE and Saudi Arabia lead Arab nations in 2022 Global Soft Power Index
Media
UAE and Saudi Arabia lead Arab nations in 2022 Global Soft Power Index

Latest updates

Ukraine's government launches official website for crypto donations: Crypto Moves
Ukraine's government launches official website for crypto donations: Crypto Moves
Al-Taawoun progress: 5 things learned from AFC Champions League play-off matches
Al-Taawoun progress: 5 things learned from AFC Champions League play-off matches
Iran plans to propel LNG exports amid Russian-Ukraine war
Iran plans to propel LNG exports amid Russian-Ukraine war
Aramco ladies golf tourney tees off with 108 top global players
Aramco ladies golf tourney tees off with 108 top global players
British PM, Johnson, arrives in the UAE
British PM, Johnson, arrives in the UAE

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.