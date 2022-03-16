Ukraine’s child refugees a huge challenge for host countries

You are here

Ukrainian Jewish refugees who fled the war in their country take refuge in a hangar complex in Moldova’s capital Chisinau. (AFP)
  • According to figures released by UNICEF on Tuesday, children account for about half of the more than 3 million Ukrainians who have fled their country
  • New arrivals are expected to overwhelm underfunded and poorly managed public schools in tiny Moldova
CHISINAU, Moldova: Thousands of Ukrainian children who have found shelter in hastily converted housing facilities across central and eastern Europe are struggling to come to terms with their new reality as refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of their country.
According to figures released by UNICEF on Tuesday, children account for about half of the more than 3 million Ukrainians who have fled their country, mostly for Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova, since the invasion began on Feb. 24.
Countries bordering Ukraine have provided sanctuary to a seemingly unending flow of refugees, and their authorities are facing the additional, monumental task of providing long-term mental care to traumatized Ukrainian children.
Over the past 20 days an average of 55 children have been fleeing Ukraine every minute and the trend is unlikely to change as Russian forces continue their advance. New arrivals are expected to overwhelm underfunded and poorly managed public schools in tiny Moldova, but also in relatively affluent Poland — the fifth-most populous member state of the European Union — where classes are held in Polish, which most Ukrainians do not speak.
Psychologists say young Ukrainian refugees appear unable to comprehend the longer-term nature of their absence from home and separation from their fathers, who are forbidden to leave Ukraine in order to fight in the war.
Some insist they are on a short vacation or a school break, said Irina Purcari, a school psychologist working with Ukrainian children at the biggest refugee center in Moldova’s capital, Chisinau.
Upon arriving at the center, “most children are alarmed, reluctant to make contact,” Purcari said. ”But we take the first steps to win them over and lower their anxiety levels.”
Purcari said children speak of their fathers “not in the context of hostilities,” possibly as a way create a sense of calm and feel that their life is in order.
For 34 year-old Ukrainian Tamara Bercuta, her first full night’s sleep after many weeks happened on Monday when she and her children arrived in Chisinau. She watched her 10 year-old daughter and 4 year-old son draw in a corner of the town’s biggest refugee center that has been converted into a play area. Like many other children, her son first reached for crayons in the colors of his country’s flag — blue and yellow.
“It is very bad when there is a war, a (mortar) shell hit a roadblock, many people died,” Bercuta said, recalling the horrors she and her children had witnessed during their flight from Mykolayiv, the strategic Ukrainian city that witnessed fierce battles for days.
“At home I was afraid because we were constantly (hiding) in corridors and in the basement,” her daughter, Liliya, interjected.
In Poland, which has taken in more than 1.8 million refugees from Ukraine, there are growing concerns about how to integrate those who elected to stay rather to relocate to other countries as they have friends and family there.
Before Russia’s invasion, around 1.5 million Ukrainians lived in Poland.
On Wednesday, in Przemysl — a normally sleepy Polish border town of 60,000 — trains continued releasing scores of refugees.
Among them was 41-year-old Svitlana Bibikova, from the Kyiv region, with her three pre-teen children in tow. Along the way, she said, every noise, even the sound of the train braking, made her kids tremble with fear. Her 11-year-old daughter, Dasha, recalled the first morning back home when she was woken up by the sounds of exploding Russian rockets and mortars and how her “mother said that the war began.”
“We might stay here until it is over and then we will return home,” her 10-year-old sister, Arina, rushed to add.
Nadia Chernenko, 33, from the Dnipro region in central Ukraine, said she tried protecting her children by not mentioning the war and telling them that the loud booming sounds “were just firecrackers exploding and that everything will soon go back to normal.”
Still, she added, “I am afraid that they have been scarred” for life.
In a six-story business center in central Warsaw that serves as a home for the most vulnerable refugees, Irina Panasevicz, an Ukraine-born volunteer, said her days consisted of endless calls to day care facilities and schools to find places for newly arrived children.
“Kids have big problems to adapt in classrooms because classes are conducted in Polish and most children from Ukraine do not speak Polish,” Panasevicz said.
Despite the obstacles they face, Ukrainian children of different ages mingled and played in a long hallway outside Panasevicz’s office in the building they now call home.
For them, what was a normal childhood a few weeks ago has been supplanted by the fear of Russian soldiers.
“Russia is making war with Ukraine, we want Russia not to take us,” said 7-year-old Bogdan Kolesnik, wiggling nervously on his mother’s lap.
“We want to return home, but we do not know when that will be possible,” said 14-year-old Juna Berzika, as she sat with her mother Svitlana and a group of other women recounting the horror of escaping Ukraine and the fear of what male relatives left behind will face.

  • Virus curbs have slowly been eased in recent months, with visitors trickling back in since November to play golf at resorts
  • Vietnam also announced the resumption of 15 days’ visa-free travel for citizens from 13 countries
HANOI: Vietnam announced an end to quarantine for international travelers on Wednesday, as it seeks to restart its tourism industry after two years of strict COVID-19 restrictions.
The only virus requirement for visitors will be a negative coronavirus test, the country’s ministry of health said in a statement.
The communist state’s tourism sector was worth up to $32 billion a year before the pandemic, but it ground to a standstill during the pandemic as the government restricted travel.
Virus curbs have slowly been eased in recent months, with visitors trickling back in since November to play golf at resorts, under a bubble arrangement.
Vietnam also announced the resumption of 15 days’ visa-free travel for citizens from 13 countries: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Britain, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Belarus.
The country, which has a population of 97 million, is still reporting nearly 200,000 new COVID-19 cases a day as the omicron variant sweeps through.
But the health ministry says the situation “remains under control” with hospitalization and death rates staying low.
Officials attribute that to the high vaccination rate, with 98 percent of adults fully inoculated according to the health ministry.
The country is making efforts to roll out booster jabs to the population while preparing to vaccinate children and young teenagers.

  • Zelenskyy said Russian forces had been unable to move deeper into Ukrainian territory but had continued their heavy shelling of cities including Mariupol
  • Hopes for diplomatic progress rose after Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Ukraine realized it could not join NATO
KYIV: Russia’s military forces battered Ukraine’s capital region and other major cities in a bid to crush the resistance that has frustrated any hopes the Kremlin had for a lightning victory, while the two countries projected optimism for another round of scheduled talks Wednesday.
With Russia’s ground advance on Kyiv stalled despite the sustained bombardment, statements from the two sides suggested room for progress in their negotiations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said a neutral military status for Ukraine was being “seriously discussed,” while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Russia’s demands for ending the war as becoming “more realistic.”
Zelenskyy said Russian forces had been unable to move deeper into Ukrainian territory but had continued their heavy shelling of cities including Mariupol, a southern seaport that has been under attack for almost all of the nearly three-week war.
Kyiv residents huddled in homes and shelters amid a citywide curfew that runs until Thursday morning, as Russia rained shells on areas in and around the city. A 12-story apartment building in central Kyiv erupted in flames after being hit by shrapnel.
“Efforts are still needed, patience is needed,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation. “Any war ends with an agreement.”
British and US intelligence assessments supported the Ukrainian leader’s view of the fighting, saying Russian ground forces remained about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the center of Kyiv.
Hopes for diplomatic progress rose after Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Ukraine realized it could not join NATO, his most explicit acknowledgment that the goal, enshrined in Ukraine’s Constitution, was unlikely to be met. Russian President Vladimir Putin has long depicted Ukraine’s NATO aspirations as a threat to Russia, something the Western military alliance denies.
Lavrov welcomed Zelenskyy’s comment and said “the businesslike spirit” starting to surface in the talks “gives hope that we can agree on this issue.”
“A neutral status is being seriously discussed in connection with security guarantees,” Lavrov said Wednesday on Russian channel RBK TV. “There are concrete formulations that in my view are close to being agreed.”
Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said the sides were discussing a possible compromise idea for a future Ukraine with a smaller, non-aligned military.
Prospects of a diplomatic breakthrough were highly uncertain, however, with a gulf between Ukraine’s demand that the invading forces withdraw completely and Russia’s suspected war aim of replacing Kyiv’s Westward-looking government with pro-Moscow leadership.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak denied Russian claims Ukraine was open to adopting a model of neutrality comparable to Sweden or Austria’s. Podolyak said on Telegram that Ukraine needed powerful allies and “clearly defined security guarantees” to keep it safe.
Zelenskyy was preparing to make a direct appeal for more American help Wednesday in a rare speech by a foreign leader to the US Congress, with President Joe Biden set to announce $800 million in new military assistance to Ukraine, according to a White House official.
There was no immediate prospect of an end to the fighting that has upended Europe’s post-Cold War security order, driven millions from their homes in Ukraine and turned large parts of the country into war zones.
The UN says the number of people fleeing Ukraine amid Europe’s heaviest fighting since World War II has passed 3 million. The UN’s human rights body says 691 civilians have been killed and 1,143 injured, but acknowledges those numbers were likely an undercount.
The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday to try to obtain greater access for aid groups and increased protection of civilians.
Amid the vast humanitarian crisis caused by the war, the Red Cross has helped evacuate civilians from besieged areas and has delivered 200 tons of aid, including blankets, water and over 5,200 body bags to help “ensure the dead are treated in a dignified manner,”
Nowhere has suffered more than Mariupol, a strategic port city of 430,000 on the Sea of Azov that has been surrounded by Russian troops for two weeks. Local officials say missile strikes and shelling have killed more than 2,300 people and left residents struggling for food, water, heat and medicine.
A mass grave trench contains the bodies of children, and more corpses lie in streets and in a hospital basement awaiting someone to pick them up. With food running out and humanitarian aid unable to get in amid the constant bombardment, people burn scraps of furniture in makeshift grills to warm their hands and cook the little food still available.
In a sign of relief, 20,000 people managed to escape the city on Tuesday in 4,000 vehicles, according to Zelenskyy’s office.
But Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk expressed dismay Wednesday at reports that Russian forces had taken hundreds of people hostage at a Mariupol hospital and were using it as a firing position.
Regional leader Pavlo Kyrylenko said Russian troops forced about 400 people from nearby homes into the Regional Intensive Care Hospital and were using them and roughly 100 patients and staff as human shields by not allowing them to leave.
Doctors from other Mariupol hospitals made a video to tell the world about the horrors they’ve been seeing. “We don’t want to be heroes and martyrs posthumously,” one woman said. She said it was insufficient to refer to the patients being treated as wounded: “It’s torn off arms and legs, gouged out eyes, bodies torn into fragments, insides falling out.”
The artillery shrapnel that hit the 12-story apartment building in central Kyiv on Wednesday obliterated the top floor and ignited a fire that sent plumes of smoke over the area. Residents carried possessions and pets from the building as firefighters doused the flames amid a sea of rubble. The Kyiv emergencies agency said there were two victims, without saying if they were injured or killed.
Kyiv regional leader Oleksiy Kuleba said Russian forces had intensified fighting in the Kyiv suburbs and a highway leading west.
Across the capital region, “kindergartens, museums, churches, residential blocks and engineering infrastructure are suffering from the endless firing,” Kuleba said, and 12 towns around Kyiv were reported to be without water and six without heat.
He said Russian troops were trying to cut off transportation links to the capital and to destroy logistical capabilities while planning a wide-ranging attack to seize the capital.
Russian forces succeeded in occupying the city of Ivankiv, 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Kyiv, and control the surrounding region on the border with Belarus, Kuleba said.
In addition to airstrikes and shelling by ground forces, Russian naval ships fired overnight on a town south of Mariupol on the Azov Sea and another near Odesa on the Black Sea, according to local officials.
Ukraine also appeared to have successes, with satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC analyzed by The Associated Press showing helicopters and vehicles ablaze at the Russian-held Kherson International Airport and Air Base after a suspected Ukrainian strike on Tuesday.
Zelenskyy’s office said Ukrainian forces thwarted Russian efforts to enter Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which was pounded by almost non-stop strikes over the last 24 hours. A powerful explosion thundered across the city overnight.
Hospital workers in the city found themselves on two frontlines, battling COVID-19 in intensive care units as war raged outside. Air raid sirens go off multiple times daily, forcing fragile patients into the the Kharkiv Regional Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital’s makeshift bomb shelter, the hospital’s director, Dr. Pavel Nartov, said.
“Bombing takes place from morning into night. Thank god a bomb has not yet hit our hospital. But it could hit at any time,” Nartov told The Associated Press.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed Russian forces destroyed 111 Ukrainian aircraft, 160 drones and more than 1,000 tanks or other military vehicles since the start of what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.
The Russian military’s daily public statements on the war focus almost exclusively on fighting in the separatist-held Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and on Ukrainian military targets, without acknowledging attacks on civilians.
As the West tried to bolster Ukraine’s defenses while ratcheting up sanctions on Russia, defense ministers from NATO member nations met in Brussels on Wednesday ahead of an emergency summit of the military alliance next week.
Meanwhile the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia returned to Poland on Wednesday after a risky visit to Kyiv meant to show support for Ukraine. They went ahead with the hours-long train trip despite worries within the European Union about the security risks.

  • Countries with direct trade, tourism, and financial exposures would feel mounting pressure, the IMF said, citing a greater risk of unrest in some regions, from Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America to the Caucasus and Central Asia
WASHINGTON: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will affect the entire global economy by slowing growth and jacking up inflation, and could fundamentally reshape the global economic order in the longer term, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.
Beyond the human suffering and historic refugee flows, the war is boosting prices for food and energy, fueling inflation and eroding the value of incomes, while disrupting trade, supply chains and remittances in countries neighboring Ukraine, the IMF said in a post on its website.
It is also eroding business confidence and triggering uncertainty among investors that will depress asset prices, tighten financial conditions and could trigger capital outflows from emerging markets, it said.
“The conflict is a major blow to the global economy that will hurt growth and raise prices,” the IMF said.
IMF officials has already said they expect to lower the Fund’s previous forecast for 4.4 percent global economic growth in 2022. In Tuesday’s post, they suggested their regional growth forecasts would also be likely be revised downward.
The IMF is due to release updated forecasts on April 19.
Countries with direct trade, tourism, and financial exposures would feel mounting pressure, the IMF said, citing a greater risk of unrest in some regions, from Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America to the Caucasus and Central Asia.
At the same time, food insecurity was likely to further increase in parts of Africa and the Middle East, where countries like Egypt import 80 percent of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine.
In the longer term, it said, “the war may fundamentally alter the global economic and geopolitical order should energy trade shift, supply chains reconfigure, payment networks fragment, and countries rethink reserve currency holdings.”
The IMF predicted deep recessions in Ukraine and Russia, and said Europe could see disruptions in natural gas imports and wider supply-chain disruptions. Eastern Europe, which has absorbed most of the 3 million people who have fled Ukraine, would see higher financing costs as a result.
The IMF said countries in the Caucasus and Central Asia with close trade and payment system links to Russia would be more affected by its recession and sanctions imposed since the invasion of Ukraine, curbing trade, remittances, investment and tourism. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”
In the Middle East and Africa, worsening external financing conditions may spur capital outflows and add to growth headwinds for countries with elevated debt levels and large financing needs, the IMF said.
Higher energy and food prices, reduced tourism and problems accessing international capital markets would threaten countries in sub-Saharan Africa, which imports around 85 percent of its wheat supplies, with a third coming from Russia or Ukraine.
Food and energy prices are the main channel for spillovers in the Western Hemisphere, with high commodity prices likely to significantly quicken already high inflation rates in Latin America, the Caribbean and the United States.
In Asia, the biggest impact will be felt among oil importers of ASEAN economies, India, and frontier economies including some Pacific Islands, while new fuel subsidies could ease the impacts in Japan and Korea, the IMF said.

  • The Hwasong-17 is North Korea’s biggest missile, which could potentially fly up to 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles), far enough to strike anywhere in the US and beyond
SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea said North Korea fired an unidentified projectile but the launch Wednesday apparently ended in a failure.
The launch was made from the Pyongyang region around 9:30 a.m. before the apparent failure, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, adding that South Korean and US intelligence authorities were analyzing details of the launch.
North Korea had been expected to fire an intercontinental ballistic missile soon in its most significant provocation since 2017.
The US and South Korean militaries said last week that North Korea had tested an ICBM system in two recent launches, referring to the developmental Hwasong-17 missile that North Korea unveiled during a military parade in October 2020.
In the two recent launches on Feb. 27 and March 5, the North Korean missiles flew medium-range distances, and experts have said North Korea could eventually perform a full-range ICBM test.
The North has said it tested cameras and other systems for a spy satellite and released what it said were photos taken from space during those tests, but it didn’t confirm what rocket or missile it launched.
Experts say North Korea aims to boost its ICBM capability while trying to place its first spy satellite into orbit. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to acquire an improved ICBM and a spy satellite among an array of sophisticated weapons systems he says he needs to cope with what he calls American hostility.
The Hwasong-17 is North Korea’s biggest missile, which could potentially fly up to 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles), far enough to strike anywhere in the US and beyond. The 25-meter (82-foot) missile, which was shown again at a defense exhibition in Pyongyang last year, has yet to be test-launched.
North Korea has already demonstrated the potential to reach the US mainland with flight tests of other ICBMs, the Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-15, in 2017. Some analysts say developing a larger missile could mean the country is trying to arm its long-range weapons with multiple warheads to overcome missile defense systems.
In recent months, North Korea has conducted a spate of missile tests in what experts say are attempts to modernize its arsenal and pressure the Biden administration as nuclear disarmament talks remain stalled.

  • Demonstrators accused the government of mismanaging the economy and creating a foreign exchange crisis
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Anti-government protests roiled Sri Lanka’s capital on Tuesday amid demands that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign, as the country suffers its worst economic crisis within memory.
Tens of thousands of people gathered outside of the president’s office in Colombo, led by supporters of the opposition party of the United People’s Force.
Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa addressed the demonstration, declaring it marked the beginning of a campaign to oust the government.
“You have been suffering now for two years. Can you suffer further?” he told the large crowd carrying signs and anti-government banners.
Premadasa described the sitting government as “evil” and blamed it for many of the country’s economic woes.
Demonstrators accused the government of mismanaging the economy and creating a foreign exchange crisis that has led to shortages of essentials like fuel, cooking gas, milk powder and medicine.
Sri Lanka is struggling to pay for imports as its foreign reserves are at an all-time low.
Rajapaksa is scheduled to address the nation on Wednesday. He is expected to speak about the economic crisis and possible solutions.
Fuel shortages have curbed transportation within the country, including of essential supplies, and have led to hours-long daily power cuts.
In the face of the fiscal crisis, Sri Lanka’s Central Bank floated the national currency last week, resulting in its devaluation by 36 percent and a further sharp rise in prices.
Authorities have expanded banned imports to include some fruits and milk products, alongside the existing ban on imports of cars, floor tiles and other products, to staunch the outflow of foreign currency.
Sri Lanka’s fiscal crisis is partly driven by outstanding foreign debts of some $7 billion.

