LIV Golf Invitational series to tee off in June with new formats, teams and more than $250m in prize money

LONDON: The LIV Golf Invitational Series was launched on Wednesday with a promise to modernize the game of golf via expanded opportunities for both fans and players.

The eight-event series will showcase a new golf format starting in June 2022, featuring teams playing for more than $250 million in prize money.

LIV Golf Investments is providing more than $400 million in seed money to launch the series.

Each event will consist of three rounds with 54 holes and no cut, as well as shotgun starts to ensure a faster pace. As a result, players will play head-to-head against their rivals throughout the year, providing fans with an unmatched experience.

Research indicates a significant number of new fans favor a faster-paced and non-traditional format of play. The eight-event series will have smaller fields, fewer rounds, shorter playing windows and modified shotgun starts,and have been designed with fans as the top priority.

“I want golf to grow, players to have additional opportunities and fans to have more fun,” said Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf Investments.

“My mission is to help the game reach its full potential. We know the role of golf as an entertainment product is critical to overall participation in the sport,” he said.

“In many ways, we are a startup. We have a long-term vision and aim to grow. I believe we have a very bright and exciting future.”

In its first year, the series will develop over seven regular season events, culminating in a Team Championship match play grand finale. Four events are due to take place in the US and three are to be staged internationally, with the Team Championship venue to be announced at a later date.

The schedule will not clash with the Majors, international team events or heritage events, so players, who are independent contractors, will be able to choose where to play.

Team golf has proven it has the ability to produce many of the game’s most exciting moments, and it is at the heart of the new structure.

In year one, there will be a maximum of 48 players on 12 four-man teams, with golfers invited from all tours around the world to test the new format. Each event will have teams comprised of different players determined by a draft the week of the event.

“Our events are truly additive to the world of golf. We have done our best to create a schedule that allows players to play elsewhere, while still participating in our events. I believe players will increasingly make progress in achieving their right to play where they want. We will help in any way possible and will provide golfers with opportunities to achieve their full potential,” said Norman.

Total prize purse for the eight events will reach an unprecedented $255 million. The first seven regular season events will carry a total purse of $25 million, with $20 million in individual prizes (all players in the field earn a share) and $5 million for the top three teams.

Following the first seven events, an individual champion will be crowned offering a purse of $30 million for the top three individuals of the season. The season-ending eighth event will be a Team Championship with $50 million in prize money.

As part of LIV’s commitment to the game, plans include a major charitable contribution as part of the organization’s corporate social responsibility program.

LIV Golf Invitational 2022 schedule:

June 9-11: Centurion Golf Club, London

July 1-3: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Portland

July 29-31: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, New Jersey

Sept. 2-4: The International, Boston

Sept. 16-18: Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago

Oct. 7-9: Stonehill, Bangkok

Oct. 14-16: Royal Greens Golf Club, Jeddah

Oct. 28-30: Team Championship