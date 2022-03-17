You are here

Howe hopeful of imminent Callum Wilson return to Newcastle first team

Howe hopeful of imminent Callum Wilson return to Newcastle first team
Eddie Howe admits Newcastle United are “hopeful” Callum Wilson is close to a first-team return. (AFP/File)
Updated 17 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

  • The 30-year-old forward is back in light training after being sidelined with a calf injury in December
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe admits Newcastle United are “hopeful” Callum Wilson is close to a first-team return.

Images emerged this week of Wilson back at the Magpies’ Benton training base, just outside the city, taking part in light gym work and running outdoors.

The 30-year-old, who has been out since December with a calf problem, was only due to face eight weeks on the sidelines when diagnosed, but has been out for closer to 11.

And while offering a cautiously optimistic update, Howe accepts that he will have to wait a little while longer before Wilson is back in contention.

“We’re hopeful. His situation hasn’t changed from the update I gave you a few weeks ago,” said the head coach.

“He was out on the training pitch yesterday, a very, very light jog, but it’s the first time we’ve seen him on the grass, which was great.

“Whenever a player returns from an injury and you see them on the grass in their training kit, it’s a great thing to see.

“We hope to get Callum back but there is no guarantee at this moment. He’s still in the very early stages of running again.

“But he’ll be a massive player to get back at any stage of the season to give us a lift to go into the final few games.”

While Wilson is more likely to return next month at the earliest, one player who could hand Howe a boost is Joe Willock, with the player expected to be available for Thursday’s trip to Goodison Park.

Whether midfield partners Joelinton and Jonjo Shelvey will be available remains up for debate.

Howe said: “Willock, yes. He should be OK. He had an illness but returned to training yesterday (Tuesday).

“Shelvey, we’re waiting to see. He hasn’t trained yet, so he’s a slightly bigger concern.

“Joelinton is going to be touch and go. We have a decision to make whether we look after him until the break we have afterwards or push him back out there. We’ll have to make a late call.

“Fede Fernandez will hopefully train today (Wednesday) but he’s obviously had quite a layoff and a slightly broken rehab.”

Howe must make a call on whether he sticks with the same team and system that went within 60 seconds of securing a well-deserved point at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Due to the last-minute pullout of stand-in skipper Shelvey in London due to illness, Howe reverted to a 5-4-1 formation from the Magpies’ usual 4-3-3.

That saw Jamaal Lascelles come back into the side after an unexpectedly prolonged absence. A shift back to Howe’s preferred formation may well see the central defender sent back to the bench.

Howe, though, can’t fault Lascelles’ attitude of late.

“His attitude has been spot on. He’s our captain and he’s led like a captain in a difficult moment because he’d want to play every game,” said Howe.

“I always think it’s a true test of a leader in difficult moments and I think Jamaal has been absolutely superb, he has been positive in training, before the game and I can’t speak highly enough of his reaction.

“Let’s not forget it’s only through a sickness bug that saw him miss the game then the two guys came together and did very well so it’s not a reflection on his performances, and against Chelsea he was excellent.”

With Willock available, another player who could be sweating on their place in the side is Sean Longstaff, who put in a man-of-the-match performance against the Blues.

Howe is delighted to see every member of the squad take their chance when brought back into the side.

“It pleases me a lot, you need that consistency from your players whether they’re playing or not. You need to be able to challenge your players,” Howe said of returnees to the side.

“When you look at Sean Longtstaff coming in after not playing for a decent period of time, I thought he was excellent and it was a testament to how he’s looked after himself that he was able to play 90 minutes of a physically demanding game.

“The same goes to other players who have come in and taken their opportunity.”

LIVERPOOL: Manager Eddie Howe insists Newcastle United are far from safe in their fight to remain in the Premier League.

Despite defeat in Thursday’s encounter with Everton, Newcastle remain nine points clear of the top-flight drop zone.

The Magpies, still smarting from the late Goodison Park reverse, have a two-week break between games — and on Friday boarded a flight to the Middle East for a warm weather training camp, their second so far this season.

Players will be hosted at Dubai’s Nad Al-Sheba Sports Complex for the next few days.

However, far from relaxing, Howe believes that with 31 points from 29 games, Newcastle still have work to do in their bid to keep their Premier League dream alive.

“We’re not safe. We’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said. “That’s why this really hurts from our perspective because we pride ourselves on giving our best and delivering a really good performance.”

He added: “I don’t think it was there (on Thursday) and we need to look at why.”

Newcastle dominated the opening 45 minutes on Merseyside against the struggling Toffees, but their levels dipped well below recent standards in the second half.

Howe accepts the performance was poor, but rejects suggestions that complacency has crept into his side’s game.

“The players are well aware of that,” the manager replied when asked if his players needed reminding of their predicament.

“I’ve never heard any of the players say that they’re in any way coming off where we need to be, because we know the game can change very quickly and the Premier League is very difficult.”

He added: “We’re absolutely focused on getting the points needed to stay in the division.”

After four games in 13 days, including three in the past eight, Newcastle can be excused an off day or two, especially since they were unbeaten for two-and-a-half months before the narrow, last-minute loss to world and European champions Chelsea on Sunday.

Has fatigue become a factor in the Newcastle ranks? Howe does not believe that is an excuse, or that attitude even comes into the conversation.

“I don’t think you can ever use fatigue as a reason,” he said.

“Yes, players have been in a tough period of games and, yes, there is probably a bit of mental fatigue from the amount of away games we’ve had in a row, but we can’t use that as an excuse — we have to look at ourselves and find the reason why.”

Asked about attitude, Howe was unequivocal in his defense of the Newcastle players.

“I wouldn’t say attitude problems, I wouldn’t go that far. I’d say we fell off our high level of performance,” he said.

“During the unbeaten run we went on, our performance levels were very high. Against Chelsea, I thought, the performance levels were high and in the first half against Everton.

“The second half was probably the worst we’ve played in a while.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Premier league Eddie Howe

RIYADH: England’s Georgia Hall held on to a share of the lead at the halfway point of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund after a second consecutive 69 on the Red Sea coast.

The former British Open champion made the most of her early morning tee time to bag a trio of birdies en route to a day two three-under-par, earned in far calmer weather than the day before.

Ferocious 40 kmh winds had brought havoc to afternoon scoring at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club on Thursday, making for conditions Hall described as “the hardest” she had ever played in.

A thoroughly controlled Friday round — blotted only by a single bogey — ensured the 25-year-old’s six-under-par total would be the score to beat heading into the weekend, as the Jeddah course’s infamous bluster returned to challenge the day’s later tee times.

“The pins were a little trickier actually than yesterday,” said Hall, the world No. 25. “Yesterday had excessive wind.  Obviously, it was pretty much nothing this morning, but it’s kind of up a little bit now.”

Asked how she felt to be holding the lead despite having to endure what is sure to be the worst conditions of the week on Thursday, she said: “It gives me a lot of confidence. That’s what happens with golf, I think. Sometimes you get a good draw, a bad draw, and that’s what happens. You’ve got to accept it, which I did.

“On the weekend, whoever is close to my score will be near my tee time, so we all have it roughly the same. I don’t mind playing in the wind, so we’ll just see what happens.”

Sharing that tee time will be LET rookie Kristyna Napoleaova of the Czech Republic, who only took up golf five years ago after succumbing to an injury that cut short a highly decorated football career.

The 25-year-old played for the Czech national team and was also a star player for league side Sparta Prague, winning the Czech Championship six times in a row.

Now, after a tournament low round of 66, Napoleaova shares the midway lead in what is only her second event as an LET professional, and will play in Saturday’s final group alongside Hall and the tour’s longest driver, Anne van Dam, of the Netherlands.

Napoleaova said: “It was a really good round. Even yesterday I felt like the course was really running well and the greens were pure, so I feel like this is exactly suited to me, apart from the wind. This morning when we came out to the tee, it was blowing all over the place, so I thought: ‘Lovely, let’s enjoy it as much as we can.’

“I was really pretty much chilling out all the round and not thinking about anything. Once or twice I looked at the leaderboard, which wasn’t a good idea. But apart from that, it was pretty much good.”

She added: “With soccer I was doing quite well, playing for the national team and everything. Then the injuries came. My parents pretty much forced me to start playing golf because my mum didn’t want to start alone. Somehow, I started doing quite well, so I thought: ‘Why not give it a try?’.

“Now here we are. Not even six years and I’m glad I made the decision, but don’t tell my mum.”

Anne van Dam sits two strokes back from the leading pair after carding her own 69, following on from an opening-day one-under 71.

“It’s probably one of the best three-unders of my career,” said the big hitter. “Not one shot was easy out there. Normally you think into the wind is tough, but downwind was almost tougher to keep the balls close. Overall, I’m very pleased. I hit a lot of good shots and actually created some good chances and holed a few good par putts.”

Twenty-one-year-old Australian star Steph Kyriacou, like Napoleaova, also carded a tournament low six-under-par 66, putting herself firmly in the mix for the weekend.

“I hit good shots yesterday, but they would finish like 30 meters away from the pin,” the two-time LET winner replied when asked about her experience in the opening round.

“I hit good shots today. Because there wasn’t much wind, I could actually hit them close and give myself chances.” 

Topics: golf Saudi Arabia Golf Saudi Aramco Saudi Ladies International

LAS VEGAS/ABU DHABI: Premier mixed martial arts return to Abu Dhabi with UFC 281 at the Etihad Arena on October 22, with a title bout scheduled, it has been confirmed by the organizers.

The UFC and the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism on Friday announced the return of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, the third event of a five-year partnership.

With the UFC hosting the first full-capacity event in London this week, the return to Abu Dhabi continues the organization’s expansion following the pandemic.

While Abu Dhabi has been the home to international UFC events over the pandemic, UFC 281 will mark the first time a show can take place without previous restrictions — since UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirier in September 2019. The showdown week will have concerts, workshops, pool parties and city-wide events featuring some of the UFC’s biggest stars.

“(The) UFC and Abu Dhabi Showdown Week are massively popular and almost permanent fixtures on our Abu Dhabi Calendar,” said Fatima Al-Baloushi, acting director of Abu Dhabi events bureau, at the department of culture and tourism. “We strive to deliver the world’s best fighters and we are excited to bring yet another thrilling title bout to Abu Dhabi in October. We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world and showing them why Abu Dhabi is the ultimate UFC destination.”

UFC President Dana White expressed his delight at returning to the UAE capital.

“I can’t wait to bring another event back to Abu Dhabi,” he said. “Every time we go there the events get bigger and better, and this year we are going all out and bringing back Abu Dhabi Showdown Week in addition to more incredible fights. Fans are not going to want to miss this one.”

The organization’s first event with expanded fan capacity in the new Etihad Arena on Yas Island was UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira in October 2021. Earlier in 2021, the venue had hosted UFC 257 as part of the third instalment of the Fight Island series, with limited fan capacity.

UFC 281 will mark the promotion’s 17th overall event in Abu Dhabi, dating back to UFC 112: Invincible in April 2010. Abu Dhabi has hosted nine title fights with three new champions crowned.

Topics: Mixed martial arts MMA UFC Abu Dhabi UAE

RIYADH: Harold Varner III delighted the golfing world after his colossal 92-foot eagle putt to win last month’s $5 million PIF Saudi International.

From just off the 18th green, the American – in need of a birdie four to take good friend Bubba Watson to a tournament-deciding play-off – drained what will likely remain the best putt of the season.

A month on, at this weekend’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund, renowned golf content creators and some of the biggest names in the women's game decided to see if Varner III’s putt really was a one-in-a-million effort, challenging themselves at recreating the wonder-stroke.

Major-winner Georgia Hall, Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and Olivia Cowan of Germany were just a few of the big-names to give it a try, alongside popular golf content creators Mia Baker and Sinéad McGrath, in a challenge hosted by Gabbie Partington.

Their combined efforts have been shared on the Aramco Saudi Ladies International’s Instagram and Twitter channels on Friday, with mixed results.

Play at the $1million Ladies European Tour event continues over the weekend, with former British Open champion Georgia Hall tied for the lead alongside Kristyna Napoleaova from Czechia going into Saturday’s third round.

Topics: golf Saudi Arabia Golf Saudi Aramco Saudi Ladies International

SAKHIR, Bahrain: Formula One champion Max Verstappen gave a sarcastic answer Friday when asked if rival Mercedes lacks pace heading into the season’s opening race in Bahrain on Sunday.
Verstappen set the fastest time in preseason testing for Red Bull last week, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes teammate George Russell expressing doubts about the car’s speed.
“I think they’ll be dead last, according to their comments,” a deadpan Verstappen said ahead of the first practice session later Friday. “I think they have an awful car, and they’ve had that already since 2017 in preseason.”
Speaking more seriously, Verstappen said: “No, we’ll find out, but for sure they’ll be competitive.”
It’s hard to believe Mercedes will struggle, considering the F1 powerhouse has won eight straight constructors’ titles. Verstappen’s win last season ended a run of seven straight drivers’ titles for Mercedes, and also thwarted Hamilton’s bid for a record eighth title.
A dramatic season ended in huge controversy when Verstappen overtook Hamilton on the last lap of the last race in Abu Dhabi, following a one-lap restart.
Verstappen dismissed talk that he has a point to prove because of how the season ended.
“No. I proved that with the most wins and most poles and most laps led. People forget that. They only look at Abu Dhabi, apparently,” he said. “If you look at last season, we could have had more wins and more poles, even. It’s going to be really difficult to do something like that again.”
Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel and two-time champion Fernando Alonso both said they think Verstappen will thrive as the defending champion, rather than cracking under pressure.
“The motivation is the same, or even more again, because you want to keep winning,” Verstappen said. “As a little kid you’re trying to be a Formula One driver and hopefully one day you’ll win the championship. But that’s achieved, so that kind of pressure of wanting and needing to do that has gone.”
Verstappen, who is the son of former F1 driver Jos Verstappen, insists there is no chance of any complacency setting in.
“I grew up like that can’t happen,” he said. “My dad made sure.”

Topics: Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull

