You are here

  • Home
  • Arab Americans prepare to celebrate April heritage month events

Arab Americans prepare to celebrate April heritage month events

Arab Americans prepare to celebrate April heritage month events
Edward Hanania, Khamis Hanania, George Hanania, Farid Hanania during World War II, 1942 in Jerusalem Palestine where they were born. George served in the U.S. 5th Army assigned to the Office of Strategic Services (OSS). (Photo courtesy of Ray Hanania)
Short Url

https://arab.news/88mrr

Updated 14 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Arab Americans prepare to celebrate April heritage month events

Arab Americans prepare to celebrate April heritage month events
  • Last year, 37 state governors and more than 130 governments issued proclamations honoring Arab American Heritage Month
  • Arab Americans have contributed since the late-1800s to the industrial, farming and merchant industries and in recent decades to politics, academia, innovation and technology
Updated 14 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Every April since 2017, Arab Americans throughout the US celebrate their heritage and contributions to the nation during “Arab American Heritage Month,” featuring dinners, festivals and cultural presentations.
The national event is similar to heritage months that recognize the achievements of Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans and African Americans.
Arab American Heritage Month does not receive the same national attention as other ethnic groups because Arabs are not included in the US Census and not recognized as a cultural or minority entity, but communities in 36 states will mark the month with educational activities. However, Arab American leaders said that they plan more celebrations this year.
“Chicago has a very large Arab American community and we are proud that our city was one of the magnets that attracted Arab immigration to this country,” said Hassan Nijem, president of the American Arab Chamber of Commerce of Illinois.
“The 1893 World Columbian Exposition in Chicago featured a large exhibition called ‘Cairo Street’ where hundreds of Arabs shared their culture with American visitors. After the exposition ended, many of the Arabs returned to their countries boasting about the opportunities and how American streets were ‘paved in gold.’ America offers great opportunities to immigrants and that sparked a wave of Arab immigration to this country that has not stopped.”
Nijem said that “Chicagoland” has more than 450,000 Americans of Arab heritage representing all 22 Arab countries, although the largest populations are Palestinian, Lebanese and Jordanians.

Ray Hanania’s father’s Palestine immigration document to the US in August 1926

Arab American Heritage Month received a boost last year when State Department spokesman, Ned Price, issued a special proclamation honoring the event, saying: “Arab Americans have contributed in every field and profession, many of them, in fact, serve here at the State Department and throughout the interagency.”
A State Department official told Arab News a similar proclamation will be made this year, including from the White House.
This year, Arab American Heritage Month coincides with Ramadan, which begins on April 1. As a consequence, many heritage month events will be subdued to respect Islamic religious practices. A great number of events will be held during Ramadan iftars.
Many Arabs settled in cities across the country including New York, Washington D.C., Dallas, Orlando, and Dearborn, where Detroit’s auto industry offered employment.
Samer Khalaf, president of the national organization, American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, said that the commemoration of Arab American Heritage Month in April was a major factor in fostering a better understanding of Arab Americans and Arab and Middle Eastern culture.
“Recognizing contributions of Arab Americans goes beyond the recognition of us as a minority. It has deep roots in our existence as a part of the fabric of this country,” Khalaf told Arab News.
“Since the late 1800s, Arab Americans have contributed to the industrial, farming and merchant industries. In more recent decades, we have contributed in politics — both local and federal — in academic spaces, innovation and technology. Simply put, this country would not be what it is without the efforts and successes of Arab Americans.”
Delinda Hanley, editor of the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, which each year showcases Arab American Heritage Month events, told Arab News that the heritage celebrations had a huge impact on young Arab Americans, instilling pride as well as educating the public.
“Arab American students should be so proud of their ancient roots and rich heritage,” Hanley said.
“If teachers spent even one class describing the words, medical breakthroughs, inventions, foods and famous people who are Arab Americans, children would be so proud of their heritage and confident that they, too, could accomplish anything.”
ADC officials said that Americans should know more about Arab American contributions to the nation, pointing out that an Arab woman was the “inspiration” for the design of the Statue of Liberty in New York’s harbor, which has welcomed millions of immigrants since 1886.
French sculptor, Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, originally proposed the statue of a woman with a torch to Egypt and the Ottoman Khedive, but the idea was rejected. Bartholdi later convinced France to gift the “Liberty Enlightening the World” statue, more commonly known as “the Statue of Liberty,” to America.
Nijem said that despite the growing awareness of Arab culture, Arabs still suffered from discrimination and exclusion.
“Last June, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot ordered city inspectors to close more than 150 Arab-owned grocery stores. She was trying to connect our stores to the city’s rising wave of street gang violence,” Nijem said.
“I think she believed we were an easy target and no one would care. But the community came together and forced her four months later to reverse the closures. Arab Heritage Month reminds everyone we are equal in our rights with all Americans and won’t be victimized.”
Last year, 37 state governors and more than 130 governments issued proclamations honoring Arab American Heritage Month.
A sample of the hundreds of events that will be held during Arab American Heritage Month include:

  • On March 30, the American Arab Chamber of Commerce will host a dinner in the Chicago suburb of Hickory Hills, Illinois, featuring Debka entertainment and a Middle Eastern menu.
  • On March 31, the Dearborn Historical Museum will host a month-long exhibition focused on Arab immigration.
  • US Arab Radio in Detroit will feature a daily celebration of Arab American achievers on its morning broadcasts hosted by Laila Alhusini.
  • On April 4, the city of Gaithersburg, Maryland, will host an art exhibition and dinner, and an iftar dinner on April 14.
  • On April 22, Penn State Health Office at the University of Pennsylvania will host the Arab American Heritage Festival.
  • Crafton Hills College in Yucaipa, California, will host a series of Wednesday events including: A look at Arab world calligraphy on April 4; the art of henna on April 11; the role of Muslim women in American society on April 18 with politician and scholar Dalia Mojahed, and poetry by Amal Kassir; and on April 25, a Dabka folklore performance.
Topics: United States ARab

Related

The guests at the World Defense Show being received with a beautiful range of Saudi coffees, as well as a review of how they are made. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi culture, history under spotlight at World Defense Show in Riyadh

Iraqi rapper Narcy to teach course on Kanye West at Concordia

Iraqi rapper Narcy to teach course on Kanye West at Concordia
Narcy will be teaching the first-ever course about Ye. AFP
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

Iraqi rapper Narcy to teach course on Kanye West at Concordia

Iraqi rapper Narcy to teach course on Kanye West at Concordia
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Iraqi-Canadian rapper and professor Narcy, who was born Yassin Al-Salman, will be teaching the first-ever course about US rapper and designer Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) at Montreal’s University of Concordia, where he has been teaching for nearly a decade.

Ye is inarguably one of the most influential, controversial (he was just suspended from Instagram for 24-hours) and complex celebrities of our generation, so it makes sense that the university is set to offer an entire class on his life and work.

The news comes fresh off the heels of Netflix’s three-part Kanye West documentary “Jeen-Yuhs.”

The rapper and full-time educator took to his Instagram account to announce the news, writing: “I will be teaching the first all @kanyewest class on a university level. Listen, in 2013 I was given the opportunity and blessing to teach at @concordiauniversity.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IRAQAFELLA (@narcynarce)

“Over the course of years, I grew the class from 40 students to 200 a semester, moved us into an auditorium. I taught classes on ATCQ, Lauryn hill, @blackstarkeepshining … it became a huge part of my life and a responsibility.

“Post-pandemic, Inshallah, I want to bring something new and fresh to students. An opportunity to bring more amazing guests to the university and to discuss the world through the lens of one of the most influential artists of our generation.”

The course is titled “Kanye vs. Ye: Genius by Design” and will delve into the rapper’s work and the media.

It is limited to 200 students.

Narcy also stated: “This class isn’t only about Kanye. It’s about community, creativity, responsibility, accountability, fame and mental health, dreams and nightmares — and more importantly, self-actualization.”

West joins a long list of celebrities who have had entire college courses dedicated to them, including Beyoncé, Frank Ocean and Taylor Swift.

Topics: Kanye West Narcy

Arab artists shine at Art Dubai 2022

Arab artists shine at Art Dubai 2022
Updated 17 March 2022
Rawaa Talass

Arab artists shine at Art Dubai 2022

Arab artists shine at Art Dubai 2022
  • Rawaa Talass selects highlights from regional artists’ works shown at this year’s edition of the art fair
Updated 17 March 2022
Rawaa Talass

MANAL ALDOWAYAN

The Saudi artist has experimented with a wide range of artistic mediums, from photography to installation. But, whatever the medium, her work often explores Arab women’s place in, and relationship with, society. 2005’s “The Choice” is a monochrome series of symbolic contrasts: For example, a woman dressed in traditional clothing holds a steering wheel, while another casts a vote at the ballot box. According to a statement made by the artist, the collection is “a dialogue that discusses the restrictions placed on women due to local traditions that have become entwined with religion and identity.” This beautifully shot image, “The Choice IV,” could be seen as an act of determination and defiance, or of aspiration: Does she have to choose between traditions and playing sports, or can both coexist? Like many of AlDowayan’s works, interpretations vary, generating a thought-provoking debate.

MUSTAPHA AKRIM

The Moroccan artist — who often incorporates Arabic calligraphy into his socio-political, concrete installations — created this new piece, “Khayali” (My Imagination), from rusted metal. It was inspired by Moroccan author Mohamed Choukri’s 1970s autobiographical book “For Bread Alone,” in which Choukri, who only learned to read and write aged 20, discussed the many challenges he had faced in his life, including poverty, imprisonment, and a famine that forced him and his family to flee their mountain village to Tangier. The material from which Akrim’s piece is both a symbol of crudeness and could also refer to his father’s work in the construction business. It consists of layers of Arabic text — one on top of another — taken from Choukri’s book: “I hate all of those who are like my father,” “I find refuge in my imagination” and “Say your word before you die.”

ETEL ADNAN

In 2021, the art world lost one of its most-prominent female artists, the Lebanese-American poet and painter Etel Adnan, who was widely loved for her colorful and simple landscape paintings. Her affinity for wool tapestry is less-well-known, but she actually began making tapestry drafts in the 1960s after seeing a medieval work called “The Lady and The Unicorn” at a Paris museum. This 2018 work, “Soleil Couchant” (Sunset), was created in association with artisans in Aubusson, France. Adnan interprets a vibrant sunset in her typically minimal way with thick, block-like lines. The dark red rectangle at the center of the work represents the sun, and the sky is speckled with blue, yellow, and orange lines for a fiery effect. 

DIA MRAD

The Lebanese photographer has been photographing the streets and buildings of Beirut for years. Following the Beirut Port explosion of 2020, Mrad began capturing the many sites damaged in the blast. This image, “Back Petal,” was taken inside the city’s abandoned Grand Theater, which opened in the 1920s and was badly damaged in the Lebanese Civil War. The theater’s yellow dome is surrounded by charming turquoise and lilac, but there are signs of neglect and disintegration. “The exterior facade was renovated and the inside was left as it is,” explained Mrad. “It is very indicative of Lebanon and how we really embellish things from the outside, but inside it’s really broken and corrupted.” 

MOATAZ NASR

“Arabesque” is a 2021 work that the Egyptian conceptual artist created by pressing hundreds of matchsticks, topped with different colors, onto a wooden surface. The outcome is visually inviting and hypnotizing — styled after the decorative motifs that are found in cultural and religious monuments in the region. The work contains a message of diversity in its rich, eclectic mélange of red, blue, and green. But it also presents a cautionary tale, as a statement published by the artist’s representative, Galleria Continua makes clear: “Every combustible element could, if lit, sweep away beauty and harmony.”

HUDA LUTFI

In 1991, this self-taught Egyptian visual artist underwent surgery and was confined to bed. As a result, she created her first photo-collage from collected images. She has continued this experimental and playful practice to this day. A cultural historian, Lutfi’s surreal, bizarre work is a commentary on pop-culture, politics, memory, local traditions, women’s social standing in Egypt, and urban life in the bustling streets of Cairo, where Lutfi lives. “Playing with Scissors” references the ubiquitous plastic mannequins in downtown Cairo’s store windows. In the artist’s eyes, the dolls are a sign of mass consumerism, globalization, waste and excess, and objectification of the female body. 

MOHAMED AHMED IBRAHIM

“Fruits Garden” is a brand new painting by the Emirati artist, who will represent his country at the Venice Biennale in May. It’s a joyful and bedazzling painting that instantly attracts the eye, thanks to its bright blues, greens, and pinks and totem-like symbols, a signature element of Ibrahim’s paintings. The symbols embody a variety of shapes; some look toothy, others resemble cartoon bones. Ibrahim has created a unique style that also reflects his interest in archaeology. “His works on paper reveal his own form of language — inscriptions, lines and abstract forms that are reminiscent of ancient cave drawings — marking time and memory through meditative repetition,” reads a description written by his gallery Lawrie Shabibi. 

ASMA KHOORY

The Emirati artist’s installation “Recollection” explores memory, time, and human relations. Each patch is a simple teabag filter, dipped into tea and hung to dry, representing a passing moment in time. Just like memory itself, some are vivid and others are fading. “The filter is a material to evoke a sense of memory; mimicking false age, depicting the past, and exposing aspects of deception and simulation,” Khoory has said of the work. “Memory is a cycle of visiting and revisiting, controlled and uncontrolled, from reality to fabrication, but what happens in the concealed in-between, where moments fade into each other?”

Topics: MANAL ALDOWAYAN Art Dubai MUSTAPHA AKRIM Etel Adnan Dia Mrad Moataz Nasr Huda Lutfi Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim ASMA KHOORY

THE ROUNDUP – Pop-culture highlights from around the region

THE ROUNDUP – Pop-culture highlights from around the region
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

THE ROUNDUP – Pop-culture highlights from around the region

THE ROUNDUP – Pop-culture highlights from around the region
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

Mounira Al-Solh

‘In Blood in Love’ 

The Lebanese artist’s ongoing collaborative project with groups of women from across Sri Lanka was on show in Abu Dhabi recently as part of a traveling iteration of the contemporary arts festival Colomboscope. The theme of the festival was “Language is Migrant,” and Al-Solh’s project comprises charcoal on wall and embroidery using 50 words related to love translated into Tamil and Sinhala.

Rooofa

‘Dounia’

The Algerian rapper’s latest track — released this month on Universal MENA — is delivered over a reggaeton soundtrack and “tells the story of how easy it is in life to get distracted,” according to a press release. “Rooofa wanted to convey how essential it is to focus on our goals as this is where eventually you will find your happiness,” it continues.

Al-Fardan Jewelry

‘With Relatives’


 

The UAE-based brand collaborated with two members of the Abu Dhabi royal family — Sheikha Alyazia Al-Nahyan and Sheikha Hamda Al-Nahyan — on this Ramadan capsule necklace, which is billed as a “hero piece” of its latest collection. The medallion features Sheikha Alyazia’s handwriting and — according to Al-Fardan — the necklace “is reflective of Ramadan’s spirit of bringing families together, sharing positivity and the art of giving.”

Tamer Nafar

‘Go There’

The Palestinian rapper’s latest solo release (Nafar is a founding member of Arabic hip-hop pioneers DAM) is a typically smart and biting diatribe against the occupation of his homeland over a drill soundtrack. Nafar traces the ongoing violence in Palestine back to the days of the British Empire, and notes, “They left but we are still here, bending/Everyone is bleeding…”

Topics: Mounira Al-Solh Rooofa Al-Fardan Jewelry Tamer Nafar

‘Turning Red’ director Domee Shi breaking down barriers

‘Turning Red’ director Domee Shi breaking down barriers
Updated 17 March 2022
William Mullally

‘Turning Red’ director Domee Shi breaking down barriers

‘Turning Red’ director Domee Shi breaking down barriers
Updated 17 March 2022
William Mullally

DUBAI: Eleven years ago, Domee Shi, the director of Disney/Pixar’s latest film “Turning Red,” was sitting in the Pixar cafeteria with the only four other women who worked in the story department. She was a 23-year-old intern, lacking confidence and yet to find her voice as a storyteller, harboring a quiet dream that she was about to share for the first time.

“During this lunch, we decided to all go around the table saying our goals,” Shi tells Arab News. “This was the first time I actually said aloud, ‘I want to direct.’ I was immediately so embarrassed, and followed it up with, ‘Oh no! Why did I just say that?’”

As she covered her face in shame, something happened she didn’t expect; the women began to encourage her.

“Turning Red” is Shi’s feature-length directorial debut. (Supplied)

“Everyone was like, ‘Yes! Yes! Yes!’ I think just saying it, putting it out there, being with people that support and validate you, can make you feel not so alone,” Shi says. “It can feel so lonely being a woman, being a person of color in this industry. It’s so important to find those allies to help you not feel alone as you struggle and work your way through this industry. That was so huge for me.”

“Turning Red” is Shi’s feature-length directorial debut, following her Academy Award-winning short film “Bao” — the first Pixar short to be directed by a woman. The new feature is many aspects of Shi’s heart laid bare: It’s an ode to the sorts of friends she was just talking about; a dissection of mother-daughter relationships; and a love letter to the world in which she grew up: Toronto in the early 2000s — full of vibrantly diverse culture and boy bands galore.

“At Pixar, they really encourage their filmmakers to bring their stories from personal experience. I think you can see it from the earliest movies like ‘Monsters, Inc.’ with Pete Docter, and his relationship with his newborn baby at the time of being a new father. I think, even then, they were following that same philosophy,” says Shi.

“In making this movie, I was really encouraged to look within my personal experience, growing up as an awkward, cringy, 14-year-old girl and just trying to put as much of that as possible into the movie to try to reach out and connect with audiences. I was this Chinese-Canadian, dorky, sassy, nerdy young woman who thought she had everything under control.  I was mom’s good little girl, and then boom! Puberty hit, and I was bigger. I was hairier. I was hungry all the time.  I was a hormonal mess.  And I was fighting with my mom, like, every other day,” she continues.

“Turning Red” makes that transformation something much more literal. Meilin Lee, a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl, awakes one day to find that whenever she experiences a strong state of emotion, she turns into a gigantic red panda — something she can only keep under control with the support of her friends.

“I feel like the overall theme of the movie is so universal. It’s about this kid coming of age and trying to figure out who she should become, and how she can honor both her parents and herself at the same time. That universality allowed us to be more specific and niche with our creative decisions,” says Shi.

Shi also broke ground on the filmmaking side of things, making this the first Pixar film to stray from the studio’s signature animating sensibility and creating a new hybrid with anime. (Supplied)

“It’s one of the reasons why you go to watch a movie, to step into a world that maybe you’re not familiar with. Here, for the first time, audiences can step into this very specific world of a tween Asian girl growing up in Canada and get a window into her life, making dumplings with her mom and watching soap operas on TV and hanging out with her super-multicultural friends. It’s chock-full of Canadian-isms and little Chinese easter eggs as well. That richness is what makes audiences lean in.”

Shi also broke ground on the filmmaking side of things, making this the first Pixar film to stray from the studio’s signature animating sensibility and creating a new hybrid with anime — a bold decision and one the team at Pixar embraced wholeheartedly.

“The crew all were so excited and so on board with trying this East-meets-West anime-Pixar hybrid style to tell this story. Everyone was so eager to jump in and learn about Eastern animation styles. Not everyone on the crew knew what ‘Sailor Moon’ eyes were, or why she was leaking sweat when she was trying to hide her sketchbook from her mom,” says Shi. “We truly created a cultural exchange.”

Topics: Turning Red Domee Shi

World-famous cultural performances to be staged in Riyadh

World-famous cultural performances to be staged in Riyadh
Updated 17 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji

World-famous cultural performances to be staged in Riyadh

World-famous cultural performances to be staged in Riyadh
  • Capital hosts music, theater and opera performances
Updated 17 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: World-renowned theatrical and musical performances including the famous “Swan Lake” by Tchaikovsky will be showcased in Riyadh next week.

Organized by the Saudi Ministry of Culture, the events will take place from March 20-31 at Riyadh Front’s Culture Square.

Various pop-culture-inspired events and activities promise to offer the local scene diverse artistic content and several memorable experiences.

They include a 3D hologram musical performance of famed American signer Whitney Houston, a performance by one of the world’s greatest opera composers, Jose Carreras, in addition to an “Arab Philharmonic Music” event with Syrian artist Rasha Rizk.

The public can also expect to experience two of the most prominent works of Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky; the “Swan Lake” ballet and “The Nutcracker” that was first performed in 1892.

Other musical and dance performances include “Inspiration — Todes Band” and “The Jazz Story,” as well as broadway musicals.

Tickets can be booked through https://mocevents.ticketmx.com/ar/g/16/moc.

Topics: Culture and Entertainment Culture Square

Related

Riyadh to host global entertainment, amusement summit in May
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh to host global entertainment, amusement summit in May
Saudi coffee is associated with generational hospitality and generosity connected with country’s customs and traditions. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Ministry of Culture’s ‘Year of Saudi Coffee’ decision brews local talent

Latest updates

Toyota plans 17 percent cut in global production in April
Toyota plans 17 percent cut in global production in April
Ukraine crisis: S&P foresees lower car production by millions of units in 2022 and 2023
Ukraine crisis: S&P foresees lower car production by millions of units in 2022 and 2023
Arab Americans prepare to celebrate April heritage month events
Arab Americans prepare to celebrate April heritage month events
Abu Dhabi marathon sets out to double UAE’s running community
Abu Dhabi marathon sets out to double UAE’s running community
Amnesty chief welcomes release of British-Iranian pair used as ‘political pawns’
Amnesty chief welcomes release of British-Iranian pair used as ‘political pawns’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.