Saudi culture, history under spotlight at World Defense Show in Riyadh

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture is participating in a variety of cultural activities at the World Defense Show, hosted in Riyadh from March 6 to 9, to provide a Saudi cultural experience for visitors and participants at the global platform.

As part of the cooperation between the ministry and the General Authority for Military Industries, the diverse collection of cultural activities will include the “Year of Saudi Coffee 2022” initiative, with guests being received with a beautiful range of Saudi coffees, as well as a review of how they are made, prepared and served according to Saudi traditions.

The ministry will also organize VIP tours of the Masmak and Salwa palaces.

Elsewhere, the Fashion Authority has designed an official military-inspired outfit to highlight the Saudi fashion industry and its historical military links.

The ministry also gave a presentation in the exhibition’s guest rooms on a series of selected documentaries that tell the story of the Kingdom’s history, culture and heritage.

Inspired by a library in Riyadh, the ministry prepared one at the World Defense Show, boasting books in different languages ​​on the Kingdom’s history, in addition to displaying some manuscripts related to the history and culture of the country provided by the ministry in coordination with the King Salman Center for Studies of the History of the Arabian Peninsula.

The ministry has organized souvenirs for the show’s guests, including the “Taif Mission” book, which details — in Arabic and English — the interest of King Abdulaziz in building a Saudi army with Saudi hands, as well as his promotion of the Kingdom’s first defense agency.

The book also includes a set of photographs that documents an American military mission that trained Saudi officers in Taif between 1943 to 1944 as part of the US-Saudi cooperation program to build the capabilities of the Saudi army. The photos were taken by Alfred Brakin, who served on the training mission.