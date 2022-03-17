London tube station gets Bengali signage in homage to local community

You are here

Whitechapel is home to the largest Bangladeshi community in the UK. (Sadiq Khan/Facebook)
Whitechapel is home to the largest Bangladeshi community in the UK. (Sadiq Khan/Facebook)
Whitechapel is home to the largest Bangladeshi community in the UK. (Sadiq Khan/Facebook)
  • Around 40% of Whitechapel’s population identify as Bangladeshi
  • ‘London’s diversity is our greatest strength’: Mayor Sadiq Khan
LONDON: Bengali writing has been installed on the signage of a London tube station in honor of the area’s sizeable Bangladeshi community.

Whitechapel station in East London has been signposted with both English and Bengali text ahead of Bangladesh’s Independence Day on March 26.

Tower Hamlets council has funded dual-language signs throughout the station as part of wider improvements.

Around 40 percent of Whitechapel’s population identify as Bangladeshi, and the community there has a long history

The famous Brick Lane area became a hotspot for Bengali migration during the 1970s, and has since been referred to by some as Banglatown.

“London’s diversity is our greatest strength,” the capital’s Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote on Facebook. “Ahead of Bangladesh Independence Day, it’s great to see the revamped signs at Whitechapel station — recognising and celebrating the vital contribution Bangladeshi Londoners have made shaping the Tower Hamlets community & our city.”

 

Computer glitch disrupts rail services in Europe, Asia: Alstom

Computer glitch disrupts rail services in Europe, Asia: Alstom

Computer glitch disrupts rail services in Europe, Asia: Alstom
PARIS: A computer glitch in a railway signalling system caused train traffic disruptions in Poland, Italy and Asia, French rail giant Alstom said on Thursday.
The problem has been detected and is in the process of being fixed, a spokesman for the company said, adding that it was not a cyberattack.
A spokesman said the problem stemmed from a “time formatting error” in a signalling system originally supplied by Bombardier Transports — which Alstom bought early last year.
The problem forced serious delays and a raft of cancelations in Poland, a key exit route for the current flood of refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine.
Around 1.8 million of the roughly three million people to leave Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion last month have sought Polish refuge.
State Polish operator PKP said the glitch had affected 19 of the country’s 33 national railway control centers and more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) of track.
The operator recommended passengers postpone their journeys.
“Passenger security is not threatened,” an Alstom spokesperson told AFP.
“Alstom teams have put in place pro-actively a correction plan designed to minimize possible disturbances caused by the signalling problem.”
“We know where the problem is and how to repair it,” another spokesperson said.
Alstom said “commercial service has resumed for a number of clients initially affected by the problem,” including some lines in India and Thailand which “were rapidly brought back on stream.”
In Europe, Italian railways said traffic was “progressively resuming” on the Rome to Florence line.

  • ‘They were both jailed on trumped-up national security charges, a familiar tactic in Iran’
  • ‘It’s more important than ever that Britain works multilaterally to combat this insidious practice’
LONDON: The head of Amnesty International UK has welcomed the release of two British-Iranian dual nationals, who he said had been used by Tehran as “political pawns.”

In response to reports that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori had been released from detention in Iran, Sacha Deshmukh said: “This is fantastic news, but it hasn’t come a moment too soon.”

He added: “Nazanin and Anoosheh should never have been detained in the first place — they were both jailed on trumped-up national security charges, a familiar tactic in Iran.”

Amnesty has long condemned Iran for the detention of dual nationals — a pattern of behavior that some, including Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, have said amounts to hostage-taking for their use as bargaining chips.

Deshmukh said: “Nazanin and Anoosheh have unquestionably been used as political pawns by the Iranian authorities — and the Iranian authorities have acted with calculated cruelty, seeking to wring the maximum diplomatic value out of their captivity.”

They were reportedly only freed after Iran had received payment for a historical debt worth hundreds of millions of dollars, related to a pre-revolution arms deal between the shah and Britain.

Deshmukh said the British government “needs to follow up on Nazanin and Anoosheh’s release by immediately renewing its calls for the release of the UK nationals Morad Tahbaz and Mehran Raoof, both of whom are still going through an ordeal all too similar to Nazanin and Anoosheh’s.

“It’s been clear for years that the Iranian authorities are targeting foreign nationals with spurious national security-related charges to exert diplomatic pressure, and it’s more important than ever that Britain works multilaterally to combat this insidious practice.”

Ashoori and Zaghari-Ratcliffe spent roughly five and six years respectively behind bars in Iran.

  • $517.5m paid in exchange for freedom of dual nationals Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Anoosheh Ashori
  • Debt was related to tank deal during shah’s rule that was upended by 1979 revolution
LONDON: Britain “took every precaution” that a £393 million ($517.5 million) debt repayment to Iran would not be used for weapons, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said.

The debt, owed for nearly 40 years, was paid in exchange for the freedom of British-Iranian dual nationals Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashori. They were returned to the UK overnight on Wednesday.

Truss tried to separate the issue of the “legitimate debt” and the freedom of the hostages, but the Daily Telegraph reported that the plane carrying the hostages would only take off once the transaction had been made.

“We had been looking at ways to settle the debt that we conceded that we owed,” James Cleverly, minister of state for Europe and North America, told Sky News.

“We owed this debt, we accepted that debt, obviously the sanctions position made it incredibly difficult. You cannot just write a cheque, it doesn’t work like that.

“But it’s taken a huge amount of work to come up with a method of ensuring that money is for humanitarian purposes and it conforms to the sanctions.”

Asked how confident he was that the cash would not be used for arms, Cleverly said: “We have taken every precaution to make sure that this is used exclusively for humanitarian requirements.

“Iran does have a significant, meaningful humanitarian requirement, and as I say we have taken precautions to ensure that.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori had spent six and five years respectively behind bars in Iran, both on national security or spying-related charges that they both vehemently deny.

There had been widespread speculation, including by Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, that their freedom was contingent upon the release of money owed to pre-revolutionary Iran by Britain — now paid in full — for an undelivered order of tanks.

Under the shah, Iran had been a close ally of the UK and the wider West. But that relationship, and the defense cooperation it entailed, was upended with the 1979 revolution that overthrew him.

  • Kremlin: Both parties – Russia and Ukraine – had to agree for the ruling to be implemented
MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Thursday rejected an order by the UN’s top court for Russia to suspend the military offensive in Ukraine, a day after judges in The Hague announced their ruling.
“We cannot take this decision into account,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that both parties – Russia and Ukraine – had to agree for the ruling to be implemented.
“No consent can be obtained in this case,” Peskov said.
The UN’s International Court of Justice ruled on Wednesday that Moscow should “immediately suspend military operations that it commenced on February 24 on the territory of Ukraine.”
Kyiv dragged Moscow to the UN’s top court days after President Vladimir Putin launched his military campaign.
Peskov claimed that Moscow’s delegation in talks with Kyiv to end fighting was “showing much greater readiness than our counterparts to negotiate.”

  • Volodymyr Zelensky addresses German Chancellor Olaf Scholz directly with a call for greater solidarity with Ukraine
BERLIN: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Germany in an emotional video address before parliament Thursday to help destroy a new “Wall” Russia was erecting in Europe.
“It’s not a Berlin Wall — it is a Wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this Wall is growing bigger with every bomb” dropped on Ukraine, Zelensky told MPs.
Appearing on a screen in his now trademark khaki t-shirt with dark rings under his eyes, Zelensky was welcomed by MPs in the Bundestag lower house with a standing ovation.
In a speech steeped in historical imagery from Germany’s triumph over its Cold War division, Zelensky addressed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz directly with a call for greater solidarity with Ukraine.
“Dear Mr.Scholz, tear down this Wall,” he implored, evoking US President Ronald Reagan’s 1987 appeal in Berlin.
“Give Germany the leadership role that you in Germany deserve.”
However he coupled his flattery with a strong rebuke of Berlin’s years-long reluctance to stand up to Moscow and sever its strong energy and business ties with Russia.
“We turned to you,” he said. “We told you that Nord Stream (gas pipelines) was a kind of preparation for the war.”
“And the answer we got was purely economic — it is economy, economy, economy but that was the mortar for the new Wall.”
The Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 prompted an overhaul of key planks of Germany’s energy, economic and security policy — some of them dating back to the end of World War II.
It has put the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project on ice, joined allies in imposing punishing sanctions on Ukraine and pledged a massive increase in defense spending while dropping a ban on arms exports to conflict zones in order to aid Ukraine.
Germany has also said it aims to be nearly free of Russian oil imports by the end of this year although it still remains heavily dependent on Russian gas.
However Berlin has resisted an outright halt to Russian energy imports, warning it would cause winter shortages and drive inflation, creating potential instability in Europe’s top economy.

