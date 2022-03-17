You are here

  • Home
  • UAE’s Alpha Dhabi aims to double profit to $2.7 billion in 2022

UAE’s Alpha Dhabi aims to double profit to $2.7 billion in 2022

UAE’s Alpha Dhabi aims to double profit to $2.7 billion in 2022
View of Abu Dhabi city, United Arab Emirates. Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/g5qqj

Updated 17 March 2022
Reuters

UAE’s Alpha Dhabi aims to double profit to $2.7 billion in 2022

UAE’s Alpha Dhabi aims to double profit to $2.7 billion in 2022
  • Alpha Dhabi is a subsidiary of IHC. Both are among the top five listed companies in Abu Dhabi
Updated 17 March 2022
Reuters

DUBAI : United Arab Emirates-based conglomerate Alpha Dhabi, the fourth most valuable listed company in Abu Dhabi, aims to roughly double its profit next year to 10 billion dirhams ($2.72 billion), its chief executive said on Thursday.


The firm plans more acquisitions and expansion internationally, CEO Hamad Al Ameri told Reuters in an interview.

It is actively exploring opportunities, particularly in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.


Alpha Dhabi, which has 25 subsidiaries under five major verticals — industrials, health care, capital, construction and hospitality, is looking at possible investments in real estate, construction, health care, petrochemicals, energy and green energy, he said.


The firm posted 5.2 billion dirhams in profit this year, it said on Tuesday. Its board proposed no dividend.


“The whole concept of ‘no dividends and keep growing’ is new in the market here, in the region,” Al Ameri said.


“Most of the investors are going to take the dividend and invest it again, so why don’t we invest it — as they are a believer in our vision — and keep growing?“


Alpha Dhabi does not currently need to raise debt but is in talks with regional and international banks for potential loans, depending on deal flow, Al Ameri said.


It is also exploring soliciting a credit rating from ratings agencies should it decide to issue bonds in the future, though it has no current plans to do so, he said.


Alpha Dhabi is a subsidiary of IHC. Both are among the top five listed companies in Abu Dhabi in terms of market capitalization.


IHC in turn is 74 percent owned by Royal Group, a firm owned by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is the United Arab Emirates’ national security adviser and a brother of the country’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.


Pure Health, a subsidiary of Alpha Dhabi that has played a key role in COVID-19 screenings in the UAE, is planning an initial public offering late in the second quarter or in the third quarter of this year. 

Topics: economy Abu Dhabi Dubai UAE

Related

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC awards $658m framework agreements for cementing services 
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC awards $658m framework agreements for cementing services 
Special UAE and Saudi Arabia lead Arab nations in 2022 Global Soft Power Index
Media
UAE and Saudi Arabia lead Arab nations in 2022 Global Soft Power Index

Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and ‘unjustified’ shortages

Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and ‘unjustified’ shortages
Updated 17 March 2022
Reuters

Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and ‘unjustified’ shortages

Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and ‘unjustified’ shortages
  • Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis
  • Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week
Updated 17 March 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) said on Thursday it was conducting “anti-cartel” inspections at major sugar producers following a sharp increase in sugar prices and “unjustified” shortages in some regions as shoppers rushed to buy.
Unverified video footage shot in Russia’s regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can.
Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher.
“My mother-in-law was in the shop yesterday and there was no sugar left at all and she couldn’t find it in other shops too,” said Oleg, a builder in the city of Vladimir. “People are worried.”
Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8 percent in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.
The authorities have told people there are no grounds to rush to buy food products.
“The absence of sugar on shop shelves in several regions is due to a rush in demand, which is being fueled by dishonest organizations,” FAS, the anti-monopoly organization, said, adding that it was inspecting sugar producers, retail chains and intermediaries.
Promsvyazbank analysts said the shortages were caused by consumer behavior and not any lack of products. It said sugar sales had increased around 6.5 times since the beginning of March.

EXPORT BAN
Russia has banned sugar exports until Aug. 31 and set a duty-free quota for imports of 300,000 tons of sugar and raw sugar as part of measures it hopes will ease domestic food inflation.
Those measures, along with a planned increase in the country’s 2022 sugar beet sowing area by 1.1 million hectares, will increase domestic supply, the agriculture ministry said earlier this week.
“We have no problems with sugar, our producers are producing it in sufficient quantities,” Viktor Evtukhov, deputy industry and trade minister, said on Thursday.
“Given the decision taken to ban exports and allow free imports of this product, we really do not expect any shortages of this good, which is in very high demand from the population today.”
Two vessels carrying 88,000 tons of raw sugar are on their way from Brazil to Russia’s Black Sea port, the IKAR consultancy said in a note.
Russian retailer Magnit hired additional workers to boost its sugar packaging capacity to speed up delivery to shelves in its stores, it said, but does not expect shortages.
“Of course we are seeing a momentary increase in demand on specific types of groceries and non-food products, but we think this is a temporary pattern and the process will stabilize in the near future,” said Magnit board member Anna Meleshina.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict sugar salt crisis prices

Related

UAE keen to cooperate with Russia on energy security, says foreign minister
Middle-East
UAE keen to cooperate with Russia on energy security, says foreign minister
Suez Canal Authority deals with Russia-Ukraine crisis impartially: Chairman
Business & Economy
Suez Canal Authority deals with Russia-Ukraine crisis impartially: Chairman

Egypt, IMF in talks on a potential loan amid war stress on economy: Bloomberg 

Egypt, IMF in talks on a potential loan amid war stress on economy: Bloomberg 
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

Egypt, IMF in talks on a potential loan amid war stress on economy: Bloomberg 

Egypt, IMF in talks on a potential loan amid war stress on economy: Bloomberg 
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt is currently in talks with the International Monetary Fund over a potential loan as pressures on the economy mount due to the Ukrainian war, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Several options including a so-called precautionary and liquidity line, credit that can be tapped if needed, and a non-financial agreement such as a so-called policy coordination instrument are being considered in the discussions. 

This comes amid soaring commodity and energy prices in the North African country, coupled with a global monetary tightening, adding further pressure on the economy.

Topics: Egypt International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Related

Oil price rise set to bump Gulf countries’ public finances: IMF
Business & Economy
Oil price rise set to bump Gulf countries’ public finances: IMF

UK and Gulf raise interest rates; New Zealand returns to growth — Macro Snapshot 

UK and Gulf raise interest rates; New Zealand returns to growth — Macro Snapshot 
Updated 17 March 2022
Farida Elgazzar

UK and Gulf raise interest rates; New Zealand returns to growth — Macro Snapshot 

UK and Gulf raise interest rates; New Zealand returns to growth — Macro Snapshot 
Updated 17 March 2022
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: Gulf and UK central banks have raised interest rates, while economic growth in New Zealand has reemerged. The US has seen development in unemployment levels. 

UK interest rate

The Bank of England raised interest rates on Thursday in a bid to stop fast-rising inflation becoming embedded, but with households facing a huge hit from soaring energy bills, it softened its language on the need for more increases.

Eight of the nine Monetary Policy Committee members voted to raise the Bank Rate to 0.75 percent from 0.5 percent, their third hike in as many meetings and taking rates back to their pre-pandemic level.

The BoE said inflation was set to reach around 8 percent in April — almost a percentage point more than it forecast last month and four times its 2 percent target — and warned it could peak even higher later in the year.

Soaring energy bills, driven even higher by the conflict in Ukraine, mean the squeeze on British household budgets is likely to be much bigger than the BoE had predicted last month — which itself was set to be the biggest in 30 years.

Reflecting these worries about the outlook for growth, policymakers on Thursday pushed back against investors’ bets that Bank Rate will rise sharply to around 2 percent by the end of this year, toning down its language on the need for more hikes.

“The Committee judged that some further modest tightening might be appropriate in the coming months, but there were risks on both sides of that judgment depending on how medium-term prospects evolved,” the BoE said.

Last month the MPC said further modest tightening “is likely to be appropriate.”

Gulf interest rates

Gulf central banks on Wednesday raised their main interest rates by a quarter percentage point in lockstep with the US Federal Reserve as it began a monetary tightening cycle in a newly aggressive stance against rising inflation.

The six Arab nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council typically follow the Fed’s lead on interest rates as their currencies are pegged to the US dollar, except Kuwait’s, which is pegged to a basket of currencies including the dollar.

“If policymakers in the Gulf did not allow interest rates to follow those in the US, capital would flow out of their economies and this would put downward pressure on their currencies,” James Swanston, Middle East and North Africa economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a research note.

The Saudi Central Bank - also known as SAMA - increased both its repo and reverse repo rates by 25 basis points each to 1.25 percent and 0.75 percent, respectively.

“Policy rate adjustments are consistent with SAMA’s objectives of maintaining monetary stability and supporting the stability of the financial sector in the evolving domestic and international monetary conditions,” Saudi Central Bank said in a statement.

The Central Bank of the UAE raised its base rate, which is on its overnight deposit facility, by 25 bps to 0.4 percent. CBUAE maintained the rate on borrowing short-term liquidity from it through all standing credit facilities at 50 bps above the base rate.

US unemployment rolls 

Last week’s claims data covered the period during which the government surveyed business establishments for the nonfarm payrolls component of March’s employment report. Claims fell considerably between the February and March survey periods.

The economy created 678,000 jobs in February. Employment growth has been aided by the return of some workers to the labor force amid a significant decline in COVID-19 infections.

The claims report also showed the number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid dropped 71,000 to 1.419 million during the week ended March 5. That was the lowest level for these so-called continuing claims since February 1970.

While permits for future home construction fell 1.9 percent to a rate of 1.859 million units, they were not too far from the nearly 16-year high touched in January. That suggested an acute shortage of houses will continue to underpin residential construction even as mortgage rates rise.

New Zealand GDP 

New Zealand’s gross domestic product returned to growth in the final quarter of 2021 as the economy emerged from COVID-19 lockdowns, and economists said the data supported expectations the central bank would raise interest rates further.

Production-based output grew by 3.0 percent in the quarter, Stats NZ said on Thursday. That was a touch below economists’ median expectations of a 3.2 percent rise and a sharp turnaround from a revised 3.6 percent fall in the September quarter, when lockdowns had curbed activity.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand last month forecast growth for the December quarter at 2.3 percent.

“The Q4 GDP data reflect a robust, albeit very stimulated economy,” ANZ economists said in a report.

While there were a number of uncertainties on the outlook, the main concern was rising inflation in New Zealand that would require the RBNZ to further tighten policy, they added.

Annual GDP rose 3.1 percent, a little below a Reuters poll forecast of a 3.3 percent rise.

The RBNZ has already raised interest rates three times since October.

“Given that the rebound in activity in Q4 was above the RBNZ’s expectations, today’s data will keep the Bank on its hiking path,” Ben Udy, economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

Topics: Inflation Bank of England GCC

Related

Update Fed hikes interest rates; Russian inflation accelerates to highest rate since 2015 — Macro Snapshot 
Business & Economy
Fed hikes interest rates; Russian inflation accelerates to highest rate since 2015 — Macro Snapshot 

Nahdi Medical Co. launches MENA’s first retail smart distribution center

Nahdi Medical Co. launches MENA’s first retail smart distribution center
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

Nahdi Medical Co. launches MENA’s first retail smart distribution center

Nahdi Medical Co. launches MENA’s first retail smart distribution center
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s largest retail pharmacy chain, Nahdi Medical Co., has launched what it claims is the first smart distribution center across the Middle East and North Africa region for the retail sector.

IMDAD, the 250,000 square meter center, was built under the patronage of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, known as MODON, which oversaw its development. 

Located in the second Industrial Zone of Jeddah, it is expected to cater to the needs of customers for 200 million products across the Kingdom. 

“Ensuring shorter delivery timelines is an integral part of enhancing guest experience. IMDAD is well-equipped with smart storage and automated order processing technology to increase product sorting and dispatching efficiency,” chief executive officer, Yasser Joharji, said. 

“The development of the first smart distribution center across the MENA region for the retail sector reflects Nahdi’s commitment towards achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” Joharji added. 

The IMDAD Project was a recipient of the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, or FIDIC, Contract Users' Award for ‘Highly Commended Contract Client of the Year’ in 2021. 

Topics: Al Nahdi Medical Company

Related

Special Nahdi Medical plans e-pharmacists service as it prepares for IPO video
Business & Economy
Nahdi Medical plans e-pharmacists service as it prepares for IPO
Saudi pharmacy chain Nahdi sets final IPO price at $34.92, order book 59 times oversubscribed 
Business & Economy
Saudi pharmacy chain Nahdi sets final IPO price at $34.92, order book 59 times oversubscribed 

Saudi-based Wataniya Insurance swings into losses in 2021

Saudi-based Wataniya Insurance swings into losses in 2021
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi-based Wataniya Insurance swings into losses in 2021

Saudi-based Wataniya Insurance swings into losses in 2021
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Wataniya Insurance Co. recorded a loss in 2021 as it witnessed a fall in underwriting income.

Its net loss stood at SR50 million ($13 million), compared to profits of SR15 million a year earlier, the Saudi-based insurer said in a statement.

This came due to a drop of 46 percent in underwriting income — the difference between premiums received on insurance policies and expenses and claims paid.

Higher expenses also weighed on the results of the insurer as they rose 4 percent during the year.

Established in 2010, Jeddah-based Wataniya Insurance provides insurance services to individuals and corporate customers across Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Wataniya Insurance

Related

India aims to launch Life Insurance Corp’s record IPO in April after delay: sources
Business & Economy
India aims to launch Life Insurance Corp’s record IPO in April after delay: sources

Latest updates

Big business in Pakistan selling fake COVID-19 travel certificates
Big business in Pakistan selling fake COVID-19 travel certificates
Investors pay high price as judges target Lebanese banks
Investors pay high price as judges target Lebanese banks
Saudi king directs extending visas for Ukrainians in the Kingdom
Saudi king directs extending visas for Ukrainians in the Kingdom
Germany to lift most COVID restrictions
Germany to lift most COVID restrictions
4 rockets fall in open areas around Iraq’s Balad air base
4 rockets fall in open areas around Iraq’s Balad air base

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.