Mike Pompeo condemns UK decision to trade cash for Iran hostages

Mike Pompeo condemns UK decision to trade cash for Iran hostages
Mike Pompeo was Secretary of State during the Trump administration. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Mike Pompeo condemns UK decision to trade cash for Iran hostages

Mike Pompeo condemns UK decision to trade cash for Iran hostages
  •  ‘Appeasement feels good until it fails — it always does,’ says former top US envoy
  • London insists $530m payoff had nothing to do with hostages’ release
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused Britain of paying “blood money” to Iran to secure the release of two British-Iranian nationals held hostage by the Tehran regime.

Pompeo, who has long taken a hard stance against Iran, claimed the £400 million ($530 million) paid to Tehran will be used to “terrorize” opponents.

Downing Street has said that it had put in place “rigorous safeguards” to ensure the money would not be used for weapons, but rather for “humanitarian” purposes.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosh Ashori were released late on Wednesday after years of detention in Iran. Reports claim that the aircraft carrying them to freedom was not allowed to take off until the British cash had been transferred.

Pompeo tweeted on Wednesday: “The UK priced taking & holding its citizens hostage at $530 million. We prevented paying blood money — not rewarding hostage-takers.”

He added: “That cash will terrorize Israel, UK & US. Appeasement feels good until it fails — it always does.”

Iran has long maintained that the money was owed for an undelivered order of thousands of tanks and other vehicles agreed between the UK and Iran’s pre-revolutionary government.

While conceding the debt was legitimate, Britain has taken pains to insist that the release of the hostages was not related to the money.

During his tenure as the top US diplomat, Pompeo oversaw the collapse of the 2015 KJCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) — the “Iran deal” — which led to the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran, as well as heightened Iranian nuclear research activity.

Pompeo’s tough stance on Iran has led State Department officials to conclude that he could be at risk, and the Associated Press revealed on Saturday that the department spends about $2 million per month on security for him.

The former envoy and another former top aide face “serious and credible” threats from Iran, the department said.

Topics: Iran Mike Pompeo Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Updated 12 sec ago

UK Foreign Office urged Richard Ratcliffe not to make ‘song and dance’ about wife’s plight

UK Foreign Office urged Richard Ratcliffe not to make ‘song and dance’ about wife’s plight
Updated 12 sec ago
LONDON: The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, newly released from Iranian detention, was told by the UK Foreign Office not to make a “song and dance” about the ordeal his wife had been through, according to a British MP.
Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, whose Hampstead and Kilburn constituency was where Zaghari-Ratcliffe lived before she was held in Iran, said Richard Ratcliffe’s decision to be “so public and vocal” about his wife’s plight had been the correct strategy.
Siddiq, who had been pushing the government to secure Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release for years, on Thursday said: “The Foreign Office told us many times, ‘we could have got Nazanin out earlier if you didn’t make such a song and dance about this,’ but Richard disagreed with that.”
The politician pointed out that Ratcliffe’s approach had been vindicated by her release — reportedly secured because Britain agreed to pay more than $500 million to Iran for a historic debt.
“Throughout the course of the six years now I feel that probably was the right strategy because I think the government did respond to the public pressure and I think they do respond to media pressure in particular.
“I think we probably did put pressure on especially the current prime minister by being so public and vocal and campaigning,” Siddiq added.
She noted that the government had also been edgy about her and Ratcliffe disclosing publicly that the Iranian-British national’s passport had been returned to her earlier this week.
“When I tweeted she got her British passport, the Foreign Office were very nervous about it,” Siddiq said.
“Richard doesn’t have Twitter. He asked me to tweet it because he thinks we need to be transparent about everything. And he thinks that even if the deal had fallen through at the last moment, at least people would have known how close we got.”
Throughout his wife’s six-year detention — comprised of an initial five-year sentence plus an additional year later added on — Ratcliffe had campaigned very publicly for his wife’s release, including carrying out a hunger strike in Whitehall and criticizing the government’s approach intermittently.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released alongside another British-Iranian national, Anoosheh Ashoori — but others still remain confined to Iran.
Morad Tahbaz, who is a joint Iranian, UK, and US citizen, was this week released from prison but is unable to leave Iran.
On Tahbaz, British Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly said: “We will continue to work to not just keep him out on furlough but get him released — and obviously we’ll continue working closely with the Americans and everything to do with Iran.”

Too early yet for second Covid-19 booster: EU watchdog

Too early yet for second Covid-19 booster: EU watchdog
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

Too early yet for second Covid-19 booster: EU watchdog

Too early yet for second Covid-19 booster: EU watchdog
  • The Amsterdam-based agency is "continuing to monitor the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines against the Omicron variant," Cavaleri said
  • WHO on Wednesday voiced alarm at the rising Covid-19 infections globally, despite a drop in testing levels
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

AMSTERDAM: It is too early to call for a second Covid-19 booster shot, Europe’s medicines watchdog said Thursday, despite a rapid spike in new infections caused by the rampant omicron variant.
Speaking at the European Medicines Agency’s bi-weekly press conference, the EMA’s vaccines strategy head added that scrapping coronavirus rules in many countries may have played a role in the current rise in cases.
“We notice that infection rates are increasing again in some member states after the steady decrease we witnessed over the past few weeks,” Marco Cavaleri said.
The Amsterdam-based agency is “continuing to monitor the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines against the omicron variant,” Cavaleri said.
But “I want to reiterate there is not yet enough evidence... supporting a recommendation for a second booster shot in the general population,” he said.
The World Health Organization on Wednesday voiced alarm at the rising Covid-19 infections globally, despite a drop in testing levels.
After falling for weeks, reported Covid cases rose globally by eight percent last week, with more than 11 million cases and over 43,000 new deaths registered, WHO said.
More than two years into the pandemic, which has officially claimed more than six million deaths — with the true figure believed to be several times as high — the resurgence in cases can mainly be blamed on the spread of infectious sub-lineages of the omicron variant, particularly BA.2, Cavaleri said.
He again urged EU residents to get vaccinated, saying “we can see a pattern that countries with high vaccination rates are reporting significantly lower death and hospitalization rates.”
Asked whether the lifting of coronavirus restrictions in many countries had been premature, Cavaleri said: “it is difficult to say whether restrictions have been lifted too early.
“But clearly at this stage we might have to consider that probably this is one of those aspects that contributed to an increase of these cases,” Cavaleri said.
The regulator has so far approved five vaccines for use in the EU: Pfizer and Moderna, which use messenger RNA technology, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, which use viral vector technology, and Novavax, which is based on a spike protein produced in a laboratory.

Topics: WHO COVID-19 booster COVID-19 vaccination

UN establishes formal ties with Taliban-governed Afghanistan

UN establishes formal ties with Taliban-governed Afghanistan
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

UN establishes formal ties with Taliban-governed Afghanistan

UN establishes formal ties with Taliban-governed Afghanistan
  • The vote was 14 in favor, with one abstention, by Russia
  • The resolution includes several strands of cooperation, on the humanitarian, political and human rights fronts
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The UN Security Council voted Thursday to establish formal ties with Taliban-run Afghanistan, which has yet to win widespread international recognition.
It did so in approving a resolution that does not use the word Taliban and spells out the new one-year mandate of the UN political mission in Afghanistan, which it said was “crucial” to peace in the country.
The vote was 14 in favor, with one abstention, by Russia.
The resolution includes several strands of cooperation, on the humanitarian, political and human rights fronts, including those of women, children and journalists.
“This new mandate for UNAMA (the UN mission to Afghanistan) is crucial not only to respond to the immediate humanitarian and economic crisis, but also to reach our overarching goal of peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Norwegian UN ambassador Mona Juul, whose country drafted the resolution, told AFP after the vote.
“The Council gives a clear message with this new mandate: UNAMA has a crucial role to play in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and to support the Afghan people as they face unprecedented challenges and uncertainty,” Juul said.

Topics: US UN Taliban Afghanistan

Japan princess says lives lost in Ukraine breaks her heart

Japan princess says lives lost in Ukraine breaks her heart
Updated 17 March 2022
AP

Japan princess says lives lost in Ukraine breaks her heart

Japan princess says lives lost in Ukraine breaks her heart
  • “I feel extremely heartbroken by the loss of many precious lives in Ukraine,” Aiko said
  • While growing up, she said her grandfather Emperor Emeritus Akihito often told her what royal duties are about: stay close to the people
Updated 17 March 2022
AP

TOKYO: Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s only daughter, Princess Aiko, said she is heartbroken by the loss of many lives in Ukraine during her first solo news conference Thursday as an adult royal member.
“I feel extremely heartbroken by the loss of many precious lives in Ukraine,” Aiko said, responding to a question about Russia’s invasion.
Quoting her father’s birthday remark in February, Aiko said she hoped exchanges between people will overcome national and regional borders and lead to a peaceful world where people tolerate differences.
“I strongly believe in peace,” she added, noting her visit to Hiroshima as a junior high school student when she felt strongly about the importance of peace after seeing the horrendous scenes of the Aug. 6, 1945, atomic bombing at the peace museum.
While growing up, she said her grandfather Emperor Emeritus Akihito, who abdicated three years ago, often told her what royal duties are about: stay close to the people — a lesson also followed by his son Naruhito.
“I believe that it is most important as a royal member to fulfil our duty while praying for the people’s happiness and share joy and sorrow,” Aiko said during her first news conference since reaching adulthood at age 20 on Dec. 1.
Her grandfather, the son of controversial late Emperor Hirohito under whose name Japan fought the World War II, devoted his career to promote peace. He won the hearts of many by reaching out to those discriminated against and victims of disasters with the help of his wife, Michiko, a first commoner to marry an emperor.
Aiko said her thoughts go to residents in disaster-hit areas, including those still recovering from the deadly March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Fukushima prefecture. On Wednesday, four people died in a 7.4 magnitude quake that struck the region again.
Aiko is the only child of Naruhito and Empress Masako, a Harvard-educated former diplomat. She is currently studying Japanese literature at Gakushuin University.
Soon after giving birth, Masako developed a stress-induced mental condition, which she is still recovering from, apparently because of criticism for not producing a male heir.
Aiko on Thursday thanked Masako for “giving birth to me.”
Under the current law, Aiko is not eligible to ascend to the Chrysanthemum Throne. She also has to leave her family if she marries a commoner. Aiko said marriage still seems a distant future.
The 1947 Imperial House Law, which largely preserves pre-war family values, only allows male-line succession and forces female royal members marrying commoners to lose their royal status.
A government-commissioned panel of experts submitted a report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in December proposing ways to maintain potential successors without changing Japan’s male-only imperial succession system, which is putting the shrinking family on the verge of extinction.
Recent media surveys showed 80 percent of the public support female emperors.
The panel avoided discussing whether to allow female emperors, and suggested restoring now-defunct royal households to adopt male descendants as potential heirs. It proposed a possibility of allowing female members to retain their royal status after marrying commoners — a less controversial step.
The steadily shrinking royal membership is down to 17. Naruhito has only two possible successors — his younger brother Akishino and his teenage son, Hisahito, the only underage member of the graying royal family.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Japan Princess Aiko peace

London tube station gets Bengali signage in homage to local community

London tube station gets Bengali signage in homage to local community
Whitechapel is home to the largest Bangladeshi community in the UK. (Sadiq Khan/Facebook)
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

London tube station gets Bengali signage in homage to local community

London tube station gets Bengali signage in homage to local community
  • Around 40% of Whitechapel’s population identify as Bangladeshi
  • ‘London’s diversity is our greatest strength’: Mayor Sadiq Khan
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Bengali writing has been installed on the signage of a London tube station in honor of the area’s sizeable Bangladeshi community.

Whitechapel station in East London has been signposted with both English and Bengali text ahead of Bangladesh’s Independence Day on March 26.

Tower Hamlets council has funded dual-language signs throughout the station as part of wider improvements.

Around 40 percent of Whitechapel’s population identify as Bangladeshi, and the community there has a long history

The famous Brick Lane area became a hotspot for Bengali migration during the 1970s, and has since been referred to by some as Banglatown.

“London’s diversity is our greatest strength,” the capital’s Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote on Facebook. “Ahead of Bangladesh Independence Day, it’s great to see the revamped signs at Whitechapel station — recognising and celebrating the vital contribution Bangladeshi Londoners have made shaping the Tower Hamlets community & our city.”

 

Topics: UK London Bangladesh British Asians Whitechapel

