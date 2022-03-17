You are here

  • Home
  • Amnesty chief welcomes release of British-Iranian pair used as ‘political pawns’

Amnesty chief welcomes release of British-Iranian pair used as ‘political pawns’

Amnesty chief welcomes release of British-Iranian pair used as ‘political pawns’
Amnesty International has long criticized Iran for the detention of dual nationals. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2bm5a

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Amnesty chief welcomes release of British-Iranian pair used as ‘political pawns’

Amnesty chief welcomes release of British-Iranian pair used as ‘political pawns’
  • ‘They were both jailed on trumped-up national security charges, a familiar tactic in Iran’
  • ‘It’s more important than ever that Britain works multilaterally to combat this insidious practice’
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The head of Amnesty International UK has welcomed the release of two British-Iranian dual nationals, who he said had been used by Tehran as “political pawns.”

In response to reports that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori had been released from detention in Iran, Sacha Deshmukh said: “This is fantastic news, but it hasn’t come a moment too soon.”

He added: “Nazanin and Anoosheh should never have been detained in the first place — they were both jailed on trumped-up national security charges, a familiar tactic in Iran.”

Amnesty has long condemned Iran for the detention of dual nationals — a pattern of behavior that some, including Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, have said amounts to hostage-taking for their use as bargaining chips.

Deshmukh said: “Nazanin and Anoosheh have unquestionably been used as political pawns by the Iranian authorities — and the Iranian authorities have acted with calculated cruelty, seeking to wring the maximum diplomatic value out of their captivity.”

They were reportedly only freed after Iran had received payment for a historical debt worth hundreds of millions of dollars, related to a pre-revolution arms deal between the shah and Britain.

Deshmukh said the British government “needs to follow up on Nazanin and Anoosheh’s release by immediately renewing its calls for the release of the UK nationals Morad Tahbaz and Mehran Raoof, both of whom are still going through an ordeal all too similar to Nazanin and Anoosheh’s.

“It’s been clear for years that the Iranian authorities are targeting foreign nationals with spurious national security-related charges to exert diplomatic pressure, and it’s more important than ever that Britain works multilaterally to combat this insidious practice.”

Ashoori and Zaghari-Ratcliffe spent roughly five and six years respectively behind bars in Iran.

Topics: Amnesty international UK Iran Sacha Deshmukh

Related

UK ‘took every precaution’ that debt repayment to Iran would not be used for arms
World
UK ‘took every precaution’ that debt repayment to Iran would not be used for arms
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, fellow British-Iranian reunited with family in UK after Tehran release
World
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, fellow British-Iranian reunited with family in UK after Tehran release

UK ‘took every precaution’ that debt repayment to Iran would not be used for arms

UK ‘took every precaution’ that debt repayment to Iran would not be used for arms
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

UK ‘took every precaution’ that debt repayment to Iran would not be used for arms

UK ‘took every precaution’ that debt repayment to Iran would not be used for arms
  • $517.5m paid in exchange for freedom of dual nationals Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Anoosheh Ashori
  • Debt was related to tank deal during shah’s rule that was upended by 1979 revolution
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Britain “took every precaution” that a £393 million ($517.5 million) debt repayment to Iran would not be used for weapons, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said.

The debt, owed for nearly 40 years, was paid in exchange for the freedom of British-Iranian dual nationals Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashori. They were returned to the UK overnight on Wednesday.

Truss tried to separate the issue of the “legitimate debt” and the freedom of the hostages, but the Daily Telegraph reported that the plane carrying the hostages would only take off once the transaction had been made.

“We had been looking at ways to settle the debt that we conceded that we owed,” James Cleverly, minister of state for Europe and North America, told Sky News.

“We owed this debt, we accepted that debt, obviously the sanctions position made it incredibly difficult. You cannot just write a cheque, it doesn’t work like that.

“But it’s taken a huge amount of work to come up with a method of ensuring that money is for humanitarian purposes and it conforms to the sanctions.”

Asked how confident he was that the cash would not be used for arms, Cleverly said: “We have taken every precaution to make sure that this is used exclusively for humanitarian requirements.

“Iran does have a significant, meaningful humanitarian requirement, and as I say we have taken precautions to ensure that.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori had spent six and five years respectively behind bars in Iran, both on national security or spying-related charges that they both vehemently deny.

There had been widespread speculation, including by Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, that their freedom was contingent upon the release of money owed to pre-revolutionary Iran by Britain — now paid in full — for an undelivered order of tanks.

Under the shah, Iran had been a close ally of the UK and the wider West. But that relationship, and the defense cooperation it entailed, was upended with the 1979 revolution that overthrew him.

Topics: UK Iran Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Anoosheh Ashoori

Related

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, fellow British-Iranian reunited with family in UK after Tehran release
World
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, fellow British-Iranian reunited with family in UK after Tehran release
Deal to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe was agreed last year but fell through 
World
Deal to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe was agreed last year but fell through 

Kremlin rejects top UN court order to halt Ukraine offensive

Kremlin rejects top UN court order to halt Ukraine offensive
Updated 31 min 19 sec ago
AFP

Kremlin rejects top UN court order to halt Ukraine offensive

Kremlin rejects top UN court order to halt Ukraine offensive
  • Kremlin: Both parties – Russia and Ukraine – had to agree for the ruling to be implemented
Updated 31 min 19 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Thursday rejected an order by the UN’s top court for Russia to suspend the military offensive in Ukraine, a day after judges in The Hague announced their ruling.
“We cannot take this decision into account,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that both parties – Russia and Ukraine – had to agree for the ruling to be implemented.
“No consent can be obtained in this case,” Peskov said.
The UN’s International Court of Justice ruled on Wednesday that Moscow should “immediately suspend military operations that it commenced on February 24 on the territory of Ukraine.”
Kyiv dragged Moscow to the UN’s top court days after President Vladimir Putin launched his military campaign.
Peskov claimed that Moscow’s delegation in talks with Kyiv to end fighting was “showing much greater readiness than our counterparts to negotiate.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine UN

Related

Ukrainian president urges Germany to tear down new Russian ‘Wall’ in Europe
World
Ukrainian president urges Germany to tear down new Russian ‘Wall’ in Europe
Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine continues amid optimism over talks
World
Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine continues amid optimism over talks

Ukrainian president urges Germany to tear down new Russian ‘Wall’ in Europe

Ukrainian president urges Germany to tear down new Russian ‘Wall’ in Europe
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

Ukrainian president urges Germany to tear down new Russian ‘Wall’ in Europe

Ukrainian president urges Germany to tear down new Russian ‘Wall’ in Europe
  • Volodymyr Zelensky addresses German Chancellor Olaf Scholz directly with a call for greater solidarity with Ukraine
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

BERLIN: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Germany in an emotional video address before parliament Thursday to help destroy a new “Wall” Russia was erecting in Europe.
“It’s not a Berlin Wall — it is a Wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this Wall is growing bigger with every bomb” dropped on Ukraine, Zelensky told MPs.
Appearing on a screen in his now trademark khaki t-shirt with dark rings under his eyes, Zelensky was welcomed by MPs in the Bundestag lower house with a standing ovation.
In a speech steeped in historical imagery from Germany’s triumph over its Cold War division, Zelensky addressed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz directly with a call for greater solidarity with Ukraine.
“Dear Mr.Scholz, tear down this Wall,” he implored, evoking US President Ronald Reagan’s 1987 appeal in Berlin.
“Give Germany the leadership role that you in Germany deserve.”
However he coupled his flattery with a strong rebuke of Berlin’s years-long reluctance to stand up to Moscow and sever its strong energy and business ties with Russia.
“We turned to you,” he said. “We told you that Nord Stream (gas pipelines) was a kind of preparation for the war.”
“And the answer we got was purely economic — it is economy, economy, economy but that was the mortar for the new Wall.”
The Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 prompted an overhaul of key planks of Germany’s energy, economic and security policy — some of them dating back to the end of World War II.
It has put the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project on ice, joined allies in imposing punishing sanctions on Ukraine and pledged a massive increase in defense spending while dropping a ban on arms exports to conflict zones in order to aid Ukraine.
Germany has also said it aims to be nearly free of Russian oil imports by the end of this year although it still remains heavily dependent on Russian gas.
However Berlin has resisted an outright halt to Russian energy imports, warning it would cause winter shortages and drive inflation, creating potential instability in Europe’s top economy.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Germany

Related

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy denounces unkept ‘promises’ by West
World
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy denounces unkept ‘promises’ by West
This handout video grab taken and released by the Ukraine Presidency press service on March 4, 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivering an address in Kyiv. (AFP)
World
Ukraine’s Zelensky asks Biden for more support

Thailand faces early election as coalition cracks widen

Thailand faces early election as coalition cracks widen
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

Thailand faces early election as coalition cracks widen

Thailand faces early election as coalition cracks widen
  • PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha heads a sprawling coalition facing criticism over his mismanagement of COVID-19
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

BANGKOK: Thailand’s embattled prime minister will hold talks with party leaders in his ruling coalition Thursday as he seeks to control growing divisions that could lead to early elections later this year.
Prayut Chan-O-Cha heads a sprawling coalition facing criticism over his mismanagement of COVID-19, a pandemic economy still in the doldrums and simmering tensions over huge 2021 pro-democracy protests that have dominated the past 12 months.
The turbulent political atmosphere in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy has seen a weakened opposition agitate for the prime minister to step down, calling for a no-confidence debate when parliament resumes in May.
And on Monday, Prayut’s one-time mentor, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, said early elections could be held after Thailand hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November.
While the deputy prime minister has no power over when polls are held, it is the first government indication on the date of national elections — months ahead of Prayut’s term ending in March 2023.
Speaking after his deputy’s remarks, Prayut refused to comment on a possible election date.
If polls are held after the APEC summit — or sooner — analysts say they could return an unfavorable result for Prayut.
“A lot of Thais want to see General Prayut out of office,” said professor Thitinan Pongsudhirak at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University.
“The economy is not doing well. The population still remembers the early pandemic incompetence when there were no vaccines in the country.”
Thailand’s economy has been hammered by the pandemic, growing by just 1.6 percent last year after a 6.2 percent contraction in 2020 — its worst performance since the 1997 Asian financial crisis.
Paul Chambers, of the Center of ASEAN Community Studies at Naresuan University in Thailand, believes the longer the premier can stave off elections, the better it will be for him.
“Prayut is so unpopular today that he could only be re-elected with the Senate’s help,” he said, a reference to Bangkok’s second chamber, which is stacked with pro-government figures.
“Thus, waiting as long as possible for the Senate to help him win re-election best helps Prayut sustain his power.”
The former army chief, who led a 2014 coup before taking power as prime minister after the 2019 election, leads a 16-party coalition that holds 248 seats compared with the opposition’s 208.
But his base is fragmenting. In January, a faction of 20 MPs from his Palang Pracharat party was kicked out over internal squabbles.
And last month, seven ministers from a junior coalition party refused to attend a cabinet meeting in a row over an extension to the concession for Bangkok’s Sky Train urban railway.
Prayut has sought to buttress his coalition by reaching out to smaller groups and must drum up enough support to survive a no-confidence debate tabled by the opposition when parliament reconvenes in May.
Titipol Phakdeewanich, dean of the political science faculty at Ubon Ratchathani University, said the mechanism was more of a pressure gauge for the opposition, and not likely to bring down the government.
In any case, the constitution drafted in 2017 tilts the scales in favor of pro-military parties.
In 2019, Prayut’s party was only the second-largest in terms of seats, but with the help of the Senate, stuffed with supporters, managed to form a coalition.

Topics: Thailand

Related

Thai opposition urges rejection of pro-junta coalition
World
Thai opposition urges rejection of pro-junta coalition
Thai king endorses new cabinet weeks after disputed election
World
Thai king endorses new cabinet weeks after disputed election

Arab embassies in Japan check on citizens’ safety after massive earthquake

Arab embassies in Japan check on citizens’ safety after massive earthquake
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News Japan

Arab embassies in Japan check on citizens’ safety after massive earthquake

Arab embassies in Japan check on citizens’ safety after massive earthquake
  • The intense quake left many areas in the country without electricity and is so far known to have claimed the lives of four people, with 97 injured, according to Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Several embassies from the Arab world in Japan are calling for the safety of their citizens and providing helplines in case of emergencies after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 hit parts of northeastern Japan. 

The intense quake left many areas in the country without electricity and is so far known to have claimed the lives of one person, with 97 injured, according to Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The government set up a quake response task force at the crisis management center of the prime minister’s office after the quake. Arab embassies are following developments diligently and keeping its citizens updated.

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Japan tweeted that they were following up on the effects of the earthquake and stressing the safety of its citizens. 

 

 

Similarly, the UAE’s embassy in Tokyo provided a helpline telephone number to ensure its citizens are safely sheltered. 

 

 

The Embassy of Kuwait in Tokyo tweeted it was following thoroughly the developments of the aftermath of the powerful earthquake. It also called on citizens to abide by the instructions of local Japanese authorities.

 

 

The Embassy of Bahrain in Japan tweeted calling on its citizens to follow all instructions, especially considering the tsunami warning.

 

 

The Jordanian Embassy in Japan also tweeted asking Jordanian citizens to follow the utmost precaution and abide by local authorities’ instructions.

 

 

This article originally published in Japanese on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan earthquake

Related

Thousands of households without power in northeast Japan after earthquake kills four
World
Thousands of households without power in northeast Japan after earthquake kills four
Abu Dhabi crown prince to Japanese PM: UAE keen to maintain energy security, global markets stability
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi crown prince to Japanese PM: UAE keen to maintain energy security, global markets stability

Latest updates

Amnesty chief welcomes release of British-Iranian pair used as ‘political pawns’
Amnesty chief welcomes release of British-Iranian pair used as ‘political pawns’
UK ‘took every precaution’ that debt repayment to Iran would not be used for arms
UK ‘took every precaution’ that debt repayment to Iran would not be used for arms
Tri-series just another serving in never-ending feast of international cricket
Tri-series just another serving in never-ending feast of international cricket
PIF's JCDC receives site for first phase of Jeddah Central Project
PIF's JCDC receives site for first phase of Jeddah Central Project
SADAFCO expands operations to become the largest dairy output facility in the Middle East
SADAFCO expands operations to become the largest dairy output facility in the Middle East

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.