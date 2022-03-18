You are here

Andrew Hammond

Ukraine crisis inspires stunning upturn in NATO’s fortunes

Invasion of Ukraine ‘is stalled on all fronts’

Smoke rises after shelling near Kyiv, Ukraine March 17, 2022. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Airstrike hits shelter in southern city of Mariupol
  • The war settles into a grinding pattern of sieges of cities
KYIV: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was described on Thursday as “largely stalled on all fronts” as Europe’s largest conflict in 80 years entered its fourth week.
In the besieged city of Mariupol, rescue workers dug survivors out of the rubble of a theater that Ukraine said had been hit by a Russian airstrike while people sheltered there from bombardments.
Russia denied striking the theater, but its forces have blasted cities and killed many civilians in its assault on Ukraine.
Mariupol has suffered the worst humanitarian catastrophe of the war, with hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in basements with no food, water or power as Russian forces pound it with artillery and airstrikes.
A city mayoral adviser, Petro Andrushchenko, said the number of victims of the strike on the theater on Wednesday was not known, but the shelter had held. “Now the rubble is being cleared,” he said. “There are survivors.”
Satellite pictures showed the word “children” had been marked out on the ground in front of the building before it was hit.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the allegation that Russia had bombed the theater was a “lie,” and repeated Kremlin denials that Russian forces had targeted civilians. “Russia’s armed forces don’t bomb towns and cities,” she said.

The war has settled into a grinding pattern of sieges of cities, but the Russians have failed to capture a major city in the face of spirited resistance from Ukrainian forces. British military intelligence said the invasion had “largely stalled on all fronts,” and Russian forces were suffering heavy losses.
Northeastern and northwestern suburbs of Kyiv have suffered heavy damage but the capital itself has held firm, under a curfew and subjected to deadly nightly rocket attacks.
A fourth straight day of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators took place by videolink but Western officials said they remained far apart. “Both sides are taking them seriously but there is a very, very big gap between their positions,” one official said.
An aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was sticking to its core position that it retain sovereignty over areas occupied since 2014 by Russian and pro-Russian forces.
Zelensky addressed the German Parliament by video link that invoked the Holocaust and the Berlin Wall. “Every year politicians repeat ‘never again’,” said Zelensky, who is Jewish. “And now we see that these words are simply worthless. In Europe, a people is being destroyed.”
He accused Germany of helping to build a new wall “in the middle of Europe between freedom and unfreedom” by isolating Ukraine with its business and energy ties to Russia.

PHNOM PENH: A court in Cambodia on Thursday convicted 21 people of treason and related charges for their nonviolent political opposition to the government several years ago.

Those convicted by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court included seven exiled leaders of the disbanded Cambodia National Rescue Party, each of whom received 10-year prison terms.

They included party co-founder Sam Rainsy who has been in exile since 2016 to avoid serving prison sentences for defamation and other charges. He says the cases against him are politically motivated.

Sam Rainsy has long been the harshest critic and most popular opponent of Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has held power for 37 years. The treason case involved his attempted return to Cambodia in 2019 that was blocked by the government.

The other party leaders convicted were Sam Rainsy’s wife Tioulong Saumura and five former lawmakers.

Another 13 defendants who were convicted were ordinary party supporters, each sentenced to five years imprisonment, reduced by the court to three years and eight months. One more man, not present at the trial, had his sentence suspended for health reason because he had suffered a stroke two years ago.

“Upon the announcement of the verdict, these 13 people shouted together at the judge that they were innocent and they cannot accept this unjust verdict,” defense lawyer Sam Sokong said. He said they told him to appeal the verdict.

Relatives and other supporters of the defendants tussled outside the court with police, with several women falling to the ground as a banner was grabbed away from them.

“The mass trial and convictions of political opponents on baseless charges is a witch hunt that discredits both the Cambodian government and the country’s courts,” Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch said in an emailed statement.

All the defendants have been charged with conspiracy to commit treason and incitement to commit a felony, mostly in connection with organizing Sam Rainsy’s abortive 2019 trip home. The party leader were also convicted of inciting members of the armed forces not to follow their orders.

The CNRP, as the sole credible opposition party, had been expected to present a strong challenge to Hun Sen’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party in the 2018 general election.

Hun Sen launched a sweeping crackdown on his opponents before the election, the high court disbanded the CNRP and its lawmakers were removed from Parliament. Hun Sen’s party subsequently won every seat in the National Assembly.

Several Western nations imposed sanctions on Cambodia’s government after concluding the 2018 election was neither free nor fair. The harshest measure came from the European Union, which withdrew some preferential trading privileges.

The trial started in 2020 but was suspended until December due to coronavirus restrictions. Initially, nearly 130 defendants were listed and were split into three trials for manageability. Many did not turn themselves in, and how many will eventually stand trial is unclear.

“It’s just another day of injustice here in Cambodia. It’s the norm now, injustice is the norm,” said Theary Seng, a Cambodian-American lawyer and activist whose own treason case is being tried separately.

Big business in Pakistan selling fake COVID-19 travel certificates

Big business in Pakistan selling fake COVID-19 travel certificates
Big business in Pakistan selling fake COVID-19 travel certificates

  • Whistleblower travel agent helps Arab News obtain fake PCR report
  • Private labs and travel agents like ‘a mafia’ making thousands of dollars a day
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Private medical laboratories and travel agents in Pakistan are pocketing tens of thousands of dollars a day from fake polymerase chain reaction pre-flight test reports for international travelers, an investigation by Arab News shows, as authorities admit they are aware of the practice.

About 20,000 passengers fly out of Pakistani airports every day, with many required to undergo pre-flight testing before departure.

With the help of a whistleblower travel agent, Arab News recorded the process of obtaining a fake PCR report.

“All over Pakistan, wherever you go to any travel agent to get a ticket, they will offer you to manage a PCR too,” the whistleblower, who did not want to be named due to risks to his business, said. “They have contacts with labs and owners of medical labs have connections with airlines. They are all a mafia.”

The whistleblower booked a ticket for an Arab News team member to travel to a Middle Eastern country, took a scanned copy of the passport and a photo of the traveler holding a swab stick. But then, after the photo was taken, he took his own sample, not the traveler’s.

He then sent copies of the ticket, passport and the photo to a medical lab through WhatsApp to obtain the report.

“Medical labs give us a swab stick that we use to take a photo (of the traveler) to send to the lab,” he said.

While labs take hours to process samples for PCR screening, the agent received a negative COVID-19 test result within 14 minutes, together with a fit-to-travel certificate and an original QR code with a photo of the Arab News team member.

“At airports, they just check the barcode,” he said. “They scan the barcode and allow you to travel if it is negative.”

Obtaining pre-flight COVID-19 reports from travel agents saves passengers not only the time they would spend queuing for testing and waiting for the sample to be processed, but also the worry that they may be unfit for the journey.

“If a passenger tries to get a report directly from a lab, there are chances that he may turn out COVID-19 positive,” the whistleblower agent said. “Passengers request us to manage a negative report.”

While medical labs charge up to Rs5,500 (about $31) per PCR test, travel agents cooperating with labs get about 20 percent of the fee.

“We prefer to fake a test by ourselves, and this way we take our share,” he said. “If a hundred people are traveling, only one or two of them will have an authentic report.”

At this estimated rate and with an average of 100 passengers per flight, the whole business could be worth tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars a day, insiders in the business say.

Authorities admit they are aware of the PCR black market. 

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who oversees Pakistan’s pandemic response, told Arab News action was taken whenever such practices were reported, but the issue was not for the Pakistani authorities to handle.

“That (PCR tests) is not the requirement of the government of Pakistan, that is the requirement of the countries they (travelers) are traveling to,” he said. “So, the government of Pakistan has really nothing to do with it.”

Health professionals disagree.

The Pakistan Medical Association said the government should look into it as a “serious issue.”

“If a COVID-positive person travels, he can cause a rapid transmission in the plane and host countries’ communities,” the association’s secretary general, Dr. Qaiser Sajjad, said. “This can bring international disrepute.”
 

Red Cross chief sees ‘glimmer of hope’ in Ukraine

Red Cross chief sees ‘glimmer of hope’ in Ukraine
AFP

Red Cross chief sees ‘glimmer of hope’ in Ukraine

  • ICRC’s president said the war triggered by Russia's February 24 invasion had inflicted "vast" devastation and people were frightened for their future
  • "Civilians affected by the conflict in Ukraine are terrified of what the future holds," Maurer said
GENEVA: Red Cross chief Peter Maurer on Thursday implored Russia and Ukraine to build on rare glimmers of hope and alleviate the suffering for “terrified” civilians caught up in the conflict.
The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, who is in Kyiv on a five-day visit to Ukraine, said the war triggered by Russia’s February 24 invasion had inflicted “vast” devastation and people were frightened for their future.
But the ICRC head said the safe passage corridor established on Tuesday to get non-combatants out of the northeastern city of Sumy gave grounds for some optimism.
Speaking to reporters via video-link, Maurer said he was in Kyiv to make an urgent plea to both sides to bring civilians some respite.
“I appeal to the parties to take every chance to build on small steps to alleviate suffering, like the glimmer of hope we saw this week in Sumy,” he said, of humanitarians helping thousands escape from harm’s way.
“This glimpse of humanity is something we sorely need more of,” he said.
He called for concrete agreements to give civilians safe passage out of cities like the besieged Mariupol, for aid to be allowed in, for non-combatants to be protected, for civilian infrastructure to be spared, and for prisoners of war to be treated with dignity.
“Civilians affected by the conflict in Ukraine are terrified of what the future holds,” Maurer said.
“Families huddle in unheated basements knowing their neighborhoods are now frontlines. Women and children walk through cold in search of shelter. The crisis... deepens by the hour.”
Maurer said he too has had to take shelter underground when the air raid warnings are sounded.
“I respect the rules that when sirens go off and there is a clear signal of risk, we temporarily move to bunkers,” he said.
For days Russian forces have bombarded Mariupol, cutting power, food and water supplies.
Ukraine says more than 2,000 people have died so far in the city — a key strategic target for Moscow — and on Thursday accused Russia of bombing a theater sheltering more than 1,000 civilians.
“The suffering in Mariupol must not become the future of Ukraine,” Maurer insisted.
The Swiss former diplomat said the 30 to 40 ICRC staff who had remained in Mariupol left on Wednesday, having stayed until they could no longer operate at all.
But he said they had made plans to return with humanitarian assistance as soon as possible.
Maurer was confident that more agreements on safe exit routes could be struck between the Ukrainian and Russian forces, given the “positive developments” on safe corridors in recent days.
He said the hold-ups were down to a lack of trust between the opposing parties, the military situation on the ground, and “weapons-contaminated” roads which needed clearing.
“A lot will depend on whether talks lead to either temporary and partial cease-fires, which would of course facilitate humanitarian work — or whether we will see an intensification of warfare again,” he said.

Mike Pompeo condemns UK decision to trade cash for Iran hostages

Mike Pompeo condemns UK decision to trade cash for Iran hostages
Mike Pompeo was Secretary of State during the Trump administration. (File/AFP)
Arab News

Mike Pompeo condemns UK decision to trade cash for Iran hostages

  •  ‘Appeasement feels good until it fails — it always does,’ says former top US envoy
  • London insists $530m payoff had nothing to do with hostages’ release
LONDON: Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused Britain of paying “blood money” to Iran to secure the release of two British-Iranian nationals held hostage by the Tehran regime.

Pompeo, who has long taken a hard stance against Iran, claimed the £400 million ($530 million) paid to Tehran will be used to “terrorize” opponents.

Downing Street has said that it had put in place “rigorous safeguards” to ensure the money would not be used for weapons, but rather for “humanitarian” purposes.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosh Ashori were released late on Wednesday after years of detention in Iran. Reports claim that the aircraft carrying them to freedom was not allowed to take off until the British cash had been transferred.

Pompeo tweeted on Wednesday: “The UK priced taking & holding its citizens hostage at $530 million. We prevented paying blood money — not rewarding hostage-takers.”

He added: “That cash will terrorize Israel, UK & US. Appeasement feels good until it fails — it always does.”

Iran has long maintained that the money was owed for an undelivered order of thousands of tanks and other vehicles agreed between the UK and Iran’s pre-revolutionary government.

While conceding the debt was legitimate, Britain has taken pains to insist that the release of the hostages was not related to the money.

During his tenure as the top US diplomat, Pompeo oversaw the collapse of the 2015 KJCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) — the “Iran deal” — which led to the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran, as well as heightened Iranian nuclear research activity.

Pompeo’s tough stance on Iran has led State Department officials to conclude that he could be at risk, and the Associated Press revealed on Saturday that the department spends about $2 million per month on security for him.

The former envoy and another former top aide face “serious and credible” threats from Iran, the department said.

