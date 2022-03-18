You are here

REVIEW: ‘The Adam Project’ — how much Ryan Reynolds is enough Ryan Reynolds?
“The Adam Project” is on Netflix. (Supplied)
Updated 23 sec ago
Adam Grundey

REVIEW: ‘The Adam Project’ — how much Ryan Reynolds is enough Ryan Reynolds?
Updated 23 sec ago
Adam Grundey

LONDON: The latest fruit of Ryan Reynolds’ eye-wateringly expensive collaboration deal with Netflix is sci-fi movie “The Adam Project.”

The Adam of the title is Adam Reed — a skilled pilot living in a near future when time travel is possible, thanks largely to the genius of Adam’s late father Louis (Mark Ruffalo), an idealistic scientist whose rather-more-ruthless business partner Maya Sorian (Catherine Keener) is now a politically powerful billionaire.

The Utopian future that Louis strived for has turned into a nightmare — one that Adam tries to escape in his cutting-edge time-travel jet. His aim is to return to 2018, where his wife — also a pilot — was last known to be headed, but instead he crash lands in 2022 near his childhood home. It’s a year after his father’s death, and his mother Ellie (Jennifer Garner) is struggling with the moody 12-year-old Adam (Walker Scobell).




“The Adam Project” is a sci-fi movie. (Supplied)

Breaking all the long-established rules of time travel, a severely wounded adult Adam makes contact with his younger self, who quickly figures out what is going on. Since the time-travel jets are linked to their pilot’s DNA, and adult Adam’s blood loss means it cannot get a strong enough reading, young Adam is required to fire up the engines so the jet can start to fix itself. The catch? That allows Sorian and her ruthless private army to trace adult Adam.

It's an engaging plot, and director Shawn Levy paces the film well, keeping the adrenaline levels high with a series of well-choreographed set pieces.

Of course, with Reynolds as its lead “The Adam Project” has plenty of wisecracking. Maybe too much wisecracking? Ryan Reynolds playing a typical Ryan Reynolds character — Basically Good Man Who Uses Humor To Deflect, let’s call him — is, as usual, pretty fun to watch. But here you have the teenage Scobell also playing a typical Ryan Reynolds character rather than, say, a less fully formed Ryan Reynolds character. And an overbearingly confident teenage smartass is far less endearing than an adult one.

You also have Mark Ruffalo apparently doing a Ryan Reynolds impression. Ruffalo is a great actor. I’d rather have watched a Mark Ruffalo character. At some point, someone (maybe Ryan Reynolds) should have spotted that it’s possible to have too much Ryan Reynolds in one movie.

Somewhere in here there could well be a great sci-fi movie. But this version — enjoyable but instantly forgettable — isn’t it. Though it does prove that, despite what Netflix thinks, you can, in fact, have too much Ryan Reynolds.

Topics: Ryan Reynolds The Adam Project

Iranian pop star Googoosh wows Dubai despite Tehran’s outcry
Updated 18 March 2022
AP

Iranian pop star Googoosh wows Dubai despite Tehran’s outcry
  • The life of 71-year-old Googoosh, born in Tehran as Faegheh Atashin, has echoed Iran’s times of turmoil before and after the Islamic Revolution
  • Googoosh rocketed to fame in the 1960s and 1970s but the revolution that installed a Shiite theocracy later silenced her 
Updated 18 March 2022
AP

DUBAI: It was music fit for the troubled times.
Her voice full of heartache and tender resolve, Iranian pop diva and national icon Googoosh delivered old hits and songs from her new album to a packed stadium on Thursday in Dubai — just across the Arabian Gulf from her home that had banned her from singing for 21 years and where authorities to this day continue to protest her performances.
“When our lives pass away in dismal loneliness, where will we find these beautiful moments again?” she crooned in Farsi from the stage at Expo 2020, Dubai’s world’s fair. “Let my dreams not be forever unfulfilled.”
Dressed at first in a simple white dress and later changing into a shimmering black gown, she swayed her hips gently and said she hoped people would remember the night forever.
The audience went wild.
Googoosh’s classic pre-1979 Islamic Revolution songs drew cheers and shouts of recognition, as Iranian concert-goers sang every word of the cabaret-style ballads and jump-danced to her discotheque tunes.
“I can’t tell you how much I love her,” gushed 35-year-old Sarah Ali, an Iranian fan who traveled from Oman for the concert and arrived at Expo nine hours early to get as close as possible to the stage. “My country has so many problems, the economy is terrible, the government is, you know, there are no freedoms. But we have our legend.”
The life of 71-year-old Googoosh, born in Tehran as Faegheh Atashin, has echoed Iran’s times of turmoil before and after the Islamic Revolution.

Under the Western-backed shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Googoosh rocketed to fame in the 1960s and 1970s as a Tehran cabaret star. But the revolution that ousted the shah and installed a Shiite theocracy later silenced her — the clerics banned pop music and female performances.
When Iran’s reformist government granted her permission to travel in 2000, she left home to find millions of fervent fans around the world awaiting her return to the stage — those in exile who remembered the heyday and those in Iran eager to hear her through bootleg music cassettes.
Her new album, “Twenty One” came out a year ago, and her current tour will take her from Los Angeles to Toronto. The electrified Dubai audience on Thursday signaled the passing decades have in no way diminished her popularity.
“She’s just amazing,” said 13-year-old Aida Mohammadi, an Iranian who lives in Dubai. “My mother and I both grew up dancing to Googoosh every single day.”
The thousands of waving and swaying Iranians in attendance — many of them expatriates for whom Googoosh has long been a powerful if not painful invocation of their past lives in Iran — also testified to the deep relationship between Dubai and Iran.
The United Arab Emirates, with its glimmering financial hub, its hedonistic hotels and bikini beaches just 100 miles (160 kilometers) from the Islamic Republic, has for decades been home to hundreds of thousands of Iranians. A strong community of Iranian businesspeople built booming enterprises here after 1979 and as Dubai became a key transshipment point for Iran for goods and supplies.
But that relationship has come under strain. The UAE, with its assertive foreign policy run from Abu Dhabi, became an enthusiastic backer of former President Donald Trump’s maximum pressure campaign on Iran. Trump’s crushing sanctions and decision to withdraw from Tehran’s still-tattered nuclear deal with world powers heightened hostilities across the Gulf waters.
Political tensions bubbled to the surface when Expo announced Googoosh would perform here as part of her 2021-2022 tour. The pavilions of most of the 192 countries exhibiting at world’s fair are mainly government-funded and Iran reportedly had hoped Expo would showcase entertainment from present-day Iran.
Instead, Expo chose to feature Googoosh, an enduring cultural metaphor of shah-era Iran.
The Roudaki Foundation, a prominent Iranian state-run cultural institution, sent a letter of protest to Expo’s organizing committee. The letter, circulated widely in Iranian media, insulted Googoosh as Pahlavi’s “mistress” and decried Expo’s decision to elevate her as an Iranian “cultural symbol.”
Expo did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the letter.
Other Iranian critics of Googoosh’s concert abound, with many Islamic hard-liners still incensed over her 2014 music video that is considered taboo in Iran.
But those detractors were nowhere to be seen in Dubai as the final notes of “Kavir,” or “Desert,” drifted through the sprawling fairgrounds. The audience chanted her name and shouted, “I love you!” as confetti rained down.
From a mood of wistful loss, the song swelled into defiant and triumphant last notes.
“I just hope to see this one day in Iran,” said Ali, gesturing toward the vast crowd of older couples and young girls, some in Islamic black chadors and others in spaghetti straps, singing at the top of their lungs.

 

Topics: Googoosh Expo 2020 Faegheh Atashin Iran Islamic Revolution

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Science of Meditation’
Updated 17 March 2022
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Science of Meditation’
Updated 17 March 2022
Ghadi Joudah

Authors: Daniel Goleman & Dr. Richard J. Davidson

“The Science of Meditation: How to Change Your Brain, Mind and Body” is a self-help book written by psychologist Daniel Goleman, and professor of psychology and psychiatry Dr. Richard J. Davidson.

A practical guide, the book reveals how mind training is imperative to our physical, emotional, and mental well-being.

With Goleman being a science journalist and Davidson is a neuroscientist, the book encompasses a vast array of studies and research that attempts to ground meditation in the sciences.

“The Science of Meditation” demonstrates how the practice of meditation can alter our state of mind and shift our focus inwards to self-reflect and become more mindful of our presence in the world.

The co-authors use scientific research and data to rid the reader of misconceptions about the practice, and the book introduces scientifically backed techniques and smart practices to promote new neural pathways and help open our minds to equanimity and higher consciousness.

Chapter 10 of the book, titled “Meditation as Psychotherapy” discusses meditation and cognitive therapy to clinically improve mindfulness and quality of life.

The book guides the reader through the process of healing from trauma, and teaches how letting go of past burdens can change the way we see ourselves and the world.

Goleman previously wrote about behavioral sciences and the mind for the New York Times. Davidson, meanwhile, is known as a confidante of the Dalai Lama, and professor of psychology and psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

He was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time Magazine in 2006, and is part of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Mental Health.

The pair, friends at Harvard and both best-selling authors, contemplated and researched the mind and how it is possible to alter it through meditation alone.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Pliny’s Roman Economy: Natural History, Innovation, and Growth
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Pliny’s Roman Economy: Natural History, Innovation, and Growth
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

Author: Richard Saller

The elder Pliny’s Natural History (77 CE), an astonishing compilation of 20,000 “things worth knowing,” was avowedly intended to be a repository of ancient Mediterranean knowledge for the use of craftsmen and farmers, but this 37-book, 400,000-word work was too expensive, unwieldy, and impractically organized to be of utilitarian value. Yet, as Richard Saller shows, the Natural History offers more insights into Roman ideas about economic growth than any other ancient source. Pliny’s Roman Economy is the first comprehensive study of Pliny’s economic thought and its implications for understanding the economy of the Roman Empire.

As Saller reveals, Pliny sometimes anticipates modern economic theory, while at other times his ideas suggest why Rome produced very few major inventions that resulted in sustained economic growth. On one hand, Pliny believed that new knowledge came by accident or divine intervention, not by human initiative; research and development was a foreign concept.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

See the visual retelling of Scheherazade’s Middle Eastern tales
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

See the visual retelling of Scheherazade’s Middle Eastern tales
  • The Middle Eastern epic ‘One Thousand and One Nights’ has been reinterpreted as hand-drawn works of art in Mobina Nouri’s exhibit ‘A Thousand Tales’
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

LOS ANGELES: The Middle Eastern epic “One Thousand and One Nights” has been reinterpreted as hand-drawn works of art in Mobina Nouri’s exhibit “A Thousand Tales.”

Linda Roshi Rahnaama, founder and director of ADVOCARTSY, said of the project: “We have taken on the role of retelling the story in a contemporary manner.”

She continued: “The storyline is nonlinear, timeless, and beyond space and time, so we’re creating an opportunity for each viewer to stand in front of each line, look for details that are never ending and then each viewer becomes the storyteller.”

The series of paintings depict moments from Scheherazade stories as all happening at the same time and inject elements from geography, scripture and contemporary culture to refocus the stories on the historical and modern experiences of women.

“Women depicted in the characters are blindfolded with a gold eye band referencing the challenges women have endured over time and despite that, as Scheherazade did, through their wisdom persevering,” Rahnaama said.

“One Thousand and One Nights” is one of the Middle East's most prolific works with cultural importance throughout the MENA Region and international recognition via translation and film adaptations such as “Sinbad” and Disney’s “Aladdin.” 

“It has kind of been instilled in the psyche of not only Middle Eastern communities but beyond,” she said.

“What Mobina is trying to do here is tap into that recollection and extend it to the experience of women and depict a new dialogue that’s relevant to the contemporary world and the world of contemporary art.”

Topics: Lifestyle Movies

Could argan oil be the key to sustainable health and beauty?

Argan oil comes from the Argania spinosa, a UNESCO-protected tree that is endemic to areas of southwestern Morocco and southwestern Algeria. (Supplied/Philipp Ammon)
Argan oil comes from the Argania spinosa, a UNESCO-protected tree that is endemic to areas of southwestern Morocco and southwestern Algeria. (Supplied/Philipp Ammon)
Updated 17 March 2022
SARAH GLUBB

Could argan oil be the key to sustainable health and beauty?

Argan oil comes from the Argania spinosa, a UNESCO-protected tree that is endemic to areas of southwestern Morocco and southwestern Algeria. (Supplied/Philipp Ammon)
  • British-Arab businesswoman says people in the West need to rethink their approach to eating well and looking good
  • Middle Eastern and North African cultures have been getting it right for centuries
Updated 17 March 2022
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: When it comes to health and beauty it is important to educate people in the West on the benefits of slow, sustainable and holistic approaches rather than just quick fixes, a specialist has said.
“We have to educate people a little bit on the concept of finishing dishes with oils, more than cooking with oils, which is something that is so common in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean diets,” Dana Elemara, the founding director of Arganic, told Arab News.
She said the UK market was a prime example, particularly with regards to beauty, but was moving in the right direction.
“I believe in eating for your skin and hair, and it’s just a much more effective and sustainable way to do things,” Elemara said.

Argan oil is one of the rarest and oldest ingredients in the world and has been used for centuries by the indigenous Berber people of Morocco. (Supplied/Philipp Ammon)

“The UK is moving in the right direction, but there’s definitely still scope to get people thinking about the beauty of simple things that really work but might take a bit more time.”
The 37-year-old founded her company 10 years ago with a mission to share the best of North Africa and the Middle East and to sell and promote the wide-ranging benefits of argan oil.
Born in London to Iraqi parents, Elemara endured British-Arab identity struggles and was also disheartened by the lack of love or understanding for Middle Eastern and North African cultures.
“I found a gap in the market (and) I understand the Western culture well, because I was born into it. But I also genuinely understand and love the Middle Eastern and North African culture, and I felt like I could do what I do with integrity for that reason, and show the positive and beautiful sides of North Africa and the Middle East that sometimes just get lost in the news.”

Argan is harvested once a year, usually in late summer. The kernels are only collected once they have fallen on the ground. (Supplied/Philipp Ammon)

Argan oil is one of the rarest and oldest ingredients in the world and has been used for centuries by the indigenous Berber people of Morocco as the main fat in their diet and in cosmetics. It comes from the Argania spinosa, a UNESCO-protected tree that is endemic to areas of southwestern Morocco and southwestern Algeria.
The oil has many beauty and health benefits and is extremely rich in vitamin E. It is used to heal skin ailments, such as scars, psoriasis, stretch marks and eczema, and can ease problems related to digestion, cardiovascular health, the menopause, diabetes and immunity. In Morocco, it is enjoyed by simply dipping it into bread or as an accompaniment to salads, couscous and even sweet dishes.
Before launching Arganic, Elemara met several cooperatives and companies making argan oil, but ended up partnering with Sidi Yassin, a family-run business in Morocco that employs more than 600 Berber women.

Argan oil comes from the Argania spinosa, a UNESCO-protected tree that is endemic to areas of southwestern Morocco and southwestern Algeria. (Supplied/Philipp Ammon)

Argan is harvested once a year, usually in late summer. The kernels are only collected once they have fallen on the ground. They are then peeled and cracked open by hand using stones. The seeds are then lightly toasted for culinary argan oil, or just cold-pressed for cosmetic use.
“We only employ local Berber women to do the handiwork involved in making the argan oil because they grew up making it and most of them didn’t have the privilege of going to school. This is a great way that they can gain independence and also be in a social environment,” she said.
She added that it also incentivized the community to stop cutting down argan trees, which are very difficult to grow.
Elemara said that when it came to natural products, the concept of single origin and full traceability was very important for business owners and consumers alike, but identifying whether the oil had been adulterated could be tricky.

Dana Elemara founded Arganic 10 years ago with a mission to share the best of North Africa and the Middle East and to sell and promote the wide-ranging benefits of argan oil. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)

“Most argan oil you find has been diluted and the amount that’s reportedly on the market is far far more than could ever naturally be produced.”
She said consumers should check where the oil was sourced before buying, as they may not see the full benefits and end up wasting money.
Elemara hopes to launch more natural beauty and health products from places such as Syria or Sudan, that will not only empower the people making, but also provide people with delicious and nutritious alternatives while promoting Arab culture.

Topics: Argan oil Health beauty Oil beauty products Healthcare

